Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Live Stream…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the White House press briefing from the Brady Room for April 13th 2017:
UPDATE – Video Added:
Live Stream link – Alternate Live Stream (<-active)
Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the White House press briefing from the Brady Room for April 13th 2017:
UPDATE – Video Added:
Live Stream link – Alternate Live Stream (<-active)
LikeLiked by 8 people
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/04/13/us-drops-largest-non-nuclear-bomb-in-afghanistan-after-green-beret-killed.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast or as it is more commonly referred to as a MOAB commonly called Mother of All Bombs. This weapon is the most powerful non-nuclear weapon in the US Air Forces Arsenal. With a weight of just under 19,000 lbs and a blast Yield equivalent to 11 tons of TNT.
If you wondering what 11 tons of TNT going off looks like this video is a pretty close to the size of the explosion:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where and when was this?
LikeLike
Bombs away!! I want pic’s. Remember the thrill of watching the video clips of our guys bombing the chite out of Iragi stuff during the very first Gulf event? Yep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MOAB goes something like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Resend the link.
LikeLike
Thanks for this. Don’t you know this is a proud moment for those all those who worked on designing and implementing this bomb?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sean said something about someone needing the room for another event at 2pm EST, so he’ll be making it quick. Did anyone else hear that?
LikeLike
Yes. POTUS will be honoring the first responders who gave aide to the victims of the I-85 bridge that collapsed last month in Atlanta.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Pam!
LikeLike
yw 🙂
LikeLike
Only thing on the White House Schedule is President Trump meeting with I-85 Bridge First Responders at 2:00 PM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet the President is having a blast today…! “Donald Trump on percussion, everybody…. Donny Trump on percussion…thank you… thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
59 Tomahawks in Syria and the MOAB in Afghanistan in under a week. Can you hear us now?
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Instant burial at no extra charge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cremated And Buried!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the MOAB, the infamous Bunker Buster that was talked about, during Bush the Younger’s reign, being used on Iran’s underground nuke facilities….one and the same?
If so, why is the term Bunker Buster not being used today? ..It seems a message is also being sent to Iran as well as North Korea.
LikeLike
No. The ‘bunker buster’ was a cobbled-together munition, made from re-purposing the barrel of an obsolete US Army 8-inch artillery piece. This was packed with explosives, tipped with a nose cap, and trimmed out with tail feathers. That weapon was designed to penetrate the target, burrowing deep inside before detonating. Hence the title, ‘bunker buster’.
This weapon, the MOAB, or ‘Maximum Ordinance Air Burst’, is not a penetration munition. As its name suggests, it is designed to detonate above the ground (hence the term, “Air Burst”).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Question answered. 👍
⚡⚡⚡💥💥💥💀💀💀 LMAO
GO USA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Media & online anti trumpers want us to think they know so much about President Trump and his administration they sure did not know about Afghanistan last night now did they … PDJT always said he keep what our military is doing secret..
LikeLiked by 3 people
MOAP = Mother of all Presidents
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ding.Ding.Ding … Thread-Winner … No more bets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it Disgusting, that Our President, gets Much More Cooperation, from Russia, Communist China, Kazachistan, etc, to MAGA, than he gets from our own Government?
Of Course, they will further their own countries best interest First.
But it is in All the Worlds Interest, to Avoid Open War, and End War Crimes/Genocide.
Proof that the Globalist have Bad Intentions!
It is So Sad, that the World would be a Much Safer/Better place, if Our Government would all just Stay on Vacation. Permanently!
Well, at least Four more years.
Seriously.
What was achieved in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.
If we had Not done a thing, how much worse would it be now?
Many Families, of all Nationalities, have been Sacrificed, for Globalist ($$) Agendas.
IF, we had just gone and Kicked Ass, maybe it would have been worth it.
And Our National Treasure, would be not have been Wasted.
Enough!
We now have a Leader with Common Sense, in addition to High Intellect.
He has the Ability, to stay above the Politics, and achieve a Better Solution.
Everyone is better off, and more secure.
Thus, we all have a better chance of Living our Dreams.
We must Pray, that God lets President Trump achieve what we Elected him to do.
MAGA=AMERICA FIRST!
And the Whole World knows, when American Values are Foremost, Everyone is better off.
THIS!, is the Time America was Destined for.
And it is Donald Trumps Destiny also.
When American Values really catch on Globally.
Now that’s some Globalism I can get behind!
But Islam, is a bigger threat than Communism ever was.
And Russia/China, are on board with stopping it. Thank God!
Press ON!, President Trump!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just beginning…
President Trump Meets with the I-85 Bridge First Responders
The White House
Start time 2:00 PM EDT
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live
LikeLiked by 1 person
Convening at the Oval Office for pictures at President Trump’s request!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In case you missed it…here is the link – Sean begins speaking at the 55:24 minute mark…
LikeLike
Ugh. Having listened to most of this press briefing–as much as I could stomach, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s true:
“You Can’t Fix Stupid.”
Some of these press lunkheads should be poster children for that notion.
LikeLike