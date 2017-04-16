Cleveland Ohio Police Search for Islamic Facebook Killer Steve Stevens – Claims Multiple Victims…

Posted on April 16, 2017 by

Cleveland Police are urgently searching for a man named Steve Stevens who has killed at least one victim during a live Facebook broadcast, and claims to have killed more than a dozen more.

The suspect is a black male named Steve Stephens.  He is approximately 6′ 1″ and is considered armed and dangerous.  He was last seen driving a white ford Fusion SUV and wearing a dark, striped polo shirt.

A video posted Sunday to a Facebook account apparently belonging to Stephens shows the man filming walk up to an older man and, after asking him a question, shooting him. The video, which was posted about 2 p.m. ET and was later taken down, is captioned, in part, “Easter day slaughter.”  The broadcast victims’ family has been identified and they are devastated.

(Via Fox News) […] The Sunday shooting occurred just south of Interstate 90 in the Glenville neighborhood. Stephens also posted another video of himself talking on the phone about at least 13 other alleged murders he says he’s committed. He said at one point he “messed up.”

“And I’m about to keep killing until they catch me,” Stephens said, according to NBC.

No information about the victim was immediately available.

A spokeswoman for Beach Brook, a children’s mental health facility in Cleveland, confirmed that Stephens was a case worker there, but had no further details. (read more) 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Police action, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Cleveland Ohio Police Search for Islamic Facebook Killer Steve Stevens – Claims Multiple Victims…

  1. sundance says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. realgaryseven says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    And on Easter of all days! May God grant His peace to the victim’s family.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. wyntre says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    CNN reportedly refusing to show the killer’s face or identify his race.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Gil says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I just read this. Guy will be doing a rag doll dance if he doesnt take it upon himself first. Its the only way these poor families can get justice. Tax dollars for incarceration shouldnt be wasted on him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. grandmotherpatriot says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Prayers and Condolences to the Family .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      April 16, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      Thank you for posting a picture of the car. I’m one of the slow people who has never really learned to identify cards by brand, year etc. and the photo is helpful for visualizing it. I had read “white Ford Fusion” but that didn’t bring up any image to my imagination!
      I wonder if the television and newspaper will also carry pictures of the car? They should. Also a photo of the temporary tag to imprint it in visual memory.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Steve may be hiding under a burka or in Tranny disquise….i am sorry but those eyebrows are a woman’s eyebrows. BOLO for heavy set woman with lots o’ make up

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Artist says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Just curious why title reads ” Islamic ” Facebook Killer….is there info about that? I haven’t followed any news and this is the first I am reading about/ seeing this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I have read everything posted and I don’t see where is identified as Islamic. Other than going on a killing rampage on Easter, which seems particularly awful, is there anything specifically anti-Christian or that identifies him as Islamic?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. georgiafl says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Well, if it was 2015 or 2016, Stevens would not do very much time. He would probably get early release or a pardon before Obama left office, because he’s Obama’s kind of guy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s