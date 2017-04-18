Georgia Democrat Congressional Candidate Doesn’t Live In GA 6th District…

Posted on April 18, 2017 by

That’s weird.  (Hat Tip GWP) The Democrat candidate running to represent Georgia’s 6th congressional district doesn’t even live in the district and can’t vote for himself.

.

Democrat voter:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2017, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

137 Responses to Georgia Democrat Congressional Candidate Doesn’t Live In GA 6th District…

  1. The Raven says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Stupid is as stupid does.

    Which means Demos will vote for this meat puppet.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Hollyweird and the Dimocrats have invested millions into the race

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Beryl Bomb says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Dems who live in the district vote tomorrow and Dems who live out of the district vote today, right?

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • ECM says:
      April 18, 2017 at 12:02 pm

      Pass it on!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • BL says:
      April 18, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      And those that have already died cast an absentee ballot.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jackphatz says:
        April 18, 2017 at 1:43 pm

        So even if this guy “wins” tomorrow, he still has to run again the Republican…right?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • TAS says:
          April 18, 2017 at 2:10 pm

          He has to get over 50% to win out right…if not there will be a run off in June I believe.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • maiingankwe says:
          April 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm

          Yes, from my understanding he does. There are quite a few running, 18 to be exact. 11 republicans, 5 democrats and 2 independents.

          This guy in the article is expected to win with 40-50% of the vote with the dems. He’s gotten a heck of a lot of money from outside. He would be the first democrat since the 70’s in that seat. If he wins, it will give much needed fuel to the democratic party.

          Karen Handel has the republican name recognition. She was the first republican Secretary of State in Georgia in 2006. She ran and lost both primaries for governor in 2010 and the senate in 2014. She is also the only who has said she will fight our President if she doesn’t agree with him.

          I know absolutely nothing about this race except what I read to help answer your question. I found this at the Washington Post, which was painful, very painful for me to read and myajc.com The latter was nowhere near as painful and where I was able to gather a lot more information.

          Did you know we have the first republican Muslim running as a republican in this race? Me neither, at least until now. We also have a few Sander’s types on the dem side. Free College! Yeah, okay, good luck with that.

          Take care good Treepers,
          Ma’iingankwe

          Sorry I cannot leave a direct link with my smart phone. It’s not smart enough just yet.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  4. illinoiswarrior says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Just when you think they can’t get any dumber they somehow do.

    Seriously though, how is this even allowed? I looked into running in my district and the only two requirements were that I be 25 years old and that I live in the district for 7 years prior to running. Maybe Georgia is different but it seems absolutely counterproductive to allow someone to represent a district they don’t actually live in.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • ECM says:
      April 18, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      I was taken aback by this as well.

      Dear Southerners,

      You’re not covering yourself in glory to us Yankees when you allow chicanery like this.

      Signed,
      Disappointed

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      April 18, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      Are you sure? The qualifications for U.S. Representatives and Senators are set out in the Constitution, and it states that the person must be a resident of the state. I don’t think states can add additional requirements. If I’m wrong, please correct me.

      Many states set more rigorous residency requirements for their state House and Senate positions.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • jonvil says:
      April 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Missouri: 24 years old, two years in the state, 1 year in the district

      Like

      Reply
  5. William Ford says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Why didn’t GOP candidates make it known a week or two ago that Ossoff doesn’t live in the district? The fools too busy destroying each other.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • ECM says:
      April 18, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      To be fair, would it even matter to Dem voters? Someone from Europa could be running for the seat and they wouldn’t care.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaysall says:
        April 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

        So true, EMC… Atlanta has become a liberal bastion in Georgia and the voter fraud that goes on in the counties around Atlanta is unbelievable! But in an area run by liberals, there seems to be no way to get in and fix the mess… Not without the issue of racism and voter suppression being thrown around…

        Also with the recent redistricting in and around Atlanta, Democrats now have the upper hand in districts that used to be held by Republicans! This is mainly how they do it! Not just by moving in and taking over, but by controlling the districts as well!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Sentient says:
      April 18, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      The real election (the runoff) is in June.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. Osugagal says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I live in the adjacent district. GEorgia law only requires that the candidate lives in the state, not the district. I wish the republicans had fielded just one candidate. Had they done that the race would be over tonight with a republican elected. Not all of the republicans running supported Trump, but any of them would be significantly better than Ossoff.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. SteveFrench says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    The online campaign of paid twitter users for this guy is ridiculous. Just take a look at the responses to PDJTs tweets today. The whole thing stinks

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. 4bleu says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    whoa. He makes eels seem sticky in comparison

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. William Ford says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Americans are not ideological. Majority vote based on the personality of the candidate. Which is why we so often get results that make no sense. This district voted for Trump in November. Now they may elect a Democrat Rep to the House who will vote against the entire Trump agenda. Crazy. Happens all over the country too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. ALEX says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    This guy is classic snowflake. I will give him some credit for a younger democrat that unlike Crooked Clinton’s male campaign spokesman, this guy apparently sleeps with women, so that’s some progress…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • mrt721 says:
      April 18, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      Remember when he had a perm?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • jmbuck says:
      April 18, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      I could still see him wearing those footed pajamas with a cup of hot chocolate in his hand. Being one, I think I am allowed to ask, what do some women see in these guys? Lounge Lizard, Scary.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • jmbuck says:
        April 18, 2017 at 12:21 pm

        Oh my, someone else saw it too while I was typing! Thanks for that visual, yuk.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • maiingankwe says:
        April 18, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        Jmbuck,
        As a lady, I am sorry, but I don’t have answer for you. I’ve asked the same questions myself.

        I think it’s money, prestige, the idea of being someone in the future that people will pander to. I simply don’t know. Some of these snakes are real smooth talkers as well. Always having a line for everything.

        Look at this guy, he never did answer the question repeated to him more than once. He’s hanging on to sympathy and what a swell guy he is as his answer. I know I would run from guys like these when I was younger and fast.

        I had one swarmy guy in a little town I lived in for a short time. He had the family name, the good looks, and the desire to run for political office in our town. I do have to say our conversations were interesting. We stood on opposite sides, and were still able to debate without yelling each other down. I will give him that, but only that. I was a bartender at the time, so he would find me every weekend. I didn’t like him, but I did respect him to a point. He was smooth and he knew his game. I had to give him credit for that.

        Would I have ever dated a man like this? Oh heck no, not in this lifetime. Far too smart for that and I’m not even the smartest one in the tool shed. He only kept trying because I was a challenge. I always stood my ground and never backed down. He wasn’t used to that. I knew what I was, and if he had ever won, I would’ve been dropped quickly for new and shinier things. It’s how these guys work. I just wish they all came in neon signs for the rest of the ladies as they do for some of us. Save a lot of heartache and broken hearts.

        I sincerely doubt this guy will stay completely faithful to his soon-to-be doctor. Once she’s done with her usefulness, he too will be looking for shinier things.

        Like

        Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      April 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      Remember, they call people with penises women now so who knows?

      Like

      Reply
  11. golfmann says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Hope he loses by one…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. HRCsuxx says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    So what HRC never lived in NY state what’s new here?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Marka3 (@marksa23) says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    “Slick Willie” in training.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Angry Dumbo says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Not sure how anyone would vote for this guy. The answer is NO, you don’t live in the district which you seek to represent. People vote for the government that they want, I just don’t see how the voters in Georgia would want to elect someone who hides behind “living with my girlfriend” as a excuse for not living in the district. He would have been better off saying he still lived with his parents. You can’t polish a turd and the more you pick at this guy’s backstory, the more it stinks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. 2x4x8 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    after he loses, maybe he can come to the South Side of Chicago, and support their career too, ah Democrats, so unified

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Janeka says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    We have the same problem with a congressional rep in North Texas (Pete Sessions -R) His family, wife/kids, live in Florida while he rents a house in Plano.. I think they have him confused with Jeff. Regardless he is one of those coat turners that was once a democrap now a RINO..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • joshua says:
      April 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm

      that is because Pete Sessions dumped his wife and austic kid in Dallas who had been b his side supporting him for years, put the kid into public welfare for his support when he reached 18 years old, and divorced her to marry one of his political aides much younger. He became a total worthless douche bag to me. He voted for the big money bank bailout despite all the letters and calls we sent to his office when he showed what he is maid of…He is a fraud, a phoney, a corrupt politician and a bad human being.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. kpm58 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Wow, he is a true Democrat. He wants to tell the people of the 6th district how to live but does not want to live among them.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Lindy says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    So he’s supporting his girlfriend by (I guess) living close to her medical school. Is she planning to transfer to a Washington, DC medical school IF he wins the election? Because he really wants to support her in her career…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • trumpedinillinois says:
      April 18, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      When I first heard that, and when he said he lived only ten minutes down the road “to support his girlfriend of 12 years” I yelled in my car, “Why can’t his girlfriend just live them minutes from school if he thinks the district is so important”. Rush then said exactly the same thing. Yes, I occasionally still listen to Rush…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  19. Mr. Morris says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Pajama boy Jon Ossoff who was ok with Barack Obama’s lies about Obamacare is now running for the Ga.Congressional seat held by Republican Congressman Tom Price, now HHS Secretary.
    Isn’t it fabulous that Democrats in Hollywood and big money interest groups have spent in excess of $10 million dollars to elect a known lier, who does not live in the district. Vote for one of the 11 Republicans, please. Jon Ossoff is a fraud.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. BobinFL says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Alison seems to be getting a little over excited – to the point of being in need of some depends – over speaking to the next great Dem hope. They both sceeved me out in that short segment. Ick!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Pinkie says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    The election really isn’t about Ossoff

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. H.R. says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Doesn’t live in the district?!?

    I’m concerned… ;o)

    Like

    Reply
  23. Tejas Rob says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    What kind of brain dead idiots would vote for this fool? Oh, that’s right. Democrats would.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. moe ham head says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    typical dem double speak

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. sunnydaze says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    When do the polls close?

    Like

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      April 18, 2017 at 12:53 pm

      Did anyone check the trunk of Al Franken’s car?

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • dekester says:
      April 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      Yes I read this too.

      The fraud and manipulation of your various election is bizarre to many outside the U.S.

      Hopefully by the time AG Sessions and PDJT are done improvements will be implemented.

      If taken at face value it states that at least a couple of days elapsed before the crime was reported.

      Suspicious…Naw!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      April 18, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      Why are polling materials in the backs of cars?
      From the article:

      “Some voting machines were reportedly stolen in Cobb County, Georgia, ahead of a high-profile special election.

      The machines were allegedly stolen from a precinct manager’s car on Saturday, WSB-TV reported Monday night.

      The ExpressPoll voting machines are used by poll workers to check voters in and keep a list of who had already voted — but they are not used to cast actual ballots, officials said.

      Secretary of State Brian Kemp said the car was parked in a Kroger’s grocery store parking lot when the theft took place.

      Kemp was unhappy with the way precinct officials handled the matter, saying in a statement it was “unacceptable that the Cobb County Elections Office waited two days to notify my office of this theft.” ”

      Really?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  27. WSB says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Maybe he got contacts? And a suit…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. In AZ says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    The Dhimmicrat hack needs a Pussy hat to complete his look.

    The campaign slogan for the Dhimmicrats is now…….”Make Trump Furious ”

    And the brain dead vote for this garbage

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. NYGuy54 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Guys I am running for office in Texas. I don’t know anything about their issues but I think I could win. They won’t mind a NYer running for office.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. tonyE says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Carpetbagger.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. joshua says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    With a name like OSSOFF, I am so reminded of the word “os” and its meaning. “os” “off” would suggest the removal of an “os”, or possible the absence of an “os” in the first place…all of which remind me of this guy.

    Definition: Os penis. os penis A bone of variable size and shape, located in the glans penis or glans clitoridis of all animals, except man

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. abigailstraight says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I believe Pres. Trump has this race. I don’t see Perdue, Deal or Price letting Pres. Trump down.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. georgiafl says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Ha – Typical Democrat – Shacking up and No Job. Either her trust fund and/or his is supporting them.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  36. shirley49 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    He looks a little like Anthony Weiner from NY who sent pictures of his private parts and sent them to underage girls. Dare we look at his Social sites.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Please tell me the people of GA-6 aren’t going to be conned by this fraud.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. Pam says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. 4bleu says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Where’s Jimmy Carter’s ace election observers when ya need them? They love to haul in and piously nit-pick Africans and Native American Indians on their elections, but where are the Carter Center election integrity observers for elections shenanigans just down the street? Oh yeah, appears that the Carter Center won’t certify a fair African election if African voters don’t present a photo national ID plus a photo voter ID card. Awkward.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. redlegleader68 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    UPDATE FROM THE FIELD, GA-6: Mrs. RedLeg and I just returned from voting. In our little precinct, in a neighborhood elementary school, it was packed. Parking lot full. Some 100 yards (or whatever the law allows) away from the school was a table set up full of Ossoff supporters with signs, balloons, decked out in new, blue tees and waving to everyone driving by. (as an aside, I rolled the window down and gave them a very big, Roman Emperor THUMBS DOWN as we passed by. Mrs. RedLeg pronounced me, “Bad!!” I reminded her she’d always known that!)

    I don’t know if he will win, but I can tell you for a fact from my OP, that the GA + National GOP got their lunch eaten on this. Now, all we can do is pray that he doesn’t cross the 51% threshold and win outright. This guy has TROUBLE written all over him.

    Hoping that Trump’s team is still pursuing the Treehouse, someone needs to wring Ronna McDaniel’s neck for even allowing this to happen. It shouldn’t be close. But it is. (and note upthread that 4 voting machines were stolen in Cobb County – that’s across town from me and heavily Conservative, so they’re betting that they can wipe out the competition in my area. Remember that quite a bit of GA-6th used to be GA-4th, old Hank Johnson’s turf )

    Like

    Reply
  41. Apollo says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    He looks like the love child of Pajama Boy and Anthony Weiner.

    Like

    Reply
  42. jdvalk says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Gotta love the level of commitment. If he wins and gets the confessional bucks, he’ll deign to move there. If not…

    Like

    Reply
  43. Angry Dumbo says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    He’s lying his Ossoff. : ))

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. SR says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    He needs to get 51% in red GA state and red district. I am not sure why Dems are so confident with this guy. Today is a working day and lot of young over-educated are people are at work at Shariabucks.

    Like

    Reply
  45. daughterofthewest says:
    April 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I lived in Ga 10 for 18 years until 5 years ago. Dems will have to rely heavily on Fulton Co. for this to be a win. Typically they’re not crazy about voting for a white guy or even voting at all. Not to sound ugly but this is just the way it is.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s