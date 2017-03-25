Epic Liberalism in Punditry: CNN’s Michael Smerconish Edition…

Jumpin’ Ju-Ju bones, check out the level of Moonbattery in this exhibit.
CNN’s Michael Smerconish affirming government mandated health insurance by comparison to mandated Home and Auto insurance required by the underwriting lender:
Holy Cats ! Have Pennsylvania liberals really reached that level of cognitive dissonance?
The requirement to take out mortgage insurance policy, or an auto-insurance policy is directly related to the loan underwriter, the private bank or financial institution, mandating you insure them against the risk of loss. You agree to the loan terms.
If you want a loan for the product (house or car), you must insure the lender against catastrophic loss (fire, accident etc.), or your own default on the loan. In the auto example the state can also demand coverage in the event your behavior with the vehicle produces catastrophic loss to another (ie. uninsured motorist).
This has nothing to do with government forced insurance coverage of your own body or physical health – UNLESS the progressive argument extends to: the government underwrites or loans you your personage; ie. the government owns your physical body.
Is that what Smerconish is arguing here?
Seems obvious to me.
O.M.G. yes the stupid really does hurt. In an all out effort to appear smarter or something then the average person on the Right we get this. This will never end, it’s to far gone now.
Not just epic, but staggering stupidity.
We are all government issue, Joe
Considering US tax policies I would yes; slavery is alive and well.
Hilliary was telling the truth (perhaps the only time) when she said Congress was run like a slave plantation; she could have gone further with the truth. A2, you’re right on…the whole country is a slave plantation…and we all know “what I’m talking about.”
Smerconish? Is that his real name? Sorry but I can’t stop laughing.
Sounds like a name right out of Get Smart! (except he isn’t)
Here’s another analogy:
Moonbats: Congress must fully fund Obozo Care because Congress passed Obozo Care.
Response: Congress must fully fund the prompt deportation of all illegal aliens because Congress passed immigration laws providing for deportation of illegal aliens.
Moonbats: But, but, but muh healthcare! It’s not fair!
Response: But, but, but murder victims, rape victims, job losses! It’s not fair!
LOL
Yikes, cash for clunkers. Quick hide the oldsters.
Let’s not fuel any ideas for the left or they will Incorporate government mandated life insurance into Obamacare. Then we must buy life insurance for old people as part of social justice. If the medical industry fails, you get paid upon death.
The life insurance industry will score a huge chunk of GDP and a major factor in campaign funding. The politicians will be all over it. They just have to have the right sales pitch.
Forgot the beneficiary since “you get paid upon death” — Political Moonbats.
LOL… Last I checked, loans are optional, my physical body is not!
Liberalism = Mental Disorder
Smerconish has one of those horrible -ism diseases. It used to be prevented or controlled by good education, critical thought, and a hard working, voting population.
Unfortunately, I think we’re getting close to one those massive lead therapy treatment campaigns…
Worst part is, knowing which half of the population is going to get it.
Well, Smerconish has been a moron for a long time. So, nothing surprising here.
Interesting point is that while auto insurance is required a good percentage of illegals drive without it. Again we law abiding citizens are stuck paying ‘uninsured motorists’ insurance. Thus when something happens our insurer pays and our premiums go up.
The illegals are the only ones who exercise our actual right to travel…taxes n tags were for business trucks. Laws still iin the books!
Someone remind the idiot No One is required by law to buy a house or a car,
The leftist-GOPe approach to this has me spitting red hot, high velocity nails.
There is ZERO authority for a federal role in our health care. PERIOD.
The US Constitution does not grant the federal government a role in our health care. No matter how John Roberts wants to twist it, slice it, or spin it.
Therefore, the control of health care falls to the States, or The People, respectively.
The question becomes, what are WE going to DO about it ?
Well, I did read somewhere once that US citizens were put up as collateral for US debt.
This really upset me when I learned of it about 8 years ago
http://www.usa-the-republic.com/revenue/true_history/Chap8.html
Yes – that is the definition of debt. Money today in exchange a portion of your future labor in the future.
Insurance is Protection against financial loss. Obamacare (and Ryancare) Cause financial loss.
Government healthcare means people become replaceable consumer units, to be “retired” or replaced as needed, converted to fertilizer or disposed at government whim, convenience and profit.
Single payer gives them direct control of this process.
Am I missing something? Auto insurance is required in every state, by the state, regardless of whether your auto is subject to a lien. It is based on the state’s interest in public health and safety. So it is analogous to mandating health insurance.
The home insurance analogy is, though, off target. That is mandated by mortgage companies.
Aren’t I correct on this?
In reality, we are once again subsidizing the illegal aliens and their abuses of our health and safety. If you are the victim in an accident with an illegal alien, you pay and they walk.
ILLEGAL ALIENS = MY SLAVERY
The states require liability insurance.
Liability car insurance covers damages to another person resulting from an accident you cause.
That’s different from an auto lender requiring insurance to protect his investment/loan.
Yes. But the liability coverage — which I was focusing on — is mandated by the state and that is analogous to mandated health insurance. So there is *some* validity to their point, however distasteful.
You don’t pay a penalty for not driving.
Except extreme, extreme hardship and low quality of life. Unless you live in NYC.
Liability coverage is required if you choose to own a car. Does the government mandate that you MUST own a car? No. Not yet anyway.
Yes, yes… IMO that’s a fairly weak argument though. I’d like to see it tested in court. I doubt most judges would give it much purchase.
My point was that this “argument” is not as hilarious as it seems. I’m not saying it justifies mandatory health insurance. Just weighing arguments… which is what I do.
You’re missing everything. You don’t have to drive. The individual mandate is a tax on your merely existing as a living human citizen. The fact that at certain income levels Obamacare subsidizes the mandated purchase of insurance doesn’t change the fact that it allows – in principle – the government to mandate anything. They could require someone with zero income to buy an insurance policy that costs $40,000 per year. The difference between that obscene situation and the current nature of the individual mandate is only one of degree, not kind.
Well spin it how you will. Fact is the state requires insurance if you drive a car. It’s a reasonable analogy no matter if it’s a desirable one or not.
Nope, you’re off target.
Owning a car or house is a choice.
Not having a car is hardly “a choice” in most places in the U.S.
I’m from Bucks Count, PA, where Michael Smerconish grew up. He was an R, but sold out to the Dems when he was offered a spot on CNN and Sirius. No one here has followed him since then, but the story is that his ego grew tenfold since then. Smerconish is a turncoat to all who live here. Unless you are a Dem. and an idiot…..
Go, Trump! Philly For Trump ruled today, even if it does not show up on the news. Great job for all who showed up!
The ultimate aim of government-controlled healthcare is to create a system where the government can force you to live ‘healthy’ (as defined by the government).
Basically the Hitler Youth for adults.
That’s complete bullshit and wishful thinking. Government decisions are arbitrary. For example, everybody over 70 on average is a net drain on the healthcare system therefore everybody over 70 shouldn’t be treated when they get sick. They don’t give a shit if you are healthy or not.
If youre old, disabled, political dissenter, etc too bad. Look hard at Hilter’s T4 healthcare prograrm… it will be coming sooner than later.
I would say a stealth T4 program has existed or years in the nursing homes.
Yep, look at dat 101yr old Rockafeller relic that finally died.
Cyber tech and robits in the future offer even more chaos.
I’m sure politicians will be the first to claim the rights to having their superior brains planted into cyborgs. Nancy Pelosi might have already had it done…lol
one of the most common signs of heat exhaustion is: confusion. he must have just been outside in the sun too long. maybe it’s that way for him everyday and with no cover it goes right to his brain literally.
http://www.webmd.com/fitness-exercise/heat-exhaustion#1
It will not stop with the insurance. Once you are in the new insurance scheme you will become a possible risk to the collective good.. a possible claim. Your behavior will have to be monitored to make sure you do not engage in risky activity. Enter the minders.
In her confirmation hearing Kagan never stated that a law requiring the eating of broccoli would be unconstitutional – only that it would be a “stupid law”. She’s the most dangerous “justice” on the court.
Smerc. is a Philadelphia Ambulance Chaser whose Idea of a Great Republican was Arlen Specterd. Nuff said.
The best thing about Ryan’s bill would have been ending the individual mandate. Of course, it should still be declared unconstitutional as a capitation tax.
To be American Citizen u must pay the King!
Yep another dolt that hasn’t read the Constitution….
Smerconish thinks like an academic, which means he is demonstrating the loss of ability to think…
It’s that or he believes all rights are endowed by the government.
Does anyone listen to this guy?
Mr. levin and Mr. Smerconish, if you are reading this blog, I don’t listen to you anymore.
