April 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #83

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

74 Responses to April 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #83

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:23 am

  8. WSB says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

    So now, the UniParty is attempting Phase 3 of “Russia, Russia, Russia…”

    Carter Page was a Russian agent, and WAPO is now leaking FISA warrants?

    Grrrrrr.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-obtained-fisa-warrant-to-monitor-former-trump-adviser-carter-page/2017/04/11/620192ea-1e0e-11e7-ad74-3a742a6e93a7_story.html?utm_term=.130a4df65d8e

  9. Summer says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Meanwhile in Realville…

    • SoCal Patriot says:
      April 12, 2017 at 12:39 am

      Good news…let’s win Tom Price’s seat next week and that will shut up the libtards.

    • p'odwats says:
      April 12, 2017 at 2:08 am

      A little closer than we would have liked but a win is a win. The Dems thought they could steal this seat. Nope. Their election nightmares continue. Good. When Democrats fail the country succeeds. When Democrats lose the country wins. The president said we might get tired of winning, but I’m not. Watching Democrats taste defeat is always a great thing! They’re only gonna get more loonier and crazier with each defeat!

  10. SoCal Patriot says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:32 am

    TRex versus the haughty John Kerry…what a contrast.

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:36 am

    SUGGESTION: [repost]
    How we DEPLORABLES can MULTIPLY and EMPOWER the TRUMP BASE.

    MULTIPLY TRUMP FOLLOWERS by forwarding the 1600 Daily emails from the White House to everyone we know.
    • Include the subscription link and encourage them to subscribe and forward to friends and family:
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600daily
    • Trump and his Administration produce progress and results so frequently, Americans will appreciate their dose of MAGA news.
    • There is no better way to help the ignorant understand or help the informed appreciate Trump’s speed of execution or the impact of the Trump Agenda.

    This will pay YUGE dividends in Reach, Support and Response:
    • There is no faster way to multiply Trump’s Reach and Daily Impressions.
    • There is no more powerful way to mobilize Americans to press Congress than instantaneous Reach with a powerful Message for Action that bypasses Media Distortion and Distraction.

    This will give us the Power to Control Congress:
    • He can Mobilize Rallies to support the Trump Agenda.
    • He can Mobilize Assaults on our obstructionist Congress.
    • He can Mobilize Voters to primary and replace Congress.

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Trump’s Border Wall to Kick Off in San Diego California – Walls Up to 30 Feet High

    The wall is set to kick off in the San Diego border community of Otay Mesa, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Monday according to the San Diego Union Tribune. Although the construction is beginning with prototypes, there are documents revealing that wall construction will start in San Diego, CA.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/trumps-border-wall-kick-off-san-diego-california-walls-30-feet-high/

  13. Tejas Rob says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Interesting world we live in. We see outrage at Sean Spicer making a statement about Hitler. We even have mass outrage over some moron getting dragged off an airplane.

    Yet we see no outrage for Ebba.

    In case you don’t know who Ebba is, or who she was I guess I should say, Ebba was 11 years old. Ebba was deaf. Ebba lived in Sweden. Last week she was out shopping with her mom when literally torn in half by a Muslim who drove a truck into a crowd of people.

    A sweet, innocent little 11 year old girl had her life extinguished because of a hate filled ideology.

    But no outrage for Ebba. None at all.

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:43 am

  15. Dazza says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:49 am

    It is time to hammer Obama and his cronies and bring them to justice. I am getting tired of all of the non action against him. I know we are only about 80 or so days into the Trump Admin, but he and Hillary need to be brought to justice. Soon.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 12, 2017 at 1:47 am

      He’s meeting with Merkel soon at a “Democracy” conference in Germany.

      This, from the guy who, along with his whole Party and the MSM has done nothing but try to deny the democratically elected Prez of the US since November 9.

      What a piece of work.

      Article’s at Daily Mail. Sorry don’t have the link.

  16. Garrison Hall says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:50 am

    The possibility that the gas attack was a false flag operation planned and carried out by Islamists against their own civilian population has not gone away. Although nobody’s going to admit it, I have a suspicion that the false-flag possibility hasn’t been ignored by the Trump White House, either. Trump is prudent to make sure to let everyone know that he has no intention of deeper military involvements in Syria. Assad may well be a villain but he’s infinitely preferable to what would follow his demise. If he falls, we’re looking at another Lybia. Trump needs to return to his stated purposes of utterly destroying ISIS and the Islamist fighters allied with ISIS.

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Discussion preview of Morning w/Maria

  19. fangdog says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Trumps Syria attack serves as a message around the world for so many things way and beyond just chemicals. People are forced to take Trump seriously and at face value as to every issue as issues come up no matter what they may be.

    This has to drive the Left-wing liberals and the dishonest media out of their minds. No matter what the Left-wing do or say only makes them smaller and smaller.

  20. Martin says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:18 am

  21. deanbrh says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:20 am

    The problem with the 1600 Daily is the Comments on the Trump Tweets linked for Retweet. “Vile” doesn’t begin to describe them. I wouldn’t want anyone i know to read such filth.

  22. irvingtwosmokes says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:20 am

    It’s pretty clear that the US and the coalition coming together have pretty much given the finger to the UN

  23. flyingtigercomics says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:29 am

    (crusading intensifies)

  24. JMScott says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:42 am

    FWIW: 50 min ago.
    ‘BEIJING (REUTERS) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a peaceful resolution of tensions over North Korea in a telephone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 12), state broadcaster China Central Television said.

    China is committed to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, Xi said, adding that the issue should be resolved via talks.”

    http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/xi-jinping-stresses-peaceful-resolution-of-north-korea-issue-in-phone-call-with

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 12, 2017 at 1:47 am

      So…the scheduled freakout has now been called off?
      Hope so.

      And I still don’t know if that story about “150,000 Chinese troops moved to the North Korean border” was true…or fake news.

      It would take more than a few days to accomplish a major troop movement like that.
      Pres Xi would’ve had to give the order to do that long before he came over here to meet at Mar A Lago!

  25. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    April 12, 2017 at 1:44 am

  26. Gil says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:03 am

    Meanwhile in never never land, its trumps fault a couple rent a thugs beat a vietnamese md abd dragged him off a plane. Too coo coo for coco puffs!

    https://www.google.com/amp/www.thewrap.com/star-trek-star-john-cho-united-debacle-result-environment-trump-created/amp/

  27. HarryJ says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Here is my prediction on russia circus investigation:
    This fisa leak is beginning of a new strategy. The goal here to somehow convict at least one or two people of something, anything. This will save face for dems. They have given up on the idea of trump collufing with russia.
    On the other hand, it clear like daylight that obama admin did track trump campaign. The goal of dems is to cast it as legal.
    The moron GOP clowns will then make bipartisan statement that they will make it illegal for the future. For now everyone enjoy vacation.
    This corrupt system is hard to break.

  28. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    April 12, 2017 at 2:15 am

    In response to the Twitter celebrities that claimed they changed Trump’s mind on syria….they’ve lost their minds.

