March 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #65

Posted on March 25, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

77 Responses to March 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #65

  1. Texasranger says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Trump Wins Again.! Starbucks Caves In.!

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Just Announced Plans To Make America Great Again.!

    Starbucks is ramping up its hiring efforts, announcing plans Wednesday to create more than 240,000 jobs globally by 2021, including 68,000 new jobs in the U.S.

    Full Story:
    http://www.cnbc.com/2017/03/22/starbucks-to-create-240000-jobs-by-2021.html

    NNN Video Report 04:10 Minute Length Mar-24-2017:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Sa_Bi says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Next steps to bring Trump down:

    Impeach Trump (Russian agent)

    Impeach Pence (Russian agent)

    Have a court rule that everybody has a right to be an American and to be eligible for POTUS

    Have a court rule that the Constitution as well as the 1st and 2nd Amendment are illegitimate because black people and women were denied a say on it

    Have a court appoint her as new POTUS

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Will politicians ever listen or learn?
    Apparently they can’t.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • p'odwats says:
      March 25, 2017 at 12:47 am

      Our political class is bought and paid for by globalist entities. We can blame them as much as we want, and Lord knows there’s plenty of fault on their end, but at some point we have to point the finger at the stupid American electorate that keeps voting them into office again and again. I live in California and my state has an endless stream of elected idiots from Governor Moonbeam Brown, the “Sanctuary” mayor of Los Angeles James Hahn, and such stalwart congressional fools from Maxine Waters to the Queen Fool herself Nancy Pelosi. These buffoons are lifetime politicians because they keep getting elected and re-elected to office time and time again. These people would not survive a week in the public sector because they would actually have to work and produce unlike what they do now in their cushy positions in the halls of Congress, the statehouse in Sacramento, and city hall in Los Angeles. Well connected and wealthy lobbyists keep these people in office with plenty of cash and goodies.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • aprilyn43 says:
        March 25, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Well you can’t win if you don’t try.
        Look .. If you want what you don’t have you have to do what you haven’t done!

        We wanted Trump, Christians (85%) prayed & God answered ! Trump Won !

        Like

        Reply
    • aprilyn43 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 12:51 am

      @Citizen817 – “Sundance” is right, neither party wanted Obamacare repealed !!
      The all of Congress needs to be removed !!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:28 am


    -18 min on Healthcare, and then more on Ryan & same
    -Louie Gohmert
    -Steve Forbes &
    Fred Barnes

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Lulu says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:29 am

    I’m beyond depressed. I’m thinking is it better to go Galt or blow all my money on prepped supplies or some combination…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • parteagirl says:
      March 25, 2017 at 12:32 am

      I posted this on the last thread. Maybe it will encourage you:

      That’s what’s odd to me: I DON’T think Trump worked “that hard.” Yes, he pitched in like a good team player should, and met with members of Congress, etc, but the Master Brander/Salesman we have come to know and love never pitched this the way we all know he can pitch something to the American people.

      The AHCA? That’s the name of this thing? Did very many people even know what that stood for? One of Trump’s signature communication techniques- mental images: the wall, signing the front of a paycheck, the media’s cameras not turning, the Wollman Ice Rink, The Snake, the scaffolding on the Capital Dome… all the memorable mental images Trump used during the campaign to help us SEE what he was trying to communicate- where was THAT Trump during this debate on one of his signature campaign promises? Curiously absent.

      Trump knows that WE the people are his ultimate leverage against The Swamp. That’s why he keeps having rallies, thank God. But why didn’t he use US, the people, to put pressure on our own Congressmen on behalf of this vote?

      I got a text message from the Trump Campaign yesterday like I used to during the Election Season and oddly, the message had nothing to do with the healthcare vote. Wouldn’t he have used his huge database of supporters to activate them to contact their Congressmen if this ONE vote on “Ryancare” was as important as “pass this NOW or we’ll end up with Single Payer?”

      Where was the Great Persuasive Motivator that filled airplane hangers in the middle of the night on this IF it was an “all or nothing” VOTE THIS NOW or SINGLE PAYER FOREVER battle? It was never pitched to us this way. It was not sold to us with “do or die” drama.

      THAT is why I do NOT think this was our only shot OR Trump’s only plan. The man has shown us that he works in PHASES. His campaign had three distinctive phases, and based on Trump’s behavior before, during and after this healthcare vote, it is apparent to me, at least, that this was phase one. Phase two was already a part of the plan, if it was needed, before phase one was even tried, according to the way Trump has operated in the past. Two ways to win, no way to lose. That’s been his pattern.

      Show me, please, when in Donald Trump’s life has he not persisted until he got what he was after. Melania is an example. She wouldn’t give him her phone number at first. (And he said later that was the smartest thing she could have done.)

      Then we all watched his silent smolder as Obama ROASTED him to his face at the 2011 Corespondent’s Dinner. Six years, $100 million of his own dollars, an 18 month grueling campaign, numerous debates, hundreds of rallies later, and Trump finally “got even.” And what did he do when the time came for him to take Obama’s place as President on Inauguration Day? He was so gracious and genuinely kind to that petty, undeserving man that it brought tears to my eyes.

      Nothing that I’ve learn about Donald Trump meshes with him giving UP or giving IN to a single payer healthcare system. Nothing.

      I will continue to do battle for our President- both on my knees in prayer and then on my feet. Who’s with me?

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • psadie says:
        March 25, 2017 at 12:35 am

        What struck me yesterday is when he spoke to reporters in the Oval Office with Pence and Price beside him is that NONE of them looked too upset! Hmmmmm?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • parteagirl says:
          March 25, 2017 at 12:41 am

          I think this phase was designed as a type of reconnaissance phase. “A lot was learned…”
          Knowledge is power, and Trump knows how to use it.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • streetparade says:
          March 25, 2017 at 12:46 am

          He’s going to put the best face on it that he can. This was a hit because Obamacare goes forward and the tax reform is not going to be as big as he wants partly because of that. That will effect job growth, but it is what it is.

          I do think he’ll work as much as possible with a “pen and a phone” though going forward. The congress is useless for the most part.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
      • Kristin says:
        March 25, 2017 at 12:42 am

        Me.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Kaco says:
        March 25, 2017 at 12:43 am

        I hope he has another plan up his sleeve, it is unaffordable. But I did get an email from teamtrump@trump2016.com two days ago.

        “You were given many lies about ObamaCare. As the President said during the campaign, it’s time to REPEAL and REPLACE it.

        Call your representative immediately to say you support our plan to fix ObamaCare’s disasters.

        You were given many lies with #Obamacare! Go with our plan! Call your Rep & let them know you’re behind #AHCA

        Find your representative here. >>

        Thank you,
        Team Trump”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • jmbuck says:
        March 25, 2017 at 12:47 am

        Well said, and thank you very much, I needed that. I believe the same thing, he never seemed passionate about this, just let Ryan try and gracefully supported his efforts. Like always taking the high road. He has another plan.

        He is a master at contracts, he has scoured that original bill, no doubt. I think all he needs is in the original bill the Democrats passed which gives so much power and decision making to the Secretary of HHS. He just used this to set the Republicans up, especially Ryan, who made his feelings about our President known. They had to be taken out if he wanted to get anything else done, especially tax cuts. They think now they have defeated him. How many times was he finished, done??? No way, he’s just getting started!

        Yes, and I too pray every night for him, his family, and all those in his cabinet working on behalf of us, the American People. MAGA

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • streetparade says:
          March 25, 2017 at 12:52 am

          This whole “set Ryan up” meme is actually the most disturbing thing to me. Do Trump supporters really have so low an opinion of the President that they really think he’d sink to such pettiness especially around an issue like people’s health care? Just to knife Ryan?

          I’m actually stunned the number of people pushing this stuff.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • jmbuck says:
            March 25, 2017 at 12:58 am

            What is so disturbing? Ryan openly opposed President Trump. Said he would never defend him, worked against him during the election. And you think we are petty?

            Like

            Reply
            • streetparade says:
              March 25, 2017 at 1:05 am

              I think if you think that Pres. Trump wasted his time, energy and political capital on repeal and replace in order to “set up” Paul Ryan that you have a very low opinion of the President. To do that in order to “get back” at somebody is petty and I do not think Pres. Trump is petty. That is all.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
          • psadie says:
            March 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

            What Trump did was let Ryan, Speaker of the House, do his job by legislating and putting a bill together which ended up with not enough support. It wasn’t petty for The House Leadership must do their part in Healthcare…unfortunately Ryan didn’t do a good enough job! This whole thing was “very complicated” so why was it a “rush job” to get it done fast?

            Like

            Reply
          • michael burkhalter says:
            March 25, 2017 at 1:07 am

            Its not that we have a low opinion of President trump. Quite the contrary we hold him in high esteem. What i believe Trump has done was allow Ryan to show exactly what type of job he was willing to do for our President and our citizens with this. Now that hes shown how much effort hes willing to put in the President can pick someone who will do the job correctly without catching alot of flack for going around Ryan.

            Like

            Reply
            • streetparade says:
              March 25, 2017 at 1:20 am

              Ryan actually worked very hard on this and the President said so and he clearly meant it. It’s very easy for the Freedom Caucus and Rand Paul and the luminaries of conservative talk radio to sit in the crowd and throw rocks. That’s all they’ve ever done and it’s all they’ll ever do.

              Like

              Reply
        • jmbuck says:
          March 25, 2017 at 12:53 am

          Yes, this was for you parteagirl. Loved what you wrote, thank you.

          Like

          Reply
      • Disgusted says:
        March 25, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Thank You. After reading your thoughts I feel much stronger, and I can now sleep comfortably. I think you are right, par.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Alison says:
        March 25, 2017 at 12:56 am

        Parteagirl – great post with much to ponder. Today (still not midnight in CO) was a tough blow, but I’m moving on to the next task along with President Trump. And two things I’m grateful for … Hillary is not President, and the ‘healthcare’ trolls who have been pooping in our branches for the last coupla weeks will crawl back in their caves. For now!

        Like

        Reply
      • michael burkhalter says:
        March 25, 2017 at 1:01 am

        Like you i believe Trump has a plan for the AHCA that isnt finished yet. I believe the recall was just the first part and it was used to put Ryan in a bad light and allow Trump to more easily replace him as the architect for his plan. The hurry up rush rush rush he allowed Ryan to do just to get some half-assed healthcare plan doesnt seem like the Trump ive seen operating for the last 2 years. At least it doesnt seem like he would have considered that plan a great piece of work to sign his name to. I think hes deliberately slowed the process to replace obamacare so that it can be taken apart bit by bit and replaced bit by bit with workable policies which will help Americans to save more money and receive better health care. Hey i voted for him, i support him and i have faith in him! MAGAS

        Like

        Reply
      • mot2grls says:
        March 25, 2017 at 1:12 am

        Me!!!

        Like

        Reply
      • Wend says:
        March 25, 2017 at 1:14 am

        I am, BF and Mom.

        Like

        Reply
      • Midwest Mom says:
        March 25, 2017 at 1:20 am

        Trump didn’t become a successful businessman by sitting around acting stupid. I agree with parteagirl

        Like

        Reply
    • AndrewJackson says:
      March 25, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Keep the faith. Remember, we got Trump elected. His election alone killed so many globalist goals instantly. Remember TPP, I do, and its not happening. We live to see another day and keep on battling.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      March 25, 2017 at 1:00 am

      Lulu, Trump WON today. He took out Ryan, deleted the stupid bill Ryan and the US CoC wanted. Trump exposed everyone in the House who is a foe to his agenda on both sides and knows how tocombat the future.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Full Tucker Carlson

    Richard Goodstein,
    fmr H. Clinton campaign advisor
    . https://youtu.be/VQTEXnE5C1M

    Wm Binney,
    NSA Whistleblower
    . https://youtu.be/lkChOSdOgcc

    Gov Greg Abbott
    . https://youtu.be/dI55dgfGJ1M

    Thomas Krumpter,
    Nassau Cnty Police Commissioner
    . https://youtu.be/c8j2dSSGEIY

    Cyrus Mehta,
    Immigration Attny
    . https://youtu.be/7J9qNFOaMJ8

    Chris Christie
    . https://youtu.be/VQTEXnE5C1M

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. JoD says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Feeling melancholic, I miss all those great early morning pictures of bacon?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

    WOW Video!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Howie says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

    President Trump is going to Cap the T on the Uniparty.
    Capping the T
    At the beginning of the 20th century, the use of torpedoes and long-range guns forced commanders to engage enemy ships from thousands of yards away. With advanced fire-control capability and rotating turrets, the battleships of the day could effectively destroy enemy ships while maneuvering at fast speeds. The most desired tactic in battle was capping or crossing the T, in which a ship is positioned perpendicular to the enemy, allowing all of its guns to bear while receiving only forward guns from the enemy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. psadie says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Don’t know if this was posted but PTrump did have WINNING yesterday…

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-24/trump-wins-virginia-judge-refuses-block-revised-travel-ban

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Kaco says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Has anyone seen this clip?

    “Veteran weighs in after VA hospital removes Trump portrait”

    They don’t want to put his picture up because they’re going to impeach him? What is going on in the VA?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Why did the White House keep using the word “repeal”? It created the illusion that a repeal of Obamacare was actually possible right now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:58 am

    It’s not the failure of this bill that bothers me. It’s the fact that Trump keeps going out of his way to stick up for Ryan.

    Is he being duped or playing some sort of game I just can’t comprehend?

    Like

    Reply
  18. DebbieUK says:
    March 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

    ” pleased “

    Like

    Reply
  19. CheshireCat says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:16 am

    The “Freedom Caucus” pushed for 100% and got 0%. Way to go.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Bull Durham says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Trump was the only stakeholder in the deal that wanted to Repeal and Replace.
    All the others hold a stake in maintaining a corrupt government.
    You can’t deal with two different goals.
    The other side of a deal has to want something.
    They want No Change, No Reform.

    They want no budget. They want no Wall. They want no deportation of illegals.
    They want no Infrastructure. They want no Tax reform.

    They want no People influencing policy.
    They want no Sovereignty.

    They want no second term.
    They want no end to war.
    They want no investigation of pedophilia.
    They want no prosecution of any officials.

    There cannot be deals with these people because they don’t want what we want, what Trump wants.

    Once you and Trump’s circle understand this, a new strategy and tactics can be used.
    The Art of Prosecution, The Art of Exposure, the Art of Public Outrage.

    A few examples of high order must be made to change the reality.
    Fear and retribution must be a calculus.
    They must be made into compliant participants in Trump’s agenda.

    The Deal must be “to jail” unless they comply. Even for those who are not criminally indictable, if they see a parade of takedowns and perp walks, they will become compliant with what Trump needs. They all have dirt they don’t want exposed.

    It’s hardball time because the game is not a Deal.
    The game is win or you lose.
    Winning no longer means cutting deals with these people.
    It means breaking them, destroying them, prosecuting them, driving them out of office.

    He can cut deals with business and corporate leaders. We see that. He does those every day.
    But with the Congress? They don’t want anything he intends to do. He can’t make a deal with them.
    Meanwhile, they mean to destroy him.

    It’s a fight to the death and he has to destroy them.

    Like

    Reply
    • Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
      March 25, 2017 at 1:23 am

      Totally agreed with you. I think Trump will come out just fine at the end of all this. He actually didn’t even seem upset by the loss.

      One question though. Why do you think he keeps supporting Ryan? There is HEAVY movement in the House towards replacing him as speaker, so why do you think Trump is saying he should stay? I trust Trump but am just wondering what his plan is here.

      Like

      Reply
  21. andi lee says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. JimBob says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:24 am

    I like President Trump, but from what I have been hearing and reading, this bill that Ryan put together was a stinker.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s