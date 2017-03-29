March 29th – 2017 Presidential Election – Trump Administration Day #69

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Mmmmm Mmmmm Mmmmm – so much winning going on!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was a great day on CTH. Sundance was outstanding.
It was a great day for America. “45” was outstanding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, Bull, Amen!💖
LikeLike
EU issues final warning to all little pathetic Americans: Destroy your economy or we destroyed what’s left of ours, praised be Aaallaaaaah!
In other news, Zuckerberg and Bilderbergoogle are now free to buy logs of your complete online activity, so why don’t you sign up to Facebook? You’re in Zuck’s world anyway.
LikeLike
Trey Gowdy
LikeLike
The 2004 election was rigged for Bush to win in order to get Obozo into office in 2008. Had Kerry won, Barry would not have happened. That is why Ohio had to go to Bush. Dana Perino and Karl Rove know all of this and that was why they did everything humanely possible to stop Trump. Montgomery spoke about how they were able to rig the election in 2008. Especially in the state of Florida. Our Lion knew all of this. That is why he didn’t take the bait during the 3rd debate when Chris Wallace tried to set him up about accepting the election results.
http://columbusfreepress.com/article/diebold-indicted-its-spectre-still-haunts-ohio-elections
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-22/bombshell-cia-whistleblower-leaked-proof-trump-under-systematic-illegal-government-s
They never saw Wisconsin happening given how PDJT did during the primaries and the fact they taught Ryan would stop it from happening. They tried to get Michigan changed that night. They could have afforded to lose WI but they couldn’t afford to lose MI and PA. Why do you think in Detroit there were 300 votes and only 50 ballots in one box. By the time they realized they needed MI, it became impossible to scan away. I also think Romney’s niece played a major role in the state. PDJT also had all his folks their as well. They did not have enough time to create 10,000+ signatures needed. Remember the state had the stupid rule that if the number of ballots didn’t match the number of votes, you could not look any further. That rule helps cheaters.
http://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2016/12/18/detroit-ballots-vote-recount-election-stein/95570866/
Once MI was done, PA became useless to them. The white hats were prepared for PA. I don’t think they envisioned PDJT winning WI and/or MI. At the time, PDJT needed to sweep FL, OH and PA. PA was their state because it had a Democrat Governor and a Democrat Secretary of State. The white hats knew this was the key to their cheating. Save PA and save the Republic.
I truly believe that the Uniparty is aware that PDJT is fully aware of all of this and they also realize he will do everything in his power to clean it up. That is why he spends so much time with Governors across the US. That is why the infrastructure bill will be so important to him and the Governors. That is why the education bills he signed two days ago is so important because he is giving the states their power. In return he wants them to clean up the election process. They will do so in spades!
LikeLike