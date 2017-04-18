April 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #89

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Jon Ossoff is the leading Democrat having raised $8.3 million dollars in the first quarter of 2017. 95% of his funds come from out of state. The leading Republican is Karen Handel raised a little more than $463,000 during the first quarter of 2017. 90% of her funds come from the state of GA.
I guess Democrats in CA, NY, MA and IL haven’t learned their lesson that money can’t buy you an election no matter how much you raise. This puts a big smile on my face because it will kill them when Karen Handel beats Jon Ossoff on June 20th. You can’t beat our President when he decides to put his weight into an election.
http://bold.global/ben-ford/2016/05/22/how-the-next-generation-will-change-politics/
http://www.myajc.com/news/state–regional-govt–politics/ossoff-pulls-record-donations-for-georgia-special-election/MqGzLMjrzVRR8jE5YGs3rL/
One thing democrats are born knowing: how to waste other people’s money.
…and to lie….
I pray so-I pray so-for Karen Handel and Marine Le Pen.
If the Republicans will just turn out, we will win in the run-offs…..That’s how simple it is!
Has anyone else noticed that both Drudge and Breitbart and becoming click-bait heaven for NeverTrumpers?
Yes, Brietbart has reverted to #nevertrump Ted Cruz land like it was back in the primaries.
How are you ZM?
Funny, my top 3 sites (as they appear when I open Firefox) were The Last Refuge, Breitbart then Drudge for as long as I can remember. As of late my top 3 are The Last Refuge, @realDonaldTrump then Google search
I don’t even like going to Infowars now. With Alex going thru a divorce you don’t know what is going on in his head these days. I like MiloNews a little.
That dudes always been a look-at-me blowhard. He works overtime trying to tell everyone how smart he is, like Cruz telling everyone he’s a constitutionalist. I don’t need self-aggrandizers telling me about how _______ they are. I want their actions to speak for themselves. But they almost never do.
Up to inauguration they were ok. Now they just shlong themselves with negativity towards this terrific administration.
Why is zerohedge so odd? I like to read a lot of their stuff but a lot of click bait, and most of the people who post are bizarre to say the least, very never trump and unnecessarily crude.
Yes! My God, what has happened to those sites?
Wish my wisteria looked like that…
It is beautiful.
I like Ainsley.
God Bless Pres. Trump.
LOL-President Trump literately lives in their head! LOL
meanwhile, MAGA
I meant, the President lives in the head of Trump haters.
Navy uniforms are always bad in the wind. Wish we had something like Velcro for the collar. Still smart looking sailors.
thx for posting this, citizen. Interesting that she’s learning a bit about art therapy in Korea.
Bombard has a new “Body Language: Kim Jong-un” on Yoitube. Short. Disturbing.
Picking up on the Antifa girl comments from yesterday.
It looks like the the famous punch was the 2nd time the guy hit this girl.
The first time was during a melee where the girl, with mask and hat on, was holding a green wine bottle. That hit was to the side of the head. The image people think is photo-shopped (as I did) is the aftermath of that punch. The punch knocked the girl’s hat off, as you see in the photo.
I think, after that first hit, the girl went back after the guy. There are many claims now that she was wearing weighted gloves, that I tend to believe it.
In the second punch, you can see the guy is standing straight up. He’s ‘in the bucket’, so to speak, and has no punching power. I’m betting he saw the throat punch coming too late (blind-sided), got stood up, and the forehead punch was a defensive reaction. If he had thrown a punch like that with his power leg in position (IOW prepared as an aggressor), I don’t think the girl would have gotten up too soon.
This blog has a short video clip of the first encounter and a clear photo of the aftermath of the first punch, where she loses her hat.
In the movie clip, the girl has her mask pulled up and has her hat low over her eyes. The guy reacted to the large bottle in her hand, most likely. the second punch was probably a revenge attack by the girl IMO.
Someone made this Trump video over 6 years ago, hahaha! Trump Trolololo:
“It’s official: Trump will sign order on reform of H-1B visa system today
The executive order would tighten the process of issuing the H-1B visas”
Washington April 18, 2017 Last Updated at 10:00 IST
http://www.business-standard.com/article/economy-policy/it-s-official-trump-will-sign-order-on-reform-of-h-1b-visa-system-today-117041800174_1.html
YES!!! YES!!!! W00TW00T!!!! #ReleaseTheSnoopyKracken
Thank you Mister President!!!
#USJobs #STEM
“US marines arriving in NT ready ‘for anything’ in wake of North Korean threat”
“Amid warnings that North Korea’s nuclear weapons program poses a “serious threat” to Australia, the latest contingent of United States marines to arrive in the country have said they are ready for anything.”
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-04-18/us-marines-ready-for-anything-as-latest-rotation-arrives-in-nt/8450218
I found this article to be quite surprising from Politico about The President and faith. The writer did a fair job regarding The Boss. I believe that our Leader calls upon God more than ever for strength, courage, understanding, faith, and hope in his decisions.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/has-trump-found-religion-in-the-oval-office-237239
Sheriff Clarke’s Response
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/davidclarke/2017/04/grandfather-burglar-says-not-fair-defend-home-ar-15-heres-response/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
If you had any questions about the Trump/Xi meeting of minds over North Korea and China’s sudden enforcement of border and customs financial controls, the leverage was on Pres Trump’s side:
“A UN panel of experts reported last month that debris from a North Korean long-range rocket contained several foreign-sourced commercial items, including ball bearings from a Chinese manufacturer, Beijing East Exhibition High-Tech Technology Co. Ltd. The panel reported also that pressure transmitters had come from a company identified as Beijing Xinjianteng Century Technical Technology.”
Boom.
