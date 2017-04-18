April 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #89

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

52 Responses to April 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #89

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. ZurichMike says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Has anyone else noticed that both Drudge and Breitbart and becoming click-bait heaven for NeverTrumpers?

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:28 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:29 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

  15. JMScott says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Bombard has a new “Body Language: Kim Jong-un” on Yoitube. Short. Disturbing.

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:33 am

  18. bigsy says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Picking up on the Antifa girl comments from yesterday.

    It looks like the the famous punch was the 2nd time the guy hit this girl.

    The first time was during a melee where the girl, with mask and hat on, was holding a green wine bottle. That hit was to the side of the head. The image people think is photo-shopped (as I did) is the aftermath of that punch. The punch knocked the girl’s hat off, as you see in the photo.

    I think, after that first hit, the girl went back after the guy. There are many claims now that she was wearing weighted gloves, that I tend to believe it.

    In the second punch, you can see the guy is standing straight up. He’s ‘in the bucket’, so to speak, and has no punching power. I’m betting he saw the throat punch coming too late (blind-sided), got stood up, and the forehead punch was a defensive reaction. If he had thrown a punch like that with his power leg in position (IOW prepared as an aggressor), I don’t think the girl would have gotten up too soon.

    This blog has a short video clip of the first encounter and a clear photo of the aftermath of the first punch, where she loses her hat.

    In the movie clip, the girl has her mask pulled up and has her hat low over her eyes. The guy reacted to the large bottle in her hand, most likely. the second punch was probably a revenge attack by the girl IMO.

  19. AndrewJackson says:
    April 18, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Someone made this Trump video over 6 years ago, hahaha! Trump Trolololo:

  20. A2 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:00 am

    “It’s official: Trump will sign order on reform of H-1B visa system today
    The executive order would tighten the process of issuing the H-1B visas”

    Washington April 18, 2017 Last Updated at 10:00 IST

    http://www.business-standard.com/article/economy-policy/it-s-official-trump-will-sign-order-on-reform-of-h-1b-visa-system-today-117041800174_1.html

  21. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:01 am

  22. A2 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:05 am

    “US marines arriving in NT ready ‘for anything’ in wake of North Korean threat”

    “Amid warnings that North Korea’s nuclear weapons program poses a “serious threat” to Australia, the latest contingent of United States marines to arrive in the country have said they are ready for anything.”

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-04-18/us-marines-ready-for-anything-as-latest-rotation-arrives-in-nt/8450218

  23. psadie says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:17 am

    I found this article to be quite surprising from Politico about The President and faith. The writer did a fair job regarding The Boss. I believe that our Leader calls upon God more than ever for strength, courage, understanding, faith, and hope in his decisions.

    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/has-trump-found-religion-in-the-oval-office-237239

  24. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:24 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:25 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Sheriff Clarke’s Response
    http://www.patheos.com/blogs/davidclarke/2017/04/grandfather-burglar-says-not-fair-defend-home-ar-15-heres-response/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork

  27. A2 says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:27 am

    If you had any questions about the Trump/Xi meeting of minds over North Korea and China’s sudden enforcement of border and customs financial controls, the leverage was on Pres Trump’s side:
    “A UN panel of experts reported last month that debris from a North Korean long-range rocket contained several foreign-sourced commercial items, including ball bearings from a Chinese manufacturer, Beijing East Exhibition High-Tech Technology Co. Ltd. The panel reported also that pressure transmitters had come from a company identified as Beijing Xinjianteng Century Technical Technology.”

    Boom.

  28. Summer says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:28 am

