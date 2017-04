President Trump will participate in a Rose Garden live stream ceremony for the swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch today at 11:00am (approx.)

Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream

Trump Schedule:

10:30 am – Receives his daily intelligence briefing (PDB)

11:00 am – Attends the swearing-in ceremony of Neil Gorsuch; Rose Garden

4:00 pm – Meeting with OMB Director Mick Mulvaney

Advertisements