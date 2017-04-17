Generation Z Rebel Photobombs Very Fake News CNN During Live Stream…

HatTip Newsbusters – Generation Z continues to highlight their rebellious tendencies. During a live CNN report in the 11 am ET hour, a young chap photobombed CNN correspondent Jim Acosta and appeared to mouth “fake news” at the camera, twice.
Out of the mouths of babes…
These Boomers commend you! 😍😂🇺🇸😂👏
Yar
#GenZ, this #GenX er salutes you 😎
Throw this millennial, who has never voted dem, too.
I’m General Z, my husband a Boomer, my son a millennial, and my daughter a Gen Z
I have it all All are conservatives
I’m a year older than the Boomers. Do I have a label?
Traditionalists or the Silent Generation
http://genhq.com/faq-info-about-generations/
People born between 1925-1945 are called the SILENT GENERATION
http://www.history.com/topics/baby-boomers
The Greatest Generation, probably…be it anyway..we’re all great Americans
1925 – 1945 Silent generation
Wise person?
Sage.
Hyacinth Clare, older than boomer, makes us “geezers”!
Vintage.
This Baby Boomer salutes you, too.
Yours and our future are becoming brighter each day.
MAGA
From the article linked below
According to the pair’s findings, along with this entrepreneurial bent comes a sense of financial responsibility. Some 84 percent of Gen Z’ers identify as fiscally moderate or conservative.
“This group has entered young adulthood as fiscally conservative, which I don’t think you can say about Millennials,” Grace said. “Budget cuts and the recession have been so [present] in their lives.”
This sense of financial responsibility — combined with a lack of faith in government — leads to a self-deterministic mindset that looks for the root causes of social problems.
http://bold.global/ben-ford/2016/05/22/how-the-next-generation-will-change-politics/
That’s why The_Donald has the following it does…The most interesting things I’ve seen there is outrage at injustice, cruelty, lies, and hypocrisy/willful deception…Its most heartening.
Plus the people at the Donald are hilarious. So full of mischief and fun.
The kids at The_Donald have thrown off the yoke of Liberal brainwashing.
(sh!tpoasting intensifies)
Spectacles upon spectacles…
Love that kid, and his parents who taught him the right way.
ha ha, and look how tall and beautiful Barron is!!!!! Hard to believe he is 10 years old!
He’s as tall as his Mom now. Heh.
He had a birthday last month, so he is 11 now…but he is still just a little boy, age-wise.
Being so tall makes him look older, doesn’t it.
And Barron was enjoying the Whole Eggroll. He waved enthusiastically and Smiled Bigly, when his dad gave him a shoutout.
They all Warm my Heart!
America is becoming
Greater Every Day!
Press ON! to MAGA!
I love the picture of Melania, Donald, and Barron Trump. Melania shows a Mothers pride and love of her son. Barron is a handsome 11 year old. I think because he is so tall for his age most people assume he is a much older child. He is only 11 and we need to keep that in mind and let him enjoy his childhood.
He just turned 11.
Couldn’t happen to a better guy.
Did he have a clock?
Hilarious! Go Gen Z from a Boomer.
Teach ’em young
A Star is Born
That was fantastic! I do have a question though. Is the generation after this one going to be genAA or do we have another scheme.
Generation “T” the Trump generation.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Love it!
^THIS^
WOOT!WOOT!!
No doubt he did and his buddy shaking and pointing that finger at end pretty much proves it…Winning….
Think that kid was doing the Pepe nod.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Indeed he was, Keln! 🙂
A colleague of mine that lives in Long Island has shared numerous stories of birthday parties she has attended with her son where kids aged 10 – 12 years of age put the Trump wall song on and sing it aloud. They love everything about our President. She as well as I are amazed how much young kids know about our President.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Long Island is Trump Country.
“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Fake-Newsies”
took me a minute to realize he was saying “Fake News” not FU…..
LOL
Hubby thought he was saying FU, but I sent him the video without context.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So that was Trump’s Son doing the “fake news call out”….
If it is, Like Father …. Like Son. 🙂
No, that wasn’t Barron…it was a visitor.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The first kid mouthing “fake news” looked like the same kid who was with a bunch of other kids when Ainsley Earhart of FOX asked what they would ask of President Trump if they could and that kid said: “I would ask him why his hair is orange.” Already a prick…..but so is Acosta…prick for prick
When I went to my first rally in October to Wilkes-Barre, PA, I was shocked by young teenagers that were dropped off by their parents to attend the rally. They were able to get the SS to allow them to stand on the barrier closest to the stage. They were cheering as much as all the adults in the audience.
In my mind it is Generartion Z that will allow Trumpism to last for 50+ years.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes sir .
My concern is, its the lefty millenials who will be the teachers in schools and we know how hard it is to get rid of that indoctrination. This is hopeful tho!
Gil they get it and there is nothing the millennials can do about it!
http://bold.global/ben-ford/2016/05/22/how-the-next-generation-will-change-politics/
A large percentage of Gen-Z’ers are home-schooled. This is one reason for these kids being smarter and savvier.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Homeschooled millennial/college grad here to say staying out of public school does wonders! It’s amazing how much you can learn without a progressive agenda being pushed on a daily basis. ABeka Academy has a great Christian based homeschooling program if you ever need one.
http://www.abeka.com/
I don’t have children, but I have said many many times that if I did, I would homeschool with A Beka!
Its possible, we live in a conservative area, but i dont know what the school will be like. I just bookmarked it. Thanks. 🤗
Generally, I think it’s pretty cool. But also, in a general sense, children shouldn’t need to be political. That’s what’s really gone wrong — the left has been attacking children through the schools and they have to be told and warned.
My little one caught me looking at a funny video the other day:
He asked me what was the meaning of what the cat said. I told him I didn’t know and asked him “what do you think the cat said?” He said “watch out!” or “be careful!” I said “yeah, that sounds about right…”
lol
With Communist Teachers, and the Muslim’s teaching preteen Children to Kill Christians and even Behead people, “I” Applaud and Commend Anyone who teaches American Children to be Junior Wolverines.
If not, Our Movement will
wither and die on the vine.
We Barely Saved America This time.
And #bestelectionever!, was only a Battle.
WOLVERINES! Hate Fake Nooz!!
At the Worchester, MA rally before the primaries there were teenagers everywhere. Most were dressed in suit jackets, ties & there MAGA hats. Even way back then the kids knew to come properly dresses when seeing Trump.
Love the kid and all the Gen-Z’ers. If I may, please pass this song along to any that you know with a few behind-the- scenes background, so they’ll understand.
For us Boomers, this was an anti-war song that so very many of US really hated. Great tune, just hated the words they represented; what, with me being a baby killer and all.
Anyway, like everything else, what goes around comes around. So, my dear Treepers, give this little tune another listen and think about what happening today. Dedicated to tall my new best friends, the GenZ’ers!!
You are and were awesome and do NOT let anyone tell you or make you think or feel otherwise!!
God bless you!! Now, then and always!💖💕💖
Thank the Lord! And President Donald Trump!!
There IS Hope after all.
Enemedia are like Unfit Parents
Hiding out doing Drugs.
The Kids know all along!
The Beauty of it is, he will be a Hero in his school, for callin’ ’em out on a
National Broadcast!
Courage American Style.
Acosta is a Moron, and kids Know It…
LikeLiked by 7 people
^^^^ This ^^^^
I look at whatever these kids are called and think how lucky they be. At least 4 prior generations were tragically squandered by UniParty globalists …….liberals, establishment elitists …..they are all the same. Neither one of them has a clue what it is to be an American.
That is awesome!!
And just like that, renewed hope for an entire generation! Well done kid! #MoreWinning 😀
Hmmmm, I’m not being allowed to share this. It says bad URL and there are zero shares for this story. Very unusual.
This article makes my blood boil. And why I pray we get Gen x, y, z, millenials who are conservative into the education system. The flag isnt optional!
http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/education/article145130714.html
With some real luck Gen Z’ers just might benefit from a revised curriculum that actually educates young minds. At least I hope that’s what Betsy DeVos will do!
That was just epic. I didn’t realize he mouthed “fake news” twice. haha
TY for the giggles.
What we’re beginning to see is the new rebellion against “authority”. Just as the 60’s ushered in the hippie era & it’s rebellion against the old conservative guard, we’re witnessing a rebellion against the leftist guard
Leftism isn’t cool anymore. Trump “realism” is the new cool
The absolute takeover of our schools by the Marxist left & it’s highly effective indoctrination & brainwashing of our children worked very efficiently to bring about a quasi-communistic style government. The policies that came with it have very nearly destroyed our Republic
Generation after generation were nothing more than leftist lemmings marching in lockstep to their globalist masters orders
Today, our young are seeing the actual consequences of those policies. While they’re being bombarded with leftist tripe in schools & the media, they have their eyes wide open
It;s a good thing to allow so many foreigners into our country? It’s a good thing to have to learn Spanish to get a job? It’s a good thing there’s no jobs for us? Having thugs running around attacking citizens & killing cops is a good thing?
They’re seeing what their futures hold at this young age. They’re not stupid
Where the hippies thought the counter culture was simply cool, these kids are seeing their country fall apart, & they understand the implications
Trump has brought on a new resolve, that you don’t have to be afraid to speak out, you don’t have to feel intimidated simply by speaking up for your own interests
This bodes well for our future
Is it just me or ok is it the fact that it is Jim Acosta that makes it extra funny?
No, not just you. And he kept smiling not knowing what was happening. Triple dog doofus funny.
