Epic Liberalism in Punditry: CNN’s Michael Smerconish Edition…

Jumpin’ Ju-Ju bones, check out the level of Moonbattery in this exhibit.

CNN’s Michael Smerconish affirming government mandated health insurance by comparison to mandated Home and Auto insurance required by the underwriting lender:

Holy Cats ! Have Pennsylvania liberals really reached that level of cognitive dissonance?

The requirement to take out mortgage insurance policy, or an auto-insurance policy is directly related to the loan underwriter, the private bank or financial institution, mandating you insure them against the risk of loss. You agree to the loan terms.

If you want a loan for the product (house or car), you must insure the lender against catastrophic loss (fire, accident etc.), or your own default on the loan. In the auto example the state can also demand coverage in the event your behavior with the vehicle produces catastrophic loss to another (ie. uninsured motorist).

This has nothing to do with government forced insurance coverage of your own body or physical health – UNLESS the progressive argument extends to: the government underwrites or loans you your personage; ie. the government owns your physical body.

Is that what Smerconish is arguing here?

