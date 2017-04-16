April 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #87

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

47 Responses to April 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #87

  2. nwtex says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Alt-right leader Mike Cernovich punched in the face at Tax March rally
    Apr 15th 2017

    Controversial alt-right provocateur Mike Cernovich appears to have been punched in the face at an anti-Trump rally in Austin, TX on Saturday after repeatedly yelling “Bill Clinton is a rapist” at the crowd.

    The right-wing vlogger livestreamed his protest of the rally calling for President Trump to release his tax returns, and the footage appears to show rally goers shouting obscenities, pushing and shoving protest signs in front of Cernovich’s face.

    The livestream on Periscope then abruptly ends when Cernovich’s phone falls after seemingly taking a hit.

    “Somebody attacked me and I had to hit them back,” said Cernovich while showing his slightly bloodied fist to the camera on a separate livestream after the altercation.

    Multiple witnesses claim to have seen Cernovich get “ambushed.”

    https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/04/15/alt-right-leader-mike-cernovich-punched-in-the-face-at-tax-march/22041294/

  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Happy Easter, everyone.

    Looking forward to another winning week with President Trump.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      April 16, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Happy Easter! Yes – I’m hearing about multiple new wins on the radio, TV and internet every day. Doing my best to keep from thinking it’s “too much”, but it sure is a lot more winning than we had under the other guy! 😉

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 16, 2017 at 12:34 am

        I have to say that, despite respecting Trump a ton before all of this, his level of effectiveness and intelligence has stunned me. He worlds ahead of mere politicians. We really are watching a true master at work.

        The media will report none of it, but it doesn’t matter. All of the small actions will begin to add up until it will be impossible to hide what has occurred.

        I love the Berkeley thugs and Maxine Waters out raging about impeachment. Keep the contrasts coming, Dems. Don’t ever stop being you. It will make 2018 and 2020 so much easier.

        Breitbart, Bannon, etc. Don’t care. Trump isn’t losing any of his base now, and he’s not going to concede anything to some publicity-hungry wannabes who are pretending they control Trump’s base.

        I feel awesome. That incredible feeling where you know you can finally relax because, yes, the adults really are back in charge.

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          April 16, 2017 at 12:56 am

          Yeah, he is really mopping up. So much getting done, it is just blowing me away.

          An amazing amount of swamp is turning into a trout brook just from making things run PROPERLY, AS DESIGNED, BY LAW, and not by sending every little action up for review by the White House to make sure it’s politically correct. I didn’t realize just how much better NORMAL functioning is, compared to what we had under Obama. People taking initiative everywhere – quite awesome.

          I’m not worried about the whole Bannon / Kushner thing – I think it’s kind of ridiculous myself. I compare any potential loss of Bannon to Roger Stone and Corey Lewandowski. Both of their brands went through the roof by getting “fired” by Trump. So yeah – Bannon becomes a right-media powerhouse outside the White House. I’m not exactly sure what’s bad about that. I’m beginning to think it’s a crime to keep Bannon locked up playing office politics when he could be out kicking serious butte.

          The most important thing was what Trump said. He succeeded without Bannon. Exactly! THAT is the truth. Trump is always getting fresh horses. This is not hard. Trump has won before everybody, and after everybody. Trump just wins.

          But anyway, things ARE looking good. The left is definitely helping Trump win – both new support in 2018, and a second term in 2020!!!

      • lorenetn says:
        April 16, 2017 at 1:10 am

        There was winning under the other guy???? I must have missed that.

    • justfactsplz says:
      April 16, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Happy Easter to you and all of the Wolverines.

  4. Rip Tide says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Happy Easter Treepers! God’s got this, just trust Him!

  5. irvingtwosmokes says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Life is good now. he’s got this

    View post on imgur.com

  8. sunnydaze says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:52 am

    This article claims that Kim Jong-un has lost support among the Military. Who knows. It is interesting just how long North Koreans have bowed to tyranny.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4414132/North-Korean-soldiers-face-death-penalty-leader-joke.html#comments

  9. LoveofUSA says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Blessed Easter to President Trump, his family, cabinet, and all others who work for him.
    Blessed Easter to Sundance.
    Blessed East to all the wonderful Treepers and their families.
    Good News: He is Risen–

  10. rashamon says:
    April 16, 2017 at 1:00 am

    I know Easter is and should be a family day, so bookmark this interview for later viewing when you can pay full attention to the details. Catherine Austin Fitts gives one of her best interviews regarding economic opportunity, especially for start-ups and small business which are the engine that drives the soul of America.

    Having just returned from Belgium, she notes the value of Brexit and PDJT’s election (hopefully giving confidence to other countries trying to restore their economies). Citizens across Europe are suffering from globalist policies.

    My biggest complaint about Ex/Im is large corporations taking over this bank when they have multiple other options for financing. Ex/Im should be limited to small businesses trying to get a foothold in other countries…and no cheating. Venture capital, the cost-of-capital, interest rates, rules and regs stifling growth, money being siphoned off for projects unknown to the average person on the street who pays the taxes to support our “hidden” economy — these are not conspiracy theories, but reality.

  11. fangdog says:
    April 16, 2017 at 1:06 am

    During his campaign Trump would bring up an issue the Nation needed to fix. He sometimes say it would be easy. We all know it has not been easy for Trump in all directions. However, he makes some of the occurences look easy.

    What I notice more and more is how Trump seems to stay above it all. Just one example the press media. Trump makes them less relevant as each day goes by. It is as though it is their world and Trumps world. Their world is about “chicken feathers” and Trumps world is about “chicken”.

    Liked by 2 people

    • the right phoenix says:
      April 16, 2017 at 1:16 am

      Tried replying right under your name, fangdog, so you’d be alerted to the response, however, looks like somehow I missed, and my more pertinent response to you appears farther down the thread … (sorry!) 🙂

      Like

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 16, 2017 at 1:13 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 16, 2017 at 1:14 am

  14. the right phoenix says:
    April 16, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Hmmmm, well I dunno, fangdog …

    When you say, “Their world is about ‘chicken feathers’ and Trump’s world is about ‘chicken.'”

    I would say, their world is about horse feathers. And as for Trump’s chicken, why did it cross the road? Because it had followed proper immigration procedures and was allowed … or am I confusing the chicken with a legal eagle? 🙂

    Anyways, Happy Easter to you and all Treepers!

    Liked by 1 person

  15. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 16, 2017 at 1:15 am

    America’s dreams and the dreams of Americans are being resurrected by Trump.

  16. xyzlatin says:
    April 16, 2017 at 1:23 am

    What has happened to Rudi? I understood he (or his firm) was supposed to be part of the administration looking at cyber security?

