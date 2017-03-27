Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – Monday March 27th 1:30pm

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds a press briefing Monday March 27th:
WH Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream (<-active)
Please Sean, don’t gI’ve the Defeatist any ammo.
Your doin’ a Great Job!!
Press ON!
It’s hard not to like Sean and admire his courage. He’s got one hell of a dirty job to do facing the MSM
And he isn’t even allowed to slap them upside the head like Mo could Larry and Curly, even though they deserve it far more
ROTFLMAO!! So True1
Or like he is portrayed on Saturday Night Live. I wish he could take that podium and shove one of those so called reporters real good, or take a water gun and give them heck with it.
Yeah, I was at my friend’s house Sat. night, and it was his tv and his remote. I will admit I did laugh, she is pretty good, and I really do like Sean Spicer. Maybe I just saw the humor in a different way since I think it would be great if he could act the half the way he is portrayed.
My favorite viewing time of the day!! Go, Press Secretary Spicer!
Sessions up!
Attorney General Sessions speaking now on ‘Immigration’ – Immigration Law
I wish he would just unleash on some of the ridiculous questions he gets!
Sessions at the mike talking immigration and hide out cities
LOL – ‘Hideout Cities’
Yep! and all who help them and then they commit a crime are accessories to the crime – in my opinion
“Hideout cities” sounds like something President Trump would say.
Yes, I agree rv – Katherine’s such a Trumper – now, she thinks like President Trump!
Small quibble, Jeff: please drop the word “immigrants” and use the proper term, Alien.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Illegal Alien……
Also the same with judge for such. He.kept calling them undocumented immigrants.h
Gorsuch
Attorney General laying down the law
Sessions is talking about withholding grants to anyone who does not cooperate with ICE and who do not enforce the law in their cities.
LikeLiked by 12 people
We need action, not talk! Pronto!
He was laying out their plan to withhold. It is a plan and they will now take action. He is not an all talk no action politician!
Just DO IT ALREADY!!!
Trump Administration hitting hard on Monday. No dwelling on what happened on Friday. Learn and move on to the many, many other issues we as a nation have to deal with and that President Trump had in his platform
LikeLiked by 8 people
Most definitely – he does not waste time – moves on and keeps moving – Doncha just love President Trump?
Like a shark. Keep moving and never let ’em see you coming….
Good Observation, Enlightened!
That had to have been April Ryan yelling at Sessions about Gardner and something about white supremacists as he left the stage and exited the room.
A) Don’t resist arrest and fight policemen and policemen can not be responsible for pre existing health issues that make resisting arrest even more dangerous.
B) More whites killed by blacks than visa versa by far so really not smart to shine that light and demand answers there
Attorney General Sessions ignored her – and Sean took the ball – she fell flat on face –
Shocking April Ryan back and back at promoting her own agenda…. ANNOYING!
Under budget ahead of schedule office
19 USC 507 provides for fines of up to $1000 for refusing to assist any Customs officer in making an arrest, seizure, etc. AG Sessions should start issuing these penalties every time a request for a detainer is refused. For state and local police, whose chiefs order officers to refuse cooperation, release illegals with no notice to ICE. and refuse access to jails/holding facilities, charge them with impeding Federal officers under18USC111,
LikeLiked by 6 people
Add two more zeros to that $1000 and make it really hurt.
While it may open up a ‘can of worms’ and swamp creatures would scream to the media as unfair, racist, or any other means of distorting the truth …
Go after their ‘Public Official Bonds. Public official bonds guarantee the honesty and faithful performance of those people who are elected or appointed to positions of public trust. One takes an elected officials surety bond, or even just a temporary injunction, until further investigation or court ruling – the person cannot stay within their position.
Deny every college loan.
Spicer won’t let them call it a “failure”. Beautiful reply. Talking about several failures of obamacre getting into law. how they wanted single payer but that failed. Quality answers.
asking Spicer if President Trump had thought of reaching out to HIllary about getting health care done……!!!???!!! What? that is crazy. Her’s failed and she was defeated
LikeLiked by 5 people
Apparently, some still still think she is relevant or that her opinion matters – or even that of her sidekick – they both need orange jumpsuits – oh, and BTW – who cares?
Have you thought about contacting Hannibal Lecter about helping prepare dinner?
Really. A 2x presidential candidate loser who is under investigation.
O-care is not far enough- that’s why she lost.
Seriously that is his question – had to go back and find out who it was – think it was John Christopher – but not on my seating chart — did a quick search and from Talk-Media News – again there job is to cover the white house briefing – report the news, not fing make up the news … someone really needs to remind the media what their function is …
Oh man I needed that little pick me up. Cancel my espresso, I’m good 🙂
Was Obama ever asked if he had thought of reaching out to Bush for help about anything?
Probably asked by someone who was about five years old when she bombed with that plan back in the ’90s – they all think that history begins with their appearance on the scene.
Good Answer, Sean – go to the source – he is not going to comment on what Nunes said –
Here is info Nunes is getting and Trump now has.The Obama criminal crew..Get something to drink hit link turn up and listen ,this is coming out and the drain on the swamp is about to be pulled..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, matrix – will catch this video later –
Listen to both part 1 and 2 this weekend. HOLLY SCHIFF! My hope is that there are enough people with a spine to bring this to a public hearing. My fear is that the IC will find a way to slide it under the rug again. There are so many people involved with knowledge of this that if it does come out, heads are going to roll.
No wonder they tried to smear him as a con man. It sounds like the CIA was quite pleased with his work until he showed a conscience.
find more tapes here http://theamericanreport.org/2017/03/17/whistleblower-tapes-trump-wiretapped-zillion-times-hammer-brennans-clappers-secret-computer-system/
Obama interfered with the British referendum.
Media and democrats had no problem with that
Roberts from Fox has a leaker source asking about surveillance reports
?????
Here is another link…
Sean has the patience of a saint.. I’d lose it and kick over the podium, I’m sure.
Disbarment, prosecutions, and more for these foolish cities and their politicians…drain the swamp.
reporter asks what is in it for Ryan and Dems to work with POTUS. Why should they? Spicer – because its in the best interest of the American people to get things done. They ought to want to accomplish things for the country.
Me to Spicer – you would think that is why they are in DC but I am a bit cynical at this point
So Ryan should not work with Potus?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hahahaha!
Will someone with Twitter please blast the “race baiting” April Ryan with some real hate crime links instead of her cherry picked made up ones please? Why does Sean call on her every time?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because he has to call on her – trying to think of a reason – but, am sure you can, John –
Rolling my eyes – shut up April, please – race and hate crimes – * Sigh * – people don’t listen – she just has to talk – same old stuff over and over – white supremacist – all the buzz words – no substance – Sean is handling her well – finally, it is over!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean letting her turn herself into background noise with no credibility by letting her talk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even the sight of April Ryan at the briefing makes me roll my eyes… Every time she is called upon –she preface by saying multiple or 2 questions, but then go’s on to ask more…. I don’t understand why she thinks or has been entitled to ask so many questions… especially when the nature of her questions have to do w/ race baited questions… not to mention her complete lack of respect and attitude on the daily…. today “don’t play” – ask her one question — act professional… or get the f out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is privileged, Nchad – thinks she represents a certain group – but, most of those I know don’t agree with her – I think she instigates the left agenda – but, hey – that’s just me –
Wait I though only white’s were privileged… lol – just kidding. I would also like to point out – after her last question (not even sure what she was talking about something to do w/ Ormarosa *sp* – she obviously didn’t get the answers she wanted from any of her questions, after Spicer moved on – she sat and talked to the girl sitting next her (think politico) the entire time the next questions was being asked… seriously no professionalism at all!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well – there ya go – now you know – no professionalism is not one of her skill-sets – but, hey – there are so many numbnuts in that room – it is hard to tell them apart – imho
Yay! Finally over – why don’t we just have a White House Briefing and skip the questions – agree – Sean has the patience of a saint – over and over – they grasp at straws – no questions of any substance – asking him to comment on what other departments are doing – not his job – Geesh!
His answers are both a treasure trove of information, and also a guide as to how to handle the inane concerns that come up repeatedly in comments threads.
Exactomundo KitKat – well-phrased – are you Sean’s Secretary?
Did anyone catch Sean answer (one of the last questions) that President Trump realized this wasn’t the bill (healthcare bill) that he wanted? Something to the effect to pull a bad deal is better than pushing it through. Indicating that President Trump ultimately didn’t want this particular bill? I’m not sure I understand how this all played out……?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was a little late on the briefing today , but now have finished it – I WOULD LOVE to announce the big loser today as April Ryan – but have to go with the most ridiculous and annoying questions to John Christopher and his questions on whether the President had thoughts of reaching out to Hillary about getting health care done – CONGRATS LOSER!
