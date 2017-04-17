Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 17th 2:00pm Live Stream…

FYI – [A background detail] President Trump is currently meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the White House for an in-person debrief following T-Rex’s G-7 trip to Italy and later visit to Moscow where the Secretary met Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov for 5 hours and Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than two hours.

At 2:00pm Press Secretary Sean Spicer is anticipated to give the latest White House Press Briefing:

White House Link – Alternate Live Stream Link

