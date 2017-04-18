President Trump Visits Snap-On Tools in Kenosha Wisconsin (3:00pm Live Stream)…

Posted on April 18, 2017 by

President Trump travels to Kenosha Wisconsin today where he will sign a “Buy American, Hire American” executive order during a visit to Snap-On Tools.   Additionally, President Trump is anticipated to deliver remarks at approximately 3:00/3:30pm ET

RSBN Live StreamAlternate NYT Live StreamAlternate TIME Live Stream

March Jobs Report Link

14 Responses to President Trump Visits Snap-On Tools in Kenosha Wisconsin (3:00pm Live Stream)…

  1. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:46 pm

  3. uvaldegirl says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Trump at his best! I will be curious to see if Paul Nehlen is somewhere in attendance.

  4. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm

  5. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm

  6. Trumppin says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    More “America First” sending libtards everywhere further over the edge! Love it!

  8. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    How to FIRE UP Congress for ACTION:
    Vote Governor Scott Walker to replace Speaker Ryan
    [… Talk about a Trump-style Game-Changer!]

    Congress has proven itself to be FICKLE, LAZY and INCOMPETENT
    • They lied in their commitments to Repeal & REPLACE ObamaCare
    • They vacationed after failing to deliver ANYTHING
    • They cannot even DRAFT their OWN LEGISLATION

    Congress has ZERO Americans-First Leadership that can deliver

    Governor Walker would be the IDEAL LEADER to help Drain the Swamp
    • He Drained the Swamp in Wisconsin AGAINST ALL ODDS
    • He was elected and reelected in a Blue State
    • He prevailed against unions in a Recall Vote in between
    • He ended public unions’ abusive collective bargaining
    • He ended government’s costly pre-hire construction agreements
    • He passed a voter ID law requiring government-issued ID
    • He returned ObamaCare funds to prevent state dependency
    • He signed legislation to make Wisconsin a Right-to-Work state
    • He has reduced Unemployment to 3.8%
    • He Cut State Costs and Balanced the Budget
    • He Cut State Taxes – $8 Billion to date
    • He SUPPORTS the Trump Agenda

    America needs this PROVEN EXECUTIVE as Speaker of the House
    • Paul Ryan has FAILED to DELIVER for 18 years (3 bitty bills)
    • Scott Walker knows how to Legislate
    (Wisconsin State Legislator for 9 years)
    • Scott Walker knows how to Manage
    (Milwaukee County Executive for 8 years)
    • Scott Walker knows how to Govern
    (Wisconsin for 6 years)
    • Scott Walker is a recognized Party Leader
    • (Chairman of the Republican Governors Association for 2017)
    • Scott Walker knows how to work with his friend and President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus
    • Scott Walker would replace an incompetent legislator with a PROVEN EXECUTIVE as 2nd in Line of Succession to the Presidency

    Best of all:
    The SPEAKER does NOT have to be a Member of Congress!

  9. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:58 pm

  10. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:59 pm

  11. ginaswo says:
    April 18, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    This H1B overhaul will completely change my family’s economic future.
    THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!!!!!!!

  12. Weeper says:
    April 18, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    YEAH!!! Aside from the fact that he wasn’t a politician…..THIS is why I cast my vote for him. I retired from the computer industry 4 years ago. I was in finance and spent many a late night on conference calls training people in Malaysia, while my friends and co-workers here were laid off. My 30 year old son, who is in the IT industry, spent a year unemployed, while Visas get handed out to the lowest bidder. MAGA!!!

