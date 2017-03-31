Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 31st 2017…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the daily Press Briefing for March 31st:
They need to expand the room so that they can dilute the power of the Democrat Propagandists. Even diluting their power by 50% would have a huge impact.
Or just thin out their herd.
I wish Sean would enact the ‘Repeat-a-Question’ Rule…
When one of them repeats a question that was already asked — they are out of there!
Here’s the strategy the goons are going to try and pull off. It’s already out there what the narrative will be, Evelyn Frakus basically said it:
1. yes, we broke the law
2. we had to, it was our patriotic duty b/c
3. what these documents show is that DJT is a Russian agent
4. Senate committee finds something in documents/testimony that they can conjure up to make the charge stick
5. Trump charges that documents are fraudulent
6. Comey determines they are not
7. Trey Gowdy questions Comey with fake interrogation, Comey exonerated
8. MSM, Fed government breathlessly forgives all Obama operatives for doing their patriotic duty
9. American people crapped on
It’s important, if Claire McCaskel really did say (from previous audio) that McCain told her they were going to get Trump out as soon as poll #’s dipped…. that’s something that needs to be spread far and wide.
That’s the intention, but it will never fly. Trump has access to all of the information.
Several things are key:
Wikleaks now twice confirmed CIA can fake hacks and make it look like Rusha, Chine, whoever (Marco got played)
McCain telling McCaskel they plan to take Trump down as soon as poll-numbers get lower (poll #’s, the same ones from b/f the election, John?). Is this confirmed? I can’t find the link that had the file.
Surveillance began b/f Trump ever won the nomination
One of Nunes’ initial statements that some of the stuff he saw was “inappropriate” and “had nothing to do with Russia”
But the fact that you know this shows that hard information will defeat nefarious intentions.
Just think back a few hours. Farkas was forced out by sundance, who drove this week’s conversation. The days of the MSM setting the narrative are over.
Nice D=Rat Fairy tale but it’s not going to happen. President Trump has means and resources that a regular person does not have. I would guess that he’s known about their schemes for months and if they continue, THEY are going down, not President Trump.
I’m still working on finding out why your comments get moderated FL. I just deleted an email similar to yours, so we’ll see if that works.
It did alarm me yesterday when in the senate hearing Mark Warner said they were not only looking at the intelligence given to them from the January report on Russian interference but were digging “deeper into raw data” that might have not been looked over carefully by intelligence officials. That goes directly to your #4….Senate committee finds something in documents/testimony or “raw data” that they can conjure up to make a charge stick.
I hope the white hats are paying attention.
Warner’s comment was a shot across Trump’s bow…. essentially, we’re coming for you.
Pftttt.
Adam Housely of Fox should be front and center asking questions……
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/report-surveillance-led-unmasking-private-names-started-trump-gop-nominee/#disqus_thread
Our sources: This surveillance that led to the unmasking of private names of American citizens started before Trump was the GOP nominee.

— Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 31, 2017
— Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 31, 2017
Our sources: This surveillance that led to the unmasking of private names of American citizens started before Trump was the GOP nominee.
— Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 31, 2017
Our sources: Unmasking the names and then spreading the names was for political purposes that have nothing to do with national security

— Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 31, 2017
— Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 31, 2017
Our sources: Unmasking the names and then spreading the names was for political purposes that have nothing to do with national security
Move them across the street, Trump was right they need to get the pressitutes out of the White House.
I think this was my favorite presser so far. Sean is learning his craft well and the seditious reporters are not liking it!
This wasn’t one question Friday.
It was a spicy press beating.
Well done Sean and you used the Treehouse material well. Farkas is a household name
BINGO! Hard to get used to honesty, truth and integrity when the American people have been exposed to garbage, corruption, lies, half-truths, and bogus propaganda.
But I sure love Sean and the Trump Administration
The press has too many targets to hit now.
Nunes, Flynn, NSC, Preibus, and then Trump.
The best they could do was income taxes. That was hilarious.
The press isn’t there for reporting, they are there to “get Trump” It’s so obvious that Stevie Wonder wearing a blindfold laying face down on the bottom of the ocean could see it.
Somebody better hurry and get him then…I don’t think anyone can hold their breath that long.
Operation: Protect Barrack Obama
..Has just been launched by the mainstream media.
LOL. Won’t work.
Need proof? One person is in Washington DC while another is on a 3 hour cruise in the South Pacific.
I posted this in the Presidential thread but it was this press conference that got me to think about the scenario presented below.
SD I have another theory on this.
Lets remember this interview from 3 weeks ago. Paul Ryan tried to dodge the original question from Bret Baeir. Bret persisted until Ryan had to provide a response. Paul Ryan was in utter shock that Bret would go there (he took a big gulp and you see his adam’s apple pop 3:33 in the video). Senator Burr a Republican from NC is refusing to go to the WH to see the information that Nunes saw. Why? I think I know why. Our gift from the heavens, Evelyn Farcas, was employed in the DOD until October 31, 2015. We were still 3+ months away from the first primary in Iowa. At that time, Trump was polling really well given the statements he made about Mexicans and John McCain. They couldn’t believe it because normally that would destroy a candidate. SD has talked to us about the splitter strategy to get Jeb to run against HRC. Either person would represent the CoC and Wall Street well.
I think Evelyn Farkas testimony on MSNBC on March 2nd sheds a light into the fact that the surveillance that was being done on Trump and his campaign operatives started sometime after the polling data. That information on the “hill” was not only intended for the Democrats but for Republicans as well. There intent was to get him out by any means necessary. He was the ultimate “Trump Card” to their plan. I think Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell were provided unmasked surveillance to provide to Jeb and the other GOPe candidates to take Trump out. That night with Bret Baeir for Ryan was like seeing the Grin Reaper.
Folks, there is no way that Barry from Hawaii will protect the Republicans. If he is going to go down, he will make sure that they all go down. I actually think Barry has left for 2 reasons. Not to be around when the bomb goes off but also to protect himself from 2 bullets into the back of his head. Mike Flynn is the piece of the puzzle that will allow this information to flow freely. The so called immunity request is to make sure that he doesn’t pay for revealing this info. That is why both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees haven’t asked for him to testify nor will they ever ask him to testify.
somehow they need to be pressured into taking his testimony. Maybe Trump should use the Breir Rabbit approach….. please don’t talk to Mike Flynn, please please.
That will get the boobs salivating to talk to Flynn.
That does not, however, preclude a DOJ official from empaneling a grand jury.
missmarple2 absolutely not! That is why they tried everything they could to knock him out during his questioning and afterwards with the “Muh Russia” meetings.
John Roberts in response to Spicer’s answer to the question about Nunes and “the process”…”I didn’t expect to tap such a deep well with that question.”
I bet you didn’t, John…I bet you didn’t.
