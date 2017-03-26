Sunday Talks – Reince Priebus -vs- Chris Wallace

President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus appears on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace to discuss the intransigence of the House Freedom #NeverTrump Caucus.
The last 30 seconds of that interview was funny.
Im not an ageist SD, but so many of our media(hey chris wallace)and leaders are past useful and effective. More than a few need to let it go because its time. No offense to any treepers intended.
Phase Zero.
Gil, I don’t know of any Treepers who like Wallace, so I’m sure there isn’t any animosity or disagreement with your statement.
Enjoy your Sunday and be well,
Ma’iingankwe
You think young people are going to be any better??
Its not about age, exclusively. Trump is 70 and sharp. Many are not, and some my age are dullards to begin with. But age plays a part with sharpness and acuity, we cannot control it. Some have passed that point.
Yeah, thanks for reminding us….you ARE an enemy of the American people and you KNOW it!
I think we can see that President Trump knows what is going on, his tweets have been hitting all the right people in last couple of days. My question is how does Trump get Congress to get anything done when acccording to everything we know the Rinos & Cons don’t seem to care if they lose? Trump also knows at some point he has to get stuff done or it will eventually fall upon him
Give me heck. However I thought that fellow Nigel Farage fans would appreciate this. Farage and his donors are working on a Calexit strategy. Aimed at isolating the coastal elites.
I was unable to link the the article from today’s Sunday express U.K. I doubt it is fake news.
Maybe worth further investigation by Treepers.
I thought this might cheer a few of us up.
Farage is a real friend..
Absolutely not. I have every desire to stay part of the us. Ca is extremely valuable land. Its coastal, farming, military uses, ports, are keepers. We arent all leftists….isolate the specific cities and the leftists themselves.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe we can give leftists a little part of Alaska. A part with no oil, farmland, access to fishing or ports, but plenty of grizzlies.. It’s what they deserve.
They can have some of the “little communities” little mexico, little somalia, etc and dearborn. Show us how well they thrive when isolated from federal tax dollars. And how easily the “coexist”.
I’m with you Gil. The nutcase lefties out here can dream about making CA a separate nation, but they’re gonna have to take on people like you and me and millions of our other fellow non-lefty Californians who will fight to stay in the union. Good god, we’re talking like it’s 1860 and on the verge of another civil war!
Thats what i keep hearing. And bb had an article today that jerry brown said “it isnt christian” to build that wall. I snorted a bit laughing at that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Moonbeam and the Democratic Party want to keep the Golden State under their control for generations. Frankly, even without illegal alien voters, I think the Democrats already have a vice grip on this state. I don’t know how our state will survive the next few decades if they we don’t stop the runaway illegal immigration. So few of us out here want to admit to the destructive economic and social ramifications of all of this has caused.
Excuse my poor grammar. I sometimes forget to proofread my statements before I hit the Post Comment button.
No problem, i have same issues. My husband and i both have had family in ca since 1920 and i hate whats happened here. The swaths of houses as far as the eye can see and they hammer down environmental restrictions, brown railway to nowhere, and cant even maintain the oroville dam. Frustrated cant cover it.
Governor Brown couldn’t find common sense with a map.
If they did secede would they have to make new currency?
You need to read the article, listed below. Farage isn’t supporting a Calexit. He’s supporting a response to it, by dividing California into 2 states, leaving the coastal elitists in their tiny world.
I actually think it’s a great idea (unless you live in Los Angeles or San Francisco). Just let them form their own little state and the rest of California can go on their merry way. and MAGA.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/784019/Nigel-Farage-Calexit-plot-break-up-California-from-Donald-Trump-Arron-banks-Brexit-UK
Why oh why should we allow the enemy within our borders to annex a part of our great United States?
No, they must be driven from the land and purged from our hallowed halls lest their treachery bringeth down our nation even moreso.
LikeLiked by 8 people
HEARETH, HEARETH!!
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/784019/Nigel-Farage-Calexit-plot-break-up-California-from-Donald-Trump-Arron-banks-Brexit-UK
I supported Nigel’s efforts to wrest HIS nation from the grip of the EU Globalist/Socialists. And I thank him for his support as we fought to protect OUR country from the same threat. I would NOT, however, appreciate any outside efforts designed to fracture our Republic. CA might be full of Dens but it is also a large portion of our national economy so I would much rather see a movement designed to move them further to the right.
“Moderate Democrats” reminds me of the term “Moderate Muslims” somehow…
LikeLiked by 14 people
Who is to say that they are not one in the same?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Much worse are the moderate republicans. We know who the Muslims are. We know who the democrats are. The republicans pretend to be one thing, while stabbing us in the back.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good interview. I think the Trump team is just going to let the Freedom Caucus stew for a while.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t know why you say all Freedom Caucus is NeverTrumpers… That’s just not true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are never winners. Natural born losers?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Maybe they get participation trophies…
Maybe it is because throughout the primaries many of them were never trumpers.
I saw louie gohmert on varney *many* times attacking The Don. Gohmert was for lyin ted
My own freedomcaucus critter’s fundraising mailers were all about sending him to go fight Hillary.
Never mentioned our Presidential nominee’s name (this is after convention)
LikeLiked by 5 people
^^^ 100%
The #NeverTrumpers are giving conservatives a bad reputation. They are following false leaders like Glenn Beck & Mark Levin.
They can’t get EVERYTHING they want so they stubbornly say “no” while allowing moderate conservatives to resent them. I have always disliked Paul Ryan, but now I am becoming disdainful of “conservatives” who throw the baby out with the bath water.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m with you. Ryan is a scumbag and should be relieved of his leadership position. He hates the “Principled Conservatives” as much as they hate him. Both groups only came together once, and that was to try and destroy the Trump campaign during his Prez Election. That’s the only time they “got along”. We will have to do our part to help drain the swamp come the Midterms.
We have to retire the Dims first – they are totally useless, anti-American and insane (Tulsi Gabbard being the exception IMHO). The Republican Party has to be disabused of Globalists (GOPe) and their swamp-waterboys, the Fake Conservative Ideologues (NeverTrumpers) for the sake of the Reagan-conservatives at least. (I still haven’t forgot GHB’s “massacre of the reaganites” after he was elected Prez on the coattails of Reagan).
Pragmatists with a passion to MAGA need to be elected by the Trump-base in the Midterms.
Absolutely Bluto
Willful feigned ignorance… knowing things leads to having to do things. Can’t have that!
Absolutely!
#NeverNeverTrumpers
But,but, they Said they did!
Oh wait…no they didnt.
Agree, Bluto. Bottom line, and we would do well to remember throughout President Trump’s two terms.
They just had their chance to prove
1.They can get stuff done instead of opposition-fail
2. They are with Trump & American people-Fail
3. Chance to show America First not Benefactor First-Fail
4. My Fav couldn’t even put up for their fav issue abortion, instead kept funding 4 PP-Fail
If they’re all not Never Trump then they’re all NeverAmericanCitizensFirst
They seem to be voting like they are.
You’re right about one Rep, Ted Poe of Texas has resigned from the freedom caucus was upset said he was voting for the Bill
So who’s lying about the Senate Rules process? Lyin Paul Ryan or Lyin Mike Lee? Newt even said the rules can be changed.
Which one is not a politician?
Of course the rules can be changed. The 60 vote count was a change of the rules in 1917, if I am not mistaken. Since the Constitution was adopted, voting was a majority rule. Each Chamber creates its own rules
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eh. There is so very much to be done… the big club of swamp scum isn’t just going to go away quietly.
Yes, we needed 51 votes in the senate to kill the filibuster
Orrin hatch among others said he would not do it.
Therefore it is a dead letter issue.
FreedomCaucus killed the best shot we had to end ozerocare.
so many confused and ill informed…..end debate (cloture) is by CURRENT Senate rule a 60% of quorum requirement……majority votes are on legislation AFTER cloture
If you are with the President, then you are for America First.
If you are with anyone aside from the President, then you are not America First.
Is the President perfect? By no means, no, but he is working to Make this country great again.
There are others that are within the halls of government that are decidedly not working for the betterment of this country.
Words and actions must be the same if you are to be believed.
That is what President Trump has done. His words and his actions are in synchronicity.
Others in power, not so much.
And there I was thinking we had a Uniparty system… but, thanks to Rinse now I know there are two parties, a democrat party and a republican party.
Boy was I wrong.
Maybe, he is saying it like that so that people won’t know that republicans are actually moderate democrats.
Agree – I was thinking…if we can’t even reach moderate republicans, how on earth can we reach moderate democrats. I think that there just needs to be another strong shaking from We the People to knock some more rotten fruit from the trees of Congress and Senate. Here is the key though – “We the People” need to run for Congress and Senate as Independents. Political experience…..not preferred.
That would be wonderful. If we can get more Patriots in then we can rewrite or get rid of all of the campaign finance laws.
Let the common person run for office instead of rich greedy politicians.
The only problem with your comment is MONEY. It’s always money…
And that is the correct answer. Remove that equation and things would be much simpler.
Hence,
NO LOBBYING
in Trump WH!
Oh my… double or new speak?
Hopefully Dems from CDs that voted for The Don,( looking at you PA and MI), will find it difficult to vote down middle class tax cuts.
We already know HFC cannot be trusted to honestly bargain so now we will need those Dems to get middle class tax relief.
As to many of the small biz tax cuts I guess they wont happen now.
Of course, HFC, working for koch bros, likely doesnt care that small biz is now stuck with ozerocare mandates and allll the taxes in it.
Heaven’s to Betsy…my single father would know exactly what ‘the sticks’ were and everyone in that town did too!!!
There are only two choices for Obama when it come to the surveillance and the leaks.
He is either the one behind it all, or he was so incompetent as President, that he had no clue what his Administration was up to.
I think that question about Nunez was stupid for Chris to ask Reince. It wouldn’t be for him to say. SMH
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Re Ryan – Pres. Trump knows he doesn’t have the authority to “fire” Speaker so best to stay on good terms while he hopefully knows he’s a snake now and adjust accordingly. I noticed they left out the part about Judge Jeanine saying Pres. Trump didn’t know anything about what she was going to say, etc. but at least Priebus did say he thought it was coincidental.
They both put blame on and called Freedom Caucus, Heritage, Club for Growth hard line conservatives and are the problem (which they’re not real conservatives). “Real” ones want defunding of PP as one of their very top priorities and probably would have voted yes if they didn’t have pressure of the Koch Brothers (but then they wouldn’t be in office if it weren’t for their help).
Kelleigh Nelson and others have pointed out that those organizations are also fake and beholden to the Elites. I hope this tweet meant that Pres. Trump is aware of that because they are the ones (I think) advisors use for their vetting, etc. Another is Federalist Society where I think they got their Supreme Court Judge recommendations.
I just hope they’ve learned that they won’t be getting help from “moderate” Dems either…..Same same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wallace made a powerful point early on: “The Republicans do not have a governing majority”. That is abundantly clear now. The so called Freedom Caucus has conceded the majority, that cannot be denied. However, the Democrats will be just as intransigent if/when Trump tries to work with them. They, like the so called Freedom Caucus, are not really concerned with the outcome helping the American people. They just want to defeat Trump politically before he can drain the swamp.
Near the end, Wallace showed what an ass he is by trying to insert a false premise into the question about the “wire tapping”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey Joe… uniparty.
The swamp reeks of these toxic traitors.
Does the freedom caucus see themselves as Republicans or do they see themselves as Levin , Beck , Cruz and Ron Paul conservatives..? That would explain why they do not take the lead from President Trump. They see themselves in a class of their own.
Just watched the clip, can not stand snarkie Wallace. Was impressed for I think the first time Rience Priebus stood up to Wallace, even talked over him as he kept trying to interrupt.
When Wallace quoted the nyt Priebus should not respond, it is the nyt. No ugh sad. Next?
He has Schmoe glasses now. Must be a beltway thing.
Chris Wallace is a dick. He was on F&F earlier promoting his show and was rude and condescending to all of them. I tried to find the clip but no luck. He is just an @$$. I have quit watching any of the morning political shows. I don’t need the BS or the stress.
I don’t even stream em’ anymore. They are just repugnant.
But you’re missing out on all those EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEWS!!!!
Wallace is a smug, sanctimonious tool.
Just like daddy
The NYT had to attack Priebus and Price rather than Ryan because they want the focus of failure to be on Trump’s inner circle. Thus the story becomes full anti-Trump and leaves the Uniparty out of it.
The real story is that the republicans were unable to fix the democrat screwup of the ACA itself and no democrat would come over to fix their own poop.
Not unable to. DID NOT WANT TO.
Glad I scrolled down.
Ya beat me to it.
ACA = 💩
Fox News advertised the Judge’s show indicating new info on the surveillance scandal. This was well before PDJT’s tweet. I don’t think the President is advertising anything other than watching her show to find out about the “wiretapping”.
The question I’d like answered is, why was the segment pulled. New Judge special tonight. Maybe they needed to get confirmation on things?
Tex…that’s it! F&F baited the hook by suggesting that some stunning info would be revealed on JJ. However, the show spent very little time on the surveillance issue.
IMO….whatever she planned to “reveal” was pulled……hmmm!
Ok Price. Stop the bs. You have extra powers as HHS secretary, use them. Or everyone can just shut up.
Here are five ways that Secretary Price can undo Obamacare:
1.Side with the courts on Obamacare’s cost-sharing subsidies
Price could side with House Republicans on a federal lawsuit that ruled that Obama illegally appropriated funds to help low-income Americans pay for co-pays. Secretary Price could drop the Obama administration’s appeal and allow the court ruling to stand.
2. Reduce Healthcare.gov’s advertising
The HHS secretary possesses discretion over the advertising budget for the marketplace. Under Secretary Price, Health and Human Services could stop advertising healthcare.gov and Obamacare exchanges.
3. Stop lobbying health insurers to join Obamacare exchanges
The Obama administration urged health insurance companies to join the federal exchanges. Dropping HHS’s health insurance lobbying might diminish Obamacare’s progress.
4. Allow states to implement Obamacare in a more conservative fashion
Tom Price has the authority to grant waivers to states to implement Obamacare in a more conservative manner. Although the conservative implementation must be “as least as comprehensive” as Obamacare’s mandates, it awards states flexibility.
5. Limit individual mandate by granting hardship waivers
The Trump administration has authority to grant waivers based on “hardship.” Larry Levitt, of the Kaiser Family Foundation, says there is no precise definition of hardship, allowing Secretary Price to label being forced to pay for the individual mandate is “hardship.”
No he will not do it because it is all a scam. Thank you conservative HFC for over riding all this backstabbing by Ryan and Priebus……
???????????????????
Listen to rinse talk about working with the “moderate” democrats. Nauseating. Rinses republicans have been bending over the aisle for the demonrats for as long as I can remember. This is what the trump revolution was all about, or so I thought. Now I’m really discouraged. Are we going to get our country back to a constitutional republic or not. Are we going down the same old path of working with the communists in the democrat party, or are we draining the swamp? Now I wonder about the meaning of that phrase. Ready to throw up my hands and wait for the implosion of the country.
The country imploded in 1913, it’s just that no one wants to admit it or correct it.
I think when Obamacare implodes beyond the ability of the media to hide it, that moderate dems will indeed work with republicans on an alternative. I don’t believe their constituents will allow them to just vote against everything while people are unable to obtain health insurance
Mike
Then stay at home with your hands I’m the air, Mary.
If you ain’t got any, then You ain’t helpin’!!
President Trump, also told us to Not Worry!
“Contrary” to your Concern, We will Press ON!
God Bless Ya…
If you ain’t got any Support.
How much money was added to the national debt while Boehner was speaker?
I think it was close to six trillion dollars.
The GOP has been in surrender mode for a long time, now they’re in treason mode.
If i had more than 2 thumbs Bluto, they all be in agreement. http://s2.postimg.org/caeqprznd/sheep.jpg
Uniparty(R) & Uniparty(D) will slow walk everything PDJT tries to do.
What was gained by pulling the vote?
To keep hidden the back stabbers.
They should have brought it to a vote.
I’m concered Reince evidently does not know the word survailed.
I might have flubbed that word multiple times under the heat of Wallace’s show, but I’m not in a high level of government.
I’m no more surprised that Ryan sabatoged this Bill then I am Carlos Danger kept sending pics.
We need better then this.
Not a bad play to let Obamacare die a horrible death so people beg to get another bill going. This takes the big blame off Trump and saves him from that weezel Ryan’s bill…Nothing is better here. By 2018 it will be desperate and it’s harsh to hold this healthcare bill hostage but people are stupid right now and need a catastrophe to come to their senses. Of all the things out there bad that can happen to you is to become ill and have no medical care……
And be Grateful that shill ain’t in Our White House!
How Soon some forget!!
Reince the Scapegoat.
Fresh, still steaming Fake News, produced and delivered to you by your trusted Fake Media: WaPo and NYT claim that Priebus is nominated to be the Scapegoat.
Now we know why Obama used Executive Orders so much; that’s what PTrump needs to do…keep up with the EO’s.
