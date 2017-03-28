President Trump Meets With Fraternal Order of Police – Rank and File Heads of Law Enforcement…

Earlier today President Trump met with leaders of the Fraternal Order of Police, the representatives of the rank-and-file officers who protect and serve, to hear their concerns and solicit feedback on the most consequential challenges they face.
[TRANSCRIPT] 11:09 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: The press must like you people. Look at all the press. Well, you’re the greatest people. You keep us safe, right?
PARTICIPANT: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: You keep us safe. It’s a tremendous honor to welcome the Fraternal Order of Police to the White House. So many of you I know for so long, and you’ve been friends of mine, and you do a great job. Nobody braver.
I want to thank your entire leadership team, including your national president, Chuck Canterbury. I also want to thank you for your support during the election. I guess you probably know, the numbers were extremely lopsided, right? I’m just trying to figure out who were the few people that voted the other way. Who are they? (Laughter.) Find out who they are, please, and let us know?
As I traveled the country during my campaign, I had the great privilege to spend time with our amazing police officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe. And I made a crucial pledge: We will always support — and you people know that better than anybody, you know me — the incredible men and women of law enforcement. I will always have your back — 100 percent, like you’ve always had mine, and you showed that on November 8th.
I’m also pleased to have with us our great Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. Thank you, Jeff, for being here. That was a big day you had yesterday too, on sanctuary cities.
ATTORNEY GENERAL SESSIONS: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: That was a very, very important thing you did, and, frankly, a very popular thing. So congratulations.
And Jeff is with us — a strong supporter of law enforcement — you know that. He was in Alabama. He was the attorney general. He was a U.S. attorney — and a lot of people don’t know that. They know him as the senator, but the law enforcement people knew him more even as the other. So here to do a great job. Good, Jeff. Great to have you with us.
Sadly, our police are often prevented from doing their jobs. When policing is reduced, the main victims are the most vulnerable citizens of our society — and you see that all over. In too many of our communities, violent crime is on the rise, and in too many places, our citizens have not been safe for a very, very long time.
These are the painful realities many in Washington do not want to talk about. They just don’t want to hear about it. And we have seen that — we’ve seen it all over.
By the way, who is from the standpoint of New York? Where are my New York guys here?
PARTICIPANT: No New York.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s terrible. (Laughter.) I have one sitting in my office. He’s the greatest. He’s coming right in.
Last year, in Chicago, 4,368 people were shot. Nearly 700 more have already been shot since January of this year alone. I ask, what’s going on in Chicago, right? What is going on there? There’s no excuse for it. There’s no excuse for it. I’m sure you’re asking the same question: What’s going on in Chicago?
I also want to thank our Vice President for being with us. Mike Pence has been amazing — an amazing Vice President, and very much a believer in law enforcement and the job you people do.
All of our citizens have the right to live in safety and peace. We will work every day to remove the gang members, drug dealers, and violent criminals from your communities — and we already are. They’re being moved very quickly. In fact, General Kelly, as you know, has done a fantastic job on the border. Down 61 percent since inauguration. People coming in down 61 percent, which is a tremendous number.
My highest duty as President is the security of our people, the security of our nation. That is why I’ve already taken numerous actions to enhance domestic security, including the creation of Task Force on Reducing Violent Crime, an interagency task force to dismantle criminal cartels, along with historic actions to secure our borders and remove criminals from our country. We’re removing MS-13. We’re removing criminals all over the country. They’re getting out. We’re taking them out. And for that, I thank you folks. I know you’re in strict coordination with General Kelly and the border patrol and ICE, and you’ve been doing a fantastic job.
As President, I will work night and day to make America safe again. And we’ve already done a big part of it. You’ll see the numbers come out very soon. I just want to thank all of you for your leadership. I want to thank all of you for your expertise, the job you’ve done. And it’s a great honor to be with you today.
And we’ll now go around and just introduce yourselves. Introduce yourself in front of all this live television. It’s always live for me. You know, unfortunately, the other guys — they make a speech and don’t — with me, everything is live. One mistake and it’s no good. But we just can’t make mistakes, right? So we don’t make mistakes.
Go ahead.
MR. CANTERBURY: I’m Chuck Canterbury, the National President of Fraternal Order of Police, from South Carolina.
MR. McDONALD: I’m Jay McDonald. I’m the Vice President of the National Fraternal Order of Police, and I’m from Ohio.
MR. PENOZA: I’m Tom Penoza. I’m the treasurer of the National Fraternal Order of Police, and I’m from Delaware.
MR. YOES: I’m Patrick Yoes. I’m the national secretary, and I’m from Louisiana.
MR. MAYBERRY: Roger Mayberry, national sergeant at arms, from California.
MR. MCNESBY: John McNesby, president in Philadelphia.
MR. PERKINS: Joe Perkins. I’m the chairman of the national trustees, and I’m from Oklahoma.
MR. ANGELO: I’m Dean Angelo. I’m the President of Chicago Lodge 7.
MR. PASCO: Jim Pasco — I’m the executive director of the National FOP, and I reside in Maryland.
THE PRESIDENT: Good. Okay, thank you very much.
Was there one policewoman there? I had wanted to send this to a retired policewoman in England with whom I’ve been corresponding. I’m sure she would notice.
Hold it! I think I may have spotted two.
lol
First person to Trump’s right?
I wanted to see more actual LE there who are doing the jobs …. All of these were office flunkies like Presidents or treasures who are Never on the streets of Chicago and other places ……. I guess he needs to start somewhere But, I have liked the videos of our TRUMP when he is with the guys on the ground. … You can’t help but tear up with the Love they have for our President. …..
“I wanted to see more actual LE there who are doing the jobs …. All of these were office flunkies …”
Yeah, but they ARE the ones who’ll have to muster the courage to refuse to issue stand-down orders during Lefty rioting when commanded to by Lefty mayors in Lefty cities.
Whether they do find that courage (at cost of their job) or not is another story, of course.
Makeing America Safe Again!!
Makeing America Safe Again!!
I forgot…
Another Campaign Promise Fullfilled.
I think it’s awesome how he will take pictures of him sitting at his desk with the people he has met around him. They’re not just smiling for the camera, they are genuinely happy to be there. It makes me smile too.
I wonder what ms-13 thinks about being called out on national tv with the police surrounding him? I wonder what the word out in the street is when they are seeing their buddies arrested? I know with every arrest and/or deportation I’m very happy. I’d love for them all to know it, especially the ones that have been flipping us all off for too many years, which would be all of them.
Thank you President Trump for doing what is in your power to keep us safe. And thank you to all of our law enforcement that are doing their jobs to protect us.
Membership in MS-13 only costs $10 and a jumping in. Provided you survive the jumping in and commit your first murder then you get your first tattoo and your life expectancy drops to 22… But you have the brothers and you must get permission to whack anyone.
It’s so true. People who meet with our President never have to fake a smile.
I’ll bet is really fun to hang out with President Trump. The positive energy must be all encompassing, compared to when nasty Obama was there.
Being in President Trump’s presence is awe inspiring. When I attended my first President Trump Rally on January 13, 2016, I had the good fortune to be on the meet/greet line. When President Trump got to my location, he smiled and rubbed the sides of his face with his hand as he looked at my fluffy white beard. It’s something to know that I’m in his memory as the guy with the bushy white beard, a family trait from way back. At any rate, I knew, after participating in the rally, that he was going to be President and I addressed him as President Trump as he looked me in the eyes and gave me a firm handshake.He smiled at me addressing him as President Trump. But I KNEW he was going to be President at that moment.
All I can say about the feelings of the experience was it was the same awe that I experienced as I gazed at George Washington’s tent from the American Revolution and the visit to the Lincoln Memorial. Being in his presence, you know and feel that you are in the company of amazing greatness.
After President Trump’s momentum picked up, I wasn’t able to shake hands again at the other 3 rallies I attended but that one experience was amazing. President Trump will be the greatest American President in my lifetime. MAGA
Our local FOP is a 501c3 charity. I mailed this year’s check earlier today.
FOP turned me down when I asked them to help an 89 year old lady who had no one when her house burned down so I quit donating, Luckily, we have LE in my family who got together and we all helped get her another place to live AND we all got other places like habitat for humanity to help with other things ….
I have always respected the police – we were raised to. But it wasn’t until I was engaged to an NYPD Detective did I fully understand the incredible stress of the job and the endless sacrifices it requires. It is very humbling.
I have also had several childhood friends who went into law enforcement in NYC (all of who were first responders on 9/11) and again, the things they have seen and experienced from this event alone is mind-blowing. Every single one has some type of heath issue now and they are all young men. And still, they go to work every day and deal with the incredible stressors of being LEO in NYC. I wish I could articulate better how much I respect these people but I just don’t have words for it.
I pray for LEO everywhere. Blue Lives Matter.
Never, never, never listen to anything emanating from the IACP (International Association of Chiefs of Police). That’s the fraternal/professional org that represents political lackeys who owe their positions to the mayor of the town they service. It’s a known liberal organization. If you want a WORKING officer’s viewpoint on something listen to the FOP.
Ive spent time in countries where people avoided calling the police, whi tended not to show up anyway. If they did show up, it was to see how they could use the situation to make money. And yes I know people often praise the European police, who have never experienced anything like our high crime areas, and would be in shock.
The job for the US beat cop gets tougher and more complex by the year. And I never thought I would see a president–Obama–with such an undisguised hatred for law enforcement
We see and hear and read of LEO’s shot, wounded, killed by miscreants every day.
Can’t give them enough praise and prayers.
The Thin Blue Line between safety and chaos.
Vivid memory when I was four. My father had a friend who was a NYC detective. He had a .38 snub-nose pistol. He showed it to me. I asked who does he shoot with it. He said he didn’t ever shoot the gun. He just showed it to the bad guys and they surrendered. I thought that was really cool. That image of the pistol in his big open palm, well-oiled .38, metallic and shiny. And his badge in a black wallet. Law and order.
People in my city are scratching their heads why our police force has poor retention but it’s a no-brainer. They train, do a year, then move on before they become the next Darren Wilson. These same people would be the first to believe “hands up, don’t shoot” and last to understand the effect that lie has had on the degrading safety of their neighborhoods. I hope Trump can put a stop to the war on cops and the cops can start trusting again. It’s a pretty big stable that needs cleaned out before police and honest citizens can have the easy rapport of years past.
