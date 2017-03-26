March 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #66

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Quick Survey:
Who is tired of winning, so far?
Nope, not me, not yet. I have I told you today that I love my president?
In the last 29 minutes? Nope. Well, now you have.
…not that I’m counting, mind you.
Anyone seen Buraq Hussein lately?
Well, you just step into the office for 62 days, and Paul Ryan is suck and incompetence, so we will repeal it later, we have another 8 years to do it. Why there is no ‘s’ after Obamacare?? Answer: Because he doesn’t care. I think our main objective is: to have Hillary prosecuted for “e-mail,that threatened our security” that one will pass faster. The next one is to have Obama for ‘Trump Tower Gate’ and to see how Loretta Lynch herself, or Comey be lynched.
I fear our country is being ripped by the seams. It seems the patriots will have to resort this sort of defense and much worst with the type of opposition we are facing today.
Stand strong patriots! MAGA!!
Am I correct in my impression that these Antifa assclowns only engage in their jackassical behavior in places where concealed carry is essentially non-existent?
Yep, pretty much.
You are probably correct.
Being used for target practice is always a losing idea.
Have no fear, because that’s what the Alinskyites want you to think. It’s all fake. They are paid protestors with a few gullible morons mixed in. They got their asses kicked from coast to coast today and there is plenty more where that came from. A few more beatings, followed by convictions and jail time will put a stop to this.
I cannot wait for the day that POTUS calls out the Republican party for their unwillingness to fix what is wrong with our country. They are worse than the Democrats.
They’re not *worse* than the Dems. But they definitely are “Dem Lite” as whole, and many are in cahoots.
I’m hoping Trump starts a new Party. The Dems and Dem Lites can then band to gather openly and become One Party, new Trump Party would be the other.
Their behavior isn’t worse, but many people find it worse in fact because they’re supposed to be on our side. The fraudlence of this plus the behavior is worse than the overtly hostile Dems worse behavior is by itself. At least the Dems are honest about not being on our side.
Here’s a great article about the British Government meddling in our politics.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/03/when-it-comes-to-meddling-in-the-us-election-was-it-the-uk-by-publius-tacitus.html#comments
Muh Russians!
Record-breaking Russian powerlifter pulls 312-ton crane using only his shoulders and now plans to move a ship weighing as much as the Eiffel Tower
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4348512/Record-breaking-Russian-powerlifter-pulls-312-ton-crane.html
At first I thought that he was the American taxpayer.
these fake news meme’s really need to start adding Fox news to them
Holy cow even more fake news!
These people are seriously running out of gas if this is the best they can do.
Watching the Gohmert interview on Fox that was posted by Sundance was very enlightening. You can tell the Caucus is in panic. When the hosts started the interview saying they essentially sided with Pelosi to kill the Republican bill, you could see the panic in his eyes. I think that caused him to act kind of loopy during the whole interview.
Don’t get me wrong. The Ryan bill had issues, and moderates were bailing as well because they suddenly like Obamacare. However, the Caucus basically negotiated in bad faith and were going go stab the President in the back no matter what concessions they got. The Freedom Caucus always complains about Ryan, but they supported him. Something tells me if they ditched Ryan they would just pick someone like Kevin McCarthy. Not an improvement.
I do think Gohmert and maybe some others in the Caucus are regretting they overplayed their hand. Now, they are viewed as siding with Pelosi and Trump has at least temporarily walked away from the table. The Koch money won’t help them if voters are so pissed that they hold the Caucus responsible and vote them out.
I wish these folks would stop the insanity. It is tiresome.
http://nypost.com/2017/03/25/heres-how-many-bomb-threats-trump-tower-gets-each-week/
