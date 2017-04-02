Intellectual Froglegs – Trump Train -vs- Crazy Train…

JoeDan Gorman is out with his latest edition of Intellectual Froglegs:

Visit Intellectual Froglegs Site HERE

8 Responses to Intellectual Froglegs – Trump Train -vs- Crazy Train…

  1. Daniel says:
    April 2, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    JoeDan has a funny name. “Jyoudan” in Japanese literally means joke.

  2. growltiggerknits says:
    April 2, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    The Nehemiah segment is right on target!

  3. R-C says:
    April 2, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Another awesome piece by Mr. Gorman!

  4. Sloth1963 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Joe Dan is my inner redneck let loose. Give ’em hell Joe Dan 😈

  5. Paula Daly (@PaulaDaly14) says:
    April 2, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    More good stuff from Joe Dan😂

  6. benzy says:
    April 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Welcome aboard Schumer, Pelosi, Waters and Warren

  7. carterzest says:
    April 2, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    #JoeDanGormanRocks

    As always. Great episode, Brother. Been patiently waiting for this episode. Sharing liberally 😉

    #Wolverines

