April 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #75

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 20 people
First tweet mangled attribution: “by @foxandfriends” should be after the word “reporting”, The way it’s tweeted now it looks like foxandfriends was responsible for the crooked scheme.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had a theory on this….let me try and find and repost to you….blessings Bacon Mike……errrrrr Zurich Mike 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😎😎💖💖
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bacon Mike…it fits 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
When i was new to this site a cpl yrs ago, i delighted in everyone teasing ZM about bacon. Then during the Christmas recipe thread the silliness continued. I always associate bacon with ZM…always good to keep fellow Treepers in ur thoughts😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
April 3, 2017 at 3:02 pm
Just putting it out here dont know if it has merit:
▪Items in online news about Whistleblower Montgomery, links to audio of his lawyer (name escapes me for moment) mtg with Sherrif Arpaio in AZ offices
▪In those meetings Faux’s Carl Cameron was mentioned, and then there was mention of Cameron sitting on the story for btween 1-3 yrs
▪A Treeper mentioned this a.m., and I had the same thought about Trump45s a.m tweeting about story breaking could be read 2 ways…either Faux did him dirty or surveilers did him dirty
¤ I had an English teacher who was strict about sentence structure and how silly or wrong things cld sound if you didnt arange structure correctly
¤ Trump45 too smart and well spoken to structure his tweet this way so he means for it to have double entendre
Ok my point:
■ Didnt Trump during a rally call Cameron out by name to embaress him about something….I’m sorry I cannot pull it back but I know we were all delighted that he made fun of Camorooon!
▪Was Candidate Trump launching a veiled shot across the bough as he knew what Camoroon knew and wasnt reporting it
Just some thoughts could be a nothing burger and be of no use
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting theory — maybe his tweet was a warning shot about something else, you mean?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, apparently Montgomery (the whistle blower) his lawyer Larry something I think, when they went to Arpaio’s offices, they divulged info to Cameron and he apparently sat on the story.
I am horrible about detail recall, but thought if I put out info whether corroborated or not, Treepers could fill in the gaps. It is just recall of reportings, but so much info hard to keep track of validity or what has been debunked. I just strongly remember Trump calling out Cameron by name and embarrassing him,….i’m rambling, but you know when they say “see something say somethin” or PD depts will ask for all and any info, may not seem important to the person, but as SD teaches us, sometimes each pixel adds to the broader picture. I dunno ??? Just random thoughts
LikeLiked by 2 people
Georgia Grace, this is what you are referring to.
jparz posted this a couple of days ago. It is from 2013. It’s an audio of a meeting with Sheriff Joe and Tim Blixseth (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tim_Blixseth) and, I think, Sheriff Joe’s lawyer. They are talking about Brennan and Clapper and all the information Montgomery has. Blixseth seems to think Carl Cameron of Fox News was about to report on it.
It is an hour and 21 minutes, but at least listen to the first 15 or 20 minutes. At 50:57 is an amazing conversation about embassies, and at 1:10 they talk about who made O’s birth certificate, and who got killed for it? Could this be the missing piece to the puzzle of the Deep State? I think jparz had a really good find.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ohhhhhhh thank you!! I had listened to several of the recordings, but hadnt heard of the birth cert one and murder becuz of it. I am going to listen to these now. I will listen to them all in full.
God bless and thank you for adding to and reintroducing some important things that we can miss! 💖
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe you are referring to Larry Klayman. He is the Freedom Watch attorney who brought Mr. Montgomery to the attention of several Washington power brokers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The good president is unmasking the Leftist MSM and Obama. A simultaneous unmasking.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And Crooked at the same time, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no I thought the 9th circuit judges said he was banning all moslems. I guess they were wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the tweet about Hillary – “Just asking.” Ha ha ha! What does he have up his sleeve with her? Maybe he’s letting her know that she’s next!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Something tells me anyone who isn’t tired of winning already will be, very very soon…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Win, win, then win again.
All I want to do is dance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL, we seem to have similar taste in music.
When I read this reply the video hadn’t loaded yet and I was going to go find it and post it, only to discover that great minds think alike. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Steve, would you like to dance?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure.
But I think geography might be an obstacle. 😦
LikeLike
Just stand up, close your eyes, turn the music on, and visualize.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t turn it up too loud…200 Watts per channel. Yes, that’s my computer speakers (decommissioned living room stereo).
LikeLike
And OBTW someone posted a link to Angel Of The Morning over on the Melania Trump thread; and I’ve been looping it…
Come to find out it was you. Three for Three, Fair Lady!
LikeLike
Nights working on a small block Chevy sprint car – and listnin’
to the tunes…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh, I LOVE it!!! 😎
LikeLike
Honestly, I can’t keep up anymore! What I have noticed (and correct me if I’m overstating this), but the news cycle “slam” by Trump is getting faster and more precise daily. The leftists used to lob fast-exploding, fully-engulfing, slow-burning nonsense that would take 3 news cycles to correct by the Trump camp. Now, it’s about a one-hour reaction time to the nonsense, and a huge increase in going on the attack before the media has even gotten out of bed.
LikeLiked by 10 people
He’s inside their OODA loop, bigly.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I had to look up OODA loop. Interesting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had to look this up. For those who did not know, like moi, it is:
The phrase OODA loop refers to the decision cycle of observe, orient, decide, and act, developed by military strategist and United States Air Force Colonel John Boyd
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is to say, by the time the Yellow Stream Media and the (overt) Leftist orgs decide how to react to what Trump just said, he’s moved on with a new outrageous (but true) statement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem with the Opposition party is that OODA is not their preferred method. They use ADOO instead. It comes from always looking in a mirror.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even that might work if they didn’t simultaneously have their heads up their asses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t someone post a tweet saying that all the delicate flowers covering Trump are exhausted and can’t keep up?
LikeLike
I love that word “OODA loop”!hiw appropriate! I had to look it up!
LikeLike
I guess it is called momentum, or like a snowball rolling down a snowy Swiss mountain. Look out below! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shep smith seemed subdued today. I think the press just got smacked 6 ways til sunday. And the nyt sat on the story to protect obama. Thank god for the white hats. I said once it starts this is going to come faster and faster as more are willing to speak up. Sd posted this last week if you didnt see it. It fits.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
wounded warriors…
You mean the ANTI-SECOND AMENDMENT wounded warriors?
With the CEO that makes as much as the President’s salary?
50% of their haul goes to the organization, not the warriors?
Sad.
LikeLike
No, it’s the Wounded Warrior Project that (according to Charity Navigator) only keeps 5% for the organization. 75% of contributions go toward the vets programs. The rest is spent on things like the costs of fundraising. (https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=12842#)
There is some guy out there spreading smears on this charity. Don’t be fooled.
http://www.theblaze.com/contributions/debunked-wounded-warrior-project-myth-that-its-paying-executives-instead-of-helping-veterans-is-false/
If the Wounded Warrior Project was anti-gun would they send vets on hunting trips all over the U.S. each year? It’s one of their most popular sponsored trips.
“They’ve helped me in developing my confidence to function in a wheelchair. They’ve helped me get back out and do the things that I used to enjoy doing – hunting trips, fishing trips, sporting events, and things like that.” – Patrick Corcoran
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once again you are correct. Surprising how many people read the first fake story, watched a great charity torn apart by false reporting and fail to notice when the charity was exonerated and the story that began it all proved false. Thank you printing up the truth for those here at the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for your service, Mikey
LikeLike
Meet The Conquerer of Excellence. Hero.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The PR director for the WWP, MS Leslie Coleman… from Tom Gresham at Gun Talk Radio’s attempt to get them on the radio on Veteran’s Day…….
.“While we appreciate the interest in having a WWP representative on your show on Veterans Day we are not able to participate in interviews or activities with media/organizations that are related to firearms,” said Ms. Coleman in her email.
Gresham continued..
That really rocked us because we knew of all the firearms-related activities used to raise money for WWP. I asked for clarification, and Coleman reconfirmed their position. That Sunday I talked about it on the air and sent out a tweet (@guntalk) with the information. Some doubted that I had reported it correctly, so we posted the entire email exchange on our Facebook page.
Gresham finishes with…
That lit the fuse, and hundreds (if not thousands) of gun rights supporters contacted WWP for clarification. The response was . . . a bit bland. Mostly it was along the lines of “We support the Second Amendment . . .,” but the WWP web site specifically called out the firearms industry as one it would not “co-brand” with. That is, it would not allow the use of its logo on guns (and it turns out, on knives, either.)
This is an article from 2012 at clashdailydotcom.
2012 was obunghole’s reelection year…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 18 people
LikeLiked by 21 people
Thank you for these posts…God bless you.💖
God bless our (this country’s) lost officer. Blessings to his family and fellow officers😢💖
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
She will employ the famous ‘DINDUNUFFIN’ defense.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Howie, isn’t that infamous? And are you a fisherman? NYS Trout and Salmon fishing begins April 1st.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big Game kine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Howie, have you read Paul Hendrickson’s book, Hemingway’s Boat? A very good read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And take the 5th!
LikeLike
I foresee the “I am a powerful woman of color and intimidate the power structure of Whitey” defense. All of a sudden, all of those gutless leaders will shake at the thought of being called a bigot regardless of the crimes committed or the treason intended. Better to let a great nation fall than be called a bigot, racist or….an anti-womanist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yup, even if it’s all completely false and manipulative. Everyone needs to get with that black rifle coffee tweet above—“… Time to Conquer the week one obstacle at a time. @DerekWeida #NoExcuses #NoRegrets #CaffeineandHate” I’d dearly love to see that guy’s new leg kicking the hell out of some DC swamp azz!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 27 people
Welcome to the swamp Dr. Carson! Incredible.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Seriously — This should be broadcast though the streets of our counties inter-cities … I wonder how much 516.4 Billion dollars would go in Flint, Mich?
Michael Moore couldn’t wait to use his propaganda “documentaries” to make money, but when there is really something to bring attention to – where is he – ??? At the pink P###Y protest or rallying the cry for our president to be impeached! Give me a break!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The good doctor has the right prescription.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Think about what even a fraction of that inbthe right hands could do! And they wrote it off bc it isnt their money, so who cares? I wonder if the write offs include trips to vegas and parties?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow! way to go Ben!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Let me pile on the Congratulatory 🚂🚃🚃🚃💨💨💨!
Congratulations!, Director Ben Carson, in discovery of Waste & Fraud at HUD!
p.s. Is this, in any way, tied in with the “Friends of Angelo” V.I.P. Home Loan Program of our Congressmen?
http://business.time.com/2012/07/06/countrywide-vip-loans-went-to-key-lawmakers-congressional-report/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the good doctor just earned his paycheck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that more than HUD’s annual budget? This is, like, several YEARS worth of HUD money.
Methinks Trump has a new tweet topic. And budget time is coming up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the article:
“This has been a department that always dealt with ‘fishy’ arrangements and now everything is exposed.
For instance, San Antonio, Texas is a town governed by a well-known Democrat named Julian Castro, and is suspected to have misused over 1 million dollars in regards to federal neighborhood stabilization funds.
Obama knew this and he still helped with Castro’s elections.
The HUD didn’t have respect for the financial laws that imply in this case. Even worse, Castro doesn’t feel even the slightest guilt regarding the matter.
He even tried to outsmart Ben Carson by suggesting how he shouldn’t meddle in the department.”
I hope a Castro investigation is in the works.
LikeLike
they got to embezzle billions….man i am in the wrong business.
LikeLike
Here is the full 60 Minutes Interview Transcript with Mike Cernovich
View story at Medium.com
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read the full transcript today…he totally savaged Pelley. If it had been a boxing match, the referee would have stopped the fight in favor of Cernovich. He ate Pelley alive…forget the show. Read the transcript.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Did someone just wake up?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Naw, he had a nightmare. He went back to sleep.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ironic part is that those “displaced” immigrants DO NOT want to leave their country and go to another. They want to stay in their homeland!
LikeLike
Hairaldo finally jumping on the train, just in time to avoid getting run over. Just don’t let him go over there to report on our troop movements in real time. What a maroon. He showed off a gun he was carrying “just in case he ran into Sadaam.
LikeLike
He would be reporting from the desert outside of Palm Springs, California. He is staying at the home of friend on Syria Circle about 3 miles east of the National Guard Armory. (Got to get those tank shots from somewhere).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
Looks like the destinies of Trump & Assange just happened to intersect. That’s a pretty deep statement being made by whoever authored that tweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
this stuff truly is stranger than fiction and i doubt you could honestly script this better than what is happening in reality.
LikeLike
Rice accidently ordered incidental spreadsheets of all the incidental accidental unwitting collections.
“What was produced by the intelligence community at the request of Ms. Rice were detailed spreadsheets of intercepted phone calls with unmasked Trump associates in perfectly legal conversations with individuals,” diGenova told The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group Monday.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/03/susan-rice-ordered-spy-agencies-to-produce-detailed-spreadsheets-involving-trump/
LikeLiked by 14 people
Whoa!
Bonus:
5 years for ‘each name’ unmasked.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Served concurrently unless she delivers a certain head on a platter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have to have jarrett-sputin too. And brennan. My bare minimum wish list.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A deepstate ment.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If they nail one person in that whole corrupt organization, i hope it’s her.
LikeLike
Served concurrently if she delivers Obama’s head, served non-concurrently if she fails to give him up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make that consecutively please! “Concurrently is an evil concept from the minds of evil leftist lawyers and judges.
Case in point that shows how evil it is and how the sheeple are so lost in the sauce of lawyer-speak that they don’t know which way is up …
Up here we had a serial rapist. Once caught and convicted, one of the victims ( left unnamed but present in the courtroom ) was interviewed anonymously. The perp got something like five 10-year sentences to be served “concurrently”. The poor victim was thrilled though, and actually thanked the judge for the harsh, full sentence!
Will she ever become aware of the fact that the judge literally gave the perp one sentence, and 6 freebies ( rape one, get punished for that, and all others are free )? I doubt it.
Naturally New York State law hatched by corrupt leftist (D)emonic lawyers in Albany is at the root of this, no doubt making consecutive sentences nearly impossible to implement, but they should still try. Alternatively the victim should know better and realize she just got raped by the judge and the lawyers posing as legislators and made a stink about it by going public and bringing this corrupt system down.
Don’t hold your breath waiting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We should substitute the word “targeted” for the word “unmasked”…for accuracy.
They targeted Trump & associates, for illegal surveillance.
All this use of the word, ‘unmask’, is an attempt to dismiss/downplay their criminal activity.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
How long has it been since we’ve had a non-weirdo for VP? Biden was an idiot, Cheney was strange, Gore was Gore, Bush was CIA, Dan Quayle might have been ok, but he stuck his foot in his mouth, Agnew was a crook, LBJ had the pres killed. Was Mondale Carter’s VP? I think he was. Don’t remember much about him. You might have to go back to before I was born to find a solid VP in Richard Nixon under Eisenhower. He was a little odd, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mondale ran against Ronnie in ’84 – the famous Fritz & Tits ticket that lost in a maga landslide!
LikeLike
Although it has to be remembered Ronnie signed the Simpson/Mazzoli Act in ’86 that gave Cali to the democrat party for ever by legalizing over 10 million Mexican/democrat voters. Alan Simpson was also from Wy like Cheney – what a couple of f~heads!
LikeLike
Has anyone gone back to the HRC or DNC wikileak emails, regarding Rice? I’m sure they were bleach bit – but then again, they didn’t expect to get caught up in this… in fact, thinking today – that they tried everything, including surveying Trump and his campaign – and STILL LOSS – and judging by their actions on campaign night (media, HRC, DEMS) – I just wonder how much TRUMP really won by???
LikeLiked by 9 people
In my opinion many keys to this business reside in 33k emails C Mills has in her locked insurance vault. No way they are ‘missing’. Let’s ask Comey. /s
LikeLiked by 11 people
Don’t know if I’m double-posting on anyone from earlier in the day (apologies if that’s the case) – but it looks like the FBI did another Hillary email dump yesterday.
https://foia.state.gov/Search/results.aspx?searchText=*&caseNumber=F-2016-07895&1=1
There’s a discussion thread here:
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thanks for posting this Mr. E. Even if it had been posted before, everyone can’t possibly read everything.
The people at r/The_Donald are kind of heroes to me. They go through all the email dumps and release any good stuff to everyone. I’m assuming they’re pretty young, and that gives me hope for the future.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just going to post a link to Jonathan Langdale Twitter feed. He explains the security process of SCIFs and raw data intelligence reports in multiple tweets. Well worth the read to understand the strict classification and security measure protocols that are used:
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
When did Rice become the expert about how harmful government lies are? She told the most outrageous lie of all about the Utube video. Now she wants to stand in judgement of the Trump administration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That body language expert not only comes away thinking Susan Rice is a total liar – she says something very interesting, based on how Rice is acting.
Listen around 2:40.
She says…. (very spontaneous observation)
“You know what – I really don’t think they expected him to be in office for this long – they were going to do SOMETHING.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
So this was on the PBS NewsHour?
Maybe now my Dad will finally start to believe that Obama is a scumbag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That body lsnguage vid is featured over at GP.
Not an expert so no idea how accurate, but interesting to watch
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/body-language-expert-susan-rice-lied-repeatedly-unmasking-surveillance-makes-skin-crawl-video/
The only person in the entire 0bamuh administration who looks well rested and without a care in the world is the kenyan himself.
8 years of reading scripts written by others. That’s his entire presidency.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Langdale is a famous #nevertrump douche bag. I believe he was all about the ISIS supporter/funder McMuffin guy in Utah . Just sayin…
LikeLike
Keep the faith Treepers, we are winning and it is game on. God is in contol💖
What a day!! What a weekend!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have NO IDEA how reliable this is, but if it is it seems Comey has come clean.
http://epoliticsinfo.com/2017/04/03/fbi-director-james-comey-uncovers-monstrous-truth-on-russian-scandal-obama-is-devastated/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The quotes in that article (unsourced) come from an article by Ed Klein in Townhall dated 14 December 2016, and repeated by various other publications including Hannity in the following days.
The problem may be that the information Klein obtained refers to a phone call Comey had with PE Trump and put in quotes as if he was in the room and listening to the conversation. He never mentions the source. I would reserve judgment unless Director Comey or Pres Trump confirms it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was also unthrilled with the headline referencing Obola even though the story did not.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
That was a good show. Who was the tard he debated? He absolutely shredded that guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A former policy guy for Obama. In other words, a schmuck.
LikeLike
Did you also watch Juan Williams on tucker saying the chances of impeachment of POTUS getting higher? I wanted to smack that guy through the tv! Makes my blood boil!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy is nothing more than a play-the-race-card idiot. We should build a wall just to keep him out of the USA:
http://www.cleveland.com/metro/index.ssf/2017/04/former_mexican_president_vicen_1.html#incart_most-commented_cavs_article
LikeLiked by 3 people
My fondness for the Fox began when he called us all ‘lazy drunks’. 😀
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
LOL! Assange replied to one of Trump’s tweets directly!
I checked Julian’s timeline…here it is directly:
LikeLiked by 17 people
I like President Trump’s version.
Having a laugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that is a fake account…
LikeLike
I dont watch late night ever, but i did likevthis when i stayed up.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/04/03/fox-news-channel-cancels-red-eye/amp/
LikeLike
I liked it, too. So sad. 😦
LikeLike
I have been a regular Red Eye watcher since about 2008. I am sorry to hear this. Admittedly, since about the time Trump got the nomination I discovered that my enjoyment of this show declined just like the rest of Fox News. Tom Shillue is good and a Trump supporter, but a lot of the guests hate on Trump and I don’t care to watch that. Still, I would DVR it and if the guests were Trump haters, I didn’t watch it. For me, all that is left on Fox is Fox & Friends, Hannity, and Tucker and I fast forward through the interviews with idiots that make my blood pressure rise.The whole Fair and Balanced model with the conservative and the liberal makes me nuts. I find I can’t listen to most of the liberals anymore. Fingernails on a chalkboard. Oh, on the weekends I watch Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Justice with Judge Jeanine. But again, I enjoy them most when I can FF through any guests that irritate me. Fox Business Network is MUCH better viewing if you support President Trump.
LikeLike
Red Eye died when Andrew died.
LikeLike
Look what’s happening today:
Federal Court Hearing Tuesday, April 4, in Clinton Email Case, Judicial Watch Seeking Answers on Abedin/Weiner Laptop Emails,/b>
“Items of discussion at the hearing will be the emails of Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, Abedin’s estranged husband. Judicial Watch also will be seeking answers as to the timing of the release of Clinton’s emails that were recovered by the FBI in its investigation of the server used by Clinton and others.”
http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/federal-court-hearing-tuesday-april-4-clinton-email-case-judicial-watch-seeking-answers-abedinweiner-laptop-emails/
LikeLiked by 9 people
The War in Yemen explained in
200 seconds!
LikeLike
I can do it in one word.
Islam.
The sunnis and shiites began fighting each other before muhammmeds corps was in the ground.
They have been fighting each other and all non-believers ever since.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As it turns out…
“Russia” was the EXCUSE they used to surveil the Trump campaign, and the COVER STORY in case they got caught!
It’s as simple as that, folks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
POTUS cooking dirty rice
LikeLiked by 5 people
Disappointed with Hannity today.
He invited Eli Lake from Bloomberg instead of Mike Cernovich on his show.
Hannity should at least give credit to Mike for revealing Susan Rice as the unmasker.
Really make me think at times of the support conservatives should get. Feel they are selfish and coward.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a good point Citizen! Lake sat on story for days until Mike broke the story Sunday. Sometimes Hannity reminds me of the leprechaun!
LikeLike
This is also very encouraging, the Justice Dept. is now reviewing all those agreements with local police departments from the previous administration which seemed to be their attempt to nationalize the police forces.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/sessions-orders-justice-department-to-review-all-police-reform-agreements/2017/04/03/ba934058-18bd-11e7-9887-1a5314b56a08_story.html?utm_term=.b00aa38b056e
LikeLiked by 7 people
Start with Phoenix — remember vividly all the news coverage of her and the Phoenix PD – here is some of the article –
Police Chief Joe Yahner says his officers have already gone through the new training recommended by the CPTI group.
“They had ethics training, use-of-force training and de-escalation training,” the chief said.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch was in Phoenix earlier this month, praising the city’s community policing and training practices.
The CPTI group also encourages police officers to engage more with churches, schools, youth programs, single mothers and in high crime neighborhoods.
In addition, the group promotes “least harm” solutions, advocating for warnings and citations, rather than arrests and detentions for minor infractions, especially when it comes to juveniles.
“We’re working through the recommendations as we speak, so we have better trust with the community,” Yahner added.
Police officials do not agree with all of the suggestions from the CPTI group, calling one in particular “a concern.”
The group is asking for the department to document every time an officer draws a weapon and list the age, race and gender of the subject involved.
Police officials say that “has the potential to … affect officers’ decision-making processes during critical incidents.”
http://www.azfamily.com/story/32405714/phoenix-launches-police-trust-meetings
LikeLiked by 3 people
Re: consent decrees – iirc that’s another tactic Obama got from Bubba Clinton.
LikeLike
Deobamafication. It’s like domestic denazification.
LikeLike
I have sent in a LOT of suggestions/requests to the President via whitehouse.gov. I get such an eerie feeling when I hear one of them has been acted on. One of the ideas I sent in was to have the AG review the consent decrees. When I heard this, my jaw dropped. Now, I know that there is probably some intern looking at this stuff coming in through the web and if something looks worthwhile they earmark it and pass it along to the proper department. But still, it feels good when I hear something like this. I guess it makes me feel like I am part of things, you know? First because I am taking the time to make a suggestion and then if it is acted on I think that maybe enough of us spoke up to make a difference, OR that man in the White House sure hired some smart advisers because they get some great ideas!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
As more and more details emerge about the extent of the illegal surveillance of private citizen Trump, primary candidate Trump, R candidate Trump and President-Elect Trump, one thing is very clear: The people spying on President Trump are the most corrupt, dishonest, and in my opinion, criminal low life’s on the planet and yet, in all this spying, they never found any dirt to use against President Trump because he is an honest and decent man. A man who says what he means and does what he says he is going to do.
All the D-Rats have been able to do is make stuff up and that will go nowhere. If they continue to promote these lies, they will start going down by their own dishonesty.
We are fortunate that President Trump decided to give up a dream life for a few years to save the United States of America. President Trump is a genius and master negotiator. With the support of We the People, President Trump will Make America Great Again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Report: Trump Was Spied on For Up to a Year Before Inauguration, Susan Rice Implicated in Unmasking of Trump in ‘Incidental’ Surveillance
http://ibankcoin.com/flyblog/2017/04/03/report-trump-spied-year-inauguration-susan-rice-implicated-unmasking-trump-incidental-surveillance/
LikeLike
Did Cernovich back in Feb. call out DOJ Laufman as a main leaker? Wonder if he was right? Wonder if Sessions is cleaning that nest of career leftists out?
Source of National Security Breach Identified – Leaker is David Laufman of DOJ
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe AG Sessions is putting CRS miscreants out to pasture, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These vaunted ‘career’ DOJ lawyers leave a bad taste. this Laufman has all the right credentials. Yo, check it. Fishy.
http://cybersummitusa.com/2016/10/david-laufman/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I wish. That would be great.
LikeLike
I was reading some old articles on Al Sisi and noticed that Rep Rohrbacher is on the WH schedule tomorrow for a one on one with Trump.
4:45 PM Meet with Congressman Dana Rohrabacher – Oval Office
Rohrbacher is a strong supporter of Al Sisi and has been from the beginning. There are many news articles of them meeting over the years. Here’s a recent one:
Exclusive-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher: Egypt’s President al-Sisi Proves He Is More Important to U.S. Security than the F-35
https://www.google.com/amp/www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/12/26/exclusive-rep-dana-rohrabacher-egypts-president-al-sisi-proves-he-is-more-important-to-u-s-security-than-the-f-35/amp/
Excerpt:
“He’s a defender of all the good things that we believe in,” said Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R.-Calif.) about his friend al-Sisi, with whom he has met several times.
“I think al-Sisi is absolutely essential to our national security,” he said. “He’s alot more important to our national security and defeating our primary enemy, which is radical Islamic terrorism–he’s more important than having a new full division in the Army and he’s certainly more important to our national security than the F-35.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just cuz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
A unique moment in history; a leader who’s words are truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remembering what a huge relief it was to see him take that oath, after all the machinations to try to overturn the election.
I’m a lot less tense these days…now it’s the anticipation of seeing the surveillance scandal finally break wide open and a lot of swamp critters fitted out for chrome-plated bracelets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I so wish that my father could have made it just a few weeks longer to hear that speech. It was with great pain and effort that he voted in both the primary and general for Mr. Trump.
4:25
“Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another — but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.
For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished — but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered — but the jobs left, and the factories closed.
The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOLOLOL!
LikeLike
Susan Rice is only 52.
Wonder if she’ll be the Obama’s Susan McDougall and take a prison rap to protect the rest?
Complete W.A.G. numbers here, but trials and appeals could keep her out of jail for at least a year, maybe up to 3. If she’s a “true believer” she’ll also bet a Democrat would win in 2020 and pardon her. So that would be a couple years tops (in her mind) to protect Obama and the rest.
Is sedition pardonable? Wonder if there is anything they could bring that would get her to flip? She’d need protective custody instantly, of course. Could you imagine psycho-Jarrett reacting to disloyalty?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Susan Rice should start worrying about ‘Arkancide’.
Unless she goes into heavy protective custody, I see a perfect ‘accident’ or a massive ‘heart attack’ in her near future.
LikeLike
She’s too scared of Jarrett to flip. What people have to investigate is what a dumb parrot she is, without an ounce of forethought in her historical Obama admin work to know that she is nothing but a mouthpiece for higher ups. We’ve got to broadcast that she’s not capable of national security adviser work. Everything she did was merely to implement on order like a good, little secretary sitting next to Obama at the meetings.
LikeLike
As the Chinese say, her rice bowl has broken.
LikeLike
Behind every great man there’s a great woman.
LikeLike
Susan Rice was nothing more than a bad lackey for Obama. Everyone knows that. She confessed she was just repeating what she was told to parrot despite the narrative being an outright lie about the Benghazi video. She doesn’t have an original thought or concept in her mind as former Obama admin staff. She has historically only been useful as a go-pher. She’s the ‘hey, let’s Mikey to do it’ without the charm and is an adult. Susan Rice was appointed to her position because Obama and Jarrett knew she would do or say anything when told, without questioning the ramifications or legality. She’s the typical cancerous political lackey who hasn’t a clue about the responsibility of her job and merely functions at the beck and call of Obama and Jarrett just to have a job. It’s not Susan Rice that should take the fall, it’s Obama. Prayers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I get on my knees and pray, we don’t get fooled again.
LikeLike
So this is kind of interesting: both NYT & Bloomberg knew Rice was surveiling Trump, but sat on the story:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-03/cernovich-explains-how-he-learned-about-susan-rice
Cernovich claims his sources were inside NYT and/or Bloomberg, which should rattle their cages.
He went on to say he has IT moles, which is kinda dumb. Never reveal your sources, Mike. People won’t talk to you if you do that. If his sources are not iT however, he’s putting their heads in a blender.
Will be fun to watch the MQM turn super-paranoid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Cernovich claims his sources were inside NYT and/or Bloomberg, which should rattle their cages.”
HA! That’s a bomb-drop!
Too delicious.
LikeLike
Seems the Left owns the Federal Appeals Court, the FBI, the NSA, the CIA, the Public Service as well as the MSM and Academia and Big Crony Everything……
Much more importantly than all those is that he Left owns the grade school teacher’s and their union…your kids get indoctrinated from day one, at 5 years of age……
You will have to correct that at the dinner table for the next 13 years.
LikeLike
I hope President al Sisi is telling President Trump,
“I have ALL of the Morsi documents, ALL of the taped conversations with Hillary naming names, the infiltration of Gov MBs, ALL of the bank account transfers & the bankers’ laundering money. I have it all!”
LikeLike
Rep Ron DeSantis on Dobbs
LikeLike
How many heart transplants? He finally died March 20.
LikeLike