March 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #65

Trump Wins Again.! Starbucks Caves In.!
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Just Announced Plans To Make America Great Again.!
Starbucks is ramping up its hiring efforts, announcing plans Wednesday to create more than 240,000 jobs globally by 2021, including 68,000 new jobs in the U.S.
Full Story:
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/03/22/starbucks-to-create-240000-jobs-by-2021.html
NNN Video Report 04:10 Minute Length Mar-24-2017:
Still a globalist…How many veterans? Me thinks he lies!
Exactly. First it was going to be 10k refugees that would be hired. How many refugees will be given the priority of these new hires? new CEO, same BS.
Except shultz isnt leaving. Hes taking over the super high end starbucks rheyre designing. Same old same old. I think of this every time starbucks us discussed>
Next steps to bring Trump down:
Impeach Trump (Russian agent)
Impeach Pence (Russian agent)
Have a court rule that everybody has a right to be an American and to be eligible for POTUS
Have a court rule that the Constitution as well as the 1st and 2nd Amendment are illegitimate because black people and women were denied a say on it
Have a court appoint her as new POTUS
Gee whiz, I though I had dark fantasies, but you take the cake!
I believe they are called nightmares.
@Sa_Ba – This is Sarcasm .. right ?
Ah, Sa_Bi, please step away from the keyboard…easy big fella
Will politicians ever listen or learn?
Apparently they can’t.
Our political class is bought and paid for by globalist entities. We can blame them as much as we want, and Lord knows there’s plenty of fault on their end, but at some point we have to point the finger at the stupid American electorate that keeps voting them into office again and again. I live in California and my state has an endless stream of elected idiots from Governor Moonbeam Brown, the “Sanctuary” mayor of Los Angeles James Hahn, and such stalwart congressional fools from Maxine Waters to the Queen Fool herself Nancy Pelosi. These buffoons are lifetime politicians because they keep getting elected and re-elected to office time and time again. These people would not survive a week in the public sector because they would actually have to work and produce unlike what they do now in their cushy positions in the halls of Congress, the statehouse in Sacramento, and city hall in Los Angeles. Well connected and wealthy lobbyists keep these people in office with plenty of cash and goodies.
Well you can’t win if you don’t try.
Look .. If you want what you don’t have you have to do what you haven’t done!
We wanted Trump, Christians (85%) prayed & God answered ! Trump Won !
@Citizen817 – “Sundance” is right, neither party wanted Obamacare repealed !!
The all of Congress needs to be removed !!
-18 min on Healthcare, and then more on Ryan & same
-Louie Gohmert
-Steve Forbes &
Fred Barnes
I’m beyond depressed. I’m thinking is it better to go Galt or blow all my money on prepped supplies or some combination…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted this on the last thread. Maybe it will encourage you:
That’s what’s odd to me: I DON’T think Trump worked “that hard.” Yes, he pitched in like a good team player should, and met with members of Congress, etc, but the Master Brander/Salesman we have come to know and love never pitched this the way we all know he can pitch something to the American people.
The AHCA? That’s the name of this thing? Did very many people even know what that stood for? One of Trump’s signature communication techniques- mental images: the wall, signing the front of a paycheck, the media’s cameras not turning, the Wollman Ice Rink, The Snake, the scaffolding on the Capital Dome… all the memorable mental images Trump used during the campaign to help us SEE what he was trying to communicate- where was THAT Trump during this debate on one of his signature campaign promises? Curiously absent.
Trump knows that WE the people are his ultimate leverage against The Swamp. That’s why he keeps having rallies, thank God. But why didn’t he use US, the people, to put pressure on our own Congressmen on behalf of this vote?
I got a text message from the Trump Campaign yesterday like I used to during the Election Season and oddly, the message had nothing to do with the healthcare vote. Wouldn’t he have used his huge database of supporters to activate them to contact their Congressmen if this ONE vote on “Ryancare” was as important as “pass this NOW or we’ll end up with Single Payer?”
Where was the Great Persuasive Motivator that filled airplane hangers in the middle of the night on this IF it was an “all or nothing” VOTE THIS NOW or SINGLE PAYER FOREVER battle? It was never pitched to us this way. It was not sold to us with “do or die” drama.
THAT is why I do NOT think this was our only shot OR Trump’s only plan. The man has shown us that he works in PHASES. His campaign had three distinctive phases, and based on Trump’s behavior before, during and after this healthcare vote, it is apparent to me, at least, that this was phase one. Phase two was already a part of the plan, if it was needed, before phase one was even tried, according to the way Trump has operated in the past. Two ways to win, no way to lose. That’s been his pattern.
Show me, please, when in Donald Trump’s life has he not persisted until he got what he was after. Melania is an example. She wouldn’t give him her phone number at first. (And he said later that was the smartest thing she could have done.)
Then we all watched his silent smolder as Obama ROASTED him to his face at the 2011 Corespondent’s Dinner. Six years, $100 million of his own dollars, an 18 month grueling campaign, numerous debates, hundreds of rallies later, and Trump finally “got even.” And what did he do when the time came for him to take Obama’s place as President on Inauguration Day? He was so gracious and genuinely kind to that petty, undeserving man that it brought tears to my eyes.
Nothing that I’ve learn about Donald Trump meshes with him giving UP or giving IN to a single payer healthcare system. Nothing.
I will continue to do battle for our President- both on my knees in prayer and then on my feet. Who’s with me?
What struck me yesterday is when he spoke to reporters in the Oval Office with Pence and Price beside him is that NONE of them looked too upset! Hmmmmm?
I think this phase was designed as a type of reconnaissance phase. “A lot was learned…”
Knowledge is power, and Trump knows how to use it.
He’s going to put the best face on it that he can. This was a hit because Obamacare goes forward and the tax reform is not going to be as big as he wants partly because of that. That will effect job growth, but it is what it is.
I do think he’ll work as much as possible with a “pen and a phone” though going forward. The congress is useless for the most part.
Me.
I hope he has another plan up his sleeve, it is unaffordable. But I did get an email from teamtrump@trump2016.com two days ago.
“You were given many lies about ObamaCare. As the President said during the campaign, it’s time to REPEAL and REPLACE it.
Call your representative immediately to say you support our plan to fix ObamaCare’s disasters.
You were given many lies with #Obamacare! Go with our plan! Call your Rep & let them know you’re behind #AHCA
Find your representative here. >>
Thank you,
Team Trump”
I saw the email too, but even reading it again, it says “support our plan” not “stop single payer”- which would have created much more urgency if Team Trump believed those were the stakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got the same email.
Well said, and thank you very much, I needed that. I believe the same thing, he never seemed passionate about this, just let Ryan try and gracefully supported his efforts. Like always taking the high road. He has another plan.
He is a master at contracts, he has scoured that original bill, no doubt. I think all he needs is in the original bill the Democrats passed which gives so much power and decision making to the Secretary of HHS. He just used this to set the Republicans up, especially Ryan, who made his feelings about our President known. They had to be taken out if he wanted to get anything else done, especially tax cuts. They think now they have defeated him. How many times was he finished, done??? No way, he’s just getting started!
Yes, and I too pray every night for him, his family, and all those in his cabinet working on behalf of us, the American People. MAGA
This whole “set Ryan up” meme is actually the most disturbing thing to me. Do Trump supporters really have so low an opinion of the President that they really think he’d sink to such pettiness especially around an issue like people’s health care? Just to knife Ryan?
I’m actually stunned the number of people pushing this stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is so disturbing? Ryan openly opposed President Trump. Said he would never defend him, worked against him during the election. And you think we are petty?
LikeLike
I think if you think that Pres. Trump wasted his time, energy and political capital on repeal and replace in order to “set up” Paul Ryan that you have a very low opinion of the President. To do that in order to “get back” at somebody is petty and I do not think Pres. Trump is petty. That is all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What Trump did was let Ryan, Speaker of the House, do his job by legislating and putting a bill together which ended up with not enough support. It wasn’t petty for The House Leadership must do their part in Healthcare…unfortunately Ryan didn’t do a good enough job! This whole thing was “very complicated” so why was it a “rush job” to get it done fast?
LikeLike
Its not that we have a low opinion of President trump. Quite the contrary we hold him in high esteem. What i believe Trump has done was allow Ryan to show exactly what type of job he was willing to do for our President and our citizens with this. Now that hes shown how much effort hes willing to put in the President can pick someone who will do the job correctly without catching alot of flack for going around Ryan.
Ryan actually worked very hard on this and the President said so and he clearly meant it. It’s very easy for the Freedom Caucus and Rand Paul and the luminaries of conservative talk radio to sit in the crowd and throw rocks. That’s all they’ve ever done and it’s all they’ll ever do.
LikeLike
Yes, this was for you parteagirl. Loved what you wrote, thank you.
Thank You. After reading your thoughts I feel much stronger, and I can now sleep comfortably. I think you are right, par.
Parteagirl – great post with much to ponder. Today (still not midnight in CO) was a tough blow, but I’m moving on to the next task along with President Trump. And two things I’m grateful for … Hillary is not President, and the ‘healthcare’ trolls who have been pooping in our branches for the last coupla weeks will crawl back in their caves. For now!
Like you i believe Trump has a plan for the AHCA that isnt finished yet. I believe the recall was just the first part and it was used to put Ryan in a bad light and allow Trump to more easily replace him as the architect for his plan. The hurry up rush rush rush he allowed Ryan to do just to get some half-assed healthcare plan doesnt seem like the Trump ive seen operating for the last 2 years. At least it doesnt seem like he would have considered that plan a great piece of work to sign his name to. I think hes deliberately slowed the process to replace obamacare so that it can be taken apart bit by bit and replaced bit by bit with workable policies which will help Americans to save more money and receive better health care. Hey i voted for him, i support him and i have faith in him! MAGAS
Me!!!
I am, BF and Mom.
Trump didn’t become a successful businessman by sitting around acting stupid. I agree with parteagirl
Keep the faith. Remember, we got Trump elected. His election alone killed so many globalist goals instantly. Remember TPP, I do, and its not happening. We live to see another day and keep on battling.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Drain the Swamp – Start by removing everyone of the “Bums” from DC !
Get the Crooks Out !!
The president has been in office barely two months. Things are just getting started.
KTF!!
Keep the faith is right. And always remember Hillary could have won.
Lulu, Trump WON today. He took out Ryan, deleted the stupid bill Ryan and the US CoC wanted. Trump exposed everyone in the House who is a foe to his agenda on both sides and knows how tocombat the future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Full Tucker Carlson
Richard Goodstein,
fmr H. Clinton campaign advisor
. https://youtu.be/VQTEXnE5C1M
Wm Binney,
NSA Whistleblower
. https://youtu.be/lkChOSdOgcc
Gov Greg Abbott
. https://youtu.be/dI55dgfGJ1M
Thomas Krumpter,
Nassau Cnty Police Commissioner
. https://youtu.be/c8j2dSSGEIY
Cyrus Mehta,
Immigration Attny
. https://youtu.be/7J9qNFOaMJ8
Chris Christie
. https://youtu.be/VQTEXnE5C1M
This is so funny … those that openly Hated Trump, now are doing a “tap dance” to get on the band wagon !
@Citizen 817 – Comey is a “rabid dog” & needs to be removed !!!
Its no secret they have lousy service…
Lord I hope this isn’t a scam & a sham! Trump’s been wearing a bullseye for far too long !!
PRAY!
Good, they need one.
Feeling melancholic, I miss all those great early morning pictures of bacon?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ive got your bacon pic…
Wow, that’s too funny! LOL
Me, too. Where’s Nyet with our bacon and breakfast?
WOW Video!
President Trump is going to Cap the T on the Uniparty.
Capping the T
At the beginning of the 20th century, the use of torpedoes and long-range guns forced commanders to engage enemy ships from thousands of yards away. With advanced fire-control capability and rotating turrets, the battleships of the day could effectively destroy enemy ships while maneuvering at fast speeds. The most desired tactic in battle was capping or crossing the T, in which a ship is positioned perpendicular to the enemy, allowing all of its guns to bear while receiving only forward guns from the enemy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t know if this was posted but PTrump did have WINNING yesterday…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-24/trump-wins-virginia-judge-refuses-block-revised-travel-ban
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has anyone seen this clip?
“Veteran weighs in after VA hospital removes Trump portrait”
They don’t want to put his picture up because they’re going to impeach him? What is going on in the VA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why did the White House keep using the word “repeal”? It created the illusion that a repeal of Obamacare was actually possible right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GGS, Not happening now. Dead in the water. Moving on to the Wall and Tax Cuts
LikeLiked by 1 person
GGS, Not happening now. Dead in the water. Moving on to the Wall and Tax Cuts
Playing the long game.Trump has repeatedly said Obamacare is going to collapse and he wants to fix it before it does. When it does ,he won’t be responsible. Democrats may be only too p,eased to negotiate when enough people get really angry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly.
It’s not the failure of this bill that bothers me. It’s the fact that Trump keeps going out of his way to stick up for Ryan.
Is he being duped or playing some sort of game I just can’t comprehend?
‘duped’? You really think so?
I don’t know. That’s why I’m asking.
I can’t for the life of me think why Trump keeps sticking his neck out to help protect a turd like Ryan.
” pleased “
The “Freedom Caucus” pushed for 100% and got 0%. Way to go.
Trump was the only stakeholder in the deal that wanted to Repeal and Replace.
All the others hold a stake in maintaining a corrupt government.
You can’t deal with two different goals.
The other side of a deal has to want something.
They want No Change, No Reform.
They want no budget. They want no Wall. They want no deportation of illegals.
They want no Infrastructure. They want no Tax reform.
They want no People influencing policy.
They want no Sovereignty.
They want no second term.
They want no end to war.
They want no investigation of pedophilia.
They want no prosecution of any officials.
There cannot be deals with these people because they don’t want what we want, what Trump wants.
Once you and Trump’s circle understand this, a new strategy and tactics can be used.
The Art of Prosecution, The Art of Exposure, the Art of Public Outrage.
A few examples of high order must be made to change the reality.
Fear and retribution must be a calculus.
They must be made into compliant participants in Trump’s agenda.
The Deal must be “to jail” unless they comply. Even for those who are not criminally indictable, if they see a parade of takedowns and perp walks, they will become compliant with what Trump needs. They all have dirt they don’t want exposed.
It’s hardball time because the game is not a Deal.
The game is win or you lose.
Winning no longer means cutting deals with these people.
It means breaking them, destroying them, prosecuting them, driving them out of office.
He can cut deals with business and corporate leaders. We see that. He does those every day.
But with the Congress? They don’t want anything he intends to do. He can’t make a deal with them.
Meanwhile, they mean to destroy him.
It’s a fight to the death and he has to destroy them.
Totally agreed with you. I think Trump will come out just fine at the end of all this. He actually didn’t even seem upset by the loss.
One question though. Why do you think he keeps supporting Ryan? There is HEAVY movement in the House towards replacing him as speaker, so why do you think Trump is saying he should stay? I trust Trump but am just wondering what his plan is here.
I like President Trump, but from what I have been hearing and reading, this bill that Ryan put together was a stinker.
