Monday April 17th – Open Thread

Judicial Watch – Because No One Is Above The Law:
http://www.judicialwatch.org/
Judicial Watch Takes ‘Flag Man’ Fight To Court On Tuesday:
“Judicial Watch is representing Robert L. Rosebrock, a Vietnam-era Veteran, who faces federal criminal charges for displaying two four by six inch American Flags outside a Veterans Affairs fence on Memorial Day 2016.
For Nearly 500 consecutive Sundays, U.S. Army Veteran Bob Rosebrock has protested land misuse and Veteran homelessness at the nation’s largest VA facility in Los Angeles.
[In 1888 nearly 400 acres of land was donated and became the Los Angeles National Veterans Home.]
Rosebrock has received 20 citations from VA police for displaying the American flag – – 19 have been dismissed.”
