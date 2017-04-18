Georgia Democrat Congressional Candidate Doesn’t Live In GA 6th District…

That’s weird. (Hat Tip GWP) The Democrat candidate running to represent Georgia’s 6th congressional district doesn’t even live in the district and can’t vote for himself.
.
Democrat voter:
Stupid is as stupid does.
Which means Demos will vote for this meat puppet.
Hollyweird and the Dimocrats have invested millions into the race
Yes, like 8 -10 Mil $ from outside Georgia! The R Party, 2 million. This is a primary, with too many running on both sides.
Heard on Fox last night, it was up to 12 mil.
Dems who live in the district vote tomorrow and Dems who live out of the district vote today, right?
Pass it on!
And those that have already died cast an absentee ballot.
So even if this guy “wins” tomorrow, he still has to run again the Republican…right?
He has to get over 50% to win out right…if not there will be a run off in June I believe.
Ahhh…thanks, this was confusing me.
Yes, from my understanding he does. There are quite a few running, 18 to be exact. 11 republicans, 5 democrats and 2 independents.
This guy in the article is expected to win with 40-50% of the vote with the dems. He’s gotten a heck of a lot of money from outside. He would be the first democrat since the 70’s in that seat. If he wins, it will give much needed fuel to the democratic party.
Karen Handel has the republican name recognition. She was the first republican Secretary of State in Georgia in 2006. She ran and lost both primaries for governor in 2010 and the senate in 2014. She is also the only who has said she will fight our President if she doesn’t agree with him.
I know absolutely nothing about this race except what I read to help answer your question. I found this at the Washington Post, which was painful, very painful for me to read and myajc.com The latter was nowhere near as painful and where I was able to gather a lot more information.
Did you know we have the first republican Muslim running as a republican in this race? Me neither, at least until now. We also have a few Sander’s types on the dem side. Free College! Yeah, okay, good luck with that.
Take care good Treepers,
Ma’iingankwe
Sorry I cannot leave a direct link with my smart phone. It’s not smart enough just yet.
Thank you so much for your information. I know I’m not the only one confused about this race.
Karen Handel is a GOPE Stooge. Bob Gray is the guy to vote for
Just when you think they can’t get any dumber they somehow do.
Seriously though, how is this even allowed? I looked into running in my district and the only two requirements were that I be 25 years old and that I live in the district for 7 years prior to running. Maybe Georgia is different but it seems absolutely counterproductive to allow someone to represent a district they don’t actually live in.
I was taken aback by this as well.
Dear Southerners,
You’re not covering yourself in glory to us Yankees when you allow chicanery like this.
Signed,
Disappointed
Hold on ECM – you realize of course that Dem Yankees have invaded the South these last 25 years to the point of causing this kind of Candidate. Fleeing Dem Policies only to infect and spread the misery of same to places they flee to. As a Generational Southerner I only have to be ashamed of Limpy Graham. 🙂
LikeLiked by 11 people
I understand, but we’ve been dealing w/ the same problem in NH for 20-years vis-a-vis ‘refugees’ from Mass, and we’ve done a remarkable a job at keeping the “flat landers” in their place to the point where NH is now *more* conservative than it was 20-years ago (albeit with a few blights here and there).
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy looks like Weiner with a little face work. AKA Invader!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We call ’em Carpetbaggers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you sure? The qualifications for U.S. Representatives and Senators are set out in the Constitution, and it states that the person must be a resident of the state. I don’t think states can add additional requirements. If I’m wrong, please correct me.
Many states set more rigorous residency requirements for their state House and Senate positions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking the same thing Niagara Frontier.
There’s no requirement in the US Constitution for living in a specific district, in fact, there’s no requirement that they do districts at all. A state could conceivably have all its reps be at large. (And many of them should be locked up rather than at large.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Missouri: 24 years old, two years in the state, 1 year in the district
Why didn’t GOP candidates make it known a week or two ago that Ossoff doesn’t live in the district? The fools too busy destroying each other.
LikeLiked by 10 people
To be fair, would it even matter to Dem voters? Someone from Europa could be running for the seat and they wouldn’t care.
LikeLiked by 11 people
So true, EMC… Atlanta has become a liberal bastion in Georgia and the voter fraud that goes on in the counties around Atlanta is unbelievable! But in an area run by liberals, there seems to be no way to get in and fix the mess… Not without the issue of racism and voter suppression being thrown around…
Also with the recent redistricting in and around Atlanta, Democrats now have the upper hand in districts that used to be held by Republicans! This is mainly how they do it! Not just by moving in and taking over, but by controlling the districts as well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well then, even more reason to go after ’em, right?
The real election (the runoff) is in June.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I live in the adjacent district. GEorgia law only requires that the candidate lives in the state, not the district. I wish the republicans had fielded just one candidate. Had they done that the race would be over tonight with a republican elected. Not all of the republicans running supported Trump, but any of them would be significantly better than Ossoff.
LikeLiked by 8 people
As usual, the Republicans are a mjor part of the problem. Can’t get it together.
LikeLiked by 12 people
They need to learn how to win!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’re paid NOT to win.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m trying to Like your comment, but it won’t take.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems pretending to be rep to weaken the rep candidate with the best chance. Old dem tactic. GOP is clueless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Georgia, especially around the Atlanta region is NeverTrump country! To me, they are worse that Dems… I saw my county, one of the “reddest” counties in Georgia, go blue for Hillary in the presidential election because of the NeverTrumpers… They turn my stomach and are as low as snakes in a pond! (sorry snakes)…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eye c it is time for the reminder again…
UNIPARTY.
Let it stick in your mind, it will solve a lot of the dilemmas you end up wondering about when it comes to the psycho-politics in our corporation nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish Karen Handel would just get out of politics entirely. She’d run for dog catcher if it was an elected position. And you are right. The Republicans have, what, 11 candidates? Good grief! If this Dem jerk with his mommy at his side can pull 50% of the vote, it’s all over. Why don’t the Republicans ever wise up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. Karen Handel is a clown. The only person I know who liked her was a raging lib and Obama acolyte who works for the gov. That should tell you all you need to know about Handel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Osugagal, Reps want the Dem to win…..they want to see Trump and his agenda go down in flames, and it starts at the local level.
The ads certainly indicate that. There are many negative ads towards Republicans put out not by the dems but by other republicans. Every republican ad should have focused on how bad the dem is not how bad other republicans are
The online campaign of paid twitter users for this guy is ridiculous. Just take a look at the responses to PDJTs tweets today. The whole thing stinks
LikeLiked by 2 people
whoa. He makes eels seem sticky in comparison
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of Paul Ryan. Slime
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s like a cross between Ryan, Weiner, and young Bill Clinton. I feel unclean just listening to him skate on every answer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Americans are not ideological. Majority vote based on the personality of the candidate. Which is why we so often get results that make no sense. This district voted for Trump in November. Now they may elect a Democrat Rep to the House who will vote against the entire Trump agenda. Crazy. Happens all over the country too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guy is classic snowflake. I will give him some credit for a younger democrat that unlike Crooked Clinton’s male campaign spokesman, this guy apparently sleeps with women, so that’s some progress…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember when he had a perm?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Slacker Alert, Slacker Alert
LikeLiked by 5 people
LMAO! That picture is one of the best memes ever. Seedy background, sketchy portrait, two words. Just brilliant. I want to see the movie!
I could still see him wearing those footed pajamas with a cup of hot chocolate in his hand. Being one, I think I am allowed to ask, what do some women see in these guys? Lounge Lizard, Scary.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh my, someone else saw it too while I was typing! Thanks for that visual, yuk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jmbuck,
As a lady, I am sorry, but I don’t have answer for you. I’ve asked the same questions myself.
I think it’s money, prestige, the idea of being someone in the future that people will pander to. I simply don’t know. Some of these snakes are real smooth talkers as well. Always having a line for everything.
Look at this guy, he never did answer the question repeated to him more than once. He’s hanging on to sympathy and what a swell guy he is as his answer. I know I would run from guys like these when I was younger and fast.
I had one swarmy guy in a little town I lived in for a short time. He had the family name, the good looks, and the desire to run for political office in our town. I do have to say our conversations were interesting. We stood on opposite sides, and were still able to debate without yelling each other down. I will give him that, but only that. I was a bartender at the time, so he would find me every weekend. I didn’t like him, but I did respect him to a point. He was smooth and he knew his game. I had to give him credit for that.
Would I have ever dated a man like this? Oh heck no, not in this lifetime. Far too smart for that and I’m not even the smartest one in the tool shed. He only kept trying because I was a challenge. I always stood my ground and never backed down. He wasn’t used to that. I knew what I was, and if he had ever won, I would’ve been dropped quickly for new and shinier things. It’s how these guys work. I just wish they all came in neon signs for the rest of the ladies as they do for some of us. Save a lot of heartache and broken hearts.
I sincerely doubt this guy will stay completely faithful to his soon-to-be doctor. Once she’s done with her usefulness, he too will be looking for shinier things.
Remember, they call people with penises women now so who knows?
most democrats with penises ARE pussies anyway.
beta males at best. no gender at normal.
Hope he loses by one…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Best comment so far (even better than my own!)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do not get you panties in a wad. This is just Georgia politics at it’s best. It’s designed to make Dems think they have a chance. It will be a run off. Already they are satind the dem is a long shot. Karen Handle will mop him up in the second round.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What about Gray? That is who President Trump needs to win the seat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be nice but this is Atlanta area republicans. I don’t see anyone but Karen Handle. Hope I am wrong.
LikeLike
Then calls for a recall after which they discover he actually lost by thousands, and dem cheating is uncovered.
LikeLike
So what HRC never lived in NY state what’s new here?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Slick Willie” in training.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Somebody say mah name?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure how anyone would vote for this guy. The answer is NO, you don’t live in the district which you seek to represent. People vote for the government that they want, I just don’t see how the voters in Georgia would want to elect someone who hides behind “living with my girlfriend” as a excuse for not living in the district. He would have been better off saying he still lived with his parents. You can’t polish a turd and the more you pick at this guy’s backstory, the more it stinks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why couldn’t his girlfriend move “10 minutes up the road” from Emory so he could live in the district?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will be very surprised if the district he doesn’t live in elects him. I would NOT be surprised if the district he is living in elected him if ever given the chance to do so.
I question the DIMM polls.
Guess whose district he DOES live in….
https://electjon.com/
after he loses, maybe he can come to the South Side of Chicago, and support their career too, ah Democrats, so unified
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have the same problem with a congressional rep in North Texas (Pete Sessions -R) His family, wife/kids, live in Florida while he rents a house in Plano.. I think they have him confused with Jeff. Regardless he is one of those coat turners that was once a democrap now a RINO..
LikeLiked by 4 people
that is because Pete Sessions dumped his wife and austic kid in Dallas who had been b his side supporting him for years, put the kid into public welfare for his support when he reached 18 years old, and divorced her to marry one of his political aides much younger. He became a total worthless douche bag to me. He voted for the big money bank bailout despite all the letters and calls we sent to his office when he showed what he is maid of…He is a fraud, a phoney, a corrupt politician and a bad human being.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awful person.
Wow, he is a true Democrat. He wants to tell the people of the 6th district how to live but does not want to live among them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So he’s supporting his girlfriend by (I guess) living close to her medical school. Is she planning to transfer to a Washington, DC medical school IF he wins the election? Because he really wants to support her in her career…
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I first heard that, and when he said he lived only ten minutes down the road “to support his girlfriend of 12 years” I yelled in my car, “Why can’t his girlfriend just live them minutes from school if he thinks the district is so important”. Rush then said exactly the same thing. Yes, I occasionally still listen to Rush…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pajama boy Jon Ossoff who was ok with Barack Obama’s lies about Obamacare is now running for the Ga.Congressional seat held by Republican Congressman Tom Price, now HHS Secretary.
Isn’t it fabulous that Democrats in Hollywood and big money interest groups have spent in excess of $10 million dollars to elect a known lier, who does not live in the district. Vote for one of the 11 Republicans, please. Jon Ossoff is a fraud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alison seems to be getting a little over excited – to the point of being in need of some depends – over speaking to the next great Dem hope. They both sceeved me out in that short segment. Ick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s been living with his girlfriend for 12 years??? Did I get that right? _____or get off the pot buddy!
LikeLiked by 5 people
and he’s only 30. and not in the District. Not sure that is the bio of a successful representative
LikeLiked by 2 people
he needs experience. I suggest Community Organizing in Chicago to get his skill levels up to speed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
do you think her name is “Pot” or that they just use pot together.??
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Alison was so excited….When are you proposing???
Fake news, stupid, set-up, irrelevant drivel CNN.
The election really isn’t about Ossoff
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t live in the district?!?
I’m concerned… ;o)
He lives in Decatur if he lives near Emory, very liberal area. It is often called “Dick Hater” bc of the very high population of leftist lesbians.
It is also often referred to for its other high population group but I’ll leave it at that. Decatur and DeKalb politics are somewhat different than Cobb despite the proximity. Decatur also has a very high number of Bosnians and Somalis due to the refugee resettlement center there and its corresponding refugee supporting charities.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, the Somali’s should be packing about now.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/04/12/report-trump-deporting-4k-somali-migrants/
LikeLiked by 2 people
What kind of brain dead idiots would vote for this fool? Oh, that’s right. Democrats would.
LikeLiked by 3 people
typical dem double speak
LikeLiked by 1 person
When do the polls close?
LikeLike
Polls close at 7PM (Eastern, I assume), according to Politico.
Glad it’s early.
Now it’s up to GA. voters to do this right.
Just saw this….
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/04/18/4-voting-machines-stolen-georgia-high-profile-special-election/22044678/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did anyone check the trunk of Al Franken’s car?
LikeLiked by 6 people
was hoping that Al Franken would be found in the trunk of Some Car.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes I read this too.
The fraud and manipulation of your various election is bizarre to many outside the U.S.
Hopefully by the time AG Sessions and PDJT are done improvements will be implemented.
If taken at face value it states that at least a couple of days elapsed before the crime was reported.
Suspicious…Naw!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I woke up, read about the voting machine theft, and cursed communism.
AGAIN.
Got up and had coffee. Just another day crawling out of Obama World.
Trump’s got this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was thankful to see him calling this election out on. twitter.
I lived in GA a long time and the turn it purple movement makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Both sides are raising a lot of money here – and I almost think THAT is the second race.
So I said “what the heck.” I can’t resist a Trump pitch – even on behalf of the GOP clown-car fraidy-cats! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are polling materials in the backs of cars?
From the article:
“Some voting machines were reportedly stolen in Cobb County, Georgia, ahead of a high-profile special election.
The machines were allegedly stolen from a precinct manager’s car on Saturday, WSB-TV reported Monday night.
The ExpressPoll voting machines are used by poll workers to check voters in and keep a list of who had already voted — but they are not used to cast actual ballots, officials said.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp said the car was parked in a Kroger’s grocery store parking lot when the theft took place.
Kemp was unhappy with the way precinct officials handled the matter, saying in a statement it was “unacceptable that the Cobb County Elections Office waited two days to notify my office of this theft.” ”
Really?
LikeLiked by 2 people
face-palm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he got contacts? And a suit…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dhimmicrat hack needs a Pussy hat to complete his look.
The campaign slogan for the Dhimmicrats is now…….”Make Trump Furious ”
And the brain dead vote for this garbage
LikeLiked by 2 people
which bathroom does he use?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think HE knows…
LikeLiked by 1 person
bet he doesn’t wash his hands afterwards either…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guys I am running for office in Texas. I don’t know anything about their issues but I think I could win. They won’t mind a NYer running for office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
come on down…we can even teach the unteachable….ask Teddie Cruz about how it works.
LikeLiked by 3 people
lol..thanks man
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you support the 2A, no refugees or wars to bring democracy to the ME and build a wall, I’ll vote for you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just tell me what positions I should take..no problem, I’m flexible!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll go with you. We can drive down together and use Joshua’s address to file your papers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
unless Joshua is homeless…then you just say, “underpass at Forest Lane and I-75 on South side” and use zip 75230 and everything will be just fine…and you can panhandle in your off time on the corner if you get a chunk of box cardboard to make a sad sounding sign for your work…and limp some…also add that you are a Christian Vet who will work for food, God Bless….works like a champ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here in Colorado we now have women taking their kids along to beg.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We could get one of those, too. Probably lots of people who can’t stand their 3 year old. Could pull in an extra $50 a day…
We will practice our “y’alls” to be more authentic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carpetbagger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How to spell Democrat when you don’t have a “D”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With a name like OSSOFF, I am so reminded of the word “os” and its meaning. “os” “off” would suggest the removal of an “os”, or possible the absence of an “os” in the first place…all of which remind me of this guy.
Definition: Os penis. os penis A bone of variable size and shape, located in the glans penis or glans clitoridis of all animals, except man
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t os mean jerk?
LikeLike
we males don’t go there….
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, then he should vote for the other candidate…oh wait, did I just make a blond joke? I mean Pajama Boy Blunder?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe Pres. Trump has this race. I don’t see Perdue, Deal or Price letting Pres. Trump down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha – Typical Democrat – Shacking up and No Job. Either her trust fund and/or his is supporting them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He looks a little like Anthony Weiner from NY who sent pictures of his private parts and sent them to underage girls. Dare we look at his Social sites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brilliant dare!
Please tell me the people of GA-6 aren’t going to be conned by this fraud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where’s Jimmy Carter’s ace election observers when ya need them? They love to haul in and piously nit-pick Africans and Native American Indians on their elections, but where are the Carter Center election integrity observers for elections shenanigans just down the street? Oh yeah, appears that the Carter Center won’t certify a fair African election if African voters don’t present a photo national ID plus a photo voter ID card. Awkward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
UPDATE FROM THE FIELD, GA-6: Mrs. RedLeg and I just returned from voting. In our little precinct, in a neighborhood elementary school, it was packed. Parking lot full. Some 100 yards (or whatever the law allows) away from the school was a table set up full of Ossoff supporters with signs, balloons, decked out in new, blue tees and waving to everyone driving by. (as an aside, I rolled the window down and gave them a very big, Roman Emperor THUMBS DOWN as we passed by. Mrs. RedLeg pronounced me, “Bad!!” I reminded her she’d always known that!)
I don’t know if he will win, but I can tell you for a fact from my OP, that the GA + National GOP got their lunch eaten on this. Now, all we can do is pray that he doesn’t cross the 51% threshold and win outright. This guy has TROUBLE written all over him.
Hoping that Trump’s team is still pursuing the Treehouse, someone needs to wring Ronna McDaniel’s neck for even allowing this to happen. It shouldn’t be close. But it is. (and note upthread that 4 voting machines were stolen in Cobb County – that’s across town from me and heavily Conservative, so they’re betting that they can wipe out the competition in my area. Remember that quite a bit of GA-6th used to be GA-4th, old Hank Johnson’s turf )
LikeLike
Thanks for the report, dismal tho it is.
If R voters allow a D to get elected……..Grrrrrrrr.
LikeLike
Ugh…McDaniel is a Mitt Romney relative. As much as I trust Trump, I feel she is a Reince Preibus hire and I cannot fully trust her.
LikeLike
He looks like the love child of Pajama Boy and Anthony Weiner.
LikeLike
Gotta love the level of commitment. If he wins and gets the confessional bucks, he’ll deign to move there. If not…
LikeLike
He’s lying his Ossoff. : ))
He needs to get 51% in red GA state and red district. I am not sure why Dems are so confident with this guy. Today is a working day and lot of young over-educated are people are at work at Shariabucks.
I lived in Ga 10 for 18 years until 5 years ago. Dems will have to rely heavily on Fulton Co. for this to be a win. Typically they’re not crazy about voting for a white guy or even voting at all. Not to sound ugly but this is just the way it is.
