Report: Billionaire Mercer Redeploying Steve Bannon?…

The entire Bannon -vs- Kushner storyline is beyond silly for all the aforementioned reasons. However, The Hill is reporting today that R&R Mercer may have recalled Bannon for duties elsewhere.

Unfortunately, the ridiculous presentation of the Hill outline completely skips the entire connection between Robert Mercer, Rebekah Mercer, Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway and Breitbart media. The article makes it seem as if they are disparate entities.

[…] Two two sources briefed on the meeting told The New York Times that Bannon met with Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of major Republican donor Robert Mercer, last Friday. According to the newspaper, the meeting took place in Mercer’s office at Cambridge Analytica in New York and focused on possibilities for Bannon if he decides to leave the White House. (read more)

If you know the relationship between each of the aforementioned entities I would strongly suggest you read the article to see just how obtuse The Hill can be in one outline.

For those who don’t know the relationship, here’s a quick explainer.

Billionaire Robert Mercer owns the majority stake in Breitbart Media. Mercer invested $15 million in Breitbart when Bannon was editor. Breitbart media then went full bore in support of Ted Cruz. Mercer then established the Cruz Super-PAC “Keep the Promise”.

Robert Mercer’s daughter is Rebekah Mercer, a friend of Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway.

Cambridge Analytica, one of Robert Mercer’s enterprises, was the primary data-gathering organization for Ted Cruz’s data-driven campaign. Under Steve Bannon’s leadership Breitbart Media ran a candidate poll for two years gathering the user data on behalf of Cambridge Analytica and Robert Mercer who then sold the data back to the Cruz campaign to use in donor solicitations.

These are not unfamiliar people.

White House strategist Steve Bannon meeting with Robert or Rebekah Mercer is essentially Bannon meeting with his former boss and his bosses very political daughter.

