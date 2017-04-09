Sunday April 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Sunday April 9th – Open Thread

  1. WSB says:
    April 9, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Blessings to all for Palm Sunday!

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    April 9, 2017 at 12:22 am

  3. aredtailblog says:
    April 9, 2017 at 12:35 am

    In the midst of this week’s excitement, I’ve also had my birthday pass by, (turned 27 on the 5th of April). Had to work on that day though, so birthday will be celebrated with folks Sunday afternoon).

    Hoping good news keeps coming, particularly regarding the would-be shooter.

  4. Guest says:
    April 9, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Go to church, the community needs your presence in the pew.

  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 9, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Night Vigil
    (Ancient Christian Prayer)

    Watch thou, dear Lord,
    with those who wake, or watch, or weep tonight,
    and give thine angels charge over those who sleep.
    Tend thy sick ones, Lord
    Rest thy weary ones.
    Bless thy dying ones.
    Soothe thy suffering ones.
    Pity thine afflicted ones.
    Shield thy joyous ones.
    And all, for thy love’s sake.
    Amen.

    Saint Augustine of Hippo
    (4th Century, North Africa)

