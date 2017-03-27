March 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #67

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

98 Responses to March 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #67

  1. Martin says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    RECOMMENDATION to President Trump:
    Refocus on Where & How to Transform Governance.
    (Step 1 of 3: “Avoid Congress”)

    Stop relying on Congress.
    • Congress has NEVER solved a major problem.
    • Congress will RELENTLESSLY enrich donors at the expense of the American worker.
    • Congress will ALWAYS use its power to preserve its power.

    Start collaborating with Red State Governors to create “State Incubators of Innovation” that devolve authority and funding from Federal to State level, where voters rule, budgets get balanced, and limited scale can create sustainable solutions.
    • Begin by devolving Healthcare design and funding to the States: Their “pilot programs” will generate best practices they can share and replicate among each other. Their success over the first 3 years will evolve from Red States to Blue States. Single-Payor Healthcare will become impossible. This will deliver the ammunition to finally terminate ObamaCare before the 2020 election.
    • Extend to E-Verify roll-out to create cost-savings funding for Healthcare above.
    • Continue with National IDs to certify Voter Eligibility and cut government-benefit Waste, Fraud and Abuse to fund private-public infrastructure investments.
    • Spark Regulatory Reductions patterned on the federal program, to attract Manufacturing investments and multiply Entrepreneurial start-ups.

    Start collaborating with Trading Partner Leaders to create “Country Incubators for Defense”.
    • Multiply ways to starve and suffocate Islamic Terrorism.
    • Reform Islam into a non-governmental, non-predatory faith that eschews Sharia law by propagating the values of civility and tolerance to survive.

    Continue collaborating with American Businesses to bring Factories back from abroad and invest in Automation Jobs.
    • Mobilize them to fund or threaten Congressional reelection
    • Mobilize them to do the same at State and Local level
    • Convince them to withdraw donations to opposing groups

    • CheshireCat says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:34 am

      “Reform Islam into a non-governmental, non-predatory faith that eschews Sharia law by propagating the values of civility and tolerance to survive.”

      Rivers will sooner run backwards.

    • citizen817 says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Forward to Trump…

    • Sa_Bi says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:41 am

      ‘Reform Islam into a non-governmental, non-predatory faith that eschews Sharia law by propagating the values of civility and tolerance to survive.’

      Excuse me – what? It is neither Trump’s job to do that, nor is he able to do it by inviting Merkel, Abe and Trudeau to a conference. Every political attempt to reform Islam that way (which isn’t possible – Islam without Mohammed and the Koran?) would be rejected by Muslims as an act of American colonialism.
      The only way to force change on Islam is to end the habit of rolling out the red carpet to Muslims. If unreformed Muslims aren’t welcome anymore in the West, they’ll either have to change or at leats they are kept away from us.

      As for Congress – expose them as the lobbyists they are. Show that they merely hide behind ‘True COnservatism (TM)’. Cost nothing, is effective. Trump owns the biggest right-wing new platform – his Twitter account. Expose Breitbart as Mercer’s blog if you have to. Give the ‘True Conservatives’ the treatment you gave the NYT and WaPo. Once they are exposed as theater actors, their power base will collapse.

    • deanbrh says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Gee, you should have run for President, Black Knight. I hope the current one can get a staff confirmed……maybe you could have accomplished that faster?

    • 3x1 says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:05 am

      Release all NSA/CIA recorded conversations of any politicians (any level, any party) engaged in child trafficking and/or pedophilia.

      Much faster and cheaper than a trial. Boom! Instant destruction. Career annihilation. Everything. Gone.

      Hint that more disclosures are forthcoming… that should freak the Epstein cliques…

    • streetparade says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:21 am

      I don’t think reforming Islam should be on Trump’s to-do list. Just to keep it out of our country as much as humanly possible.

  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:23 am

    RECOMMENDATION to President Trump:
    Refocus on Where & How to Transform Governance.
    (Step 2 of 3: “Redirect Congress”)

    Start consuming Congress in its own accountability.
    • Conduct an OMB Accountability Review of Congressional Budgeting results and Administration Spending outcomes for the past 10 years.
    ○ Use OMB to brand the CBO an unaccountable failure.
    ○ Create joint responsibility for Budgeting projections.
    ○ Start piloting programs to qualify them for roll-out.
    ○ Set requirements to review and sunset legislation (like the Regulatory Reduction Program).
    • Initiate annual Executive-Branch Performance Reviews with Congressional Committees in attendance.
    ○ Progress implementing the Trump Agenda
    ○ Progress eliminating Waste, Fraud and Abuse
    • Initiate annual Executive-Branch oversight of Congress.
    ○ Progress legislating the Trump Agenda
    ○ Success of Key Legislation
    ○ Results of each Congressional Committee
    ○ Proposals to realign Committee-and-Department roles

    Start forcing Congress to focus on “Single-Issue Bills” (when you need them).
    • Congress will FOREVER use pernicious “Comprehensive Solutions” until you veto and brand them BADLY.
    ○ They use Poison-Pill provisions designed to fail, or
    ○ They entangle America in bloodsucking Pay-to-Play spending and metastasizing waste, fraud and abuse.
    ○ They always fail under accumulating cost, complexity and corruption.
    • Derail “Comprehensive Solution Bills” with a few loyal Republicans. Democrats can never cross over.
    • Demand “Single-Issue Bills” that are quick to read, hard to pork, clean to vote, fast to pass, simple to implement and easy to track for success.
    ○ Pass “Worker-Benefit Bills” before “Donor-Benefit Bills”.
    ○ Require that Workers benefit more than Donors.

  5. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:23 am

    RECOMMENDATION to President Trump:
    Refocus on Where & How to Transform Governance.
    (Step 3 of 3: “Expand the Offensive”)

    Start using the Budget and Debt Crises to establish a Presidential Line-Item Veto.

    Start prosecuting Corporate Corruption with RICO Cases to end Congressional Pay-to-Play.
    • Donors will FOREVER buy Congress off – until the pain exceeds the gain.
    • Donors will FOREVER write Congressional Bills, manipulate the Public to oppose your Agenda and destroy your Supporters – until you consume them with defending themselves and protecting their assets.
    • Deploy the entire Executive Branch to regulate, investigate and prosecute wrongdoing.

    Continue “Fast & Furious” implementation of the Trump Agenda.
    ○ Consume the “Big Club Globalists” with trying to keep up, team up and adapt to the changes.
    ○ Deny Congress the time to scheme obstructionism fast enough among Uniparty wings, Big Club sponsors, Lobbyist coordinators, Media mouthpieces, Attorney litigators, Clandestine operatives and Anarchist organizations.

  6. JustScott says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    The AHCA and HFC debacle sucked. “Trillions at stake” kind of sucked.

    The MSM, CTR, Soros, CoC, and all the swamp critters are in full panic mode and attack mode. They now see it is an Existential Battle for them too.

    Usually, I lurk TCTH during the day, and try to do my part in the quiet hours. But today, I watched an onslaught of experienced and professional trolls sow discord that when combined with the airwave attacks brought down some of the hard-core Treepers that have been here for much longer than I, and caused divisions in our ranks.

    As much as I’d like to, I know that I can just “turn it off.” This isn’t a video game. It is real. If you turn away, it will continue without you. It an existential battle for us enlightened, but unwashed masses, too.

    This is not the time to tune out. This absolutely is not the time to attack fellow patriot Treepers. This is time to harden the Cold Anger, use free exchange of all our collective thinking to formulate winning strategies to execute in the battles ahead.

    Yes, please kill trolls as quickly as possible. But look at the whites of their eyes first, and make certain it is a troll that you are attacking, and not a patriot with one of the many pieces we need to win.

    The swamp is real, and it is hiding under our bed. Rise, Patriots.

    Sometime when the battle overwhelms me, I make a donation to TCTH to support SD. When I look around, there is no better option, and I know that resource advances our cause.

    To the hard core Treepers with troubling doubts, I ask one simple question: if you give up faith on Our President Mr. Donald J. Trump, who has already sacrificed so much to champion our cause, exactly who are you going to find as a champion? Pelosi??? Yeah right.

    Language warning. PC is soooo 2016.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:33 am

      Let’s ROLL, Treepers!

    • SandraOpines says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:59 am

      Thank you Scott. This is trying times…….. but my faith in Trump is not wavering.

      The complexities of what we see and the battles within our own ranks is very tough. The trolls cause extra division which adds to confusion.

      I finally found center tonight but it was not pretty. Many others are still searching. We need to uplift each other as we sort out this mess and await Trump’s directions.

      I listened to Cari Kellerman and crew tonight. It was a fabulous show. I recommend it as therapy to all.

    • ALEX says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:08 am

      As long as everyone excepts reality we will be fine. The health care fiasco was not good. We are getting almost nothing done in Congress and still don’t have the cabinet..

      President Trump will keep on going and we will take what we can get. I for one look at our party as a mess and have those expectations…As long as Trump is president I couldn’t be happier knowing what we are up against..

  7. RedBallExpress says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Trust Trump. Without him it’s middle ages here we come. Serfs and Lords. And I don’t think we’ll be the Lords!

  8. streetparade says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:30 am

    The job-killing, electricity-price increasing “Clean” Power Plan begins its journey to the dustbin of history on Tuesday per several reports. This was the EPA “rule” that Obama used because he, thankfully, couldn’t get his “cap and trade” plan through congress. Even many Dems wouldn’t go that far. Here’s King Putt talking about his plan to cause electricity rates to “necessarily skyrocket” way back in 2008 before he was King. Thank you President Trump!!

  9. SharonKinDC says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Look what Rep Nunes tweeted…

  10. deanbrh says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Tonight on 60 Minutes, the theme seemed to be to sanctify the leftist position on Fake News, Pizza Gate, Human Trafficking, Social Media bots, Russian interference in our elections, and the intersection of some of those. According to Scott Pelley, “Fake News is whatever someone says about Donald Trump that he doesn’t like. Social media bots do things like post inflammatory headlines like that HillaryClinton has Parkinson’s Disease, which of course is a lie, and the bots can post it thousands of times in just a few seconds.” Everything he said was infuriatingly twisted to make the Republicans look bad and the Democrats look good. I shouldn’t have been so stunned. It was the last time i will ever watch 60 Minutes and I know I shouldn’t feel like somebody stole something important from me tonight.

    • ALEX says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:17 am

      It’s really up to you. It’s not healthy pretending this is fair anymore. Ignore Drugge and the rest. Find blogs like this site where good folks post relevant clips. We just need to stick together. If I am listening to talk radio I always mute the news feed it’s so bad anymore..

  11. Nationalist says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Stock market futures are gapping down. Trump administration has lost the momentum and the markets are reflecting it. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a -300 point day on the Dow.

  12. albrevin says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:35 am

    this guy nails it:
    https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/03/no_author/another-symptom-us-implosion/

    especially with this line:

    “President Trump has run afoul with Republicans in Congress over his planned health care reforms because many Republicans are taking issue instead over the vaunted Russian probe.”

  13. Martin says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:37 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Market movements are dependent on many factors, not just Trump.
    Don’t see that he’s lost real momentum. On to taxes and other things.

  16. fleporeblog says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I really have felt down the last couple of days since the healthcare fiasco on Friday. I truly believe this week will be a turning point for our President. Comey spent an entire hour on Friday at the WH. That is unheard of. The fact that the FBI was provided that data from Montgomery and now are being called out about it leads me to believe that his days are truly numbered. He and Admiral Rogers will be questioned behind closed doors on Tuesday. I believe Rogers is a white hat since Representative Nunez stated that the NSA has been cooperating and the FBI hasn’t.

    I also think that Montgomery’s attorneys are growing impatient. Wikileaks has all the data as an insurance plan. Once this all comes out, not only will Obozo’s folks will be crapping their pants but GWB’s folks as well since it all started back in 2004.

    Our Lion will use the momentum from having this revealed and Obozo’s cast of characters taking the 5th when they appear before the House Intelligence Committee to not only drain the swamp but put every single congressman and congresswoman on notice that the fun is over. He doesn’t give a sh…t about the Koch brothers, Soros, Heritage Foundation etc., the focus will be squarely on MAGA.

    In closing, he will be back on track to get the wall started, tax reform, infrastructure and yes Obamacare taking care of. Bernie can stick his head in the sand as well as anyone else that thinks single payer will be what comes from Friday’s defeat.

    I need this site to regroup and refocus because our President will always have our backs as long as we continue to have his back!

    • CheshireCat says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Excellent!

    • streetparade says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:49 am

      In someways this whole Obamacare debacle has cast Trump as the centrist trying to hold off the attack dogs of the far right. That’s not a bad thing for a POTUS.

    • albrevin says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Comey needs to be discredited (outed, if you will) pronto. He lying to congress about surveillance should be sung from the rooftops for starters.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:02 am

      RE He doesn’t give a sh…t about the Koch brothers, Soros, Heritage Foundation etc., the focus will be squarely on MAGA.

      IMO President Trump is moving to OFFENSE on BOTH FRONTS:
      Trump will Drain the Swamp, and Soros et al must be sidelined to do it.
      Trump will concurrently MAGA and his progress will be breathtaking.

  17. 3x1 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Optimistic about this week.

    Things will sort themselves out.

    I’d like to see an open competition for building the wall where say a dozen contractors each get 1 mile in NM or AZ to build their best wall at the best price. Top 3 get contracts to build much larger sections. Repeat as needed.

    Would be a good visual, tangible symbol of progress.

  18. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Dang, this is huge.

    I only read about the first 20 pages, but that was enough to infuriate me. This info is getting out and the spy agencies will hopefully take it in the shorts over this.

    • CheshireCat says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:55 am

      To paraphrase William Tecumseh Sherman, if I had my choice I would shoot every member of the “intelligence community”, but I’m sure there would be politically motivated leeks from hell before breakfast.

    • albrevin says:
      March 27, 2017 at 12:56 am

      What’s the Cliff Notes version?

      • Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
        March 27, 2017 at 1:20 am

        It’s a detailed review of the Top Secret spying program started right after 9/11 and continuing through Obama. Everyone is fair game, including US citizens. They even use illegally obtained data in order to make their case to obtain FISA warrants.

  19. JustScott says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:51 am

    A google search of [site: theconservativetreehouse.com “Lion Wood says”] yields no results.
    Are you pretty new here?

  20. albrevin says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Prediction… Comey makes a move shortly to file charges against Trump campaign for collusion with Russia banking that on the wings of the healthcare failure that there won’t be as much of a public outcry.

  21. winky says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:51 am

    This was posted yesterday but I would like to repost with a comment. Someone commented that this is because they will not be forced to have to testify against each other. I believe it would be important to see if they are even legally married or if it was all a sham. If there is no marriage certificate filed there is no legal marriage….nor do I believe Bill Clinton was authorized to perform marriages in NY unless he had a license for a day to do so. This marriage could all be a lie.

    http://nypost.com/2017/03/25/huma-abedin-is-giving-marriage-with-anthony-weiner-another-try/

  22. CheshireCat says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:00 am

    “Reform Islam into a non-governmental, non-predatory faith that eschews Sharia law by propagating the values of civility and tolerance to survive”

    In medieval times, people created fairy tales and magical creatures to make sense of their world. One of the most endearing is the unicorn, a horse with a single horn that symbolized purity and wholesomeness. In our modern times, people in Europe and the United States consider themselves more sophisticated and rational than people from the Middle Ages, but we still create myths, albeit more subtle ones.

    Daily we hear reports of violent acts committed by Islamic terrorists on every inhabited continent. We try to wish it away with the myth of the ‘Moderate Muslim’, telling ourselves the Islamic agenda has been’ hijacked’ by a ‘tiny minority of extremists’ and that soon the huge, silent, moderate majority of Muslims will take charge and change things. However, post 9/11 very few Muslims have condemned terrorist actions. We are still waiting for moderates to stand and deliver, identifying and removing extremist thugs from their mosques and their communities. Waiting for this self-correction is our modern version of searching for unicorns.

    “Moderate” Muslims will not be able to wrest control of the agenda for several reasons. First of all, Mohammed, the Messenger of Allah’s eternal word, was not moderate. No “moderate” can legitimately tell another Muslim to stop doing the extremist things Mohammed himself did. Also, the Qur’an condones violence and coercion to further the Islamic agenda. People whom we call moderates are labeled hypocrites by Allah Himself in the Qur’an. Moderates will always lose the argument because, as ex-Muslim author Ibn Warraq says, “There may be moderates in Islam but Islam itself is not moderate.”

    Islamic experts have estimate ten percent of the Islamic world to be militant. In 1933 when the Nazi party took control of Germany it had 2 million members, comprising only three percent of Germany’s sixty-six million citizens. A tiny minority of extremists can control a vast number of “moderates”, making them irrelevant.

    Placing hope in ‘The Moderate Muslim’ is like searching for unicorns in the forest – delusional

  23. albrevin says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:04 am

    This Russia stuff has to end and end in grand fashion somehow and NOW! If Comey just sits over in his office dicklike for four years and lets go on and on then Trump will have to fight with both hands around his back… almost but impossible.

    Send notes of encouragement to Congressman Nunes. He’s trying to do the right thing within the politically charged environment he’s in.

  24. Artist says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:05 am

    I commented on Breitbart on the big smoochy present the ” ideologically pure” rigid HFC gave the Dems with their intransigent no votes, while , at the same time, showing no love for lyin’ Ryan and linked to Sundance’s piece on Sanders and single payer…..boy the Cruzbots are out in force there again and seem to believe CTH is a socialist pro Obamacare secretly leftist site!
    Crazy town!

    • SandraOpines says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:12 am

      Hubby and I have both curtailed our BB reading. I used to comment there but almost impossible now. Not much need to go there anymore.

      You guys are stuck with me here on Treehouse. My branch is holding up good here since 2015. 😀

  25. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Another excellent article from Patrick J. Buchanan

    An Obama Plot to Sabotage Trump?
    http://buchanan.org/blog/obama-plot-sabotage-trump-126711

  26. Garrison Hall says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:08 am

    It’s seems clear to me that Trump was sandbagged by Ryan and Priebus. If Ryan actually thought he could bring a pig-in-a-poke healthcare bill that had been written in secret, with no input from conservatives, and expect the house to vote for it on the strength of his good word that it was the best that could be had, he’s either made stupid by his blinding hubris or else he intentionally put together something he knew would fail. I suspect the latter. The result, either way, is that the president was undercut by his own close advisors. While I think it strategically wise to try to work with people who opposed you, it comes with great risks. This is especially true when you are being opposed by both the UniParty and the Deep State, both of which want you out of office. I suspect that, after the dust settles, some rather well-known names are going to exist the White House staff. You only got one shot at a guy like Trump and they’ve had their’s. Now it’s his turn.

    And now, right on schedule, the Libtard Democrats represented by good ‘ole Bernie are coming forward with their idea of a single payer healthcare system—the kind of government controlled “health care” with it’s death panels and rationing that Obama and the progressives wanted in the first place. We shouldn’t forget that Gruber, the guy who devised Obamacare, intended for the whole facade of “affordable health care” to become so awful that people would rush to a single payer system.

    That the Democrats are trying something like this just strikes me a laughable, given that they’ve so poised their own well with the abuses of Obamacare. Do they really expect the American public to give them a second chance by promoting an even worse form of government healthcare? O’le Bern’s posturing about how great a single payer system will be reminds me of Angela Merkel trying to tell the German public having all those Muslim “culture enrichers” are just the solution to Germany’s supposed population problems. Thanks to Ryan and Priebus the Democrats may think they have Trump so blocked that they can sell their crappy health-care policies to the American public. They forget that Trump, quite on his own and without even the modest support of his party, completely dismembered Hillary’s Clinton’s billion-dollary campaign. To echo John Paul Jones, President Trump has only just begun to fight.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:11 am

      Edit. should read: . . . that they’ve so poisoned they own well . . .

    • CheshireCat says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:18 am

      Maybe Merkel thinks the Muslims can be reformed. No, not even she is that delusional.

    • 3x1 says:
      March 27, 2017 at 1:22 am

      Ryan’s secret TPP bill set a horrible precedent.

      Nobody would, or should trust him after that debacle.

      Not sure where he’d rank in the “Top 10 evil GOPe parasites”. Def up there.

      McCain would probably top the list, because he’s full-tilt senile crazy evil.

