Tuesday April 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Andrew York, one of the founding members of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, left the group a number of years ago for a solo career. In addition to being a fine player, he is also a gifted composer of especially lyrical and evocative music. Here he plays one of his own compositions on a historic Antonio de Torres guitar built in 1888.

    • WSB says:
      April 4, 2017 at 3:40 am

      WOW! Garrison, was that beautiful!

      York is a musician, technician, and balladeer!

      I have never quite heard a musician using acoustic music as a ‘conversation’ as this. Lovely!

  4. Janie M. says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:37 am

    An OB with a sense of humor. Saw this poster at the Daily Mail, went to the original source at Reddit. Funny 😄 :

    “Found this at my OB appointment today.”

    Found this at my OB appointment today. from BabyBumps

  5. Guy-Blanc Déploré says:
    April 4, 2017 at 2:33 am

  6. nimrodman says:
    April 4, 2017 at 4:45 am

  7. nimrodman says:
    April 4, 2017 at 4:51 am

    Lots of stories about opioid problems in the news lately. Here’s one about junkie parrots:

    Parrots In Madhya Pradesh Are So Addicted To Opium They’re Stealing It Straight From The Farms!

    http://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/parrots-in-madhya-pradesh-are-so-addicted-to-opium-they-re-stealing-it-straight-from-the-farms-274146.html

