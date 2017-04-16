April 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #87

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
That was such a radically modern phone at the time, too! LOL!
Ha! I still use one of those. Mine’s steam powered and works great.
Alt-right leader Mike Cernovich punched in the face at Tax March rally
Apr 15th 2017
Controversial alt-right provocateur Mike Cernovich appears to have been punched in the face at an anti-Trump rally in Austin, TX on Saturday after repeatedly yelling “Bill Clinton is a rapist” at the crowd.
The right-wing vlogger livestreamed his protest of the rally calling for President Trump to release his tax returns, and the footage appears to show rally goers shouting obscenities, pushing and shoving protest signs in front of Cernovich’s face.
The livestream on Periscope then abruptly ends when Cernovich’s phone falls after seemingly taking a hit.
“Somebody attacked me and I had to hit them back,” said Cernovich while showing his slightly bloodied fist to the camera on a separate livestream after the altercation.
Multiple witnesses claim to have seen Cernovich get “ambushed.”
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/04/15/alt-right-leader-mike-cernovich-punched-in-the-face-at-tax-march/22041294/
Good interview with him on this. The guy was running at him hard, apparently.
Nothing but drama out of the Cernovich crew today………… as usual.
I have had enough of the Attention monger! #FakeBase I blocked anyone who is associated with him. And I wasn’t alone!
I don’t remember why those two guys are squabbling…but I wish they would stop it!
What happened??
I’d like to know too. What happened to create this riff? Both Cernovich and Mitchell have acted like idiots with their ” I know you are but what am I” routine. It’s stupid and I’m about to block both of them. We are all Trump’s base.
Over Bannon. Mike threatened to release damaging info that would cause divorces if Trump fires Bannon. Apparently he feels that Bannon is a puppet master with his hand up Trumps behind. I am will Bill on this one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ack…really?
That’s pretty bad on Cernovich’s part.
Thanks, Motown. I hadn’t heard about that.
Happy Easter, everyone.
Looking forward to another winning week with President Trump.
Happy Easter! Yes – I’m hearing about multiple new wins on the radio, TV and internet every day. Doing my best to keep from thinking it’s “too much”, but it sure is a lot more winning than we had under the other guy! 😉
I have to say that, despite respecting Trump a ton before all of this, his level of effectiveness and intelligence has stunned me. He worlds ahead of mere politicians. We really are watching a true master at work.
The media will report none of it, but it doesn’t matter. All of the small actions will begin to add up until it will be impossible to hide what has occurred.
I love the Berkeley thugs and Maxine Waters out raging about impeachment. Keep the contrasts coming, Dems. Don’t ever stop being you. It will make 2018 and 2020 so much easier.
Breitbart, Bannon, etc. Don’t care. Trump isn’t losing any of his base now, and he’s not going to concede anything to some publicity-hungry wannabes who are pretending they control Trump’s base.
I feel awesome. That incredible feeling where you know you can finally relax because, yes, the adults really are back in charge.
Turns out dreadlocks girl is a porn star,they only send their best.
lol. Berkeley is a zoo. Anyone who has ever been there knows it. Wasteland.
It has been since the Oppenheimer long hair days
Gawd. Don’t know what’s worse when it comes to Life Choices…… Porn Star? Globalist Tool Trouble Maker?
People who believe in prayer really should pray for this girl. Sounds like a lost soul in just about every way.
Yeah, he is really mopping up. So much getting done, it is just blowing me away.
An amazing amount of swamp is turning into a trout brook just from making things run PROPERLY, AS DESIGNED, BY LAW, and not by sending every little action up for review by the White House to make sure it’s politically correct. I didn’t realize just how much better NORMAL functioning is, compared to what we had under Obama. People taking initiative everywhere – quite awesome.
I’m not worried about the whole Bannon / Kushner thing – I think it’s kind of ridiculous myself. I compare any potential loss of Bannon to Roger Stone and Corey Lewandowski. Both of their brands went through the roof by getting “fired” by Trump. So yeah – Bannon becomes a right-media powerhouse outside the White House. I’m not exactly sure what’s bad about that. I’m beginning to think it’s a crime to keep Bannon locked up playing office politics when he could be out kicking serious butte.
The most important thing was what Trump said. He succeeded without Bannon. Exactly! THAT is the truth. Trump is always getting fresh horses. This is not hard. Trump has won before everybody, and after everybody. Trump just wins.
But anyway, things ARE looking good. The left is definitely helping Trump win – both new support in 2018, and a second term in 2020!!!
The most important thing is that we not get bogged down in another war.
I think Trump understands that the left WANTS a war to get back in charge of the culture. They set up the wars – either themselves or using a manipulable Republican – and then drive out the Republican using the war and their younger base.
A needless, distant, dragged-out war is guaranteed to ruin Trump, just like Nixon and GWB, and that’s why the left wants one.
The Jared thing is the thing I heard from the academics tonight, but I was to busy rolling around in the grass laughing at their conspiratorial notions along with the EPA dismantling
Forgive my sentence structure tonight, it’s the Belgian’s fault
Excellent excuse! I need to get some of those myself!
4Delirium Tremens, 2 Trappist Rochefort and 2 Gulden Draak 9000 = Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
There was winning under the other guy???? I must have missed that.
Fracking kicked a field goal when Obama was blowing kisses to his audience of minions!
😉
Happy Easter to you and all of the Wolverines.
Happy Easter Treepers! God’s got this, just trust Him!
Life is good now. he’s got this
He is RISEN!
Yes he is.
And right on time!
This article claims that Kim Jong-un has lost support among the Military. Who knows. It is interesting just how long North Koreans have bowed to tyranny.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4414132/North-Korean-soldiers-face-death-penalty-leader-joke.html#comments
Blessed Easter to President Trump, his family, cabinet, and all others who work for him.
Blessed Easter to Sundance.
Blessed East to all the wonderful Treepers and their families.
Good News: He is Risen–
I know Easter is and should be a family day, so bookmark this interview for later viewing when you can pay full attention to the details. Catherine Austin Fitts gives one of her best interviews regarding economic opportunity, especially for start-ups and small business which are the engine that drives the soul of America.
Having just returned from Belgium, she notes the value of Brexit and PDJT’s election (hopefully giving confidence to other countries trying to restore their economies). Citizens across Europe are suffering from globalist policies.
My biggest complaint about Ex/Im is large corporations taking over this bank when they have multiple other options for financing. Ex/Im should be limited to small businesses trying to get a foothold in other countries…and no cheating. Venture capital, the cost-of-capital, interest rates, rules and regs stifling growth, money being siphoned off for projects unknown to the average person on the street who pays the taxes to support our “hidden” economy — these are not conspiracy theories, but reality.
During his campaign Trump would bring up an issue the Nation needed to fix. He sometimes say it would be easy. We all know it has not been easy for Trump in all directions. However, he makes some of the occurences look easy.
What I notice more and more is how Trump seems to stay above it all. Just one example the press media. Trump makes them less relevant as each day goes by. It is as though it is their world and Trumps world. Their world is about “chicken feathers” and Trumps world is about “chicken”.
Tried replying right under your name, fangdog, so you’d be alerted to the response, however, looks like somehow I missed, and my more pertinent response to you appears farther down the thread … (sorry!) 🙂
Ryan Zinke LOVES his job. That is just cool.
Hmmmm, well I dunno, fangdog …
When you say, “Their world is about ‘chicken feathers’ and Trump’s world is about ‘chicken.'”
I would say, their world is about horse feathers. And as for Trump’s chicken, why did it cross the road? Because it had followed proper immigration procedures and was allowed … or am I confusing the chicken with a legal eagle? 🙂
Anyways, Happy Easter to you and all Treepers!
Lol
America’s dreams and the dreams of Americans are being resurrected by Trump.
Yeah, you are right.
I put this in the Open Thread cuz it didn’t seem to “obviously* fit here. But maybe it does….
Historic photos of “Free Crab Night” at a place in Louisiana during the Depression. There’s something very uplifting about these photos:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4415450/Photographer-captures-crab-boil-Louisiana-road-house.html#comments
What has happened to Rudi? I understood he (or his firm) was supposed to be part of the administration looking at cyber security?
