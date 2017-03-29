First Lady Melania Trump State Department Speech for ‘International Women of Courage’…

Posted on March 29, 2017 by

First Lady Melania Trump made a public appearance today at a State Department event honoring ‘International Women of Courage’.  The First Lady delivered remarks and participated in handing out awards to participants.

In her speech at the awards ceremony, Mrs Trump commended the women on stage for their “fortitude of spirit and courage of convictions.”

“It is our duty to shine a light on the victory of each woman.” She noted also that “wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished.”

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Melania Trump, President Trump, Secretary of State, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump State Department Speech for ‘International Women of Courage’…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    March 29, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    The FLOTUS is just plain amazing when she gives a speech. Her words hit you to the core. No wonder the President joked at the women event at the WH that her poll numbers took off last week. He even joked with the VP that they have a thing or two to learn from her. All 12 of those women had amazing stories and are all deserving of the recognition they received today.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  2. All American Snowflake says:
    March 29, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Melania is a lovely lady!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Mark Thimesch says:
    March 29, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    FLOTUS = Really Classy Lady

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    March 29, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    After watching a lot of other videos today, nothing will top this one. Melania rocks!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Aesop Shrugged says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Snarky female coworker started getting snide when she saw me reading a Trump article. “Is that bad news about Donald?” I explained who and what it was about, she shut up.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. wondering999 says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    I can’t get the video to load. And, I need to shower and get to bed, worn out from working in the yard… but so grateful for our lovely First Lady and *her* courage against hostile media and political opponents who target her family. Be well and thrive Dear Mrs. Trump, and thank you for your graceful participation in our country’s political circus

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Bull Durham says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Sincerity and strength in a lovely blend. We are lucky to have her.
    She changes the atmosphere.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  9. snaggletooths says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Great to have a First Lady who is smart and elegant

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • JC says:
      March 29, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      What a pleasure to enjoy our First Lady’s grace, elegance and heart. What a huge contrast to the FLOTUS of the past eight years.

      I will always remember Melania’s beautiful and heartwarming response to the young singer, Marlana VanHoose, blind and afflicted with cerebral palsy, who sang “How Great Thou Art” at the Post-Inaugural Prayer Service. Told me everything I needed to know about our new National Treasure, the First Lady of the United States.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Katie says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I have a girl crush on Melania. I find myself smiling at her lilting accent.

    She’s so genuine, warm, gorgeous, and aging gracefully. What an asset to our nation and our president!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. CheshireCat says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    She noted also that “wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished.”

    I take it she won’t be converting to islam any time soon.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • RICHARD CANARY says:
      March 29, 2017 at 10:27 pm

      Actually, my thoughts about our elegant first lady’s efforts with this program were along those lines, too. But my thoughts are that the single most effective outcome to save women in the this world from the most barbarity and brutality would be to annihilate all muslim men. They are given full permission to bruatlize their women and there are about 700 million muslim men in the world. That’s a lot of abuse!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • CheshireCat says:
        March 29, 2017 at 10:36 pm

        It seems to me a certainty that the fatalistic teachings of Mohammed and the utter degradation of the Arab women are the outstanding causes for the arrested development of the Arab. He is exactly as he was around the year 700, while we have been developing.
        – General George S Patton

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  12. Sam says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    I’m proud to have Melania as first lady. She is lovely, gracious, very talented and extremely capable of her speaking and hostess duties. I remember Jackie Kennedy and Melania is even better than Jackie was.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      March 29, 2017 at 10:39 pm

      I always thought Jackie was fascinating but in a distant way. Jackie was a product of the upper class, and an “exacting” mother, so I never blamed her for her perspective. Melania however seems way more vulnerable and sincere. I think growing up in a small communist country shaped her and at her heart she is a down to earth person despite being incomporably beautiful – a beauty she wisely use to get herself to a better life.
      I find that I like Melania – tough but sweet. I just don’t ever want to be photographed standing next to her…and I’m not bad looking, but Melania…well…she’s one of those gifts of nature.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  13. 1footballguru says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    We have an amazing LADY to represent our nation and I am so proud to call Melania our FRIST LADY. She is very COURAGEOUS!! What an awesome speech.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Andrew E. says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Melania is a huge asset for the Administration and the country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. dalethorn says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Can’t add anything to the great comments here, except … great comments here! And what a class image we project to the world, of a leading woman who is as comfortable with the high and mighty as she is with the meek and humble.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. andi lee says:
    March 30, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Outstanding!
    Our First Lady Melania is, without a doubt, leading the charge as a humanitarian. A tremendously huge heart of compassion for women & children all over the world.

    Lookout, World!
    First Lady Melania is just getting started. (No doubt, our lioness is as fierce as her mate, if not more so!)

    Congratulations!, to these incredible courageously brave women, who are not only survivors but truly fearless leaders of a better world for all.
    Standing ovations from Texas! 👏

    p.s. Much love being sent out to First Lady Melania & to these fine honorable women! Bravo!
    🌹❤🌹❤🌹❤🌹

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s