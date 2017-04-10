Monday April 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Playing God has serious consequences. Stop this child abuse.
Hannah is a Girl. Doctors Finally Treat Her Like One.
The Daily mail has a very biased article full of lies about PDJT and golf. The comment section has been trolled to the max too. Looks like a concerted effort. Makes me boiling mad after putting up with the goofer in chief for 7 years. ARRGGGHHHHH
Tragic death in the bat family.
http://www.macon.com/news/nation-world/national/article143608064.html#fmp
Good morning and goodnight Treefolk. Seeing an old online stomping grounds overrun has me down, not this site, but the other place is definitely NeverTrump in tone. SAD. MAGA you beautiful patriots!
For those of you who were not able to attend church yesterday, I just wanted to share a special Palm Sunday with all of you from West Point!
The Cadet Chapel is one of the most extraordinary places on earth! A lovely service, with most volunteering by the cadets. Many prayers were made for the Coptic Christian victims in Egypt, and for all military currently in or lost from service.
Note, the chapel is currently under a deep cleaning, so you can see the progress being made.
One highlight of the service was listening to a bible verse read by and the honor of shaking hands with Lt. General Robert Caslen, Jr., Superintendent of West Point.
So thrilled to attend on such a beautiful day at West Point. And may God bless every person who either has, is and will serve in USA military forces.
