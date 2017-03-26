Sunday Talks – Reince Priebus -vs- Chris Wallace

Posted on March 26, 2017 by

President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus appears on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace to discuss the intransigence of the House Freedom #NeverTrump Caucus.

  1. sundance says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    The last 30 seconds of that interview was funny.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      March 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      Im not an ageist SD, but so many of our media(hey chris wallace)and leaders are past useful and effective. More than a few need to let it go because its time. No offense to any treepers intended.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • whoseyore says:
      March 26, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      Yeah, thanks for reminding us….you ARE an enemy of the American people and you KNOW it!

      Like

      Reply
    • yohio says:
      March 26, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      I think we can see that President Trump knows what is going on, his tweets have been hitting all the right people in last couple of days. My question is how does Trump get Congress to get anything done when acccording to everything we know the Rinos & Cons don’t seem to care if they lose? Trump also knows at some point he has to get stuff done or it will eventually fall upon him

      Like

      Reply
  2. dekester says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Give me heck. However I thought that fellow Nigel Farage fans would appreciate this. Farage and his donors are working on a Calexit strategy. Aimed at isolating the coastal elites.
    I was unable to link the the article from today’s Sunday express U.K. I doubt it is fake news.

    Maybe worth further investigation by Treepers.

    I thought this might cheer a few of us up.

    Farage is a real friend..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Daniel says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    “Moderate Democrats” reminds me of the term “Moderate Muslims” somehow…

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. streetparade says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Good interview. I think the Trump team is just going to let the Freedom Caucus stew for a while.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Paula Daly (@PaulaDaly14) says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Don’t know why you say all Freedom Caucus is NeverTrumpers… That’s just not true.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      March 26, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      They are never winners. Natural born losers?

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • ginaswo says:
      March 26, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Maybe it is because throughout the primaries many of them were never trumpers.
      I saw louie gohmert on varney *many* times attacking The Don. Gohmert was for lyin ted

      My own freedomcaucus critter’s fundraising mailers were all about sending him to go fight Hillary.
      Never mentioned our Presidential nominee’s name (this is after convention)

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • doogiesblog says:
      March 26, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      The #NeverTrumpers are giving conservatives a bad reputation. They are following false leaders like Glenn Beck & Mark Levin.
      They can’t get EVERYTHING they want so they stubbornly say “no” while allowing moderate conservatives to resent them. I have always disliked Paul Ryan, but now I am becoming disdainful of “conservatives” who throw the baby out with the bath water.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • vinchenzer says:
        March 26, 2017 at 2:51 pm

        I’m with you. Ryan is a scumbag and should be relieved of his leadership position. He hates the “Principled Conservatives” as much as they hate him. Both groups only came together once, and that was to try and destroy the Trump campaign during his Prez Election. That’s the only time they “got along”. We will have to do our part to help drain the swamp come the Midterms.

        We have to retire the Dims first – they are totally useless, anti-American and insane (Tulsi Gabbard being the exception IMHO). The Republican Party has to be disabused of Globalists (GOPe) and their swamp-waterboys, the Fake Conservative Ideologues (NeverTrumpers) for the sake of the Reagan-conservatives at least. (I still haven’t forgot GHB’s “massacre of the reaganites” after he was elected Prez on the coattails of Reagan).

        Pragmatists with a passion to MAGA need to be elected by the Trump-base in the Midterms.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
      March 26, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • yohio says:
      March 26, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      They just had their chance to prove
      1.They can get stuff done instead of opposition-fail
      2. They are with Trump & American people-Fail
      3. Chance to show America First not Benefactor First-Fail
      4. My Fav couldn’t even put up for their fav issue abortion, instead kept funding 4 PP-Fail

      If they’re all not Never Trump then they’re all NeverAmericanCitizensFirst

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      March 26, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      They seem to be voting like they are.

      Like

      Reply
    • yohio says:
      March 26, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      You’re right about one Rep, Ted Poe of Texas has resigned from the freedom caucus was upset said he was voting for the Bill

      Like

      Reply
  6. Paula Daly (@PaulaDaly14) says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    So who’s lying about the Senate Rules process? Lyin Paul Ryan or Lyin Mike Lee? Newt even said the rules can be changed.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Sean Supsky says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    If you are with the President, then you are for America First.

    If you are with anyone aside from the President, then you are not America First.

    Is the President perfect? By no means, no, but he is working to Make this country great again.

    There are others that are within the halls of government that are decidedly not working for the betterment of this country.

    Words and actions must be the same if you are to be believed.

    That is what President Trump has done. His words and his actions are in synchronicity.

    Others in power, not so much.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    And there I was thinking we had a Uniparty system… but, thanks to Rinse now I know there are two parties, a democrat party and a republican party.

    Boy was I wrong.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. dogsmaw says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Heaven’s to Betsy…my single father would know exactly what ‘the sticks’ were and everyone in that town did too!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. areyoustillalive says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    There are only two choices for Obama when it come to the surveillance and the leaks.

    He is either the one behind it all, or he was so incompetent as President, that he had no clue what his Administration was up to.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. auscitizenmom says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    I think that question about Nunez was stupid for Chris to ask Reince. It wouldn’t be for him to say. SMH

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. truthandjustice says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Re Ryan – Pres. Trump knows he doesn’t have the authority to “fire” Speaker so best to stay on good terms while he hopefully knows he’s a snake now and adjust accordingly. I noticed they left out the part about Judge Jeanine saying Pres. Trump didn’t know anything about what she was going to say, etc. but at least Priebus did say he thought it was coincidental.
    They both put blame on and called Freedom Caucus, Heritage, Club for Growth hard line conservatives and are the problem (which they’re not real conservatives). “Real” ones want defunding of PP as one of their very top priorities and probably would have voted yes if they didn’t have pressure of the Koch Brothers (but then they wouldn’t be in office if it weren’t for their help).

    Kelleigh Nelson and others have pointed out that those organizations are also fake and beholden to the Elites. I hope this tweet meant that Pres. Trump is aware of that because they are the ones (I think) advisors use for their vetting, etc. Another is Federalist Society where I think they got their Supreme Court Judge recommendations.
    I just hope they’ve learned that they won’t be getting help from “moderate” Dems either…..Same same.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Wallace made a powerful point early on: “The Republicans do not have a governing majority”. That is abundantly clear now. The so called Freedom Caucus has conceded the majority, that cannot be denied. However, the Democrats will be just as intransigent if/when Trump tries to work with them. They, like the so called Freedom Caucus, are not really concerned with the outcome helping the American people. They just want to defeat Trump politically before he can drain the swamp.

    Near the end, Wallace showed what an ass he is by trying to insert a false premise into the question about the “wire tapping”.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. litlbit2 says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Just watched the clip, can not stand snarkie Wallace. Was impressed for I think the first time Rience Priebus stood up to Wallace, even talked over him as he kept trying to interrupt.

    When Wallace quoted the nyt Priebus should not respond, it is the nyt. No ugh sad. Next?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. lizzieintexas says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Chris Wallace is a dick. He was on F&F earlier promoting his show and was rude and condescending to all of them. I tried to find the clip but no luck. He is just an @$$. I have quit watching any of the morning political shows. I don’t need the BS or the stress.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. bertdilbert says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    The NYT had to attack Priebus and Price rather than Ryan because they want the focus of failure to be on Trump’s inner circle. Thus the story becomes full anti-Trump and leaves the Uniparty out of it.

    The real story is that the republicans were unable to fix the democrat screwup of the ACA itself and no democrat would come over to fix their own poop.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Proud Texan says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Fox News advertised the Judge’s show indicating new info on the surveillance scandal. This was well before PDJT’s tweet. I don’t think the President is advertising anything other than watching her show to find out about the “wiretapping”.
    The question I’d like answered is, why was the segment pulled. New Judge special tonight. Maybe they needed to get confirmation on things?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JoD says:
      March 26, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      Tex…that’s it! F&F baited the hook by suggesting that some stunning info would be revealed on JJ. However, the show spent very little time on the surveillance issue.
      IMO….whatever she planned to “reveal” was pulled……hmmm!

      Like

      Reply
  18. oldgrunt68 says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Ok Price. Stop the bs. You have extra powers as HHS secretary, use them. Or everyone can just shut up.
    Here are five ways that Secretary Price can undo Obamacare:

    1.Side with the courts on Obamacare’s cost-sharing subsidies

    Price could side with House Republicans on a federal lawsuit that ruled that Obama illegally appropriated funds to help low-income Americans pay for co-pays. Secretary Price could drop the Obama administration’s appeal and allow the court ruling to stand.

    2. Reduce Healthcare.gov’s advertising

    The HHS secretary possesses discretion over the advertising budget for the marketplace. Under Secretary Price, Health and Human Services could stop advertising healthcare.gov and Obamacare exchanges.

    3. Stop lobbying health insurers to join Obamacare exchanges

    The Obama administration urged health insurance companies to join the federal exchanges. Dropping HHS’s health insurance lobbying might diminish Obamacare’s progress.

    4. Allow states to implement Obamacare in a more conservative fashion

    Tom Price has the authority to grant waivers to states to implement Obamacare in a more conservative manner. Although the conservative implementation must be “as least as comprehensive” as Obamacare’s mandates, it awards states flexibility.

    5. Limit individual mandate by granting hardship waivers

    The Trump administration has authority to grant waivers based on “hardship.” Larry Levitt, of the Kaiser Family Foundation, says there is no precise definition of hardship, allowing Secretary Price to label being forced to pay for the individual mandate is “hardship.”

    No he will not do it because it is all a scam. Thank you conservative HFC for over riding all this backstabbing by Ryan and Priebus……

    Like

    Reply
  19. Contrarymary says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Listen to rinse talk about working with the “moderate” democrats. Nauseating. Rinses republicans have been bending over the aisle for the demonrats for as long as I can remember. This is what the trump revolution was all about, or so I thought. Now I’m really discouraged. Are we going to get our country back to a constitutional republic or not. Are we going down the same old path of working with the communists in the democrat party, or are we draining the swamp? Now I wonder about the meaning of that phrase. Ready to throw up my hands and wait for the implosion of the country.

    Like

    Reply
    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      March 26, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      The country imploded in 1913, it’s just that no one wants to admit it or correct it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      March 26, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      I think when Obamacare implodes beyond the ability of the media to hide it, that moderate dems will indeed work with republicans on an alternative. I don’t believe their constituents will allow them to just vote against everything while people are unable to obtain health insurance
      Mike

      Like

      Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      March 26, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      Then stay at home with your hands I’m the air, Mary.
      If you ain’t got any, then You ain’t helpin’!!
      President Trump, also told us to Not Worry!
      “Contrary” to your Concern, We will Press ON!
      God Bless Ya…

      Like

      Reply
  20. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. coltlending says:
    March 26, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Uniparty(R) & Uniparty(D) will slow walk everything PDJT tries to do.

    What was gained by pulling the vote?

    To keep hidden the back stabbers.

    They should have brought it to a vote.

    I’m concered Reince evidently does not know the word survailed.

    I might have flubbed that word multiple times under the heat of Wallace’s show, but I’m not in a high level of government.

    I’m no more surprised that Ryan sabatoged this Bill then I am Carlos Danger kept sending pics.

    We need better then this.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Beatit says:
    March 26, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Not a bad play to let Obamacare die a horrible death so people beg to get another bill going. This takes the big blame off Trump and saves him from that weezel Ryan’s bill…Nothing is better here. By 2018 it will be desperate and it’s harsh to hold this healthcare bill hostage but people are stupid right now and need a catastrophe to come to their senses. Of all the things out there bad that can happen to you is to become ill and have no medical care……

    Like

    Reply
  24. Summer says:
    March 26, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Reince the Scapegoat.

    Fresh, still steaming Fake News, produced and delivered to you by your trusted Fake Media: WaPo and NYT claim that Priebus is nominated to be the Scapegoat.

    Like

    Reply
  25. littleflower481 says:
    March 26, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Now we know why Obama used Executive Orders so much; that’s what PTrump needs to do…keep up with the EO’s.

    Like

    Reply

