April 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #78

Let’s not be A Ship of Fools.
Judging by the comment sections for the last two days, that ship has sailed.
I’m on the train, MAGA.
choo choo
😀
I never left, but some sure did….
I’m on that train too!! Choo choo!!
All should read the research on electromagnetic radiation safety. Go all the way to the bottom of the page for more sites. For personal reasons, I have studied the effects of radiation over many years and especially when it is delivered in doses unapparent to us.
I know of many deaths: my mother who had her tonsils radiated to prevent infection; the same for Roget Ebert, a movie critic and neighbor; several radiation technologists in hospitals and dentists’ offices; plus those with extensive exposure to high-power cell phone lines as they were being installed across the country. The exposure may take many years to develop, but I’m talking about people who had such experiences in the ’40s through ’90s. NOW, radiation is in every wireless appliance, cell phone, tower in your neighborhood and even your children’s toys.
JUST READ IT. Then go to the sidebars and the bottom of the page for more coverage and studies other noted universities. Just follow the information and INSIST it be released. You can make up your own mind on risk.
Then ask why the consumer has not been adequately informed.
FYI: Electromagnetic Radiation Safety: Cell Phone Safety Guidance from the California Public Health Department. released 3/15/17
http://bit.ly/CDPHdoc0414
http://www.saferemr.com/2017/03/cell-phone-safety-guidance-from.html
MSM Memorialized.
ROTFLMAO!! TRUTH!
Let’s put this in baseball terms. This was a brush-back pitch and President Trump is Bob Gibson. That chin music was a warning. Don’t like it? Take your base like a man and don’t whine else the next one will be in your ear.
Remember what Clemente did to Gibson.
Assad is no Clemente.
The point is: nobody’s invulnerable. Doesn’t matter how good they are or how much we like them.
If that response was based on a staged “gas attack”, we’re operating in bad territory. Our military is great at destroying stuff. They’re trained to. Our IC has already proven their duplicitous nature via “Dr.” Rice and cohorts. Many people inside the NSA and CIA (and possibly other agencies, inside and OUTSIDE the US) were aware of this illegal and unethical behaviour. Brennan and the Clapper are thankfully gone. Dozens if not hundreds of persons complicit or aware of the criminal espionage on Trump and others remain. And suddenly we’re supposed to take the word of CIA analysts? The CIA would be my #1 suspect as planting chemical weapons, very possibly in what Syrians thought were conventional ordnance. See “Eldest Son” in Vietnam.
The pictures I’ve seen so far are blatantly fake. Dead people don’t blink. Sarin rescuers don’t handle victims ungloved.
I really hope Trump has someone with technical expertise within his inner circle. Jeez anyone whose completed entry level HAZMAT Ops rolls their eyes at that evidence. Send #1 son in law off to take the full suite.
Not questioning Trump. He’s making decisions based on intel he is fed.
Definitely questioning those feeding the intel. NSA and CIA have their own agendas. Get some sharp Major out of the ranks that is a technical whiz. Not doubting Chaos, he’s fantastic for strategy and leading real conflict. Trump needs a trusted technical guy as a BS filter.
I trust Trump.
I wouldn’t trust the IC if they told me the sky is blue.
Here: they can take the intro course at home:
https://training.fema.gov/is/courseoverview.aspx?code=IS-5.a
Then take successive courses to become conversant.
This would be completely unnecessary if the IC were trustworthy. The IC is anything but. Might as well ask Pelosi.
It’s done now, and it definitely has the attention of world leaders.
I’d love for this all to be a staged ploy with Putin and Xi in the loop, designed solely to “brush back” Kim Jong Un. That would he cool. Fake attack. Bomb an empty airfield. Let lil Kim think he’s next…
True….He is a thug with a bizarre following on certain websites that thrive in the comment sections…
Who is cheering Assad? If our metric for military involvement is thuggishness, why haven’t we nuked Robert Mugabe?
I think ISIS is the core enemy. I think leaders like Erdogen, who buys oil from ISIS and threatens to flood Europe with millions of moslems are a greater danger than Assad, at this point in time. Maybe it’s a warning to all (Erdogen, Iran etc.) The timing while Xi is here makes one hope he was fully briefed what and why it was happening. Could you imagine our reaction if China launched missiles on some disputed island with Taiwan while PDJT was visiting in Shanghai? Talk about a good way to put the generals at home on hair trigger.
Anyway, anything that sends a tingle up McCain’s leg sends a shiver up my spine.
It nothing else, this oughta get songbirds vote for Gorsuch… 😱😨😶😀🐸
I have to say that I am proud of how our Treeper peeps shut down the troll onslaught tonight, and guided the Treeps with doubts to understanding. The board looked soo much better after the SB trolls went off the clock! Congrats SD, you have graduated your treehouse to the $15/hr trolls.
I walk away stunned by the genious of that man we call Our President. Well played tonight!!!
Hopefully they were lost at sea!
I’m sure there are some, but has it ever crossed your mind that just because someone doesn’t have blind faith in the President, it doesn’t mean they are a troll?
I’ve seen a lot of ridiculous comments since January, but not all of them were from trolls. The level of worship for the President that some here exhibit is absolute cult like behavior.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“The level of worship for the President that some here exhibit is absolute cult like behavior”
Tell me Neural, why are you here?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Snap. I was going to post about that tell, but you did it for me and I suspect many others.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too 😦
This rude comment is exactly what Neural is talking about. Lately this place has been infested with minders who attack anyone who raises legitimate issues. If the goal of the minders is to make CTH be perceived as a cult site where the Trump admin. is not allowed to ever be questioned, congrats, it’s working.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh noes….I bez rude. Did you run out of crayons today?, your safety pin come unhooked and stab you in the chest?, your safe space run out of binkys?
Your perception is your perception and not my problem.
Thank you for proving my point. One of the wonderful things about CTH is how civil people have been to each even in disagreement. People were not automatically called trolls for simply having a different point of view or doing what you just did.
Again, thank you for proving my point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re so welcome…glad I could help you don that cloak of self-righteousness. It looks so good on you.
The rude comments of the minders have been off the chart lately. There are paid trolls for sure, especially tonight. Unfortunately many are attacked as trolls who aren’t. I’ve seen it before here when a large influx of newbies come in. They feed off of each other.
LikeLiked by 6 people
On “liberal” blogs those with a different view are called “racists”. By some here, those with a different view are called “trolls”. It is the same show just under a different tent. It is quite destructive to the logical faculty, to put it in the mildest terms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was it really that long ago when we all brainstormed with differing points of view and came up with logical conclusions? That was our strength in solving complex problems.
LikeLiked by 5 people
With all due respect ‘brainstorming’ is not what is being called out as trolling. Sundance has clear guidelines for commenting. Are newbies reading them? Are troll-ish commenters adhering to them?
It becomes very tedious and unproductive to read the same complaint repeatedly by the same commenter or by a wave of commenters. Especially when it’s short-sighted in its narrowness or – even worse – makes clear the complainer didn’t bother to read & THINK about Sundance’s analysis before complaining.
If you follow this blog daily, it is very evident from the ebb & flow of comments who is offering something of value & who is merely complaining or trying to stir the pot. Days like this, where trolling is hot & heavy, we will fight back.
“Liberals” invented calling those with a different view bad names, like “racist” and “troll”. They invented it, let them keep it.
I do follow this blog daily and have for many years. Tonight true paid trolls were out in force. I call them out when they are obvious trolls.
What I will fight back on is when regular commenters voicing a different opinion are called trolls. That is happening a lot lately when people like yourself decide their comment has no value.
Go back and read the over 1500 comments and you will see the paid trolls were called out and those who were not trolls were also called out. That is not good.
I remember the days, justfacts. It seems forever ago. The analysis of Ebola, Trayvon, Ferguson, and Jessica Chambers showed our strength while we managed to be both logical and civil. I’m betting I get flamed for this post, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Athena, I am not sure to whom your post is directed, but I am certain you are not a paid SB troll.
I look at it from the perspective of someone who truely appreciates TCTH as a place where people CAN have civilized discussion of all perspectives, and distill the truth from it. (OK, and SD is an enlightened phenomenon too).
I put about 6 hours of research into my SB Troll Job Description post, beyond my existing background into “disruption techniques.” My intent of that post was not only to clue peeps into what to watch for, but for us Treepers also to consider when posting, and how it affects this board which I feel very privileged to have as a research site that i am grateful to be able to participate on.
We could all benefit our Treehouse by considering that list, and endeavouring to make sure we don’t “poop in the house.” Or, at least try to only do it when we are in emotional reaction mode. The second most valuable part of TCTH is having a friendly place where we can share disparate (and sometimes polar opposite) views, and find Truth. Nothing else I have found comes close.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you JM Scott, I was not at all directing it to you but in general to those who attack those who voice legitimate concerns and/or have a different take on things such as tonight’s military actions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We all have to think alike here.
Oh wait! This is not DailyKos. At least it is not suppose to be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was that your post I was thinking of? It was great. Would you mind reposting it or putting a link in to where it was posted? I neglected to bookmark it and wanted to have it handy for future use.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is always allowed to be questioned on CTH……What we dislike are the questions that come when he does right–as in tonight’s action.
It was perfect.
It was a major action, it was quick and decisive, it was limited in scope, and it sent a major message to Assad and the entire world: Obama is no more…..We have our country back and will defend it……
Thank you, Mr. President…..
People are allowed to not be happy about tonight’s actions and have every right to voice that just as people have every right to be pleased. Looking at the base online, there is a definite split.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I truly believe it is only a few in the base displeased…..Most of us do not even participate when the concern trolls come out…..What you are watching tonight is a major attack by the #nevertrumpers who pose as Trump supporters……They do not fool the old-timers……
Incorrect . Probably 50/50 from what I see on Twitter & they are long time Trump supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh huh…..Do you have any idea how many Trump supporters come in here that are just looking for some reason to turn on Trump? They stick out like a sore thumb.
Why would ANYONE watch the films of those dead babies and be saddened that Trump steps in there to stop that behavior.
I can assure you not a rational person….They are pushing an agenda…
I have also looked elsewhere, blogs, and it is probably more than 50/50 against. Even on hotgas.net which is VERY pro-Trump and broke off from the mostly anti-Trump GOPe hotair.com because of that, and now has more commenters.
If it is true that Trump warned the Russians and Syrians ahead of time, which makes a YUGE difference, to get out and none of them were killed, then many will come back to Trump, I expect. But not all will.
Trolls have been out in force on all boards.
Somebody had a great list a day or two. Can’t find the post, but I’d repost it if i remembered where it was. Something like 5 or 10 ways to spot a Share Blue poster / troll.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I saw that list. It was great. I had intended to save it. Forgot. Could have sure used it earlier today…. If whoever made that list or someone who kept it would repost, I’d sure be grateful.
On “liberal” blogs those with a different view are called “racists”. By some here, those with a different view are called “trolls”. It is the same show just under a different tent. It is rather destructive to the logical faculty to say the least.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sometimes the dissent helps refocus and othertimes its nitpicking nonsense of a distraction. Hopefully, people can distinguish between them.
Good comment. Many are not trolls that are called such, they just have a different opinion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was George S. Patton a “troll”?
Those (not you) who keep yelling “troll!” would think so as it was he who said “If everyone is thinking alike, someone is not thinking”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. The troll word is thrown around very liberally and is used wrongly in some but not all circumstances. I can usually tell the difference. Long time posters for instance aren’t usually trolls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think many think I am a “troll”, but I gave almost $3000. to Trump, and in giving to political candidates, I am very cheap. Before that I doubt I had given more than a few hundred in total.
I could prove I gave that much, but I would need access to all that Susan Rice had access to and I doubt I’m her type.
Well heres the reason why they are liberal. They are wired that way!
Let’s give some love to our Mods, who are surely doing yeoman’s duty tonight!
We have the best mods, don’t we folks? 😉
LikeLiked by 14 people
Simply the best!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree. They do a great job. Thank you Moderators.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Our President acts like the President who we elected. We NEVER elected a President to sit back and allow chemical weapons to threaten humanity. He said NO NATION BUILDING he didn’t say I wont step in if necessary..
God bless our President. His surgical strike has done more to stop the disrespect shown to our country AND to bring stability to the Middle East than ANYTHING that has happened in the last 3 administrations.
STILL WINNING!
LikeLiked by 5 people
My sources, and they can’t possibly be any dumber than the “intelligence community”, tell me that ISIS McCain is holding Barron Trump hostage and is forcing Trump to obey his orders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike Pence is comin for McCain next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch
260K plus private sector jobs
Goods on Susan Rice
Illegal immigrations slows to 16 year record
and
sending a message to the world, “New sherriff in town. No more pussy footing”.
STILL NOT TIRED OF WINNING!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Surely you’re showing the early signs of being winded by now.
😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
No comments for me.
Just entertain a little.
But but,,,,he just started WWIII….hehehehe
And that was just news for one day, Albertus.
Also hosted three major world leaders in three days…..and the week isn’t even over yet.
Our Glorious Bastard is such a machine!
A nobody from California here…
How about we start with illegals stealing my vote…and literally millions like me.
MAGA?!!…right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody is a nobody, Joe.
I’d like the next 60 missiles to hit Sacramento. Free California from Liberal enslavement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But bull you might hit the delta smelt….
It is infested all the way down to city level of government.
Our state is in a very very bad place. We arent so isolated, the libs are loud and have fraud on their side, for now.
Most of us dont talk about fight club, errr, voting for PDJT. Give trump a chance to get the biggest stuff under control. Ca is on the radar.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-trump-california-supporters-2017-story,amp.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did they pass the 5.1 Billion gas tax? I think that’s the number.
LikeLike
Its raising gas rax car registration, trying to charge “fees” for storm drain use (route to get around prop 13). They just raised cigaeette taxes per pack by $2. They keep saying its for infrastructure. But theyve had decades to fix the oroville dam. Btw, we now pay 10 cents each if you want a grocery bag . I have to shop very carefully. I couldnt find a price for hummus today and checked…it was 6.99, for essentially dip.that got put back! I feel awful for people who are in worse shape th an me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry about all typos….
same here-it’s like Moonbeam is taking it out on us for President Trump’s win.
Moonbeam is nuts and out of control
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read an article about how disabled who ride BART in san fran are suing bc the elevators and lifts are constantly caked in feces, vomit, and other stuff. They of course dont want cash but want it clean. BART basically wont do it bc they want a piece of the tax revenues brown will force on us. Leaving filth intentionally to have monetary gains. So much for “bleeding heart” ideology. Thats sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL….and don’t get me started about Jerry’s Brown Streak!!!
The funniest comment from him recently was its not christian to build that wall. Roflmao….
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES!!!
I just about fell over when I heard he say that!!
The radicals are really movin’ into our turf-
Matt 7:3
Eew! Don’t forget that dumb hi-speed train to nowhere. I don’t believe Brown’s excuses for the need of more money–Brown needs moneymoneymoney to continue to fund those CA pensions. I’ve been praying when (not ‘if’–gotta think positive here) President Trump take California back, that the President will put all those CA politicians’ pension plans into SS and ‘redistribute’ them. Ha one can wish, eh?
Agree-Take care of the bigger stuff and California will fall back in place as should be.
Hopefully Governor MoonBeam Straitjacket will be in mental institution by then-he is nuts!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our nutty governor has done this other times and has misused the money because he was protected by the cartel…..Obama…..I remember when our DMV fees almost doubled in the past. BROWN IS A LIAR AND SO ARE THE REST OF THEM….California needs a serious intervention in government from all the financial crimes.
Amen!!!
Pres Trump has great sense of timing and theatre. I see this strike back, as being typically him. North Korea is the worst threat to the world. China has some leverage. While entertaining the Chinese President, what better way to drive home the point by putting on a show of fireworks (which the Chinese invented supposedly). He had an excuse by the provocation of the gas attacks (no matter who did it). Surprise bomb the hell out of an airfield, get the people out of the way so little collateral damage, and voila, everyone is shocked/angry/upset. Result, big impression on the Chinese.
If the neocons think this is the start of a big war on Syria, I do not think so.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed!!!
Dittos! What a great way to send a message to the whole world. President of North Korea is wearing diapers tonight for sure!
Did the Chinese have to wait until after dessert to find out?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did an aide step in to whisper the attack in President Xi’s ear?
Xi’s eye contact with Trump would have been priceless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope you’re right. Of course, we have to see how Russia reacts.
Chinese will take advantage until they are confronted and put in their place!!
So 2 bombings yesterday and 1 was a nuke!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL! Good one!
Gosh, golly, Canadiangeorge where’s the proof, or did you forget to post it?
I’m having a laugh.
Gorsuch😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
You score a Robin Hood. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quote of the Day!!!
Please correct me if I am wrong…but wasn’t the missile strike target at Homs airfield? And is this not in rebel controlled territory? Then, it is not a far-fetched thing to think that…
1) Pres. Trump knows this to be a false flag, as Assad had given up his chemical weapons in 2013.
2) Who control the armed forces then? Pres. Obama, who has been alleged to have been running a munitions supply to ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood. So…
3) Yes, I think it is entirely plausible Obama could have re-directed the chemical weapons back to the rebels instead of destroying them (as per what was to have been done with them).
4) The previous chemical attack in Syria is known now to have been a rebel false flag.
5) Trump only used Assad’s name in his statement to misdirect where his plans are really going.
I say this because I distinctly remember one of Trump’s campaign promises was to wipe ISIS out totally…completely. Am I wrong?
Because I concur with the thought that had Trump wanted to take Assad out tonight, he could have – and would have – do so. But our President is not that sort of character.
It very much appears to me that Trump has set the pieces up in Syria. I think the chemical attack is yet another rebel false flag, but this time, it blew back in their faces. They were not expecting Trump to quietly confer with Egypt, Jordan, and quietly notify the Russian military, of his intention to take out the rebel chemical weapons located at an airfield located in known rebel-controlled/contested west Syria.
This would also brush the war-mongers and globalists off his back, taking this chemical attack issue away from his enemies all the while leveraging Syria and wiping out ISIS units in one motion.
Time will tell if this is but wild speculation, or if this is indeed the true events unfolded. If what I am seeing is indeed the truth, then many of Trump’s own supporters and backers never saw this coming.
As for now, I will wait and see how things shake out. I have seen way too much “concern” bandied about, even on this site. Food for thought…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would add McCain to Obama..
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Evan McMullin, and a few others, yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McMuffin dessrves the next cruise missiles up his heiney.
Then again, he might like that…
LikeLike
Home is controlled by Assad and we gave the Russians a warning to leave…It was not rebel held
LikeLiked by 2 people
Homs
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Homs airfield? And is this not in rebel controlled territory? “
That is the key. Hope you are right, but I have heard that nowhere else. If it is/was in “rebel” hands, then the rest of what you said makes great sense. Otherwise you wandered off in the wrong direction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I googled Homs airfield and used the key words “rebel controlled”, and studied the maps. I haven’t found a one that actually shows clearly Assad’s forces uncontestably control the city or its airfield. Rebels have either contested the area, or outright controlled it, since the start of the Syrian civil war.
Even if a link is shown to show Assad’s forces do uncontestably control the city/airfield…Assad still gave up those chemical weapons. If he secretly held some back…he’d be a fool to have stored such weapons so very close to a site of rebel activity.
Either way, I will still stick with the rebel false flag perspective for now, and wait for confirmation of details.
If I have wandered off…I will wander back…
Ogre you have made some excellent points……I posted a story that Diane Marshall wrote earlier which gave me some hope….She stated that during the campaign P Trump stated that he thought Assad was a very bad guy but he was not interested in starting a war there. Yet yesterday in his speech he said he had changed his mind about Assad however he never said how he changed his mind. He never blamed anything on Assad yet everyone believed that was what he meant. What if he changed his mind because he actually got to see what Assad has had to endure all these years and how he has had to save his people. He has had many leaders tell him the truth. Tulsi Gabbard went over there too. He has had these leaders visiting the WH that have told him the truth. I Bet John McCain knows who did it!!……PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS TO KNOW THE TRUTH….HE IS NOT GOING TO BREAK HIS PROMISES.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are so right I totally agree! President Trump is baking a cake. It’s still in the oven. Please wait until he gets it out and puts the icing on. Then you can read what it says. maybe” War over, peace established” that would mean no more Christians being killed and no more of our soldiers dying. 60,000 Christians were tortured, murdered last year alone in Syria. If it turns out that President Trump has made an agreement with the Freedom Alliance to stand back while they get rid of Assod, that’s called negotiating. It’s called compromise. If no more Christians have to be tortured and no more soldiers die, I’d say that’s a great cake Let’s have a celebration, but let’s wait till it’s out of the oven!!!
Thanks Eagle and here is the article I was referring to and also includes an interview of Tim Kaine….we should all get on our knees and pray he is not in the oval office.. What a jerk….. I believe this will be a quick getting rid of Isis and a peace agreement for the countries invoved. I do not believe this will be a war. This article really gave a different perspective on this and to read OGRE’s post is great too and yours. Thanks.
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2017/04/06/trump-blames-obama-for-syrian-gas-attack/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Eagle….I really believe and forgot to mention that Assad has been protecting Christians and so has Putin.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ogre, I like the way you are thinking this through. If accurate, President Trump’s genius has again been displayed to those creatures called “The deep state”. I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for the msm and other libtards to acknowledge this.
MAGA 2020!!!
Based on Pentagon/Intelligence Community “intelligence” Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, a resolution based on ‘events’, part of which were highly exaggerated and part of which never happened. 50,000 more Americans then went on to die in Vietnam.
The lesson is – do not trust Pentagon “intelligence”, nor the Intelligence Community’s “intelligence”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLike
God Bless the leader of the free world, our President Donald J. Trump. And God Bless us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!!
Hi friends, I am Israeli. Just so you know in Israel everyone is saying that Trump is a man of his word. Finally a real leader that shows the Iranians, Syrians, Russians and Koreans that there is a boss in the White House. Even thou Syria is an enemy Israel was shocked from the images and is opening its doors to help the injured.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I just hope Israel doesn’t let in and help too many members of ISIS/al Qaeda/al Nusra/”Friends of John McCain”.
LikeLike
The truth is that the medical help Israel gives is to very badly injured. Most are civilians but probably could be some Al Nusra (they were associated with AlQueda in the past) In return the North border of Israel has been quiet and Hezbullaha and Iran have been kept away from it and can’t open another front with us.
LikeLike
Your reward for doing so is the Muslims will continue to call you pigs and dogs as they shoot rockets into your country and send in suicide bombers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks David for giving us that worldview ! It’s great to hear the effect that this is having coming straight from someone in the Middle East.
David I am sorry to ask but I would be so interested in knowing why Syria is an enemy to Israel. Thanks
LikeLike
Syria has attacked Israel in a few wars. We always knew they are the cruelest enemies.
The reason is the same reason as all other Arab enemies. They are Muslims and Israel is a western society which they consider bad and don’t belong in their region. Make sense?
LikeLike
So David you are saying there really were people injured; and this was/is not a false-flag attack?
Shalom and many, many blessing to Israel for all the good things they do for others.
LikeLike
The images were real and I am sure of this. . Satellites can follow the airplanes who dropped the bombs.
Trump is very smart and I don’t think he was duped. I think there were solid evidences.
It could have been a setup but sarin gas is technically more of an organized army operation than the chlorine that ISIS used before. No certainty but as an Israeli we are more concerned about Iran / Hezbullaha and Russia than Isis which we consider a bunch of disorganized salvages we can wipe out in a few days.
LikeLike
There were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq either. In Britain we went to war on a made up document .No one was prosecuted.
I support President Teump in any decisions but don’t trust intelligence. At least he’s not a ditherer like Obama.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did we ever figure out if Melania is expecting? =)
LikeLike
Got to think it was just a bad angle on the camera as other pictures of her in the same dress show her to have a pretty flat tummy. Was it some trick photography??
LikeLike
I’m done with Trump
‘s book “The Art of the Deal.” Great read.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha.
Something is off here. The strikes were meaningless, so why do it? Assad was fighting ISIS, along with Russia. Trump needed to join with them to eradicate ISIS. Now where do we go from here? Russia is not going to back us now.
I don’t know. Things are not happening the way we were told they would. I even hear General Kelly saying the Wall won’t be built. That it will be mostly fencing. Nunes is taken off the committee. Kushner seems like he’s running everything. And Trump is wining and dining the Chinese! And we are not even 100 days in!
We will see the fall out but something smells bad when the NeoCons are rejoicing. Believe me, this won’t satiate them. They will want more blood.
No problems with meeting with world leaders. Much better to meet them face to face than phone or by proxy.
Am hopeful there is a deeper reason for the strikes than apparantly staged or planted sarin attacks.
Assad may be a thug (sort of a requirement to stay in power in the middle east) but he’s smart enough to know that using wmd would bring the wrath of everyone down on him.
Lookit, from a purely military perspective, Sarin is a crummy weapon to use, especially in proximity to your own troops.
Anybody with even cursory knowledge of WW1 knows gas warfare frequently backfired with a simple wind shift.
WMD like Sarin kills indiscriminately (ok, conventional bombs do to) but it leaves a mess afterwards. You don’t capture and hold territory gassed. We developed vx for area denial – nobody can enter the area for weeks.
Tactically, strategically, Assad using Sarin makes no sense.
If I had the Presidents ear, i would offer this;
“Mr. President, you have as SECDEF one of the greatest students of military history in General Mattis. Ask General Mattis why Assad sould have used chemical weapons in this attack”
Would not sould.
Perhaps we are enjoying too much hubris too early in the campaign to reinstall our Constitutional Republic, which is NOT a democracy. A democracy is no more than mob rule and, We, The People, as all, deserve more. Correct?
Enjoy the multiple victories our president has enforced since his installation, as they will be more tedious and expecting much more of us as we attempt to dismantle the work of over a century…I kid you not. Sundance, for all his talents, has not yet informed you of how long this country has been PLAYed by this of situation and, therefore, of the very, very elite wealth. Wealth beyond your imagination which was, perhaps, ill spend in the last meltdown — fiat money as we now describe it — and only depends on its constituency, its citizens’ ingenuity — to reinstate a county that gets back to discovering and blazing pathways to new futures. We have been screwed.
We do not belong in the Middle East. They play us, resent us, feel we treat them like toddlers in the game of international politics. They have been “doing this” many, many centuries before us. We are naifs. Arrogance? On whose part?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure why so many seem to have this all figured out. I’ve been here most of the evening and have seen the trolls as well as the true believers make their case. I’ve been coming here a long time and was with Trump from the day in June 2015 when he stepped up. My son, who was never politically active also joined up right away, especially after going to one of Trump’s rallies. He told me right then that there was no doubt Trump was going to win because of his charisma and how he totally energized the crowd.
All that said, when this first happened tonight I was deeply distressed. Throughout the evening though my fears have been tempered by all of the comments, but not completely dispersed. I think we have to see what comes tomorrow and what ramifications might exist that have not yet been contemplated. Will Xi be cowered into helping with NK, or will this display of power humiliate him in front of his domestic people thereby forcing some reaction to save face?
All I’m saying is there are a lot of questions that need to be answered and we need to obtain a great deal of additional information. Sundance has been very quiet tonight so that leads me to believe he is keeping his powder dry and trying to sort things out, as the rest of us should as well.
Ah, yes. The ‘true believers’ vs ‘the trolls.’ I assume Angela Merkel has a lot of ‘true believers’ given she can completely betray her promises (‘multiculturalism is dead’) and still enjoy a lot of support.
Mr. Xi humiliated ‘in front of his domestic people’? Did I understand that right? Becase the Chinese government controls what these people see.
It doesn’t matter what they actually see but what Xi thinks will be perceived. I hope this is something that encourages him to pull their NK puppet back into control, but I posed the question as an unseen possible consequence that we aren’t taking into consideration.
This was supposed to be an encounter focused on US/China relations and it now has many more ramifications. The Chinese are all about pride and saving face. We don’t know how he will respond to this, being feted at a dinner and all at once there is an international incident which Trump obviously knew about beforehand. Maybe Trump did clue Xi in beforehand and maybe their talks tomorrow will be productive. I certainly hope so.
Remember the dead children Israel “killed” in Lebanon in 2006? They weren’t killed by Israel. Arabs do this kind of “staging” all the time across the ME. It always seems to work.
Charles Payne had the following clip last night
http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5386770232001/?#sp=show-clips
According to former Dallas federal advisor, Danielle DiMartino Booth, the federal reserve under Yellen is trying everything they can to slowdown President Trump. As SD has pointed out numerous times in the past, there is nothing that the federal reserve can do to slow it down or cause a recession which they hope.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/15/fed-raises-interest-rate-a-quarter-point-nothing-changes/
The problem for the federal reserve is that they are driven by Wall St. they have no comprehension of Main St. It is unbelievable how our President is able to continue to MAGA with all these forces working in direct opposition (federal reserve, GOPe, Uniparty, Democrats, Deep State, MSM, Obozo, Muh Russia etc).
Charles’ show at 6:00pm on FBN has become must watch for me. Even more than Lou Dobbs right afterwards. He anticipates tomorrow’s job number to be 275,000. The other piece he shared that is just as important is the fact that those layer off seeking unemployment is at the lowest point since the 1970s (only 243,000 for the moth of March).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reposted Per 3×1’s Request. (But, only us night owl Treepers will see it since it will be buried by morning.) Honestly, I researched all of the best and classic info on how to disrupt a forum, and tailored it to a TCTH perspective. This is my original work. I really hope it helps. Y’all are family to me, and I appreciate the many smiles you give me.
Share Blue Professional Troll Job Description:
Discredit target group. Stop productive discussion. Drive posters and readers away. Demoralize with insults, accusations, profanity, hatred, doom and gloom concerns and false expectations.
Start arguments, damage trust and divide group into factions. Feign outraged and offense as victim class. Threaten to leave. Impugn motives and misrepresent statements to elicit clarifications and denials.
Demand only complete guaranteed solutions. Suggest extreme, counter-productive solutions. Repeatedly post misstatements, false rumors, fake news and divisive opinions in extreme detail.
Make off topic posts to distract from or bury important discussion.
Repeatedly attack exaggerated weak points or incidental details of a complex message to discredit whole message. Argue many opposing angles to challenge message until others give up.
Impersonate a trusted member or embed long term to gain trust.
Use tag-team or multiple accounts to agree with and support self.
Represent yourself as part of the group, but present outrageous views to discredit group.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was George S. Patton a “troll”?
Those who keep yelling “troll!” would think so as it was he who said “If everyone is thinking alike, someone is not thinking”.
To think everyone should think alike is anti-American. It is anti-human. The “liberals” invented it; let them keep it.
Much obliged 🙂
I’ve made a copy ….for Tree House posterity. 😀
If we ever have a stickie of good reference stuff, that list should be in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We keep a list of reference materials in our back room.
Sending hugz to JustScott! Thank you, Sir!
❤
Thank you so much, Just Scott. I promise to print it this time. I certainly don’t think we all need to think alike, but some of the stuff that has been posted over the last couple of days has been pretty obviously propaganda. I appreciate the work Sundance puts into this place and enjoy reading the analysis of different posters. I nearly always come away better informed. But OMG trolls are a real thing and I can’t believe people haven’t noticed.
Thank you, Just Scott! This is excellent research and I appreciate your contribution to CTH. Like AdRem, I’ve copied it too. Our time is too valuable to allow even the stealth trolls to invade this space.
https://twitter.com/SecShulkin/status/849993095118823424
It’s been a helluva week!
LikeLiked by 1 person
At times like this even drinking too much is not nearly enough.
– Mark Twain
We’ve reached ‘FULL UNEMPLOYMENT’
There are few left, with 95,000,000 potential workers not working.
But there’s the military…, they’ll be hiring, as we start a war against
as much of the world as the neocons can imagine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If McCain heard that, he would jump so high with joy, his head would go through the ceiling and through the roof.
Can Chuck Schumer fire off dozens of missiles whenever he feels like it? lol
Depending upon the beams. Or beans. Or something.
LOL-sounds about right
If you’re gonna be following anyone for updates and analysis (besides sundance of course), follow Mike Cernovich. Everyone else is overreacting.
…terrible actions -i wasnt voting for another war,,,very dissapointed
..been posting here for awhile now and sadly after Flynn and obamacare fiasco the way Bannon is treated -im done Good luck its been a hell of a ride Treepers but im 0FFICIALLY OFF THE TRAIN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best wishes for a nice troll along the tracks.
Well, you can always get into the Hillary 2020 campaign! That could be fun! Sorry this didn’t work out for you.
Saw this on Sundance’s twitterfeed, hurt myself at the spontaneous combustion, laughing so hard.
Still giggling.
