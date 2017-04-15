AG Jeff Sessions Talks About Border Security, Gangs, MS13 and Enforcement (video)…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions sat down for an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro to provide an update on the latest DOJ focus on border security and a crack-down on violent gangs like MS13.
Advertisements
Attorney General Jeff Sessions sat down for an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro to provide an update on the latest DOJ focus on border security and a crack-down on violent gangs like MS13.
Finally a AG who protects the Legal Citizens of the US. PDJT could not have picked a better AG.
LikeLiked by 9 people
We’ve been so badly battered, few of us remember what an AG does…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who was the last AG who truly did their job I can’t recall
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo!
LikeLike
Love me some Sessions…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw this earlier. This is a man who is serious about removing the criminals from our country and keeping us safe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sessions is a righteous man. Woe, and I mean, woe to the evil doer! I absolutely love him.
On a side note, have you ever seen him when he’s staring a wrong doer with those laser eyes? My Mom’s eyes looked just like that when I would get in trouble as a wee lass. Of course that rarely happened. The gall of me to type that last sentence.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love this guy. It’s good to hear common sense from our government for a change.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sessions has been a true American patriot for many years.
He was the only senator that I ever really trusted.
And he’s the perfect fit for Attorney General.
President Trump knows how to pick em.
LikeLike
The new thing up here is they area blaming all the crime by Illegals area the ones from South America until the full story comes out…
It getting really bad in Southeast Washington for Hispanic Gang crimes; Drugs, drive bys, car thieves house burglaries assaults…I would say there area about 1 or more of each category every week with about 80% turning out to be illegals, dreamers, or anchor kids.
Sad…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Those of us who live down South have been suffering this for a long time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ya’ll can hate my comment, but… as much as I love hearing about this I have to wonder when in the he!! we are going to here that criminals like krooked killery, bath house bari, susan rice, john mccain, lindthey grahamnethty, george soros, the rockefeller gang, ET AL are going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
I know I missed plenty of them in this post. But… does it matter? Evidently not if we aren’t even going to hold them accountable.
Far more damage is being done and has been done by these murderous political tools of the globalists, (add the bush crime family for instance) and so I want justice… for ALL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, alrighty then @ the humancondition. Rock on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. They all need to be vacuumed up. All of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pres Trump has to appoint a whole lot of Federal Judges first.
He’s in the process of appointing around 170, I think is the number.
The last thing we need is some liberal judge letting these high level crooks off!
LikeLike
Sessions: “No person can come here illegally, and not expect to be deported.”
Yes!
That is going to send the libprogs into conniption fits.
Actual law enforcement. At last.
LikeLiked by 1 person