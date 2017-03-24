Speaker Paul Ryan Full Press Conference After Pulling Healthcare Reform Bill…

After removing the Healthcare reform bill from consideration and a vote in the House of Representatives, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan gives a press statement and answers questions about the failure of the Obamacare repeal and replace effort.

Speaker Ryan shares his conversation with President Trump and his recommendation to pull the bill. President Trump agreed with Ryan’s request.

Having defended the ObamaCare legislation, the UniParty House of Representatives can now move forward to the next objective: NOT passing President Trump tax reforms. This will take them to the biggest objective: NOT passing the seismic President Trump’s budget cuts.

UniParty CONservatives throughout media will attempt to obfuscate the result of today’s vote to save ObamaCare, and find a way to hide their UniParty agenda.

