April 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #86

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Citizen, thank you so much for posting. I have been really impressed with Zinke. I wonder if he is not a president in the making?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The mind control of the left is still strong. But their greatest and most evil achievement is to convince eager-to-please children, desiring to be “special”, to declare they are the opposite gender. The greatest propagandists of the past would be in awe of such a feat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Way to go Governor Christi, now follow up with a full pardon.
“A decorated Marine veteran facing a mandatory three years behind bars on a gun charge will not be going to prison, after New Jersey Governor Chris Christie stepped in and commuted his sentence Friday.
Six years ago during a visit to New Jersey, Pompey was at a Fort Lee nightclub when his friend got involved in a fight and grabbed Pompey’s gun out of his holster and carried it into a confrontation with police.
No shots were fired, and the friend was arrested. But so was Pompey.
While his gun was legally registered in Virginia, he had no New Jersey permit and was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun…To combat gang violence, New Jersey lawmakers several years ago tacked on mandatory sentences for gun-related offenses. And even though Pompey’s firearm was legal, it wasn’t registered in New Jersey. The law has been updated to exclude service members, but it didn’t apply retroactively to Pompey’s case.”
Pompey served his country over three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, for which he received medals for bravery.
http://abc7ny.com/news/marine-facing-mandatory-prison-for-gun-charge-has-sentence-commuted/1873957/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I was thinking, the MOAB creates instant safe zones. Could be the ticket in Iraq and Syria.
But we should rename it to make it liberal friendly. Paint it green and call it ECOZONE and sell it as creating environmentally friendly safe zones.
LikeLike