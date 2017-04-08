April 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #79

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Susan Rice was the person who told Bill “The Rapist” Clinton that there was nothing important happening in Rwanda 23 years ago.
LOL! I needed that laugh.
Thank you, Citizen, for ALL that you do! ⚘
❤❤❤!
I love that look on the little girl’s face. So cute.
Great interview with Dr. Steve Piecznik. He believes that the Tomahawks were intended to send a message to President Xi. He said that everyone including Israel, Turkey, Russia and Assad were informed before hand of what was about to occur. He said the only people left in the dark were the Chinese. As they are eating that evening, the Tomahawks were raining done on Syria. Our President never shared it with them. They had to find out on their own. He said that President Xi is a business man that is haunted to this day about what happened to his dad. He doesn’t like confrontation. Our President realizes the biggest threat over the next 20 years is China and NK.
Dr. Piecznik also thinks that our President wants nothing to do with regime change anywhere in the world including Syria. He thinks the only way Assad is asked to leave is if the Russians, Turkey, Iran and the US join together to do so. Otherwise Assad will remain in place. He discusses the fact that he spent time in Syria and that Assad is good for the country because he bands Muslim women from wearing berkas and protects Christians.
Globalist realize that China is essential to a global economy. That is why you saw the WTO agreement of having China join in the early 2000s. Globalist in our country knew that this would destroy our manufacturing dominance. Our President always mentions that after China joined the WTO, over 60,000 factories had disappeared. Our biggest trade in balance is with China ($375+ billon a year). Imagine what last night was like for President Xi. You are dining and watching our President be a gracious host while that same gracious host is bombing Syria. It must have been surreal for him.
I also think the message was received loud and clear. Notice that President Xi invited our Lion to come for a state visit in the same calendar year. Our President said that he would take him up on his offer. Do you think the little fat man in NK will still be an issue as our President lands in neighboring China. I don’t think so!
Reminds me of The Godfather as Michael is saying the baptismal words, his people are killing off the members of the other mafia families.
Sure does and I was hoping for this scene, but in my screenplay it was Susan Rice, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, et al that were getting wacked not Syria. Hoping for Godfather II.
LoL
Loving my president!
I heard that interview also. Steve was spot on. Beside, those older Tomahawks do have a finite shelf life. They were put to good use by Our President Trump!
A coworker of my husband was in navy and in charge of launching these. He literally was bummed that he wasnt the guy to do it. Lol.
I remember 20 years ago when the Chinese began buying US companies for incredible sums of money. They would come into a company and buy it lock, stock, and barrel with all machinery/equipment and even hired the top management to come to China to teach their workers how to operate the equipment. Those who owned the factories made out while the workers lost out.
I remember readingvabout all the textile mills shutting down and of course in california we lost 1000s of aerospace jobs, including my family. Then clinton gave the port of long beach to china….
I remember when Made In China on the bottom of an item meant it was a cool import instead of the cheap plastic junk that it is now. Made by 6 year olds for 9 cents a day.
Yes, that is true. we had a manufacturing business in So CA. About 15-20 yrs ago, one of our customers came in and told us he sold his 200-machine business to a Chinese company for a fantastic price. What did the new owners do? They took every single machine back to China. Our customer felt bad as it really affected a big percentage of the businesses-very devastating.
Well he’s right except for Assad being good he’s just better than letting Sunni Muslims run the show
I thought it was LGBTQ?
I wanted to see the rest of the performance! Geez…………
There is a longer video on President Trump’s FB
What will happen to trump russia collusion investigation by senate, congress and comey? Will come out to a hillary like press conference?
Is schiff on vacation? I have not seen him in the media lately.
Supposely they’re on/at/in recess. Probably playing on the merry-go-round, or swinging, to reboot their spinning brains.. Duh!
If Republicans had any “Cajones” they would shut that freak show down.
Behave like you have the majority.
This is really amazing!
Tucker Carlson interviews Lindsey Graham on his show and Tucker tries to use logic to unwind Graham’s solution for Syria. It is an interview that is better than any Saturday Night Live skit.
It is like Abbot and Costellos “who’s on first” meme.
Graham just goes around and around with no answer!
Sorry about the audio!
Good Lord! What an idiot Graham is. We’ll go marching all over the Middle East trying install governments comprised of moderates – who do not exist – in order to “keep us safe in the Homeland” while he would allow more refugees from our misadventures. Then he blames the rapeugee problem in Europe on our not having been involved in Syria ENOUGH. If he and McInsane hadn’t been supporting “rebels” in Syria, this tragedy in Syria never would have gotten off the ground.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am
S tupid
I am
L indsay
What a neocon mess this guy is!!!! If we are going to get rid of ALL destabilizing forces WHY aren’t we getting rid of Erdogon in Turkey then? Serious ?
Seriously, I thought after Trump was elected, he would be able to carry out a normal presidency. Instead it has turned into daily dramatic drama. Yesterday however, was the best day of the Trump presidency because he crushed the media on their constant barrage of Russia. The media is in a tailspin now with support from both sides over Syria action.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Normal? What’s that mean?
President Trump is just full of surprises!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Peter Thiel: “a normal country doesn’t fight five simultaneous undeclared wars” https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4clgxmcyW6E. The relevant foreign policy quotes start at 2:50 and 6:55.
From my viewpoint this is a normal Trump Presidency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This will not end the Trump Russian thing , I believe the Democratic leaders know it is really BS , but I know regular democrats and they have been brainwashed , they really believe this .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Comey could put it to its deserved execution
Unfortunately I think you’re exactly right.
President Trump is not normal. He’s Super Man.
“It’s Been A Nice Week For America”
-Lou Dobbs-
It is hard to believe how much has happened in just the last few days. But my antenna are full up. North Korea may play out in the next 10 days.
Saturday 15 April, 2017 begins 태양절, the “Day of the Sun” 3 day festival celebrating the birthday of Kim Il-sung, founder of North Korea. NK has a history of putting on “shows” during celebrations, and this is the big one.
Stories in the last few days have: a high level defector saying kimmy will make the first strike; NK tests ICBM; Sat Recon shows preparations at their nuke test site; NK “accessed” US-SK war plan OPLAN 5027; Mr. Trump demonstrates he acts quickly and decisively; Mr. Jinping states China will crack down on NK.
I see yesterday’s firework display as a lead in. Meanwhile, the circus is in town with distraction aplenty.
To the tune of Shakka Kahn:
“Shock and awe…everybody….everybody shock and awe that’s all I wanna do”
Bring it, #lilKImmy
I hope the new associate justice has a long talk with my hero, justice Clarence Thomas. His writings on the second amendment are spot on.
Maybe he can help justice Gorsuch understand that we don’t ‘lightly’ infringe on the 2nd… it is our liberty teeth for when the inevitable end plays out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am absolutely “furious” that PTrump’s Cabinet is not complete and it is April. Four Secretaries confirmed but still need “full Senate vote” including Zinke, Ross, Carson, and Perry. Three others are awaiting a “confirmation hearing” which includes Acosta Labor Sec., Lighthizer US Trade Rep., Purdue for Sec. of Agriculture.
AG Sessions top deputies Rod Rosenstein #2 and Rachel Brand #3 are also awaiting a confirmation hearing.
The Congressional fools don’t come back until April 25th because they work sooooo hard for the American people. They wonder why Americans are FED UP with all of them!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beyond the words, there are stories.
Let’s listen for those stories.
We spell differently, use different punctuation, and speak with an assortment of dialects, accents, and languages.
There is meaning beyond our words.
Let’s listen, please.
For example, when we listen to the suffering behind the words, we can refrain from judging impatience.
When we can visualize the broken dreams behind the hope that someone is on our side, we can offer helping hands instead of insinuations that someone is just not good enough.
Paper degrees or real life wisdom – fanciful words or straight from the heart…
May we remember that, in spite of our differences, we are Teammates for Liberty who are measurably stronger when we celebrate our common needs and pursue our shared goals.
For decades, we have been abused in many ways, while, at the same time, we have been forced to bail out our abusers – you know, the too-big-to-fail crowd of crooks who gamble with our hard-earned money and fail, expecting us to cover their losses.
They owe us restitution.
We owe them nothing –
except justice.
May we remember to offer kindness and encouragement to our teammates.
They are already battle-tough, having fought against the crooked crusts in ways many of us have not experienced.
We will stand by them.
They will stand by us…
Side-by-side in our march toward Liberty.
Beyond the words are
hearts of gold and
endless courage.
Together…
cApril 7, 2017, 7:30pm
UC, thank you for the encouraging words. Heartfelt.
Trump on Face The Nation, Oct 11, 2015
4 minutes
For those unhappy with the missile strikes in Syria, this interview with Sebastian Gorka might reassure you somewhat that Trump has NOT suddenly turned into a war mongering globalist.
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2017/04/07/gorka-syria-not-full-throated-war-deployment-just-surgical-missile-strike/
I sort of get it.
The attack was about showing China we will use unilateral, surprise military force against rogue states who are in violation of international weapons agreements. HINT HINT.
Of course, using the “military option” on North Korea would be a disaster. But having China think we are nuts enough to do it? A benefit.
Take Kim’s toys away and China gets some sort of win-win treaty that lets them save face.
Many other strategic benefits fall in line from the attack, both foreign and domestic. And best of all? Zero blood. No regime change. No effect at all toward the situation in Syria which is actually looking like it will wind down quite well, in Assad’s favor.
I am so proud of our President.
I am becoming proud of our country again.
May God bless America, Sundance and The Conservative Treehouse.
I’m also proud of all of the wonderful Treepers.
Smile !
I have a question, why is China so protective of North Korea?
One reason is leverage. The fat kid always seems to shoot some weapon out to the ocean right before China sits down at the negotiating table. They say they’ll take care of it, and demand concessions.
Shields China from South Korea and US.
Why can’t we just negotiate with them without…I don’t (have never) understood this- do not know much about the Korean War… anything I read about it would just be revised history. What’s the truth?
Ok, after a very brief reading up on the subject I wonder why doesn’t the United States refuse to do business with China until the Kim’s are removed and the people of North Korea are released. Why are we policing the ME and who rules and reins there, but not everywhere else that has a dictator? Is it ALL about money?
Nigel Farage on Tucker
Full Tucker Carlson
. https://youtu.be/5-2Nus4Rs2s
MAGA!
Whether you call it the Hijrah, The Great Migration or The Refugee Crisis, it is actually biological warfare. These people are coming to the west on a mission to reproduce as rapidly as they possibly can in order to outnumber us and take over what used to be the free world in the name of their Satanic cult.
