Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – Monday March 27th 1:30pm

Posted on March 27, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds a press briefing Monday March 27th:

WH Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream (<-active)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

75 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – Monday March 27th 1:30pm

  1. Southern Son says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Please Sean, don’t gI’ve the Defeatist any ammo.
    Your doin’ a Great Job!!

    Press ON!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Mark Thimesch says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      It’s hard not to like Sean and admire his courage. He’s got one hell of a dirty job to do facing the MSM

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • CheshireCat says:
        March 27, 2017 at 1:29 pm

        And he isn’t even allowed to slap them upside the head like Mo could Larry and Curly, even though they deserve it far more

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • Mark Thimesch says:
          March 27, 2017 at 1:37 pm

          ROTFLMAO!! So True1

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • maiingankwe says:
          March 27, 2017 at 3:06 pm

          Or like he is portrayed on Saturday Night Live. I wish he could take that podium and shove one of those so called reporters real good, or take a water gun and give them heck with it.

          Yeah, I was at my friend’s house Sat. night, and it was his tv and his remote. I will admit I did laugh, she is pretty good, and I really do like Sean Spicer. Maybe I just saw the humor in a different way since I think it would be great if he could act the half the way he is portrayed.

          Like

          Reply
  2. aqua says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    My favorite viewing time of the day!! Go, Press Secretary Spicer!

    Like

    Reply
  3. WSB says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Sessions up!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. duchess01 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Attorney General Sessions speaking now on ‘Immigration’ – Immigration Law

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. PatriotGal says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I wish he would just unleash on some of the ridiculous questions he gets!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Sessions at the mike talking immigration and hide out cities

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. redlegleader68 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Small quibble, Jeff: please drop the word “immigrants” and use the proper term, Alien.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. fedback says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Attorney General laying down the law

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Sessions is talking about withholding grants to anyone who does not cooperate with ICE and who do not enforce the law in their cities.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  10. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Trump Administration hitting hard on Monday. No dwelling on what happened on Friday. Learn and move on to the many, many other issues we as a nation have to deal with and that President Trump had in his platform

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    That had to have been April Ryan yelling at Sessions about Gardner and something about white supremacists as he left the stage and exited the room.
    A) Don’t resist arrest and fight policemen and policemen can not be responsible for pre existing health issues that make resisting arrest even more dangerous.
    B) More whites killed by blacks than visa versa by far so really not smart to shine that light and demand answers there

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. fedback says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Under budget ahead of schedule office

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. emet says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    19 USC 507 provides for fines of up to $1000 for refusing to assist any Customs officer in making an arrest, seizure, etc. AG Sessions should start issuing these penalties every time a request for a detainer is refused. For state and local police, whose chiefs order officers to refuse cooperation, release illegals with no notice to ICE. and refuse access to jails/holding facilities, charge them with impeding Federal officers under18USC111,

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      Add two more zeros to that $1000 and make it really hurt.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      March 27, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      While it may open up a ‘can of worms’ and swamp creatures would scream to the media as unfair, racist, or any other means of distorting the truth …

      Go after their ‘Public Official Bonds. Public official bonds guarantee the honesty and faithful performance of those people who are elected or appointed to positions of public trust. One takes an elected officials surety bond, or even just a temporary injunction, until further investigation or court ruling – the person cannot stay within their position.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  14. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Spicer won’t let them call it a “failure”. Beautiful reply. Talking about several failures of obamacre getting into law. how they wanted single payer but that failed. Quality answers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    asking Spicer if President Trump had thought of reaching out to HIllary about getting health care done……!!!???!!! What? that is crazy. Her’s failed and she was defeated

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      March 27, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      Apparently, some still still think she is relevant or that her opinion matters – or even that of her sidekick – they both need orange jumpsuits – oh, and BTW – who cares?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • G3 says:
      March 27, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      Have you thought about contacting Hannibal Lecter about helping prepare dinner?
      Really. A 2x presidential candidate loser who is under investigation.
      O-care is not far enough- that’s why she lost.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Nchadwick says:
      March 27, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      Seriously that is his question – had to go back and find out who it was – think it was John Christopher – but not on my seating chart — did a quick search and from Talk-Media News – again there job is to cover the white house briefing – report the news, not fing make up the news … someone really needs to remind the media what their function is …

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Beryl Bomb says:
      March 27, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      Oh man I needed that little pick me up. Cancel my espresso, I’m good 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • parteagirl says:
      March 27, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      Was Obama ever asked if he had thought of reaching out to Bush for help about anything?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sharon says:
      March 27, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      Probably asked by someone who was about five years old when she bombed with that plan back in the ’90s – they all think that history begins with their appearance on the scene.

      Like

      Reply
  16. duchess01 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Good Answer, Sean – go to the source – he is not going to comment on what Nunes said –

    Like

    Reply
  17. matrix says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Here is info Nunes is getting and Trump now has.The Obama criminal crew..Get something to drink hit link turn up and listen ,this is coming out and the drain on the swamp is about to be pulled..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. fedback says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Obama interfered with the British referendum.
    Media and democrats had no problem with that

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. mikebrezzze says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Roberts from Fox has a leaker source asking about surveillance reports

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. matrix says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Here is another link…

    Like

    Reply
  21. repsort says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Sean has the patience of a saint.. I’d lose it and kick over the podium, I’m sure.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. psadie says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Disbarment, prosecutions, and more for these foolish cities and their politicians…drain the swamp.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    reporter asks what is in it for Ryan and Dems to work with POTUS. Why should they? Spicer – because its in the best interest of the American people to get things done. They ought to want to accomplish things for the country.

    Me to Spicer – you would think that is why they are in DC but I am a bit cynical at this point

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. fedback says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Sean, can you confirm that reporters are biased and crooked

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. John B says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Will someone with Twitter please blast the “race baiting” April Ryan with some real hate crime links instead of her cherry picked made up ones please? Why does Sean call on her every time?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. duchess01 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Rolling my eyes – shut up April, please – race and hate crimes – * Sigh * – people don’t listen – she just has to talk – same old stuff over and over – white supremacist – all the buzz words – no substance – Sean is handling her well – finally, it is over!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      March 27, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      Sean letting her turn herself into background noise with no credibility by letting her talk.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Nchadwick says:
      March 27, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      Even the sight of April Ryan at the briefing makes me roll my eyes… Every time she is called upon –she preface by saying multiple or 2 questions, but then go’s on to ask more…. I don’t understand why she thinks or has been entitled to ask so many questions… especially when the nature of her questions have to do w/ race baited questions… not to mention her complete lack of respect and attitude on the daily…. today “don’t play” – ask her one question — act professional… or get the f out!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • duchess01 says:
        March 27, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        She is privileged, Nchad – thinks she represents a certain group – but, most of those I know don’t agree with her – I think she instigates the left agenda – but, hey – that’s just me –

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Nchadwick says:
          March 27, 2017 at 2:52 pm

          Wait I though only white’s were privileged… lol – just kidding. I would also like to point out – after her last question (not even sure what she was talking about something to do w/ Ormarosa *sp* – she obviously didn’t get the answers she wanted from any of her questions, after Spicer moved on – she sat and talked to the girl sitting next her (think politico) the entire time the next questions was being asked… seriously no professionalism at all!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • duchess01 says:
            March 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

            Well – there ya go – now you know – no professionalism is not one of her skill-sets – but, hey – there are so many numbnuts in that room – it is hard to tell them apart – imho

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  27. duchess01 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Yay! Finally over – why don’t we just have a White House Briefing and skip the questions – agree – Sean has the patience of a saint – over and over – they grasp at straws – no questions of any substance – asking him to comment on what other departments are doing – not his job – Geesh!

    Like

    Reply
  28. Kathy says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Did anyone catch Sean answer (one of the last questions) that President Trump realized this wasn’t the bill (healthcare bill) that he wanted? Something to the effect to pull a bad deal is better than pushing it through. Indicating that President Trump ultimately didn’t want this particular bill? I’m not sure I understand how this all played out……?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Love that Spicer calls out the rush to judgement that hate crimes are from the right. And he is saying we need to hold accountable those who say this and then are proved wrong and how they don’t come back to balance that coverage

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Nchadwick says:
    March 27, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    I was a little late on the briefing today , but now have finished it – I WOULD LOVE to announce the big loser today as April Ryan – but have to go with the most ridiculous and annoying questions to John Christopher and his questions on whether the President had thoughts of reaching out to Hillary about getting health care done – CONGRATS LOSER!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s