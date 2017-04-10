Monday April 10th – Open Thread

Posted on April 10, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Monday April 10th – Open Thread

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Playing God has serious consequences. Stop this child abuse.

    Hannah is a Girl. Doctors Finally Treat Her Like One.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. coveyouthband says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:44 am

    The Daily mail has a very biased article full of lies about PDJT and golf. The comment section has been trolled to the max too. Looks like a concerted effort. Makes me boiling mad after putting up with the goofer in chief for 7 years. ARRGGGHHHHH

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. leebelieu says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Good morning and goodnight Treefolk. Seeing an old online stomping grounds overrun has me down, not this site, but the other place is definitely NeverTrump in tone. SAD. MAGA you beautiful patriots!

    Like

    Reply
  8. WSB says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:54 am

    For those of you who were not able to attend church yesterday, I just wanted to share a special Palm Sunday with all of you from West Point!

    The Cadet Chapel is one of the most extraordinary places on earth! A lovely service, with most volunteering by the cadets. Many prayers were made for the Coptic Christian victims in Egypt, and for all military currently in or lost from service.

    Note, the chapel is currently under a deep cleaning, so you can see the progress being made.

    One highlight of the service was listening to a bible verse read by and the honor of shaking hands with Lt. General Robert Caslen, Jr., Superintendent of West Point.

    So thrilled to attend on such a beautiful day at West Point. And may God bless every person who either has, is and will serve in USA military forces.

    Like

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    April 10, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s