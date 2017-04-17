Generation Z Rebel Photobombs Very Fake News CNN During Live Stream…

Posted on April 17, 2017 by

HatTip Newsbusters – Generation Z continues to highlight their rebellious tendencies. During a live CNN report in the 11 am ET hour, a young chap photobombed CNN correspondent Jim Acosta and appeared to mouth “fake news” at the camera, twice.

79 Responses to Generation Z Rebel Photobombs Very Fake News CNN During Live Stream…

  1. A2 says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Out of the mouths of babes…

  2. anthohmy says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Yar

  3. ginaswo says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    #GenZ, this #GenX er salutes you 😎

  4. anthohmy says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Spectacles upon spectacles…

  5. Stringy theory says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Love that kid, and his parents who taught him the right way.

  6. Artist says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    ha ha, and look how tall and beautiful Barron is!!!!! Hard to believe he is 10 years old!

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 17, 2017 at 8:25 pm

      He’s as tall as his Mom now. Heh.

      He had a birthday last month, so he is 11 now…but he is still just a little boy, age-wise.
      Being so tall makes him look older, doesn’t it.

      • Southern Son says:
        April 17, 2017 at 9:00 pm

        And Barron was enjoying the Whole Eggroll. He waved enthusiastically and Smiled Bigly, when his dad gave him a shoutout.
        They all Warm my Heart!
        America is becoming
        Greater Every Day!

        Press ON! to MAGA!

        • Mr. Morris says:
          April 17, 2017 at 9:20 pm

          I love the picture of Melania, Donald, and Barron Trump. Melania shows a Mothers pride and love of her son. Barron is a handsome 11 year old. I think because he is so tall for his age most people assume he is a much older child. He is only 11 and we need to keep that in mind and let him enjoy his childhood.

    • jackphatz says:
      April 17, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      He just turned 11.

  7. MTeresa says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Couldn’t happen to a better guy.

  8. anthohmy says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Did he have a clock?

  9. Publius Jenkem says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Hilarious! Go Gen Z from a Boomer.

  10. 804hokie says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Teach ’em young

  11. AghastInFL says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    A Star is Born

  12. Sloth1963 says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    That was fantastic! I do have a question though. Is the generation after this one going to be genAA or do we have another scheme.

  13. ALEX says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    No doubt he did and his buddy shaking and pointing that finger at end pretty much proves it…Winning….

  14. fleporeblog says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    A colleague of mine that lives in Long Island has shared numerous stories of birthday parties she has attended with her son where kids aged 10 – 12 years of age put the Trump wall song on and sing it aloud. They love everything about our President. She as well as I are amazed how much young kids know about our President.

  15. G3 says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Fake-Newsies”

  16. Ziiggii says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    took me a minute to realize he was saying “Fake News” not FU…..

    LOL

  17. gary says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    So that was Trump’s Son doing the “fake news call out”….

  18. benifranlkin says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    The first kid mouthing “fake news” looked like the same kid who was with a bunch of other kids when Ainsley Earhart of FOX asked what they would ask of President Trump if they could and that kid said: “I would ask him why his hair is orange.” Already a prick…..but so is Acosta…prick for prick

  19. fleporeblog says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    When I went to my first rally in October to Wilkes-Barre, PA, I was shocked by young teenagers that were dropped off by their parents to attend the rally. They were able to get the SS to allow them to stand on the barrier closest to the stage. They were cheering as much as all the adults in the audience.

    In my mind it is Generartion Z that will allow Trumpism to last for 50+ years.

  20. Daniel says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Generally, I think it’s pretty cool. But also, in a general sense, children shouldn’t need to be political. That’s what’s really gone wrong — the left has been attacking children through the schools and they have to be told and warned.

    My little one caught me looking at a funny video the other day:

    He asked me what was the meaning of what the cat said. I told him I didn’t know and asked him “what do you think the cat said?” He said “watch out!” or “be careful!” I said “yeah, that sounds about right…”

    • John22 says:
      April 17, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      lol

    • Southern Son says:
      April 17, 2017 at 9:12 pm

      With Communist Teachers, and the Muslim’s teaching preteen Children to Kill Christians and even Behead people, “I” Applaud and Commend Anyone who teaches American Children to be Junior Wolverines.
      If not, Our Movement will
      wither and die on the vine.
      We Barely Saved America This time.
      And #bestelectionever!, was only a Battle.
      WOLVERINES! Hate Fake Nooz!!

  21. Eric B says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    At the Worchester, MA rally before the primaries there were teenagers everywhere. Most were dressed in suit jackets, ties & there MAGA hats. Even way back then the kids knew to come properly dresses when seeing Trump.

  22. redlegleader68 says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Love the kid and all the Gen-Z’ers. If I may, please pass this song along to any that you know with a few behind-the- scenes background, so they’ll understand.

    For us Boomers, this was an anti-war song that so very many of US really hated. Great tune, just hated the words they represented; what, with me being a baby killer and all.

    Anyway, like everything else, what goes around comes around. So, my dear Treepers, give this little tune another listen and think about what happening today. Dedicated to tall my new best friends, the GenZ’ers!!

  23. Southern Son says:
    April 17, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Thank the Lord! And President Donald Trump!!
    There IS Hope after all.
    Enemedia are like Unfit Parents
    Hiding out doing Drugs.
    The Kids know all along!
    The Beauty of it is, he will be a Hero in his school, for callin’ ’em out on a
    National Broadcast!
    Courage American Style.
    Acosta is a Moron, and kids Know It…

  24. fangdog says:
    April 17, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I look at whatever these kids are called and think how lucky they be. At least 4 prior generations were tragically squandered by UniParty globalists …….liberals, establishment elitists …..they are all the same. Neither one of them has a clue what it is to be an American.

  26. illinoiswarrior says:
    April 17, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    And just like that, renewed hope for an entire generation! Well done kid! #MoreWinning 😀

  27. peachteachr says:
    April 17, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Hmmmm, I’m not being allowed to share this. It says bad URL and there are zero shares for this story. Very unusual.

  28. Gil says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    This article makes my blood boil. And why I pray we get Gen x, y, z, millenials who are conservative into the education system. The flag isnt optional!

    http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/education/article145130714.html

  29. jackphatz says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    With some real luck Gen Z’ers just might benefit from a revised curriculum that actually educates young minds. At least I hope that’s what Betsy DeVos will do!

  30. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    That was just epic. I didn’t realize he mouthed “fake news” twice. haha

  31. Beryl Bomb says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    TY for the giggles.

  32. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    What we’re beginning to see is the new rebellion against “authority”. Just as the 60’s ushered in the hippie era & it’s rebellion against the old conservative guard, we’re witnessing a rebellion against the leftist guard

    Leftism isn’t cool anymore. Trump “realism” is the new cool

    The absolute takeover of our schools by the Marxist left & it’s highly effective indoctrination & brainwashing of our children worked very efficiently to bring about a quasi-communistic style government. The policies that came with it have very nearly destroyed our Republic

    Generation after generation were nothing more than leftist lemmings marching in lockstep to their globalist masters orders

    Today, our young are seeing the actual consequences of those policies. While they’re being bombarded with leftist tripe in schools & the media, they have their eyes wide open

    It;s a good thing to allow so many foreigners into our country? It’s a good thing to have to learn Spanish to get a job? It’s a good thing there’s no jobs for us? Having thugs running around attacking citizens & killing cops is a good thing?

    They’re seeing what their futures hold at this young age. They’re not stupid

    Where the hippies thought the counter culture was simply cool, these kids are seeing their country fall apart, & they understand the implications

    Trump has brought on a new resolve, that you don’t have to be afraid to speak out, you don’t have to feel intimidated simply by speaking up for your own interests

    This bodes well for our future

  33. Crimsonfisted says:
    April 17, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Is it just me or ok is it the fact that it is Jim Acosta that makes it extra funny?

