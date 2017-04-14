April 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #85

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump: We’ll infer that the “Specially Designated Global Terrorists” announcement was a warm-up for the Muslim Brotherhood, along with Obama’s associated embeds and accomplices in the Federal Government.
… This would make Obama an International Fugitive, if I’m not mistaken.
Put out the INTERPOL APB.
I could redline that photo with all of the SJW’s in a few seconds.
On California’s access to shared water, infrastructure and conservation projects:
… Just as soon as you Balance your Budgets at State & Local level, end Sanctuary Cities and finger your Illegal Immigrant Perps for deportation.
Not a drop or a dime sooner!
I’m reposting the video of the MOAB strike in Afghanistan – quite impressive.
Chicago Tribune does a little fact checking on that CNN claim about Trump’s travel expenses vs Obama’s.
Time for some corrections! Chicago Tribune fact-checks costs of Trump travel; CNN hardest hit
http://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2017/04/13/time-for-some-corrections-chicago-tribune-fact-checks-costs-of-trump-travel-cnn-hardest-hit/
Has that video been verified to be the real thing?
Nope.
SD posted this on the earlier thread and many may have missed it. Love the reaction from our troops!
https://mobile.twitter.com/USSMAGA/status/852658758681378816/video/1
Snowflake alert!
FNN LIVESTREAM: Jeff Flake Town Hall
TRUMP’s EMERGING STRATEGY for WINNING on Defense & Trade
[Quotes from Gen. McMaster on the Trump Doctrine: America First – Officials Briefing on Syria, North Korea and China… thread]
“So what’s happening now is — when events happen, we are able then to understand better how to sort of torque that even or to regard that event in a way that allows us to respond to it and move toward an objective.”
• RESPONDING TO EVENTS:
America will DECISIVELY kick the crap out of offenders, in the most UNPREDICTABLE ways with the most UNEXPECTED impact.
• CREATING TORQUE:
America’s responses will come at a MOMENT of OUR choosing that MULTIPLIES our LEVERAGE in confronting OTHER CHALLENGES and pursuing OTHER OBJECTIVES.
“And so what this also allows for is a much higher degree of common understanding with our allies and partners and across our government as well.”
• GAINING COMMON UNDERSTANDING:
If you’re not on OUR WINNING team, GOOD LUCK with LOSING.
To JOIN and STAY ON our WINNING team, you’d better CONTRIBUTE or YOU’RE FIRED.
“So what you’re seeing is a team now I think that’s able to achieve a much higher degree of agility in the area of foreign relations and the area of national security. And I think it’s going to continue to pay off in the weeks and months ahead as well.”
• ACHIEVING GREATER AGILITY:
GLOBAL PERPs will now operate on DEFENSE with their heads on a swivel, worrying about WHERE and HOW they’ll be hit next.
America will be HITTING them HARDER and FASTER … because THEY’LL be moving more SLOWLY and WE WON’T be DISTRACTED with defense.
• DELIVERING BIG-TIME PAYOFFS:
America will be converting ADVERSARIES to ALLIES by creating WIN-WIN solutions for economic gain and improved security.
Big BILATERAL ALLIANCES will eliminate the LOSE-LOSE costs of retaliatory tactics and INVEST HALF the SAVINGS APIECE in solutions that generate MUTUAL BENEFITS.
Trump’s Adversaries will feel like BLINDFOLDED PRIZEFIGHTERS, dancing in the ring against multiple opponents armed with unseen weapons. They get to peek in the mirror and check the score after each round … with 10 seconds to regroup for more.
MAGA!
P’odwats Post on CTH yesterday:
Unlike the last president he’s not telegraphing his every move in domestic and foreign policy.
• That’s what’s scary to our opponents internationally and domestically.
• They can’t make heads or tails of what this president will do. Good.
• Keep em guessing Mr. President.
• They won’t know what hit them.
Trump’s AGENDA for SYRIA Emerges:
[Quoted from Senior Administration Official on the Trump Doctrine: America First – Officials Briefing on Syria, North Korea and China… thread]
“What we would like to do is to use this opportunity for a reevaluation for all the parties to understand better how to use this new situation to move more rapidly toward a sustainable, political outcome in Syria that resolves that civil war and
• results, obviously, in the defeat of ISIS, al Qaeda and related groups —
• denies them the ability to control population centers and territory in Syria and Iraq — and then
• allows the consolidation of those military gains politically such that
○ reconstruction can begin,
○ the return of refugees and the long-suffering Syrian people in particular can return.”
“I think what you’ve seen with the President in the last couple — at least I have as a member of the team here — is someone who sees possibilities where many others would see only difficulties.”
Trumppin Post on CTH yesterday:
[Trump’s REFUGEE CRISIS END GAME]
Did you think the Reason for all the Refugees was going to just magically get better at the wave of a wand?
• Or that safe zones would just as magically appear?
[Or that America could “repatriate” all those Refugees without safe zones for arrival?]
How WE can MAGA: Generate LEVERAGE for President Trump…
Vote DAILY in the Lou Dobbs “American-Citizen Polls”
https://mobile.twitter.com/LouDobbs
http://www.wnd.com/2017/04/meet-the-next-obama-groomed-to-make-political-history/
His name is Dr. Abdul el-Sayed, he’s a 32-year-old medical doctor and he recently launched his campaign for governor of Michigan, the election for which is in November 2018. If he wins he would be America’s first Muslim governor.
He speaks articulately, without an accent, inserts humor into his speeches at seemingly just the right moments, and he has the full backing of America’s powerful Muslim Brotherhood-linked network of Islamic organizations.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, El-Sayed said Michigan voters are having “buyer’s remorse,” and that President Trump’s decisions “are at odds with deeply held American values, and distractions from real issues.”
1)Ed Rollins
John Bolton
-MOAB
2)Retired Col Tony
Schaeffer
-NK
3)Dr Dao family/Attorney
-The United flight
4)John Solomon
CEO Circa News
-Obama Spy Scandal
5)Gordon Chang,
Forbes contributor
-China regards to NK
6)Charles Hurt
Mercedes Schlapp
-Sanctuary City/State
-Border Wall
Thank God we are arresting doctors who do FGM here in the US, unlike those nuts in Europe:
This female doctor arrested for multiple offenses. 5 years for each girl, potentially. Hope she spends her life in prison.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/13/feds-arrest-detroit-doctor-for-female-genital-mutilation-of-girls-across-american-midwest/
When “incidental” intel collection—isn’t incidental
https://sharylattkisson.com/when-incidental-intel-collection-isnt-incidental/
“Additionally, U.S. Presidents have the power to issue secret presidential directives that can authorize otherwise illegal acts (theoretically in the country’s best interests). These directives may come with pre-planned cover stories to be used in the event the operation is exposed, and they come with indemnity for those involved, giving them permission to lie about the operation or their involvement without fear of prosecution.
The public will rarely know about such presidential directives since most who see them must sign agreements that promise nondisclosure and consent to polygraphs.”
