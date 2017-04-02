Sunday April 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Good Sunday morning Treepers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Allegiance:
Senators and Representatives,
You have sworn an oath to protect and defend – from all enemies, foreign and domestic – The Constitution of the United States and our United States Citizens,
NOT your blackmailers.
Break your allegiance to your blackmailers.
By taking the oath of office, you have also pledged to protect and defend God, NOT satan.
Break your allegiance to evil.
Think about your solemn vows,
and DO THE RIGHT THING !!
Face your fears,
and DO THE RIGHT THING !!
April 2, 2017, 12:18am
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good morning and happy Sunday to you
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of the most beautiful and powerful prose comes from the word of God. Our God proves again and again that He is the God of the universe.
Deut 32:31 For their rock is not as our Rock, even our enemies themselves being judges.
I do not remember when the Bible was first laid out in chapter – verse format. It was not always that way. Here is a powerful chapter 1 Cor 13 in no verse form.
Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal.
And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing.
And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing.
Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up,
Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil;
Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth;
Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.
Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.
For we know in part, and we prophesy in part.
But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away.
When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.
For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.
And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is one of my favorite passages. Thanks for posting. Have a blessed Sunday.
LikeLike
This day, Sunday, is the Fifth Sunday of the Great Fast or Lent for Orthodox Christians.
On this day the Church honors also Saint Mary of Egypt whose earthly life ended in the year 378. Her life of prodigality followed by deep repentance serve to inspire repentance within ourselves as the Fast draws closer to Holy and Great Week and to the Pascha, the Resurrection of our Lord, God, and Saviour Jesus Christ.
LikeLike
Gee, Starbucks got into a bit of a jam with this “hiring refugees” business, I wonder how these guys will make out?
Hooters offers 10,000 jobs to Muslim refugee women
http://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/hooters-offers-10-000-jobs-to-muslim-refugee-women-t19265.html
LikeLike
Happy Sunday fellow Treepers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another from The Peoples Cube
http://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/then-and-now-media-messaging-t19320.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Media messaging then and now – from The Peoples Cube
http://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/then-and-now-media-messaging-t19320.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read this article a little over a week ago at the NY Post regarding astronaut/moonwalker Alan Bean (now 85) who was part of a crew’s second manned mission to the moon. I had watched the first historic moon landing back in the summer of 1969, was mesmerized and so proud of our nation’s accomplishment.
He has an interesting take on the idea of other life out in the universe. Cannot say I disagree with him. Embedded within the article is a link to his website. He’s also a wonderful artist in connection with his rendition of his time spent on the moon. Definitely worth looking at.
Astronaut who walked on moon says he knows the truth about aliens
By Megan Palin, News.com.au
March 24, 2017
[Excerpt]
He was an astronaut on the second manned mission to the moon and the fourth man to walk on its surface.
Alan Bean, 85, is one of only 12 people to have taken “one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind” on the moon.
The lunar module pilot was one of three crew members onboard Apollo 12 who walked on the moon 10 days after it launched on Nov. 14, 1969.
The crew’s primary mission objectives included an extensive series of lunar exploration tasks by the lunar module and the deployment of the Apollo Lunar Surface Experiments Package to be left on the moon’s surface to gather seismic, scientific and engineering data.
Bean has logged 1,671 hours and 45 minutes in space — 10 hours and 26 minutes of that were spent on the moon and in Earth’s orbit.
His experiences in space have led Bean to develop some interesting theories about the possibility of alien life.
“I do not believe that anyone from outer space has ever visited the Earth,” Bean told news.com.au from his home in Houston, Texas.
http://nypost.com/2017/03/24/astronaut-who-walked-on-moon-says-he-knows-the-truth-about-aliens/
LikeLike
Horror in Target restroom, patron trapped in stall overnight
San Francisco, CA — 81 year old Cynthia Cunningham was hospitalized during the early morning hours today after she was found barely conscious in Target department store women’s restroom. The elderly woman fell into a toilet becoming lodged in the public commode when the seat that Cunningham attempted to use was left up.
College and university students in the San Francisco area were quick to condemn Cynthia Cunningham saying that her injury was a result of her own ignorance about the struggles and hardships facing transgender people everywhere and everyday in today’s world.
“We need to highlight and shame ignorance and bigotry wherever it may be found.”
http://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/horror-in-target-restroom-patron-trapped-in-stall-overnight-t19368.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The compassionate left strikes again.
LikeLike
Careful, it’s Peoples Cube. The overnight incident may be real but much of the rest may be satire.
I considered a follow-up comment with /s (sarc tag) but you posted before I got to it.
But regarding “the compassionate left” and their disparaging remarks, how about we adopt their tactic: “They might not have said it in this case but that doesn’t mean it’s not being spoken somewhere else right now.” There – I feel better.
I did do a general search for 81 year old Cynthia Cunningham and saw a couple mentions of this incident dating back to 2014. So it may be apocryphal, an internet legend (I also had to do another search just now to spell apocryphal correctly).
LikeLike
I know many of you here are devout Christians and very charitable. For those of you who are prayerful Christians, I would appreciate any prayers you can offer up for me and my family right now. We have experienced an unexpected sudden and very painful loss of a beloved family member. I truly appreciate it more than I can say. God bless. Lord give our family strength and peace in this difficult time and always grant a hedge of protection around our truly righteous American leaders. In Jesus name I pray, Amen.
LikeLike
I am so sorry for your loss, Jimmy Jack. I just sent up prayers for you and your family that God would strengthen and comfort you. I will also put it on the CTH prayer request thread.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Americana – Theme from The Magnificent Seven
LikeLike