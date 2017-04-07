Senate Confirms Judge Neil Gorsuch 54-45

Posted on April 7, 2017 by

With Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the Senate Chamber, Judge Neil Gorsuch was confirmed by a vote of 54-45 as the newest associate justice of the Supreme Court. Judge Neil Gorsuch now occupies the former Supreme Court seat of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Three Democrats, Joe Donnelly (Indiana), Heidi Heitkamp (North Dakota) and Joe Manchin (West Virginia) voted in support of the confirmation, along with all senate republicans.  Senator Johnny Isakson (R-Georgia) did not vote as he is recovering from back surgery.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Supreme Court. Bookmark the permalink.

121 Responses to Senate Confirms Judge Neil Gorsuch 54-45

Older Comments
  1. JMC says:
    April 7, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    3 Dems voted for him. Bipartisan Vote! Bipartisan! Say it loud and say it proud. The Dems sure would’ve.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. tuskyou says:
    April 7, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Supreme Court picks were at the top of the “reason list” for many Trump voters.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. marcyo13 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    A great man is stepping up to bat in the Supreme Court. Thank you God for the great men and women in our wonderful country. Thank you, President Trump for doing a great job and taking on the burdens of running this country at this time of grave danger to freedom at home and abroad. Thank you is so inadequate, but words truly fail to convey the gratitude I feel.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Bob Thoms says:
    April 7, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    The Trump Movement people (we know who we are), deserve a whole heck of credit for electing President Trump and saving SCOTUS.

    Like

    Reply
  5. shirley49 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    I would recommend that the Conservative Judges not go vacationing without Secret service protection and maybe even better hire your own security,

    Like

    Reply
  6. belle says:
    April 7, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    A lot of prayers have been answered. Thank you Lord, our Savior Jesus Christ!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Bob Thoms says:
    April 7, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    I just gotta post it on this wonderful day………………..

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s