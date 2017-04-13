Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Live Stream…

Posted on April 13, 2017 by

Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the White House press briefing from the Brady Room for April 13th 2017:

UPDATE – Video Added:

Live Stream linkAlternate Live Stream (<-active)

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

39 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Live Stream…

  1. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • highground01 says:
      April 13, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast or as it is more commonly referred to as a MOAB commonly called Mother of All Bombs. This weapon is the most powerful non-nuclear weapon in the US Air Forces Arsenal. With a weight of just under 19,000 lbs and a blast Yield equivalent to 11 tons of TNT.

      If you wondering what 11 tons of TNT going off looks like this video is a pretty close to the size of the explosion:

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. jackphatz says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Bombs away!! I want pic’s. Remember the thrill of watching the video clips of our guys bombing the chite out of Iragi stuff during the very first Gulf event? Yep!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  8. janc1955 says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Sean said something about someone needing the room for another event at 2pm EST, so he’ll be making it quick. Did anyone else hear that?

    Like

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. MIKE says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I bet the President is having a blast today…! “Donald Trump on percussion, everybody…. Donny Trump on percussion…thank you… thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Is the MOAB, the infamous Bunker Buster that was talked about, during Bush the Younger’s reign, being used on Iran’s underground nuke facilities….one and the same?

    If so, why is the term Bunker Buster not being used today? ..It seems a message is also being sent to Iran as well as North Korea.

    Like

    Reply
    • R-C says:
      April 13, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      No. The ‘bunker buster’ was a cobbled-together munition, made from re-purposing the barrel of an obsolete US Army 8-inch artillery piece. This was packed with explosives, tipped with a nose cap, and trimmed out with tail feathers. That weapon was designed to penetrate the target, burrowing deep inside before detonating. Hence the title, ‘bunker buster’.

      This weapon, the MOAB, or ‘Maximum Ordinance Air Burst’, is not a penetration munition. As its name suggests, it is designed to detonate above the ground (hence the term, “Air Burst”).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Dora says:
    April 13, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. snaggletooths says:
    April 13, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    The Media & online anti trumpers want us to think they know so much about President Trump and his administration they sure did not know about Afghanistan last night now did they … PDJT always said he keep what our military is doing secret..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. ystathosgmailcom says:
    April 13, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    MOAP = Mother of all Presidents

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Southern Son says:
    April 13, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Isn’t it Disgusting, that Our President, gets Much More Cooperation, from Russia, Communist China, Kazachistan, etc, to MAGA, than he gets from our own Government?
    Of Course, they will further their own countries best interest First.
    But it is in All the Worlds Interest, to Avoid Open War, and End War Crimes/Genocide.
    Proof that the Globalist have Bad Intentions!
    It is So Sad, that the World would be a Much Safer/Better place, if Our Government would all just Stay on Vacation. Permanently!
    Well, at least Four more years.
    Seriously.
    What was achieved in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.
    If we had Not done a thing, how much worse would it be now?
    Many Families, of all Nationalities, have been Sacrificed, for Globalist ($$) Agendas.
    IF, we had just gone and Kicked Ass, maybe it would have been worth it.
    And Our National Treasure, would be not have been Wasted.
    Enough!
    We now have a Leader with Common Sense, in addition to High Intellect.
    He has the Ability, to stay above the Politics, and achieve a Better Solution.
    Everyone is better off, and more secure.
    Thus, we all have a better chance of Living our Dreams.
    We must Pray, that God lets President Trump achieve what we Elected him to do.
    MAGA=AMERICA FIRST!
    And the Whole World knows, when American Values are Foremost, Everyone is better off.
    THIS!, is the Time America was Destined for.
    And it is Donald Trumps Destiny also.
    When American Values really catch on Globally.
    Now that’s some Globalism I can get behind!
    But Islam, is a bigger threat than Communism ever was.
    And Russia/China, are on board with stopping it. Thank God!

    Press ON!, President Trump!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. duchess01 says:
    April 13, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Just beginning…

    President Trump Meets with the I-85 Bridge First Responders
    The White House
    Start time 2:00 PM EDT

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/live

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. duchess01 says:
    April 13, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    In case you missed it…here is the link – Sean begins speaking at the 55:24 minute mark…

    Like

    Reply
  21. R-C says:
    April 13, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Ugh. Having listened to most of this press briefing–as much as I could stomach, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s true:

    “You Can’t Fix Stupid.”

    Some of these press lunkheads should be poster children for that notion.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s