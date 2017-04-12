Report: Billionaire Mercer Redeploying Steve Bannon?…

The entire Bannon -vs- Kushner storyline is beyond silly for all the aforementioned reasons. However, The Hill is reporting today that R&R Mercer may have recalled Bannon for duties elsewhere.
Unfortunately, the ridiculous presentation of the Hill outline completely skips the entire connection between Robert Mercer, Rebekah Mercer, Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway and Breitbart media. The article makes it seem as if they are disparate entities.
[…] Two two sources briefed on the meeting told The New York Times that Bannon met with Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of major Republican donor Robert Mercer, last Friday.
According to the newspaper, the meeting took place in Mercer’s office at Cambridge Analytica in New York and focused on possibilities for Bannon if he decides to leave the White House. (read more)
If you know the relationship between each of the aforementioned entities I would strongly suggest you read the article to see just how obtuse The Hill can be in one outline.
For those who don’t know the relationship, here’s a quick explainer.
Billionaire Robert Mercer owns the majority stake in Breitbart Media. Mercer invested $15 million in Breitbart when Bannon was editor. Breitbart media then went full bore in support of Ted Cruz. Mercer then established the Cruz Super-PAC “Keep the Promise”.
Robert Mercer’s daughter is Rebekah Mercer, a friend of Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway.
Cambridge Analytica, one of Robert Mercer’s enterprises, was the primary data-gathering organization for Ted Cruz’s data-driven campaign. Under Steve Bannon’s leadership Breitbart Media ran a candidate poll for two years gathering the user data on behalf of Cambridge Analytica and Robert Mercer who then sold the data back to the Cruz campaign to use in donor solicitations.
These are not unfamiliar people.
White House strategist Steve Bannon meeting with Robert or Rebekah Mercer is essentially Bannon meeting with his former boss and his bosses very political daughter.
I hope they don’t all reunite running & supporting Lyin Ted 2020
The Cubanadian will have even less support in 2020.
He will easily be Trumped again.
You would think so but I can tell he is gearing up for another run & frankly I trust no one except for Trump so many globalist/hacks out there who don’t want all the fixing PDJT is doing.
a run for Prime Minister?
I think of Bannon goes, Preibus soon follows: they balanced each other out.
I find it hard to believe that they all worked together during the transition now they are all supposedly feuding Dramatic lying media with their unnamed sources.
Preibus is BFF with Ryan, so he would have to be asked to leave, IMO.
Hmm… Putting on my tin foil hat, I wonder if that explains all the “news” and opinion pieces using President Trump’s Syria strike to say the Deep State is “winning”.
You know Breitbart is trying their hardest to push this narrative to protect Bannon’s position. The left has made a mountain out of the Bannon molehill, and Cruz’s puppet masters have used that to build up Bannon to be larger than President Trump (and if Bannon actually believed that story himself, Trump very publicly checked him). We know how Ted Cruz changed his positions on so many issues to match Trump, so the only thing that left to do is Cruz reuniting with Bannon via the Mercers to push Cruz as the nationalist anti-Globalist.
I think it will be a pointless effort. President Trump will be the nominee in 2020, Cruz will have to go independent if he wants to challenge Trump.
This is what has been so disconcerting for the last few days. My feathers have been up.
Whatever the truth…the “two two sources from the NYT” could be two homeless people living outside the building, for all we know.
I just know that the confusion needs to be shaken out. I just want President Trump to have the advisors he wants and not to have them stripped away uless he is the one initiating the change.
So far, there have been four or five cabinet picks denied, and a few other upheavals. Certainly not nearly as tumultuous as other admins, but distractions nonetheless.
Beware Mercer family, we’re all watching,
What ever ad you are allowing keeps pulling the page down and makes your content impossible to read!
From the Hill Article.
Mercer was a “key backer of President Trump”?
Not what I heard. 😉
I lost all respect for The Hill a long time ago.
He became a backer, and a good one, after Ted Cruz dropped out. He had Trump’s back during the Pussygate flap, and both he and his wife publicly stood strong by him (Trump). Trump thinks highly of him (see above DJT tweet)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mercer who was Cruz’s money man jumped on board the Trump train.
While Mercer may have supported Trump, The Hill leaves out the evidence of Mercer being a Yuge Cruz Supporter.
The article implies that a key Trump backer is standing with Bannon over Trump and as Sundance points out leaves out the whole story of the Mercer’s support for Cruz. What does that say about the hill?
I am not gonna get all bent out of shape if a former Cruz backer helps Bannon out in any future endeavor as long as they do not work against Trump. I have no problem with Mercer or his people speaking with Bannon about Bannon’s future options should he leave the White House.
Mercer dropped Cruz and went Trump after the Primary shenanigans. Mercers literally kicked Cruz out of their “box”, for his little Primary snafu, when he did that thing when Donald was named GOP candidate. Remember? That little “vote your conscience ” speech?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, he backed him after Cruz was out (IF my memory serves, which is a big IF). Trump paid Cambridge analytics between 5 and 10 million during the late stages of the campaign (Sept. and October, I believe).
I remember Mercer calling out Cruz after Cruz’s failure to endorse then-candidate Trump at the convention after the Trump campaign had graciously given Cruz a speaking slot.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He did which I thought was unusual given the fact the Mercer’s were low key as most donors are. I don’t see the Mercer’s spending any more dollars and time on Cruz!
Trump’s a big disappointment… Sad!
I just perused the wapo article for tommorrow and BB. Wapo is celebrating, BB comments are either "see you were warned" or "this isnt the president i voted for!!!!". Ann Coulter has a top article about prez of world vs. the prez of the US. Total flip out. To be fair there are some people trying to mention the long game, but seem to be shouted down. Everyone keeps painting Trump to be a moderate democrat and Jared Kushner as Rasputin. I think we are in the tunnel of the roller coaster….Im going to wait for the sunlight on the other side.
Please keep to articles coming to refocus us all SD.
Does Bannon if fired, have restrictions on going back to BB? OR something else in mind?
Please keep to articles coming to refocus us all SD.
Does Bannon if fired, have restrictions on going back to BB? OR something else in mind?
I spent some time defending Trump on Breitbart. I used to like them, I never realized how many isolationists there are there and also Breitbart is getting clicks by titles that are meant to upset.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both phenomena (overrun w/ isolationists and crass clickbait content) have increased drastically at BB since the inauguration. For much of last year it was one of my main news sources; now it is useless. Toxic sludge.
Everyone made Bannon out to be way bigger than he was. It started with the left who tried to smear Bannon by calling Breitbart a white nationalist, racist, sexist, basically every leftist trigger word site. Breitbart, of course, had to defend themselves and make Bannon look good in the process. After a few months of hysteria by the left, Bannon became this towering figure over Trump in their minds, and the reaction on the right was to turn Bannon into a towering hero.
People, you voted for Trump, not Bannon!
People, you voted for Trump, not Bannon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if they think Trump is disappointing, who would they rather be reading about right now, him or Hillary dealing with all this ?
So what does this mean? With all the winning going on abroad right now I kind of don’t get what’s going on with Bannon here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A clash between Bannon and Kushner apparently.
The way I see it, I think Bannon didn't like that he had to compete with Kushner for President Trump's attention, and one of them started turning the White House into junior high, which led to both spreading rumors and leaking to the press and trying to smear each other. President Trump got tired of this nonsense and called them both (but Bannon especially) out publicly and told "them to straighten it out or I will." If Bannon and Kushner can't straighten out this distraction, President Trump will simply remove the distraction, and that is currently looking like Bannon.
Sundance, thank you for the quick explainer. I admit I didn’t know about the Mercer/Bannon connection until very recently. I also didn’t know about KAC’s connection with Ms. Mercer. Oy vey! I’m off to read the embedded links you posted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am using Firefox 52.0.2, 32bit, on Windows7 home premium with service pack 1. I am experiencing no problems on this page.
Going to breitbart the past few weeks is nearly impossible; except for an editorial by Virgil I think about The American System, its been unreadable. Truly groundbreaking initiatives are forthcoming if the RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems must join forces out in the open. Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA!
Breitbart is into a full scale isolationism. Daily attacks on Trump visibly designed to turn the base against him. I am getting tired of defending him and may just quit with them.
I suspect it has to do with Bannon and I hope Bannon is not actively behind it.
You can not get 100% what you said on campaign rallies but that is a start of negotiation. Being ideological is good but not practical all the time when there is congress, senate and justice system. President Trump listens from all kind of people but he goes what works. Some discussions/talking points are long term investment that we can not understand.
What if this whole ‘Bannon-vs-Kushner’ thing was just a way to smoke out the Leakers in the WH?
Yeah, I know…Pres Trump said that thing about “they should work it out”.
But he could be in on it too!
What I keep going back to, is the fact that Bannon is a smart guy.
So he should know that Ivanka is an asset to the President, as well as being his daughter…and he would also know that getting into squabbles with Jared would be a losing scenario.
So, I dunno.
I am still in wait-and-see mode on this whole thing.
As far as Bannon having a meeting with the Mercers…maybe he was acting as ‘courier’ to communicate something to them, something they didn’t want to take a chance on being caught up in the NSA spy-net.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s back up, wheatietoo. Do we even know if the Bannon-vs-Kushner thing is a real thing or a nothing burger? We know how fake news lies and distorts
Cernovich claims that Both Bannon and Kushner were pulling in the same direction AGAINST another middle east war. That McMaster is the guy who wants the middle east to run Bright red.
Makes more sense to me that McMaster would be the one fighting Bannon.
Let’s puzzle this out. Is Trump likely to give his son in law a huge role in something like this? Doesn’t make sense. Kushner is calling the shot or close to calling them? No way.
Bannon COULD be pulling out, but it could be for reasons that having nothing to do with Syria
The only thing from PDJT was that thing he said about “they should work it out”.
“and he would also know that getting into squabbles with Jared would be a losing scenario.”
Sounds like Bannon may end up gone, and I’m ok with that. Nothing against Bannon, but if he needs to go then let him go.
LikeLike
In the next 4-8 years the administration will change a lot. I have nothing against Bannon at all but sometimes its hard to have to alpha males working together the Ivanka/ Kushner angle some are trying to push makes no sense to me at all they are all different people with different opinions that is what PDJT likes they all worked together during the transition & ended up being selected sometimes I wonder how much the media is blowing this all up even Sean Spicer has said this is way overblown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Bannon stays, but if he doesn’t that’s PTrump’s prerogative.
The Kushner narrative is defiantly off the rails ATM.
Unfortunately it’s all part of the “we’re just gonna scream nonsense from the rooftops until someone believes us” for the next 8 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rumor has it that there may be a startup network and they want Bannon to look in to it. It may be more my wishful thinking than rumor but who knows.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That story, taken with Trump's two (if true) recent comments re Bannon and Kushner and Bannon isn't his strategist, makes me think there's a 10 dimension chess move in play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
Obviously you've earned the right to be believed many times over, but I want understand what makes you so sure that this Bannon noise is not being purposefully put out by President Trump? Just seems like exactly the kind of thing he would do to me, kind of a Sun Tzu 'appear weak when you are strong' kind of thing.
Big/small business’ have personnel issues, mainly jealousy.
Odd, Kushner wears many hats. Curious… is he doing a good job at any of them?
Or is he just the ears of the White House?
This all reminds me of a track and field relay team arguing over who made the largest contribution toward the victory before the race is over. While they were arguing, the baton was dropped and the team came in dead last.
Like Patton said, "We can still lose this war."
Like Patton said, “We can still lose this war.”
I really don't buy that there's a riff between Bannon and Kushner. I think they're trying to smoke out more people who are leakers and turncoats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a rather gossipy piece from Politico I just found–have absolutely no idea what it’s worth, but it mentions some names I’m not familiar with that might play into what’s going on (or not going on).
For what it’s worth.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/trump-rebekah-mercer-robert-mercer-donors-234030
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pull quotes from Coulter’s post:
“My nightmare scenario: Trump and Jared watching TV together and high-fiving: DID YOU SEE THE NEWS! THEY LOVE YOU! All Trump had to do was pointlessly bomb another country, and it was as if a genie had granted his every wish.
Looking for some upside to this fiasco, desperate Trump supporters bleated that bombing Assad had sent a message to North Korea. Yes, the message is: The Washington establishment is determined to manipulate the president into launching counterproductive military strikes. Our enemies — both foreign and domestic — would be delighted to see our broken country further weaken itself with pointless wars.”
– I understand the worry that foreign policy may deter DJT’s MAGA agenda, but things have gotten pretty hyperbolic, no? What’s this all about? Hard to understand given Trump’s progress with China on NK and T-Rex’s stellar performance in Moscow…
Coulter is not happy unless she is stirring the pot.
She must be working on a new book that is going to be published soon
It would appear that some supporters, including Ann, have decided that POTUS can’t change his mind or rethink a particular strategy.
She’s doing what, IMO, she is supposed to do, which is pull against pointless war.
I’m with the whole Bannon’s-leaving-to-create-a-media-conglomerate-in-favor-of-Trump crowd.
Both Breitbart and Infowars are in war against Kushner with lots of wild accusations. Honestly I have no idea what his political views are in present time. I know he helped Trump a lot in the campaign and this indicates he supports his agenda.
Imagine doing what I do and never click on that drivel…Even better ignore Drudge..It’s amazing not filling your days with useless garbage…
Listen to peoples words and actions you are interested in…..It’s really enlightening and informative..
I don’t have anything against Bannon.
All I’ve got to say is I did not vote for Bannon; I voted for Trump.
