President Trump Honors Superbowl Champion New England Patriots (Video)…

Moments ago President Trump honored the New England Patriots football team, and the entire organization, for their amazing recent success in their Superbowl victory and their long-term commitment to excellence:
No moment of silence for Aaron Hernandez.
Hernandez provides his own silence….and he was a POS.
He was a good player…
He hasn’t been on the team since June 2013, when he was initially arrested.
Great that PDJT got to have the Patriots to the WH that is the team he has been supporting for years so very cool, for the players that did not show up your losers
Winners are naturally attracted to Winners!
This is the only year in my 52 years that I actually cheered for the Patriots to win. Love the jersey.
Yes, I did too. The Patriots work hard, all the time, which is why they are consistently great. Other teams could learn a lot from their work ethic IMO.
Re: a former NE patriot, Aaron Fernandez and so, so many others that have, or are, struggling:
The book and movie “The Shack”
helps to illustrate how darkness (pain, brokenness from the loss of loved ones, vengefulness etc. etc.),
can begin to see the light and pursue happiness, with others, while here….
The greater awareness, may have helped Aaron….and so, so, So many other people to become the better-version-of-themselves …
Share the information … see the movie, read the book…
“The Shack”
(and yes, some things in life’s journey’s can be tough to understand, comprehend AND be yet have a revealing truth that free will can also gain strides in our pursuits of happiness …)
Love thy neighbors
Mark 12:31
Sorry, but the Shack is NOT a book I would recommend…the movie too. The author is worse than Dan Brown in weaving Christianity with New Ageism. While not directly heretical, your time, and your money, would be better spent on another book, another movie. An semi-interesting story on our relationship with God and arrives at all the wrong conclusions. This book is anything but Christian – IMO.
The parallel of their come from behind victory (down 25 points at halftime) and our President’s victory over 16 Republican candidates as well as HRC makes for a great day for President Trump, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft. It would not shock me one bit that he has the two of them over for dinner this evening. They are genuine friends that really admire one another.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/early-lead/wp/2016/11/09/bill-belichick-says-that-donald-trump-letter-was-about-friendship-not-politics/?utm_term=.e28793bbe208
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5309256351001/?#sp=show-clips
I am constantly amazed that we have a president who is so comfortable with ordinary people and their love of sports. Watching this was the highlight of my week.
