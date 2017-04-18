President Trump Visits Snap-On Tools in Kenosha Wisconsin (3:00pm Live Stream)…

President Trump travels to Kenosha Wisconsin today where he will sign a “Buy American, Hire American” executive order during a visit to Snap-On Tools. Additionally, President Trump is anticipated to deliver remarks at approximately 3:00/3:30pm ET
RSBN Live Stream – Alternate NYT Live Stream – Alternate TIME Live Stream
March Jobs Report Link
Awwww lucky little one. So cute!
Trump at his best! I will be curious to see if Paul Nehlen is somewhere in attendance.
More “America First” sending libtards everywhere further over the edge! Love it!
Bet he wins Wisconsin bigly on 2020.
How to FIRE UP Congress for ACTION:
Vote Governor Scott Walker to replace Speaker Ryan
[… Talk about a Trump-style Game-Changer!]
Congress has proven itself to be FICKLE, LAZY and INCOMPETENT
• They lied in their commitments to Repeal & REPLACE ObamaCare
• They vacationed after failing to deliver ANYTHING
• They cannot even DRAFT their OWN LEGISLATION
Congress has ZERO Americans-First Leadership that can deliver
Governor Walker would be the IDEAL LEADER to help Drain the Swamp
• He Drained the Swamp in Wisconsin AGAINST ALL ODDS
• He was elected and reelected in a Blue State
• He prevailed against unions in a Recall Vote in between
• He ended public unions’ abusive collective bargaining
• He ended government’s costly pre-hire construction agreements
• He passed a voter ID law requiring government-issued ID
• He returned ObamaCare funds to prevent state dependency
• He signed legislation to make Wisconsin a Right-to-Work state
• He has reduced Unemployment to 3.8%
• He Cut State Costs and Balanced the Budget
• He Cut State Taxes – $8 Billion to date
• He SUPPORTS the Trump Agenda
America needs this PROVEN EXECUTIVE as Speaker of the House
• Paul Ryan has FAILED to DELIVER for 18 years (3 bitty bills)
• Scott Walker knows how to Legislate
(Wisconsin State Legislator for 9 years)
• Scott Walker knows how to Manage
(Milwaukee County Executive for 8 years)
• Scott Walker knows how to Govern
(Wisconsin for 6 years)
• Scott Walker is a recognized Party Leader
• (Chairman of the Republican Governors Association for 2017)
• Scott Walker knows how to work with his friend and President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus
• Scott Walker would replace an incompetent legislator with a PROVEN EXECUTIVE as 2nd in Line of Succession to the Presidency
Best of all:
The SPEAKER does NOT have to be a Member of Congress!
This H1B overhaul will completely change my family’s economic future.
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!!!!!!!
YEAH!!! Aside from the fact that he wasn’t a politician…..THIS is why I cast my vote for him. I retired from the computer industry 4 years ago. I was in finance and spent many a late night on conference calls training people in Malaysia, while my friends and co-workers here were laid off. My 30 year old son, who is in the IT industry, spent a year unemployed, while Visas get handed out to the lowest bidder. MAGA!!!
