First Lady Melania Trump State Department Speech for ‘International Women of Courage’…

First Lady Melania Trump made a public appearance today at a State Department event honoring ‘International Women of Courage’. The First Lady delivered remarks and participated in handing out awards to participants.

In her speech at the awards ceremony, Mrs Trump commended the women on stage for their “fortitude of spirit and courage of convictions.”

“It is our duty to shine a light on the victory of each woman.” She noted also that “wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished.”

