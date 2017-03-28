March 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #68

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Hahaha!!! Love it!!!!
Trolling the Intel Committees. CLASSIC!
Didn’t Russia transfer uranium to Iran? Don’t worry, I’m sure that was DIFFERENT uranium.
Here’s the AP story about Russia sending uranium to Iran. Apparently, Obama approved it because it would keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons, or something.
http://bigstory.ap.org/article/db5a8d6cad764c208322939ed84a0d49
It’s worse than that. Uranium One was given the approval for the sale if they did not remove The Uranium from the US. So, they complied. They hired an independent exporter who removed it.
I posted this on the Sunday Pres thread. 😀 😀
Hello folks.
After the House of Lobby Representatives defied Trump, the next vote will be on selling your browser’s history.
Jeff Flake authored that bill. Senate passed it 50’48, now the House…
Would like to see all of Congress’ browsing history made public if this passes.
So maybe this can be vetoed?
I’m re-posting this from another thread
Who is concerned about gallup poll raise your hands….? Those concerned about nyt bias reporting raise your hands ? Those who think things in the 97% lib dem msm media have changed one bit since 6 months ago raise your hands ? Anyone used to support PDJT not supporting anymore ? Hands ?
*crickets*
I thought so…. Carry on. 🙂
The msm are only 97% liberal democrat?
I didn’t know so many had left liberalism. /s
1)Michelle Malkin
-Sanctuary City Crackdown
2)John Bolton
3)Commentary
4)Lt Col Tony Shaffer
-Nunes Intel Invgtn
5)Chris Collins
6)Ed Rollins
Michael Goodwin
1)Michelle Malkin
-Sanctuary City Crackdown
2)John Bolton
3)Commentary
4)Lt Col Tony Shaffer
-Nunes Intel Invgtn
5)Chris Collins
6)Ed Rollins
Michael Goodwin
sorry admin…delete 1
Just hope that cable guy keeps his pants hiked up when he squats down. Eeeewooo!
Bet he has a Tramp Stamp.
A Trump Stamp – in the shape of a boot print !
More like a Trump stamp!
Interesting details on healthcare costs: Part I includes various charts on HC costs and a matrix describing the difference between individual choice vs. gov’t choice:
https://danieljmitchell.wordpress.com/2017/03/13/the-worlds-most-inefficient-healthcare-system-part-i-created-by-government-financed-by-government/
Part II includes a video and a summary of its main points by Milton Friedman along with a chart comparing 1998 and 2016 costs for optional procedures such as Botox injections and facelifts.
https://danieljmitchell.wordpress.com/2017/03/23/the-worlds-most-inefficient-healthcare-system-part-ii-created-by-government-financed-by-government/
Ann Coulter is coming out with her healthcare program on Wednesday. Should slice like a knife through butter!
I don’t understand the second sentence. Is there a typo? Did he mean, “After so many bad years WE were ready for a win!”?
. hes basically saying they accomplished the win they wanted and their funders(not the peoples)which was to sabotage the healthcare vote
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. It doesn’t make sense to me either. I would think it would say something like, “After so many bad years you’d think they’d be ready for a win”
Someone who is on Twitter should tweet him back and ask for clarification.
Maybe he meant, “After so many bad years they WEREN’T ready for a win!”
It was clear to me. I surmise he meant that after so many years of losing they were ready to win, but they sabotaged themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Winnah!
IMO it’s stated as intended. Freedom Caucus (aka FakeProLifeCaucus) won for their donors, Koch brothers and Big Insurance. They stopped Repeal and Replace in it’s tracks (if the 3 step process could have worked).
That being said, as many are wondering, what was the GOP doing for 8 years other than moving the jaws endlessly to TALK about repeal and replace. They should have had a GOOD plan ready to roll on day one.
I took it as……… after so many Freedom Caucus losses, they wanted a win……… against Trump.
They didn’t work this hard against Obummer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Freedom Caucus is why Trump was able to even win in 2016. Dave Brat and the FC killed the Gang of 8 Amnesty. If that bill passed America would have 30 million new Democrat global climate change migrant citizens. The GOP would never been able to win elections after that
Huh? The Freedom Caucus is not the reason why Trump was able to win. It was a combination of people who identify themselves as Republicans, Democrats, Independents, first-time and first-in-a-long-time voters who got Trump elected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Snatch defeat from jaws of victory’ – he is taunting them in 2nd sentence. After years out of power they could have had a win but chose to defeat themselves. Ready for a win but chose defeat.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Right. The so-called Freedom Caucus has never had a WIN. EVER.
And when they could have worked hand in hand with POTUS, they decided to ruin it all and snatch defeat from the Jaws of Victory.
Queens translation: After so many years of opposingvlegislation or not being ‘at the table’ on bills, the HFC finally got their big shot at negotiating a deal, were given big changes to the bill, had the chance to take a win & walk away as serious ‘players’ to be reckoned with, instead reverted to form and were spoilers.
Now they will continue to hold a rep as obstructionists who cannot take yes for an answer and cannot be bargained with in good faith.
LikeLiked by 7 people
When you understand the Democrats use the Karl Marx strategy of “accusing others of what you do” then everything becomes clearer. Whatever they accuse you of doing is exactly what they did, are doing, or planning to do EVERY SINGLE TIME.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, everyone should have seen how the left uses projection against their enemies. I was a little surprised to read that you credit Marx for it. I knew that Saul Alinsky used in and taught it in his Rules for Radicals (and that Alinsky was a Marxist), but I didn’t know Marx himself had actually come up with the concept. Thanks for the info.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best to study Edward Bernays. Woodrow Wilson’s machine. Goebbels, prior to WWII referred to Bernays as the father of propaganda and from whom he studied. Propaganda goes back to Homer’s Odyssey and earlier…the Trojan Horse and other schemes. But as a formal entity, Bernays is scary:
http://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/Edward_L._Bernays
Please read “Obama did wiretap Trump: it’s like putting together a Russian nesting doll”. March 26, 2017, The American Thinker by Clarice Feldman
She posits that Wikileaks is the smallest doll, and Obama is the largest doll covering other dolls who include Comey, Clapper, Brennan.
She talks of the Russian connections of Obama, Hillary, the Clinton Foundation, and John Podesta with a financial stake in a Russian energy company.
Good analysis.
link????
😉
http://bfy.tw/AtHz
March 27, 2017
Legal Immigrants Give Powerful Speeches Against Illegal Aliens And Sanctuary Cities:
http://www.truthrevolt.org/news/watch-legal-immigrants-give-powerful-speeches-against-illegal-aliens-sanctuary-cities
Interactive Map: Sanctuary Cities, Counties, And States (Updated March 23, 2017):
http://cis.org/Sanctuary-Cities-Map
[There are a few videos available with this article – I’m just posting the first one …]
LikeLiked by 5 people
These folks should be at the Sanctuary Cities Conference in NYC this week telling their side of immigration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you’re interested in protecting your identity, check out this website and, if your listed, opt out immediately!
http://www.familytreenow.com/
LikeLiked by 4 people
How to remove your name from FamilyTreeNow.com
January 20, 2017
https://www.cnet.com/how-to/how-to-remove-your-name-from-familytreenow-com/
Thaniks rashamon. I appreciate the heads up.
Remove Your Name From This Creepy ‘Family History’ Site—If You Can
Jan 13, 2017
Brittain also offered instructions to remove your name from the site; a number of news articles have since urged consumers to do so. The removal process, however, is cumbersome, and my friend said she was only able to remove one name a day. And in some cases, the removal process doesn’t appear to work at all —>
http://fortune.com/2017/01/13/family-tree-now/
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Ffortune.com%2F2017%2F01%2F13%2Ffamily-tree-now%2F
kinda like harvesting dna at ancestry?
I did not see any way to opt out. Any clues?
LikeLike
Well I for one NEVER give out my info on the world wide web 😛
They already have it all even (some) associates.
~~~
Per the cnet link above —>
No doubt you’re curious, and so was I. So I “FamilyTreeNowed” myself, and here’s what it returned:
My date of birth
A list of several possible relatives (three of them correct)
A list of “possible associates” (all correct)
My current and past four addresses
that site has paid for your info and now is trying to get you to react so they can gain more access into your details, been happening for a long time on the internet, next event to occur…your email will start receiving spam
I’m not going to the site myself. It’s different from other search sites as you don’t have to register or anything to get a persons info just put in anyone’s name and city and bam it’s there for the world to see. BTW the info they have is all public information so they did not pay for it.
Wiggy—I put a couple of links up thread.
Wiggy, the following url takes you to easy to follow instructions on how to opt out. (make sure that you click the box to denote that you are not a robot)
http://www.familytreenow.com/optout
Honestly, it would have been better if Ann Coulter had never jumped on the Trump Train if all she is going to do now is be misleading about POTUS Trump’s campaign promises and what he has been accomplishing so far:
She is paid to talk. Period.
People don’t listen to paid talkers unless they are ‘stirring the pot’. Ann will always be stirring the pot without regard to anything but her compensation.
No different than any other paid pundit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yakety yak. Let’s talk back. We don’t get paid to pontificate and neither should all the myriad talking heads who, like the above example do.
And she didn’t even make sense tonight. Sean asked her pointed questions and she diverted. Also, if I hear her say “um” one more time, I might just lose my mind.
Killed TPP
Fighting to have companies invest in America and hire workers here.
Slashing many Obama regulations on fossil fuels(and many other things)
Keystone Pipeline
Has significantly neutered the EPA.
Nominated Gorsuch
That is just a partial list
Seems pretty good to me. Yes, I won’t be happy with every decision he makes, and I don’t like a couple Cabinet picks, but I was not expecting to agree with everything he does. Overall though, I look at what he has done so far and the positives vastly outnumber my disappointments.
I’m not sure if some have their expectations too high, or what the deal is. With friends like these,,who needs enemies.
I still remember when Ann tweeted that the dream ticket would be Trump/Romney. That was definitely a WTF moment. She always loved Romney for some reason. Later on she did say Trump needed another anti establishment as VP for insurance, which I could understand the reasoning. However I just thought it was funny since several months before she was still in love with Romney.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I watched her on Hannity. Uhghh.
She obviously doesn’t understand that We Need corporations to create lots of jobs here.
Lowering the corp tax rate…ASAP…is the way to lure corporations back to our shores, to create lots of jobs!
And not just a token lowering of a few percentage points, either.
We need to lower the corp rate down to 15%…to be competitive with other countries which have low rates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Judge Rules for Freddie Gray Cops, “Malicious” Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Faces a Civil Trial
http://www.independentsentinel.com/justice-judge-rules-freddie-gray-cops-mosby-now-faces-civil-trial/
I hope they’re suing her for everything she’s got!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes! Intensify that scowl on her face. Make her turn everything she owns over to the cops she persecuted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And as an added bonus, make her do time.
Man, Trump is definitely unhappy with the Caucus. Can’t say I blame him since he tried hard to give them concessions, and according to Preibus and Congressman Poe who just resigned from them, they would say they were on board, and then call back with more demands. About 36 hours before the vote, the Caucus were saying in interviews and social media that they were very happy with the negotiations. I suppose their donors made some calls, because within 12 hours they were suddenly asking for more, and everything was breaking down.
The Caucus knew when they requested pre existing be immediately dropped, that Trump couldn’t agree to that. Unless Trump was eager to commit political suicide. Plus,,many in the Ryan faction would have bailed as well. Already some moderates were bailing but that wouldn’t have been fatal had the Caucus and very large Ryan contingent stayed together.
I’m hopeful my Congressman Brat will support Trump on the Wall and immigration. He in large part ran against Cantor on the Gang of 8 issue. Some of the other members of the Caucus though tend to be more libertarian on immigration/border security, and may be more hesitant. Hopefully Brat will not follow the Caucus lead if they decide to challenge Trump on that as well.
.
I’m definitely going to contact his office and see where he stands on this issue.
I have a theory about what might be happening.
After the so called “freedom caucus” screwed over Trump on the Obamacare repeal Sundance is predicting that they’ll do it to him on his tax cuts well. I noticed on the Heritage foundation website that the vast majority of the articles were making explanatory excuses for the so called “freedom caucus” about why they did the right thing and Huckabee was in fact right when he said that in politics when you’re explaining- you’re losing. The backlash against the so called “freedom caucus” was no doubt just as great as against Paul Ryan and all of them have very conservative districts that desperately want Ocare repealed as well as a conservative agenda that Trump is trying to get passed. So if they screw Trump again on the tax cuts like they did on Ocare repeal, then do the same thing with the budget and the wall, by the time 2018 rolls around the “freedom caucus” will be shown to their conservative constituents for the fakes and frauds they are and many of them will be voted out in primaries and the fake conservative media pundits who defended them (I.e. NeverTrumpers) will take even more backlash and be outed as frauds.
Maybe this is Trump’s endgame? What do you guys think?
How long until a trump starts calling them “Hillary’s Favorite Caucus”? I have $20 that says that will be tomorrow morning’s tweet.
Yes.
In my opinion, Trump cannot afford to wait for the dust to settle from 2018. By then he will have Gillibrand or some other Dem contender effectively campaigning and running on a platform for 2020 that Trump has lost control of his party.
He needs to take charge now. Replace Preibus, Paul Ryan, whoever and chalk up some wins. Compromise with some Dems and leave the Freedom Circus out of the loop.
Tulsi Gabbard was in alignment with Trump on the issue of Syria/Libya. For the life of me I cannot understand why his agreement to set up refugee sanctuaries in the Middle East did not get more attention in the media. This was HUGE. Maybe Trump needs to codify this agreement still.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the Nunes revelations coming forward, we’re finally beginning to see the outline of the Deep State/UniParty strategy to hamstring the Trump administration. Frankly, it doesn’t much matter whether actual Obama linkages are made because the circumstantial evidence—the last minute change in rules allowing formally guarded information to be widely shared among various security agencies is the real smoking gun that indicts Obama—is now becoming so visible that the various players in the Deep State can’t really hide. We can now see that the people who were supposed to be on our side—the Freedom Caucus—were actually more in alignment with the “conservative” arm of the UniParty, the Koch brothers (who, hey presto, suddenly promised millions in campaign funds if the Caucus members voted the “right” way) and who, as Sundance accurately described, revealed their true loyalties by playing their role in the kabuki dance drama that pretended to be the health-care vote.
So what we have now is a Republican controlled congress that is more loyal to the GOPe/UniParty than it is to President Trump and, of course, to the grass roots, cross party, insurgency (that’s us) that elected him. When you think about the health-care vote as a Japanese Kabuki dance-drama, the oddities that we’ve been seeing make a bit more sense. I don’t think Ryan’s health-care bill was at all intended to get passed—the way it was written and then presented has a lot more in common with a stage prop than a legitimate effort to accomplish a major change in health-care law (a fact that is now so plainly transparent that it causes me to wonder just who’s side Reince Priebus has been on in all this). It did perform a rather good job of sandbagging Trump (the telltale was the refusal of the Freedom Caucus to anything more than negotiate). Despite Trump’s best efforts they’d already been bought by the Koch’s and were just playing their role in the dance-drama to keep up appearances.
Thanks to Sundance’s instruction, none of us who frequent the Treehouse should be all that surprised by any of this. We’ve known that—just as Trump had to fight and defeat GOPe splitter strategy in the campaign, one by one knocking their carefully selected stand-in’s for good ‘ole Jeb!—the heart of the beast was going to be this defense-in-depth combination of the UniParty and the Deep State. While Trump was obviously disappointed about what happened to the health-care bill, we’ve just seen him adroitly do something no other Republican president has done in modern memory by signalling to his never-Trump Republican congressmen that he may not need them all that much.
Trump recognizes that much of his cross-over support came from districts which had elected Democrat congressmen—who, hey presto, just happen to be dependent on the self same insurgent voting block that Trump created under their noses and then used to win the presidency. These are the very people that will fill a stadium and line the roads by the thousands when Trump arrives for a ralley. The one thing that will cause those good “moderate” Democrat congressmen to wet their pants and happily desert Chuck U Shumer (hat tip: Rush) is the fear that the Trump insurgency in their district will vote them out of office if they don’t support Trump.
So, when he gets betrayed by the Republicans who were supposed to be on his side, Trump doesn’t lick his wounds and act defeated. Instead he does the unexpected, adroitly maneuvering to talk to the other side of his insurgency and at once completely confusing ‘ole Chuck U who will suddenly find that there are some Democrat congressmen so worried about getting re-elected that they’ll work with Trump. In doing this Trump has signaled that if he can’t work with Republicans, then he’ll work with Democrats. In this he is simply representing the people who elected him, the insurgency. Go Trump. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perfect analysis. As we have learned, President Trump is a master at owning the downside and walking away when necessary, which IS the art of the deal.
Seems the swamp jackals are snapping at one another ! How soon before canibalism starts ? We have elected a President so far true to his word, but one with a degree of subtly worthy of of the best intriguer ! In one hundred days he’s managed to reveal most of the covert “Deep State ” agenda for his constituency to see. What will the result be ? Who knows ? Best case is his opposition folds. Worst case is another, ( even more vicious ) civil war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Martin ~
Great news!
March 22, 2017
Maryland Takes Steps To Become Sanctuary State:
http://www.truthrevolt.org/news/maryland-takes-steps-become-sanctuary-state
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Opposes State Sanctuary Bill:
{I’m doubt that the Socialists will let him win this one … especially with the support of the Maryland Communist Party (yup, the MCP is very real and very active.)}
Not holding my breath but how long before the MSM realize they’ve been played and turn on Obama, Hillary, Pelosi, Schumer, etc.? Once an obvious, irrefutable bombshell comes out they will surely have no choice. We’ve been waiting for it for so long!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The MSM will never realize it, and never turn on them. Some of it is stupidity, some of it is ideology, but they (and all liberals) exist in a state of permanent delusion.
Your question only brings another question to my mind…When do they realize they have been beguiled?
Some Democrats need Trump more than Trump needs them and some Republicans need Trump more than Trump needs them. The needs of both suits Trump just fine. Trump is his own Political Party. I think of it as the Common Sense Party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alison ~
I think something weird is happening with CTH website today. It a few attempts for me to log in and the like buttons are sluggish …
Damn Russians!
all your internet belongs to me!!!
Site issues. Video ads on this site and my MAC. Once video restarts, my Mac is sent to the top of the page. Any suggestions? Thanks.
browse in private
The city of Pittsburg, California voted down a resolution to become a sanctuary city tonight. Most of the citizens speaking out against it were black. That’s in east Contra Costa County, where there is a heavy concentration of Latinos, but Pittsburg is still largely black (for now, until they are replaced).
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s Trump’s wedge issue.
Trump reminds me of “cat and mouse”. Mouse runs and cat gives chase. Only Trump is a different cat. Mouse runs and Trump just sits there. Mouse gets complacent and just wanders around for awhile. Then “ZAP” no more mouse.
Trump keeps doing this time and time again. It drives Liberals and their left-wing Socialist sympathizing press crazy. It also drives Republican establishment elites crazy.
