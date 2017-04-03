Official Portrait of First Lady Melania Trump Released…

Posted on April 3, 2017 by

The White House is announcing the release of the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump, taken in her new residence at the White House.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Mrs. Trump said. Portrait Link Here

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

95 Responses to Official Portrait of First Lady Melania Trump Released…

  1. Pam says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Melania looks stunning no matter what she wears. What a gorgeous photo!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  2. Michelle says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I’m so proud of our First Lady! I love how you can see her rings in the photo!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Beautiful woman, both inside and out.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  5. cav16 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Agree, a beautiful Lady inside and out! Happy she is our First Lady!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Jim Rogers says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Hmmmmm…… I’d say that’s a bit of an improvement over the First Lady image of the last eight years…..

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  7. Kelly says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    WOW! Beautiful and so much classier than the previous FLOTUS.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. M33 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Nice portrait, but I don’t think she should have closed off by crossing her arms.
    Then again, this whole thing has got to be uncomfortable right now. She will probably be more relaxed a couple years in.
    Still the coolest first lady EVER!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. aprilyn43 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    A very beautiful First Lady .. an honor to have her as such.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. helmhood says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    When you consider the alternative, no wonder Trump won in a landslide.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. FH says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin…

    Like

    Reply
  12. NC Mom says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    What a beauty…but look at that ROCK on her finger! :>0 Wow….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. MW says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Make America Beautiful Again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. jefcool64 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Let’s be honest.
    This will be better than Trump’s portrait 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Sherry Higdon says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Finally, a beautiful First Lady, inside and out! Thank You God, for President & Mrs. Trump!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. shirley49 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Please do not put her anywhere near HItlery or Mooch.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Emily Summer says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Make America beautiful again! Such a beautiful and elegant first lady……finally.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. LT says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Too bad she’s so ugly😃

    Like

    Reply
  19. psadie says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Such a lovely portrait for a woman who has class and grace!
    Love the 10 carat diamond ring…wow.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Ddanna says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Such a beautiful, classy First Lady!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Bob Thoms says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I am gobsmacked by her beauty………………………fantastic portrait…………….so proud to call her First Lady……………

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. G3 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Beauty and grace
    I suspect her heart makes her even more stunning

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. labman57 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin….

    Like

    Reply
  25. Bonitabaycane says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    The most beautiful First Lady ever.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. aqua says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Incredibly classy and lovely, too. And behind this we know she is loyal, smart and kind-hearted.

    Reporters just prove their worthlessness when they write mean things about good people like our President and First Lady, or our Vice President and Mrs. Pence.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Kalena says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Wow. There are no words to describe or appreciate her beauty. I have a serious girl crush.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. ZurichMike says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Smoking. Hot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. teaforall says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Beautifully, Stunning with Class and Grace.
    Melanie is such a role model for all our young women today

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Joan says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Gorgeous diamond ring for a gorgeous lady!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. jat says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Goy-geous.
    My eyes thank you Americans for electing Mr. Trump. I could not stand to look at another pic of Mooch and her busted grill.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. tuskyou says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Everything about this portrait says Yes I’m stunningly beautiful and I mean business!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Midnight Rambler says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Looks like I’ll be swapping out the 1976 Farrah Fawcett “bikini” poster in my room. 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • PatriotKate says:
      April 3, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      You had to wait that long to find someone worthy? As to FF, I recall her in those days.

      Melania is such a stunning asset, way beyond her beauty. I’m convinced that one of the main reasons that President Trump ran for office was because of her. Some of the earliest “tear partiers” I met were those who emigrated here from Eastern European countries and had lived under communist rule. They saw it happening here and spoke out early. They were trying to warn us then and I suspect The First Lady and The President discussed it often.

      Like

      Reply
  34. H.R. says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I thought brass knuckles were illegal… Oh wait. That’s her ring ;o)

    Wonderful portrait!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. JoD says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Oh, the poor thing! Imagine having to get through the day with that beautiful hair, those gorgeous eyes, that flawless skin! What a trooper!
    Seriously, Melania Trump is First Lady perfection.
    What an honor for America!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. katherine009 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Fabulous photo, but holy mackerel, what a rock!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Gadge says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Wow!

    Like

    Reply
  39. SeekerOfTruth says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    saw this on whitehouse news listings this morning and nice to have here. The photo is perfect in so many ways and depicts so many good qualities, too many to list here. Perfect photo.

    I visit the whitehouse web site news listings daily. One of my key frequent visit web sites. Get the news first hand. Also the Spicer press briefings are usually on the whitehouse site in full text for those that read fast or like to quickly scan through and pick out points or search for names, etc..

    news blog listing: https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog

    Daily Press Briefing by Press Secretary Sean Spicer — #33
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/03/31/daily-press-briefing-press-secretary-sean-spicer-33

    Reading the Spicer text, you can search in browser window (ctrl-F) and do word searches like for Russia and found 24 of them in Friday text and quickly scroll through them.

    Like

    Reply
  40. CharterOakie says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Beautiful First Lady.

    In fact, a real knockou… {{{ THUD }}}

    Like

    Reply
  41. Sandy says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Beautiful elegant First Lady.

    Like

    Reply
  42. muffyroberts says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    About the ring; President Trump just wanted to make sure everyone could see it, and know she is married and not available.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Midnight Rambler says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    When do you think #45’s official portrait will be taken?

    Like

    Reply
  44. Wingman says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Wow! Class,elegance,beauty,femininity and patriotism. Something that has been missing for the past 8 years.

    Like

    Reply
  45. smiley says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Alluring, confident and exquisitely feminine as only she can be….impeccable taste & style.

    she also comes across as quite friendly and engaging with a lot of chutzpa & passion.

    a woman you’d like to know and have as a friend.

    ❤ Melania Trump 🙂

    INSPIRING.

    Like

    Reply
  46. TheTorch says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    WOW – not the first one to say I know, but GORGEOUS.

    What a refreshing change, class is back in the white house.

    FLOTUS supreme.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s