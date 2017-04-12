April 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #83

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Would you dare play poker with TRex? I sure wouldn’t.
Candidate Trump said his generals would not be going on tv.
Maybe he meant interviews, not press conferences???
The other part of his comment was about giving advance notice of their plans… This was a post-activity briefing. Context matters.
I’m sure he meant the generals on the line, not the Secretary of Defence.
Thanks for pointing this out. It is a big difference but some people don’t care they just want to point to something that President Trump may have said differently as a candidate.
☝️ Mad-dog Mattis is a civilian now.
General Mattis is currently Secretary Mattis.
I love that picture of the Pence family and their pets.
I see the Pence family loves Caturday too!
Marlon Bundo is he from Tahiti? 😃
Purrrrhaps he is! If so maybe he can give us an update on the suspiciously quiet obungo…Mommy radar always goes off when a petulant child is too quiet!
So now, the UniParty is attempting Phase 3 of “Russia, Russia, Russia…”
Carter Page was a Russian agent, and WAPO is now leaking FISA warrants?
Grrrrrr.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-obtained-fisa-warrant-to-monitor-former-trump-adviser-carter-page/2017/04/11/620192ea-1e0e-11e7-ad74-3a742a6e93a7_story.html?utm_term=.130a4df65d8e
I’m not worried.
WaPo and CNN, in particular, are involved in Obama’s scheme. David Ignatius was the go to reporter not only on the Flynn leak, but also the leaks on discussions between US senstors and the Israeli ambassador at the time of the Iran deal.
This is all going to blow up in the Dems/MSM faces. You can count on it.
Meanwhile in Realville…
Good news…let’s win Tom Price’s seat next week and that will shut up the libtards.
Nothing will shut up the libtards, but it’ll at least let us laugh at them.
A little closer than we would have liked but a win is a win. The Dems thought they could steal this seat. Nope. Their election nightmares continue. Good. When Democrats fail the country succeeds. When Democrats lose the country wins. The president said we might get tired of winning, but I’m not. Watching Democrats taste defeat is always a great thing! They’re only gonna get more loonier and crazier with each defeat!
TRex versus the haughty John Kerry…what a contrast.
SUGGESTION: [repost]
How we DEPLORABLES can MULTIPLY and EMPOWER the TRUMP BASE.
MULTIPLY TRUMP FOLLOWERS by forwarding the 1600 Daily emails from the White House to everyone we know.
• Include the subscription link and encourage them to subscribe and forward to friends and family:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600daily
• Trump and his Administration produce progress and results so frequently, Americans will appreciate their dose of MAGA news.
• There is no better way to help the ignorant understand or help the informed appreciate Trump’s speed of execution or the impact of the Trump Agenda.
This will pay YUGE dividends in Reach, Support and Response:
• There is no faster way to multiply Trump’s Reach and Daily Impressions.
• There is no more powerful way to mobilize Americans to press Congress than instantaneous Reach with a powerful Message for Action that bypasses Media Distortion and Distraction.
This will give us the Power to Control Congress:
• He can Mobilize Rallies to support the Trump Agenda.
• He can Mobilize Assaults on our obstructionist Congress.
• He can Mobilize Voters to primary and replace Congress.
Great idea. I get these daily emails. I will start forwarding them.
Join Minds.com. You can then throw them up as individual posts and boost them to the frontpage, reach totally random selection of folks, extends the reach geometrically.
Trump’s Border Wall to Kick Off in San Diego California – Walls Up to 30 Feet High
The wall is set to kick off in the San Diego border community of Otay Mesa, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Monday according to the San Diego Union Tribune. Although the construction is beginning with prototypes, there are documents revealing that wall construction will start in San Diego, CA.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/trumps-border-wall-kick-off-san-diego-california-walls-30-feet-high/
I say this as a californian who wants control of the state back in the hands of its citizens. We need this. Los Angeles announced theyre holding off providing cash for legal fees for illegals via essentially stolen taxpayer money today. Getting hot in the kitchen!
wow, that’s great news, Gil. thanks for informing.
I heard that announced about 2 hours after sessions speech…interesting hmmm?
Very.
Interesting world we live in. We see outrage at Sean Spicer making a statement about Hitler. We even have mass outrage over some moron getting dragged off an airplane.
Yet we see no outrage for Ebba.
In case you don’t know who Ebba is, or who she was I guess I should say, Ebba was 11 years old. Ebba was deaf. Ebba lived in Sweden. Last week she was out shopping with her mom when literally torn in half by a Muslim who drove a truck into a crowd of people.
A sweet, innocent little 11 year old girl had her life extinguished because of a hate filled ideology.
But no outrage for Ebba. None at all.
The ends justify the means to them. Collateral damage thats acceptable. Its this attitude wholly that encompasses these people.
Who was the other Swedish victim? The other have been named and Ebba but not the other victim.
Good point. They’ve only talked about the Brit and the Belgian.
Now see, if the Alex Jones, Michael Savages and Brietbarts of the world would focus on Ebba instead of trying to generate clicks by attacking President Trump or his family, her memory would mean something.
But NOOOOOOO, its so much more fun to hawk BS health products and fake news than actually help fight Muslim terrorism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I found it poetic justice that one of the main lefty women who was fighting to keep the “immigrants” in Sweden was the first one killed. She was so badly mangled, it took two days to identify the remains:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/activist-helped-immigrants-deported-first-victim-stockholm-terror-attack/
I think some people would call that instant Karma.
Swedish Press and Politicians have done their level best to keep any “upsetting” news away from Swedish citizens.
They’ve been losing that battle lately, but obviously, did not want news of this little girl getting out because it *could* *possibly* wake a few more Swedes up to how sick things have become there.
What a shame this is. Poor little girl.
It is time to hammer Obama and his cronies and bring them to justice. I am getting tired of all of the non action against him. I know we are only about 80 or so days into the Trump Admin, but he and Hillary need to be brought to justice. Soon.
He’s meeting with Merkel soon at a “Democracy” conference in Germany.
This, from the guy who, along with his whole Party and the MSM has done nothing but try to deny the democratically elected Prez of the US since November 9.
What a piece of work.
Article’s at Daily Mail. Sorry don’t have the link.
The possibility that the gas attack was a false flag operation planned and carried out by Islamists against their own civilian population has not gone away. Although nobody’s going to admit it, I have a suspicion that the false-flag possibility hasn’t been ignored by the Trump White House, either. Trump is prudent to make sure to let everyone know that he has no intention of deeper military involvements in Syria. Assad may well be a villain but he’s infinitely preferable to what would follow his demise. If he falls, we’re looking at another Lybia. Trump needs to return to his stated purposes of utterly destroying ISIS and the Islamist fighters allied with ISIS.
I don’t think he ever strayed from that purpose. We all need to calm down and realize that Trump can walk and chew gum at the same time. He is very adept at juggling many things. Just because he dropped a warning on Assad doesn’t mean his attention was distracted from his purpose.
If Christians are knocked out of their ancient home in Syria by a theocratic political solution, I think President Trump will lose the support of the Bible belt, which contributed so much to his winning.
I am a Bible belt voter and will never abandon President Trump and will never trust or support Cruz, Paul or the fake news hawks so don’t be concerned, dear.
Great. Another ‘TrumpNeedsTa’.
“TrumpNeedsTa” is an easy way to sort the wheat from the chaff here.
“Trump needs to THIS!”
“Trump needs to THAT!”
SHEESH.
Discussion preview of Morning w/Maria
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trumps Syria attack serves as a message around the world for so many things way and beyond just chemicals. People are forced to take Trump seriously and at face value as to every issue as issues come up no matter what they may be.
This has to drive the Left-wing liberals and the dishonest media out of their minds. No matter what the Left-wing do or say only makes them smaller and smaller.
The problem with the 1600 Daily is the Comments on the Trump Tweets linked for Retweet. “Vile” doesn’t begin to describe them. I wouldn’t want anyone i know to read such filth.
It’s pretty clear that the US and the coalition coming together have pretty much given the finger to the UN
(crusading intensifies)
Translation please?
My Latin is sadly lacking…does that mean “God wills the destruction of Islam”?
FWIW: 50 min ago.
‘BEIJING (REUTERS) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a peaceful resolution of tensions over North Korea in a telephone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 12), state broadcaster China Central Television said.
China is committed to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, Xi said, adding that the issue should be resolved via talks.”
http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/xi-jinping-stresses-peaceful-resolution-of-north-korea-issue-in-phone-call-with
So…the scheduled freakout has now been called off?
Hope so.
And I still don’t know if that story about “150,000 Chinese troops moved to the North Korean border” was true…or fake news.
It would take more than a few days to accomplish a major troop movement like that.
Pres Xi would’ve had to give the order to do that long before he came over here to meet at Mar A Lago!
The question is, have they moved or are moving?
Yeah, I don’t know…there was that one story that others took as ‘true’ and ran with.
I dont think it will go this far…
Morning Joe already has the leaked video.
Love Bannon but love Trump more.
And love this comment almost as much as both of them!
Meanwhile in never never land, its trumps fault a couple rent a thugs beat a vietnamese md abd dragged him off a plane. Too coo coo for coco puffs!
https://www.google.com/amp/www.thewrap.com/star-trek-star-john-cho-united-debacle-result-environment-trump-created/amp/
Here is my prediction on russia circus investigation:
This fisa leak is beginning of a new strategy. The goal here to somehow convict at least one or two people of something, anything. This will save face for dems. They have given up on the idea of trump collufing with russia.
On the other hand, it clear like daylight that obama admin did track trump campaign. The goal of dems is to cast it as legal.
The moron GOP clowns will then make bipartisan statement that they will make it illegal for the future. For now everyone enjoy vacation.
This corrupt system is hard to break.
In response to the Twitter celebrities that claimed they changed Trump’s mind on syria….they’ve lost their minds.
