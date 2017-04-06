President Trump and VP Pence Honor Wounded Warrior Project at The White House…

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Karen Pence participate with Secretary Shulkin (VA) and Secretary Zinke in a White House tribute to the Wounded Warrior Project:
[TRANSCRIPT] 9:28 A.M. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT: To all the heroes who are gathered here, to their families, to the patrons of this great project, members of Congress, on behalf of my wife, Karen, it is my great honor standing beside the President of the United States and the First Lady to welcome you all to the White House. (Applause.)
We’re grateful to have so many who are of such great consequence to our armed forces with us today, as well as those who serve our veterans — our Secretary David Shulkin, Secretary Ryan Zinke — who serve in this Cabinet. But on behalf of the President and the First Family, a special thank you to Lieutenant General Michael Linnington and Deven Schei. The Wounded Warrior Project is a source of great comfort to our veterans across the country, and it is an inspiration to the nation. (Applause.)
Since 2003, the Wounded Warrior Project has faithfully served men and women who have been injured in the defense of freedom and paid a small debt of gratitude that this nation will never be able to fully repay.
The White House has hosted the Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride every year since 2008, and the President and the First Family, and Karen and I, are so proud to be a part of continuing this important tradition. In fact, we’re bikers, and Karen and I hope someday to join the Wounded Warrior bikers ride on a sunny day in the future. (Laughter.)
From the bottom of my heart, let me just say thank you for your service. And also, let me say as the proud parents of a United States Marine, it is the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Vice President to a President who cares so deeply about the men and women of our armed forces and the veterans of this country. (Applause.)
So now let me say to all the heroes who are with us and their families, it is my high honor and distinct privilege to introduce this morning your Commander-in-Chief, the 45th President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump. (Applause.)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. I want to thank you, Vice President Pence, for your wonderful introduction but maybe more importantly for your incredible service to our country. You have done an incredible job. Thank you very much. (Applause.) Melania and I are deeply honored to join you all today, and to stand here among real heroes. These are real heroes.
Secretary Shulkin and Secretary Zinke, right in front of us, working so hard. I want to thank you for joining us as we pay tribute to America’s warriors — and I call them America’s winners, because they are winners — and mark this year’s Soldiers Ride.
The Soldier Ride has been very, very unique. Lieutenant General Linnington, Deven Schei, and all of the dedicated people at the Wounded Warrior Project, thank you for organizing this event. Really great job. An amazing event. And thank you for serving those who have so bravely served our nation.
On behalf of the country, let me extend to all of the riders and your families the warmest possible welcome into, I call it, the People’s House. This is the People’s House. It’s the White House, but it’s the People’s House. And I thank you all very much, especially all of the folks that are on stage with me. You are something very, very amazing and special. Thank you. (Applause.)
You’ve risked all that you have, all that you possess, to keep our people safe and our democracy secure. And we’re going to keep it going, folks, for a long time, that I can tell you. In your honor, we’re going to keep it going.
You’ve earned our freedom with your sweat and your blood and your incredible sacrifice. We salute you, we salute your service, and we salute the flag you have so courageously protected. We love our flag. Thank you. (Applause.)
The story of today’s event is a story about America and the strength of her citizens. In 2004, a young man working in a tavern in the East End of Long Island — I know that end of Long Island very well — was moved by a desire to help his fellow Americans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. So Chris Carney had an idea. With the support of friends, Chris rode a bike across the country to raise funds and awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project. Great people. He biked 4,000 miles — wow — where’s Chris? Where is Chris? Chris, stand up. 4,000 — man. (Applause.) Wow. And raised, at the time, one million dollars.
This act of devotion to our heroes inspired others. And since that first year, the Soldier Ride — it’s why we’re here today — has become an annual event that unites and uplifts our nation. President Bush hosted the first Soldier Ride at the White House in 2008. And I am proud to continue this incredible tradition, and we’re going to keep it going for a long time. I should have it for about seven more years. (Applause.)
Most of all, I’m proud to stand here today, before all of you, and to share with the nation the depth of our gratitude and the height of our total admiration for these folks, for our veterans, for anybody in uniform. And that includes our great men and women in blue. And I want to thank all of them, because they are just incredible people.
Each of you has forged in battle the sacred bonds of loyalty that link our people together. Our country, our values, our very way of life, endures because of you, and it endures because brave Americans raise up in every generation — and they really do — they rise to the occasion like nobody can rise to an occasion — to fight for this country and to defend its citizens with every ounce of blood, sweat, and tears in their bodies.
Our way of life continues because of men and women who are willing to sacrifice anything and everything to protect their fellow warriors, and to protect all of us. You have not only poured out the blood — and all of your blood, in some cases — for this country, but you have poured out the love from your souls and from your hearts. Each of you has carved your place into the history of this incredible nation and, I can tell you, into our hearts.
It is that love which brings us here today, which binds us together as one people, and which offers us the hope and promise of a future that is safe and secure and free. With one grateful heart, and one mighty spirit, the people of our nation thank you — they really thank you — and embrace you as you carry on this magnificent Soldier Ride. Good job. Good job.
May God bless you, may God bless our incredible country, may God bless our warriors, and let’s have a great ride. Because I’ll tell you what — I couldn’t do it. (Laughter.) Thank you. Thank you. Congratulations. (Applause.) Congratulations.
Lets not get more Wounded Warriors in Syria.
Rand Paul: “This remains true today as it was in 2013. Both parts.”
What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013
And in my opinion, this is why we will not be occupying any countries in the near future.
Life is precious to our President.
Melania being there is one more dig at the nay-sayers. She is doing her job as the First Lady even though she is juggling living in NY with having to be in DC.
Beautiful words by all.
But gosh darn it Melania is so beautiful too. Love her dress, very smart & fresh.
Lol forgot to add, she’s distraction lol
Don’t get me wrong. I think Melania is a very lovely person. She seems very decent and good-hearted. She did look beautiful and her dress was very pretty. However, I hated it when Michelle Obama wore sleeveless dresses, especially when the media went crazy over her arms. I didn’t think it was appropriate for her to wear many of the things she wore and I don’t think it is appropriate for Melania to dress that way either. She most certainly should not be a distraction, at least at a function like this. I think she should wear business attire like in her official portrait….stunning, but not distracting. She was not at a girl’s luncheon. Just my two cents worth. But to be clear, I really, really like Melania. She seems to have much grace and a great deal of sense.
Agree.
Sleeveless is not the way to go.
so cause you didn’t like obama in sleeveless, you are directing that to every flotus…I can’t wait till summer gets here and Melania shows us how to be cool on a hot day 😛
Agree.
I wonder if she makes her own choices or if someone is advising her.
What an incredible tribute by our VP and our President. I love when he talks about what binds us together. SD perfectly said that it is that binding that allowed our Lion to become our 45th President. It is what the Globalists despise the most about him. When you are able to bind Americans to not only MAGA but to be proud of everything it means to be American, there is no way you can lose to the forces of evil.
Globalism is predicated on getting folks to not concentrate on Nationalism but to see how we are all citizens of the world. Our President consistently tells them and us that he didn’t run to be President of the world but to be President of the USA!
Let’s hope he doesn’t create more of them re: Syria.
Wish President Trump would choose another organization.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2016/03/10/wounded-warrior-project-reportedly-fires-top-executives-amid-spending-controversy.html
Here’s another organization Wounded Veterans Foundation whose Founder I met while he was manning a booth at an event. I don’t have a dog in the hunt but if you are like me and don’t trust Wounded Warrior but want to help.
http://www.woundedveteransfoundation.com/
I can’t stand the WWP. A sham charity with a slick marketing campaign is still a sham charity.
Trump could do better.
I wondered too. Maybe they have cleaned up their act.
They have cleaned WWP…the CBS hit piece left out important information concerning what WWP was actually giving. Guess what…it is still 70+ %…
They were 100 per cent cleared. All of the accusations against them were proven to be a lie by the MSM. The MSM lies proved to be very effective as people are still repeating the falsehoods and damaging bs. The President is trying to show his support and putting the lies to rest…but people keep repeating the crap.
I have always thought it sad and embarrassing for Americans and especially foreign countries to see on television a charity organization begging for money to support our cherished wounded soldiers. They should never have to be seen as charity cases. We should honor and give them what they need for care.
That’s a good point.
Agree.
I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the cycle rides saved my loved one’s life when he came back from two back to back tours. Nothing but complete respect and gratitude for Wounded Warrior Project.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please thank him for his service, Kelly. I am deeply grateful for his sacrifice; may God richly bless him and your family.
I see a lot of people linking articles about how terrible they are, but everyone I’ve ever talked to that has dealt with them has nothing but positive things to say.
I hope this group has cleaned up its act. Got in deep sheiss last year. Just google ‘wounded warrior fraud group’. I remember when it happened, as we had requested memorials for my dad to go there………………..
One of many links:
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/jan/27/wounded-warrior-project-accused-of-wasting-donor-m/
Yes, Melania looks perfect in that dress…as always. 🙂
And our president is indeed a LION.
WE LOVE YOU DONALD AND MELANIA!
PDJT, First Patriot.
Trump’s support for the military has been amazing since day 1. One of the reasons he won.
The President exudes so much respect and pride for our men and women in the armed services, and the sacrifices they have made in noble cause.
Better Business Bureau investigated those allegations of lavish spending and found they were not true (no evidence of those charges existed)….Even bumped up their rating. It is a great organization.
Wounded Warrior Project Exonerated After Vicious #FakeNews Smears by NY Times and CBS
Jim Hoft Mar 28th, 2017
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/wounded-warrior-project-exonerated-vicious-fakenews-smears-ny-times-cbs/
Thank you posting this. It is a damned shame that people keep repeating the MSM lies. To me, the irony is the whole this is that the lies are being repeated by people who claim they know the MSM lies yet they repeat the crap. Shame on the gossip mongers,
Warriors and theirs,
Remember, you have warrior’s blood in your veins.
The code that made your father who he was is the same code that’ll make you a man he would admire, respect.
Put your pain in a box.
Lock it down.
Like those people in the paintings your father liked, we are men made up of boxes, chambers of loss and triumph.
Of hurt and hope and love.
No one is stronger or more dangerous than a man who can harness his emotions.
His past.
Qwck
