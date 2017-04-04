Tuesday April 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Andrew York, one of the founding members of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, left the group a number of years ago for a solo career. In addition to being a fine player, he is also a gifted composer of especially lyrical and evocative music. Here he plays one of his own compositions on a historic Antonio de Torres guitar built in 1888.
WOW! Garrison, was that beautiful!
York is a musician, technician, and balladeer!
I have never quite heard a musician using acoustic music as a ‘conversation’ as this. Lovely!
Poor Frankie. Eleanor wasn’t much of a looker.
If what I read was true Frank, you wouldn’t be able to get between Eleanor and Melania…
LOL!
Eleanor liked going ‘Round the World’ with Amelia Earhart…
An OB with a sense of humor. Saw this poster at the Daily Mail, went to the original source at Reddit. Funny 😄 :
“Found this at my OB appointment today.”
That is so true and funny. Thanks for posting Janie.
Ben’s commentary below this pic is much longer than usual and well worth a read.
http://grrrgraphics.com/cartoonblog.html
Thx, good read
Lots of stories about opioid problems in the news lately. Here’s one about junkie parrots:
Parrots In Madhya Pradesh Are So Addicted To Opium They’re Stealing It Straight From The Farms!
http://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/parrots-in-madhya-pradesh-are-so-addicted-to-opium-they-re-stealing-it-straight-from-the-farms-274146.html
… they do look a little off-balance
