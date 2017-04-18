Tuesday April 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Tuesday April 18th – Open Thread

  1. b4im2old says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Prayer request for this vet!! Also hope PDJT sees this! Glad Judicial Watch is on it!! Unreal!! Trial starts tomorrow!

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/judicial-watch-goes-trial-defending-vietnam-veteran-facing-criminal-charges-placing-two-4-inch-american-flags-fence-video/

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Dad’s response to daughter’s pants-wetting accident at school goes viral

    A Utah dad is receiving online praise for his “Billy Madison”-like reaction to hearing about his daughter’s bathroom accident at school. On Friday, Ben Sowards showed up to collect his 6-year-old crying daughter with his own pants wet, Fox 13 News reported.

    He told the news outlet that he was heartbroken after hearing about his daughter Valerie’s embarrassment, and splashed some water on his pants before leaving the house. He reportedly arrived at the school’s front office and asked Valerie if he could borrow her backpack to cover up his own “accident.”

    Valerie’s older sister, Lucinda, was on hand to capture the moment and shared it on Twitter, where it quickly went viral. Lucinda, the oldest of the family’s 11 children, told Fox 13 that the Sowards are adopting four of their foster children on Monday and are passionate advocates for foster care.

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:05 am

