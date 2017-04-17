Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 17th 2:00pm Live Stream…

FYI – [A background detail] President Trump is currently meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the White House for an in-person debrief following T-Rex’s G-7 trip to Italy and later visit to Moscow where the Secretary met Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov for 5 hours and Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than two hours.

At 2:00pm Press Secretary Sean Spicer is anticipated to give the latest White House Press Briefing:

  1. mnlakes says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Oh what I wouldn’t give to have been a fly on the wall when Rex meet with Putin. Not knowing what was really said is killing me.

  2. SteveInCO says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I admit to some confusion. Didn’t Lt Commander Spicer report to the Pentagon a couple of days ago for reserve duty? Was it a weekend thing or the annual two week obligation, or am I completely ignorant?

  3. fangdog says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Can one imagine during George Washington’s administration some liberal idiot dingbat press jerk asking about transgender bathrooms?

  4. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:12 pm

  5. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Spicer is now at the mic.

  6. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:18 pm

  7. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:19 pm

  8. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:19 pm

  9. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:21 pm

  10. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:23 pm

  11. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:26 pm

  12. snaggletooths says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    I normally watch the White House live link to see the Spicer press briefings, I watched FOX 10 News today and in the corner of the screen they have a pepper with Seans picture and they grade his spicey level during the Briefing, pretty funny.

  13. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:28 pm

  14. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    • aqua says:
      April 17, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      After the IRS harassed conservative groups in the last administration, and with what looks like totally unethical surveillance of our President that went on for months, why would anyone believe that the IRS would NOT poke around in his taxes? Honestly, even the liberal press should know this.

      One should also suspect that the IRS will have 50 agents pouring over his tax returns on a full-time basis, if one were slightly suspicious of the quality and integrity of that department.

      UnAmerican all the way around.

  15. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:33 pm

  16. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:37 pm

  17. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    The majority of this briefing is going to be on POTUS’ tax returns which the majority of the country could care less about. Next!

  18. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:40 pm

  19. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:42 pm

  20. fedback says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Ironic that Fake News media has made Spicer into a superstar.
    No one watched the Obama administration briefings because the media was in bed with Obama.
    Now when media behave like rabid dogs people watch

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      April 17, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      true. I was curious and have looked up several press conferences from the Obama administration. Few views in comparison. Press room partially empty – empty chairs and no one standing.

      • aqua says:
        April 17, 2017 at 2:57 pm

        oooh, so glad you looked back. I wondered about that.

        I watch the press briefings now to get real news from our fine Press Secretary, since the mainstream news fails to cover it. Guessing there are more than a few of me around!

        Today, the press reveals how little they know or care about America, or our best interests. I’m giving Sean Spicer a big applause (right here with my dog) for putting up with all their BS. His tolerance far exceeds mine.

        I’d like to start peppering these news people with some spicy retorts of my own….have to go find that list of names again.

      • duchess01 says:
        April 17, 2017 at 2:58 pm

        Was not interested – if you asked me who the Press Secretary was – I could not tell you – only thing I heard about him was he was an ignorant buffoon – who frequently tripped over his words – he was replaced – dunno by whom – who really cared – what was he going to say that might be any different from the L-I-C – as far as the L-I-C was concerned – it was all about him – so much so – people were counting the number of ‘I’s’ in his speeches –

      • Katherine McCoun says:
        April 17, 2017 at 3:07 pm

        Five randomly chosen press briefings. No, they did not at all have the kind of coverage and interest as they current press briefings. Also, note the very low numbers of views in comparison to Trump Administration press briefings.
        Go to 20:02 for a full room shot

        Go to 20:48 for a full room shot

        20:03

        20:40

        9:41

        Here is one that does look full:
        21:09

  21. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    There must be a college journalism class on how to ask the same question 10 different ways.

  22. duchess01 says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Bunch of Badgers – no matter what they are provided – they keep taunting for something juicy – Sean is providing what they need to know – on what they need to report – they are just plain rude!

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      April 17, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      remind me of a bunch of little yapping dogs, insistently barking little barks and aggravatingly nipping at heals with not affects other than being annoying. I don’t see that they are being focused on issues as much as they are determined to be be negative and anti Trump

      • duchess01 says:
        April 17, 2017 at 3:03 pm

        Oh, I agree – the Press Conference is over when Sean says he will take questions – annoying to say the least – you can dress them up – but, you cannot take them anywhere!

  23. SharonKinDC says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    The MSM were even more pathetic than usual in today’s presser. They’re addicted to advance knowledge/predictions. Well, w/ the Trump admin they’ll have to go back to reporting on actions AFTER they occur.

  24. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Someone asked Spicer what he says to criticism that the Trump Administration’s focus on North Korea is to distract from failed/problematic domestic agenda. Spicer said he had not heard that before and the reporter said he has. Spicer replied that the two of them travel in different circles. True Story! No doubt that the reporters are traveling in a liberal MSM bubble and Spicer is reality based.

  25. Summer says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    How come the presstitutes never asked about Russia, I am so disappointed.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      April 17, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      After 90 days of beating the same dead horse I guess they got tired and have reverted back to the tax return issue. I am sure they will be back to Russia, Russia, Russia! soon as the tax returns are automatically under audit

  26. lorenetn says:
    April 17, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    God Bless Sean Spicer. How does he tolerate these magpies?

