April 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #75

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

164 Responses to April 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #75

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    • ZurichMike says:
      April 4, 2017 at 12:49 am

      First tweet mangled attribution: “by @foxandfriends” should be after the word “reporting”, The way it’s tweeted now it looks like foxandfriends was responsible for the crooked scheme.

      • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
        April 4, 2017 at 12:53 am

        I had a theory on this….let me try and find and repost to you….blessings Bacon Mike……errrrrr Zurich Mike 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😎😎💖💖

      • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
        April 4, 2017 at 12:56 am

        Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
        April 3, 2017 at 3:02 pm
        Just putting it out here dont know if it has merit:
        ▪Items in online news about Whistleblower Montgomery, links to audio of his lawyer (name escapes me for moment) mtg with Sherrif Arpaio in AZ offices
        ▪In those meetings Faux’s Carl Cameron was mentioned, and then there was mention of Cameron sitting on the story for btween 1-3 yrs
        ▪A Treeper mentioned this a.m., and I had the same thought about Trump45s a.m tweeting about story breaking could be read 2 ways…either Faux did him dirty or surveilers did him dirty
        ¤ I had an English teacher who was strict about sentence structure and how silly or wrong things cld sound if you didnt arange structure correctly
        ¤ Trump45 too smart and well spoken to structure his tweet this way so he means for it to have double entendre
        Ok my point:
        ■ Didnt Trump during a rally call Cameron out by name to embaress him about something….I’m sorry I cannot pull it back but I know we were all delighted that he made fun of Camorooon!
        ▪Was Candidate Trump launching a veiled shot across the bough as he knew what Camoroon knew and wasnt reporting it

        Just some thoughts could be a nothing burger and be of no use

        • ZurichMike says:
          April 4, 2017 at 1:02 am

          Interesting theory — maybe his tweet was a warning shot about something else, you mean?

          • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
            April 4, 2017 at 1:10 am

            No, apparently Montgomery (the whistle blower) his lawyer Larry something I think, when they went to Arpaio’s offices, they divulged info to Cameron and he apparently sat on the story.

            I am horrible about detail recall, but thought if I put out info whether corroborated or not, Treepers could fill in the gaps. It is just recall of reportings, but so much info hard to keep track of validity or what has been debunked. I just strongly remember Trump calling out Cameron by name and embarrassing him,….i’m rambling, but you know when they say “see something say somethin” or PD depts will ask for all and any info, may not seem important to the person, but as SD teaches us, sometimes each pixel adds to the broader picture. I dunno ??? Just random thoughts

            • M. Mueller says:
              April 4, 2017 at 2:34 am

              Georgia Grace, this is what you are referring to.

              jparz posted this a couple of days ago. It is from 2013. It’s an audio of a meeting with Sheriff Joe and Tim Blixseth (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tim_Blixseth) and, I think, Sheriff Joe’s lawyer. They are talking about Brennan and Clapper and all the information Montgomery has. Blixseth seems to think Carl Cameron of Fox News was about to report on it.

              It is an hour and 21 minutes, but at least listen to the first 15 or 20 minutes. At 50:57 is an amazing conversation about embassies, and at 1:10 they talk about who made O’s birth certificate, and who got killed for it? Could this be the missing piece to the puzzle of the Deep State? I think jparz had a really good find.

              • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
                April 4, 2017 at 2:42 am

                Ohhhhhhh thank you!! I had listened to several of the recordings, but hadnt heard of the birth cert one and murder becuz of it. I am going to listen to these now. I will listen to them all in full.

                God bless and thank you for adding to and reintroducing some important things that we can miss! 💖

            • dilonsfo says:
              April 4, 2017 at 3:16 am

              I believe you are referring to Larry Klayman. He is the Freedom Watch attorney who brought Mr. Montgomery to the attention of several Washington power brokers.

        • Howie says:
          April 4, 2017 at 1:20 am

          The good president is unmasking the Leftist MSM and Obama. A simultaneous unmasking.

    • mireilleg says:
      April 4, 2017 at 12:57 am

      Oh no I thought the 9th circuit judges said he was banning all moslems. I guess they were wrong.

    • Linda says:
      April 4, 2017 at 1:07 am

      Love the tweet about Hillary – “Just asking.” Ha ha ha! What does he have up his sleeve with her? Maybe he’s letting her know that she’s next!

  2. SteveInCO says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Something tells me anyone who isn’t tired of winning already will be, very very soon…..

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • Willy says:
      April 4, 2017 at 2:06 am

      wounded warriors…
      You mean the ANTI-SECOND AMENDMENT wounded warriors?
      With the CEO that makes as much as the President’s salary?
      50% of their haul goes to the organization, not the warriors?

      Sad.

    • andi lee says:
      April 4, 2017 at 2:43 am

      Meet The Conquerer of Excellence. Hero.

    • Willy says:
      April 4, 2017 at 3:44 am

      The PR director for the WWP, MS Leslie Coleman… from Tom Gresham at Gun Talk Radio’s attempt to get them on the radio on Veteran’s Day…….
      .“While we appreciate the interest in having a WWP representative on your show on Veterans Day we are not able to participate in interviews or activities with media/organizations that are related to firearms,” said Ms. Coleman in her email.

      Gresham continued..
      That really rocked us because we knew of all the firearms-related activities used to raise money for WWP. I asked for clarification, and Coleman reconfirmed their position. That Sunday I talked about it on the air and sent out a tweet (@guntalk) with the information. Some doubted that I had reported it correctly, so we posted the entire email exchange on our Facebook page.

      Gresham finishes with…
      That lit the fuse, and hundreds (if not thousands) of gun rights supporters contacted WWP for clarification. The response was . . . a bit bland. Mostly it was along the lines of “We support the Second Amendment . . .,” but the WWP web site specifically called out the firearms industry as one it would not “co-brand” with. That is, it would not allow the use of its logo on guns (and it turns out, on knives, either.)

      This is an article from 2012 at clashdailydotcom.
      2012 was obunghole’s reelection year…

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Here is the full 60 Minutes Interview Transcript with Mike Cernovich

    View story at Medium.com

    • SoCal Patriot says:
      April 4, 2017 at 12:31 am

      I read the full transcript today…he totally savaged Pelley. If it had been a boxing match, the referee would have stopped the fight in favor of Cernovich. He ate Pelley alive…forget the show. Read the transcript.

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:28 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:34 am

    • Trumppin says:
      April 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Did someone just wake up?

    • psadie says:
      April 4, 2017 at 1:30 am

      The ironic part is that those “displaced” immigrants DO NOT want to leave their country and go to another. They want to stay in their homeland!

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      April 4, 2017 at 2:27 am

      Hairaldo finally jumping on the train, just in time to avoid getting run over. Just don’t let him go over there to report on our troop movements in real time. What a maroon. He showed off a gun he was carrying “just in case he ran into Sadaam.

      Like

      • dilonsfo says:
        April 4, 2017 at 3:43 am

        He would be reporting from the desert outside of Palm Springs, California. He is staying at the home of friend on Syria Circle about 3 miles east of the National Guard Armory. (Got to get those tank shots from somewhere).

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:35 am

  12. Howie says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Rice accidently ordered incidental spreadsheets of all the incidental accidental unwitting collections.
    “What was produced by the intelligence community at the request of Ms. Rice were detailed spreadsheets of intercepted phone calls with unmasked Trump associates in perfectly legal conversations with individuals,” diGenova told The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group Monday.
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/03/susan-rice-ordered-spy-agencies-to-produce-detailed-spreadsheets-involving-trump/

    • andi lee says:
      April 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Whoa!
      Bonus:
      5 years for ‘each name’ unmasked.

      • Howie says:
        April 4, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Served concurrently unless she delivers a certain head on a platter.

        • Gil says:
          April 4, 2017 at 1:10 am

          We have to have jarrett-sputin too. And brennan. My bare minimum wish list.

        • mireilleg says:
          April 4, 2017 at 1:12 am

          Served concurrently if she delivers Obama’s head, served non-concurrently if she fails to give him up.

        • Blade says:
          April 4, 2017 at 1:25 am

          Make that consecutively please! “Concurrently is an evil concept from the minds of evil leftist lawyers and judges.

          Case in point that shows how evil it is and how the sheeple are so lost in the sauce of lawyer-speak that they don’t know which way is up …

          Up here we had a serial rapist. Once caught and convicted, one of the victims ( left unnamed but present in the courtroom ) was interviewed anonymously. The perp got something like five 10-year sentences to be served “concurrently”. The poor victim was thrilled though, and actually thanked the judge for the harsh, full sentence!

          Will she ever become aware of the fact that the judge literally gave the perp one sentence, and 6 freebies ( rape one, get punished for that, and all others are free )? I doubt it.

          Naturally New York State law hatched by corrupt leftist (D)emonic lawyers in Albany is at the root of this, no doubt making consecutive sentences nearly impossible to implement, but they should still try. Alternatively the victim should know better and realize she just got raped by the judge and the lawyers posing as legislators and made a stink about it by going public and bringing this corrupt system down.

          Don’t hold your breath waiting.

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 4, 2017 at 1:08 am

      We should substitute the word “targeted” for the word “unmasked”…for accuracy.

      They targeted Trump & associates, for illegal surveillance.

      All this use of the word, ‘unmask’, is an attempt to dismiss/downplay their criminal activity.

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:37 am

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      April 4, 2017 at 2:42 am

      How long has it been since we’ve had a non-weirdo for VP? Biden was an idiot, Cheney was strange, Gore was Gore, Bush was CIA, Dan Quayle might have been ok, but he stuck his foot in his mouth, Agnew was a crook, LBJ had the pres killed. Was Mondale Carter’s VP? I think he was. Don’t remember much about him. You might have to go back to before I was born to find a solid VP in Richard Nixon under Eisenhower. He was a little odd, too.

  14. Nchadwick says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Has anyone gone back to the HRC or DNC wikileak emails, regarding Rice? I’m sure they were bleach bit – but then again, they didn’t expect to get caught up in this… in fact, thinking today – that they tried everything, including surveying Trump and his campaign – and STILL LOSS – and judging by their actions on campaign night (media, HRC, DEMS) – I just wonder how much TRUMP really won by???

    • A2 says:
      April 4, 2017 at 12:46 am

      In my opinion many keys to this business reside in 33k emails C Mills has in her locked insurance vault. No way they are ‘missing’. Let’s ask Comey. /s

  15. MrE says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Don’t know if I’m double-posting on anyone from earlier in the day (apologies if that’s the case) – but it looks like the FBI did another Hillary email dump yesterday.

    https://foia.state.gov/Search/results.aspx?searchText=*&caseNumber=F-2016-07895&1=1

    There’s a discussion thread here:

    FBI MONDAY: NEW HILLARY EMAILS JUST DROPPED from The_Donald

    • M. Mueller says:
      April 4, 2017 at 1:51 am

      Thanks for posting this Mr. E. Even if it had been posted before, everyone can’t possibly read everything.

      The people at r/The_Donald are kind of heroes to me. They go through all the email dumps and release any good stuff to everyone. I’m assuming they’re pretty young, and that gives me hope for the future.

  16. Athena the Warrior says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Just going to post a link to Jonathan Langdale Twitter feed. He explains the security process of SCIFs and raw data intelligence reports in multiple tweets. Well worth the read to understand the strict classification and security measure protocols that are used:

  17. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Keep the faith Treepers, we are winning and it is game on. God is in contol💖
    What a day!! What a weekend!

    • A2 says:
      April 4, 2017 at 1:40 am

      The quotes in that article (unsourced) come from an article by Ed Klein in Townhall dated 14 December 2016, and repeated by various other publications including Hannity in the following days.

      The problem may be that the information Klein obtained refers to a phone call Comey had with PE Trump and put in quotes as if he was in the room and listening to the conversation. He never mentions the source. I would reserve judgment unless Director Comey or Pres Trump confirms it.

  19. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:50 am

  20. cycle1 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

    This guy is nothing more than a play-the-race-card idiot. We should build a wall just to keep him out of the USA:

    http://www.cleveland.com/metro/index.ssf/2017/04/former_mexican_president_vicen_1.html#incart_most-commented_cavs_article

  22. parteagirl says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:02 am

  23. SharonKinDC says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:04 am

    LOL! Assange replied to one of Trump’s tweets directly!

    I checked Julian’s timeline…here it is directly:

    • distracted2 says:
      April 4, 2017 at 1:52 am

      I liked it, too. So sad. 😦

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 4, 2017 at 2:42 am

      I have been a regular Red Eye watcher since about 2008. I am sorry to hear this. Admittedly, since about the time Trump got the nomination I discovered that my enjoyment of this show declined just like the rest of Fox News. Tom Shillue is good and a Trump supporter, but a lot of the guests hate on Trump and I don’t care to watch that. Still, I would DVR it and if the guests were Trump haters, I didn’t watch it. For me, all that is left on Fox is Fox & Friends, Hannity, and Tucker and I fast forward through the interviews with idiots that make my blood pressure rise.The whole Fair and Balanced model with the conservative and the liberal makes me nuts. I find I can’t listen to most of the liberals anymore. Fingernails on a chalkboard. Oh, on the weekends I watch Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Justice with Judge Jeanine. But again, I enjoy them most when I can FF through any guests that irritate me. Fox Business Network is MUCH better viewing if you support President Trump.

    • PBR Street Gang says:
      April 4, 2017 at 4:53 am

      Red Eye died when Andrew died.

  25. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Look what’s happening today:

    Federal Court Hearing Tuesday, April 4, in Clinton Email Case, Judicial Watch Seeking Answers on Abedin/Weiner Laptop Emails,/b>

    “Items of discussion at the hearing will be the emails of Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, Abedin’s estranged husband. Judicial Watch also will be seeking answers as to the timing of the release of Clinton’s emails that were recovered by the FBI in its investigation of the server used by Clinton and others.”

    http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/federal-court-hearing-tuesday-april-4-clinton-email-case-judicial-watch-seeking-answers-abedinweiner-laptop-emails/

  26. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

    The War in Yemen explained in
    200 seconds!

    • James F says:
      April 4, 2017 at 3:51 am

      I can do it in one word.

      Islam.

      The sunnis and shiites began fighting each other before muhammmeds corps was in the ground.

      They have been fighting each other and all non-believers ever since.

  27. Paul Killinger says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:25 am

    As it turns out…

    “Russia” was the EXCUSE they used to surveil the Trump campaign, and the COVER STORY in case they got caught!

    It’s as simple as that, folks.

  28. PBR Street Gang says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:26 am

    POTUS cooking dirty rice

  29. CitizenforJustice says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Disappointed with Hannity today.
    He invited Eli Lake from Bloomberg instead of Mike Cernovich on his show.
    Hannity should at least give credit to Mike for revealing Susan Rice as the unmasker.
    Really make me think at times of the support conservatives should get. Feel they are selfish and coward.

  30. bessie2003 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:30 am

    This is also very encouraging, the Justice Dept. is now reviewing all those agreements with local police departments from the previous administration which seemed to be their attempt to nationalize the police forces.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/sessions-orders-justice-department-to-review-all-police-reform-agreements/2017/04/03/ba934058-18bd-11e7-9887-1a5314b56a08_story.html?utm_term=.b00aa38b056e

    • Nchadwick says:
      April 4, 2017 at 1:55 am

      Start with Phoenix — remember vividly all the news coverage of her and the Phoenix PD – here is some of the article –

      Police Chief Joe Yahner says his officers have already gone through the new training recommended by the CPTI group.

      “They had ethics training, use-of-force training and de-escalation training,” the chief said.

      Attorney General Loretta Lynch was in Phoenix earlier this month, praising the city’s community policing and training practices.

      The CPTI group also encourages police officers to engage more with churches, schools, youth programs, single mothers and in high crime neighborhoods.

      In addition, the group promotes “least harm” solutions, advocating for warnings and citations, rather than arrests and detentions for minor infractions, especially when it comes to juveniles.

      “We’re working through the recommendations as we speak, so we have better trust with the community,” Yahner added.

      Police officials do not agree with all of the suggestions from the CPTI group, calling one in particular “a concern.”

      The group is asking for the department to document every time an officer draws a weapon and list the age, race and gender of the subject involved.

      Police officials say that “has the potential to … affect officers’ decision-making processes during critical incidents.”

      http://www.azfamily.com/story/32405714/phoenix-launches-police-trust-meetings

    • woohoowee says:
      April 4, 2017 at 2:11 am

      Re: consent decrees – iirc that’s another tactic Obama got from Bubba Clinton.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      April 4, 2017 at 2:40 am

      Deobamafication. It’s like domestic denazification.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 4, 2017 at 2:50 am

      I have sent in a LOT of suggestions/requests to the President via whitehouse.gov. I get such an eerie feeling when I hear one of them has been acted on. One of the ideas I sent in was to have the AG review the consent decrees. When I heard this, my jaw dropped. Now, I know that there is probably some intern looking at this stuff coming in through the web and if something looks worthwhile they earmark it and pass it along to the proper department. But still, it feels good when I hear something like this. I guess it makes me feel like I am part of things, you know? First because I am taking the time to make a suggestion and then if it is acted on I think that maybe enough of us spoke up to make a difference, OR that man in the White House sure hired some smart advisers because they get some great ideas!!!

  31. FL_Guy says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:47 am

    As more and more details emerge about the extent of the illegal surveillance of private citizen Trump, primary candidate Trump, R candidate Trump and President-Elect Trump, one thing is very clear: The people spying on President Trump are the most corrupt, dishonest, and in my opinion, criminal low life’s on the planet and yet, in all this spying, they never found any dirt to use against President Trump because he is an honest and decent man. A man who says what he means and does what he says he is going to do.

    All the D-Rats have been able to do is make stuff up and that will go nowhere. If they continue to promote these lies, they will start going down by their own dishonesty.

    We are fortunate that President Trump decided to give up a dream life for a few years to save the United States of America. President Trump is a genius and master negotiator. With the support of We the People, President Trump will Make America Great Again!

  32. CJ says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Report: Trump Was Spied on For Up to a Year Before Inauguration, Susan Rice Implicated in Unmasking of Trump in ‘Incidental’ Surveillance

    http://ibankcoin.com/flyblog/2017/04/03/report-trump-spied-year-inauguration-susan-rice-implicated-unmasking-trump-incidental-surveillance/

  33. Howie says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Did Cernovich back in Feb. call out DOJ Laufman as a main leaker? Wonder if he was right? Wonder if Sessions is cleaning that nest of career leftists out?
    Source of National Security Breach Identified – Leaker is David Laufman of DOJ

  34. Troublemaker says:
    April 4, 2017 at 1:59 am

    I was reading some old articles on Al Sisi and noticed that Rep Rohrbacher is on the WH schedule tomorrow for a one on one with Trump.

    4:45 PM Meet with Congressman Dana Rohrabacher – Oval Office

    Rohrbacher is a strong supporter of Al Sisi and has been from the beginning. There are many news articles of them meeting over the years. Here’s a recent one:

    Exclusive-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher: Egypt’s President al-Sisi Proves He Is More Important to U.S. Security than the F-35
    https://www.google.com/amp/www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/12/26/exclusive-rep-dana-rohrabacher-egypts-president-al-sisi-proves-he-is-more-important-to-u-s-security-than-the-f-35/amp/

    Excerpt:

    “He’s a defender of all the good things that we believe in,” said Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R.-Calif.) about his friend al-Sisi, with whom he has met several times.

    “I think al-Sisi is absolutely essential to our national security,” he said. “He’s alot more important to our national security and defeating our primary enemy, which is radical Islamic terrorism–he’s more important than having a new full division in the Army and he’s certainly more important to our national security than the F-35.”

  35. JMScott says:
    April 4, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Just cuz.

  37. JMScott says:
    April 4, 2017 at 2:40 am

    A unique moment in history; a leader who’s words are truth.

    • SteveInCO says:
      April 4, 2017 at 2:53 am

      Remembering what a huge relief it was to see him take that oath, after all the machinations to try to overturn the election.

      I’m a lot less tense these days…now it’s the anticipation of seeing the surveillance scandal finally break wide open and a lot of swamp critters fitted out for chrome-plated bracelets.

    • JMScott says:
      April 4, 2017 at 3:59 am

      I so wish that my father could have made it just a few weeks longer to hear that speech. It was with great pain and effort that he voted in both the primary and general for Mr. Trump.

      4:25
      “Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another — but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.

      For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished — but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered — but the jobs left, and the factories closed.
      The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”

  38. keebler AC says:
    April 4, 2017 at 2:57 am

  39. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 2:59 am

  40. 3x1 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 3:01 am

    Susan Rice is only 52.

    Wonder if she’ll be the Obama’s Susan McDougall and take a prison rap to protect the rest?

    Complete W.A.G. numbers here, but trials and appeals could keep her out of jail for at least a year, maybe up to 3. If she’s a “true believer” she’ll also bet a Democrat would win in 2020 and pardon her. So that would be a couple years tops (in her mind) to protect Obama and the rest.

    Is sedition pardonable? Wonder if there is anything they could bring that would get her to flip? She’d need protective custody instantly, of course. Could you imagine psycho-Jarrett reacting to disloyalty?

    • Guyver1 says:
      April 4, 2017 at 3:14 am

      Susan Rice should start worrying about ‘Arkancide’.
      Unless she goes into heavy protective custody, I see a perfect ‘accident’ or a massive ‘heart attack’ in her near future.

    • keebler AC says:
      April 4, 2017 at 3:20 am

      She’s too scared of Jarrett to flip. What people have to investigate is what a dumb parrot she is, without an ounce of forethought in her historical Obama admin work to know that she is nothing but a mouthpiece for higher ups. We’ve got to broadcast that she’s not capable of national security adviser work. Everything she did was merely to implement on order like a good, little secretary sitting next to Obama at the meetings.

    • A2 says:
      April 4, 2017 at 3:28 am

      As the Chinese say, her rice bowl has broken.

  41. JMScott says:
    April 4, 2017 at 3:09 am

    Behind every great man there’s a great woman.

  42. keebler AC says:
    April 4, 2017 at 3:10 am

    Susan Rice was nothing more than a bad lackey for Obama. Everyone knows that. She confessed she was just repeating what she was told to parrot despite the narrative being an outright lie about the Benghazi video. She doesn’t have an original thought or concept in her mind as former Obama admin staff. She has historically only been useful as a go-pher. She’s the ‘hey, let’s Mikey to do it’ without the charm and is an adult. Susan Rice was appointed to her position because Obama and Jarrett knew she would do or say anything when told, without questioning the ramifications or legality. She’s the typical cancerous political lackey who hasn’t a clue about the responsibility of her job and merely functions at the beck and call of Obama and Jarrett just to have a job. It’s not Susan Rice that should take the fall, it’s Obama. Prayers.

  44. JMScott says:
    April 4, 2017 at 4:10 am

    I get on my knees and pray, we don’t get fooled again.

  45. 3x1 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 4:15 am

    So this is kind of interesting: both NYT & Bloomberg knew Rice was surveiling Trump, but sat on the story:

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-03/cernovich-explains-how-he-learned-about-susan-rice

    Cernovich claims his sources were inside NYT and/or Bloomberg, which should rattle their cages.

    He went on to say he has IT moles, which is kinda dumb. Never reveal your sources, Mike. People won’t talk to you if you do that. If his sources are not iT however, he’s putting their heads in a blender.

    Will be fun to watch the MQM turn super-paranoid.

    • nimrodman says:
      April 4, 2017 at 4:40 am

      “Cernovich claims his sources were inside NYT and/or Bloomberg, which should rattle their cages.”

      HA! That’s a bomb-drop!
      Too delicious.

  46. BG says:
    April 4, 2017 at 4:43 am

    Seems the Left owns the Federal Appeals Court, the FBI, the NSA, the CIA, the Public Service as well as the MSM and Academia and Big Crony Everything……
    Much more importantly than all those is that he Left owns the grade school teacher’s and their union…your kids get indoctrinated from day one, at 5 years of age……

    You will have to correct that at the dinner table for the next 13 years.

  47. andi lee says:
    April 4, 2017 at 4:43 am

    I hope President al Sisi is telling President Trump,

    “I have ALL of the Morsi documents, ALL of the taped conversations with Hillary naming names, the infiltration of Gov MBs, ALL of the bank account transfers & the bankers’ laundering money. I have it all!”

  48. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2017 at 4:47 am

    Rep Ron DeSantis on Dobbs

  49. PBR Street Gang says:
    April 4, 2017 at 4:57 am

    How many heart transplants? He finally died March 20.

