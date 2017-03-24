Speaker Paul Ryan Full Press Conference After Pulling Healthcare Reform Bill…

After removing the Healthcare reform bill from consideration and a vote in the House of Representatives, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan gives a press statement and answers questions about the failure of the Obamacare repeal and replace effort.
Speaker Ryan shares his conversation with President Trump and his recommendation to pull the bill. President Trump agreed with Ryan’s request.
Having defended the ObamaCare legislation, the UniParty House of Representatives can now move forward to the next objective: NOT passing President Trump tax reforms. This will take them to the biggest objective: NOT passing the seismic President Trump’s budget cuts.
UniParty CONservatives throughout media will attempt to obfuscate the result of today’s vote to save ObamaCare, and find a way to hide their UniParty agenda.
As usual, the crowd over at BB is using his support of Ryancare as an excuse to blackpill about Trump for the usual Muh Conservatism reasons TOLD YOU HE WAS A SECRET LIEBRAL.
Yep.. I left from over there..Breitbart has been beating up Trump for a week now.
Yes I’ve been noticing more and more that you can’t even trust Breitbart news now. They publish some good articles but they are starting to get filled up with typical mainstream journalists. I remember the Breitbart folks were so high on John Bolton as Secretary of State I’m glad Trump was smart enough not to make that move. It’s been clear from the beginning but Trump has to battle the swamp on both sides of the isle.
what a bunch of balderdash! Ryan said getting good stuff done is hard. How would he know? The last Republican that got good stuff done was Ronald Reagan. Once again these toadies stepped up to the plate … and whiffed. Inside, I can imagine Ryan was chortling to himself and thinking: no repeal of EmbalmerCare; mission accomplished.
You do realize that Tom Price wrote most of this bill right?
I keep trying to tell some people that but they keep saying that Ryan secretly wrote the bill. This is Tom Price’s bill.
I have told everyone I know it is Prices bill, but they still have the same mantra.. the same they hear on Fox News and from the Freedom Caucus and the cuckservatives..Will people ever learn?
Paul Ryan promoted the bill
as his own, did he not? Did
he not lead the public to
believe it was his? And why
was this do you think?
It may be Price’s bill, but it does nothing to improve healthcare delivery. Focusing on health insurance instead of health care delivery is stupid, but they know that no one will call them on it.
The federal government has no Constitutional authority to be involved in health insurance, yet the Republicans are doing exactly that.
Who hired Price for HHS?
LikeLike
Price is a shill. Bad pick. Pence?
LikeLike
I do SD.
Tom Price is the problem he should not have gotten this position. He is a NEVER TRUMP and was an attendee at the never Trump secret Sea Island meeting.
LikeLike
While I do not deny Price wrote much of the bill. My question is – Why wasn’t he out there with the powerpoint presentation, at least helping to explain? Why wasn’t Price out there taking ownership.?
DHS Kelly has been out front explaining President Trump’s border security and Tillerson has been out there saying he is following the ‘bosses’ orders, etc.. Did not SOT Mnuchin go before the G20 and lay down the Trump Doctrine?
LikeLike
Relieved Ryan’s “Good Stuff” didn’t get done! With due respect to all here, this was junk science. Period! Those who said “this was the only way” and “now or never”, are flat wrong.
There is another way…a better way, and I predict it will happen. Get 60 votes (down the road) for an actual repeal and replace ( for those who insist on the replace) bill. Two ways that will happen, and It will happen. 1. Democrats come crying for a bill when the whole thing is collapsing. 2. Midterm election results produce the votes needed, and I could care less if there is an “R” or a “D” next to there name.
I was never thrilled with the idea that HHS was moving policy to get it Obama care done and I didn’t like hearing it as part of the “big plan”. Of course Price should do all he can anyway I the meantime, but that’s still too much power in one mans hands. I’ve always questioned the constitutionality of Congress abdacating it’s duty to legislate and allowing an unelected administrator essentially create a good portion of the law. Sounds good when your guy is in, but it’s non too pretty when it’s a usurper. I will never forget the great usurper Obama.
In the near term nothing should be done to cripple Obama care or the dems will use their propaganda machine and tie it to the neck of Trump.
Exactly.
Gutless wonders. A bunch of gutless wonders.
A bunch of lieing ba$tards living off the tax payers dime😠😠😠
I am furious that they chickened out at the last moment. Should have had the vote and get the no votes out on a massive billboard.
If Ryan did not allow a vote how do they know for sure that the vote was going to fall short?
Paul Ryan reminds me and kinda looks like the traitor VP MacLeish in designated survivor IMO.
See what I mean.. Now of course Ryan will be the evil one and the cuckservatives will be the heros..and thanks to Breitbart..the people will never know the real truth..
They are not heroes to me. I wanted there no votes on record because they will do this over and over again. It is a pity the President didn’t force the issue.
Remember this one from pre-election!
Our leader knows how to play the game!
The pain is only going to get worse.
It’s called Obamacare and it’s really starting to stink like a dead skunk. Trump tried. Ryan looks impotent. When the pain index is even higher, there will be more pressure to DO SOMETHING.
Trump as an employer has hated Obamacare with it’s ONE option per many states to buy insurance. Trump has complained about the massive deductibles for people. Trump gets the pain factor. Ryan does not.
I’m still with Trump.
The American people lost big league today. The Freedom Caucus and the GOPe are still showing their true colors because they did not care – it was all about them and THEIR beliefs. For some of them who are NeverTrumpers, it was about making Trump looking bad.
That has been my contention all along, they are/were the original ‘NeverTrumpers’.
Proof positive is all the air time the MSM gave them and their objections to how Obamacare had to be unraveled, by virtue of how the Dems constructed it.
Too bad we didnt get all the ‘no’ votes recorded as we go forward.
Amen . They don’t care about Main Street Americans . Sad .
What about the Conservatives who are really to blame for the failed bill..We needed this bill..it wasn’t perfect.. but it could be honed..I hope the Freedom Caucus is happy.
And that SOMETHING is going to much more to the Democrats liking than it will be to the Freedom Caucus’ liking.
See the video I just posted. This is what Scott Adams is saying is Trump’s master persuasion move on healthcare. Watch his whiteboard explanation. Learn the Art of the Deal.
Scott Adams talks about Trump’s healthcare persuasion play. Trump is walking away from a plan he didn’t like that Ryan was dead set on. It’s brilliant.
Scott Adams on Periscope.
https://www.periscope.tv/ScottAdamsSays/1BdGYPoabOYKX?
Watched it. Scott Adams is often right on target. Let’s hope he just hit a bullseye.
Remember the line from Hunt from Red October? This is what I would say to the Freedom Caucus…. “you arrogant ass. You’ve killed us!”
This was the chance to get ourselves off of Obamacare. The 3 phase process was the way to do it. Now, we’re all stuck with Ocare…. which will continue to melt down until the pressure boils over. Except now, the fix will be something the Democrats will have to buy off on. Great…. Thanks Breitbart, Levin, et al.
Understand, PDJT is not an idealogue. He is president of the whole country and is very pragmatic and solution oriented. The only thing now that can pass is a ‘fix’ of Obamacare. No PP defund. No Medicaid to States. Unreal.
Amen..you have it right..but the people out there are applauding the Freedom Caucus..they have no idea what just happened.
Amen . They don’t care about Main Street Americans . Sad .
“No PP defund. No Medicaid to States. Unreal.”Who put the PP defund in? Seriously, can you say loose Susan Collins and maybe Murkowski in the Senate so that Pence has to break the tie? Can you say poison pill? Can you say they wanted this killed. Yes I am that cynical. Medicaid to the States could work with HSA’s & Direct Primary Care, huge cost savings. It needs to piloted first
Why? Why are we “stuck with Ocare”?
Can anyone please explain to me why a new, better bill cannot be written and produced, in a say a month?
LikeLike
What do you want in this better bill? FYI, the Freedom Caucus’ ultimatum was REMOVE the pre-existing condition coverage? Outside of a bunch of ideological lunatics who do you think is going to sign on to that in order to get the Freedom Caucus votes?
LikeLike
It appeared to me that everything the Freedom Caucus wanted was to help the insurance companies, not the people.
LikeLike
Very true . When I saw that I was flabbergasted , now that is a betrayal , it only helps the rich insurance lobby , no one else .
LikeLike
My thought too. Maybe if they skipped taking three weeks of vacation in April, they could get something done. Incompetence at its finest.
It’s called windows of opportunities closing … no , slamming shut .
Except Phases 2 and 3 would never happen……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, the bill was pulled and not voted on, Okay, let’s please remember that President Trump is a businessman. One thing about businessmen is that they will work around a problem and aim for a better deal. Trust me, he will step away, and then present a better solution later on down the road. I’m always amazed at the negative nannies on this site. Perfect example is the Keystone pipeline! Now how many times did people think that was dead? President Trump will work on other things, then when the time is right, he’ll present a better package and one that doesn’t have Paul Ryan’s fingerprints all over it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peggy – that sounds nice but Obamacare has been an absolute train wreck for me and my business. Every month, we lose thousands.
It’s emotional as much as it is business – no one likes losing money or employees, the good ones anyway…
Excuse me, but i lost my healthcare, so I’m fully aware of how bad Obamacare is! My point is that it’s not over. Delayed, yes, over, no. In the meantime, President Trump will be working on tax cuts, which should help. I’m betting that he’ll will come up with a much better plan, which will make your life a whole lot better than Ryan’s bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is the identifying mark of a person not to be trusted when only one solution is offered by them, and they say it must be implemented now, now, NOW!!!
There are so many sides to every problem, only by actually SOLVING many of them does one only begin to see the beauty of the “Deal”. By recognizing its beauty, one recognizes its facets. By recognizing the facets, one learns which are important to the actual structure of the “Deal”. By knowing the importance of particular facets in a particular problem of “Deal”, (and all of the “Deals” are different — some more so, some less, but they are all different) one may actually put those facets into one’s negotiations as tests, as “bones”, as requirements. The person or persons, on the other end have no choice but to react to or ignore those offerings, thus releasing valuable information about their positions with regard to the current “Deal”, to the enrichment of the other’s negotiating power.
My suggestion regarding this: Wait. There’s three birds to eliminate with one stone here, and one has virtually eliminated himself. Wait. Let it explode. It’s hardly Mr. Trump’s fault that Mr. Ryan and his congressional cronies couldn’t do the deal. Their collective demise is bird no. 2. Bird no. 3 is the Democratic Party itself. THIS is the major nail in the lid of their political coffin. The violent decomposition of ObamaCare will eliminate the voter’s trust for 50 years.
Wait.
Can someone name one thing that the Tea Party actually accomplished in hindsight? The very members they elected because of Obamacare secures its future.
What a sad commentary on movement that has been totally ineffective.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A lot of the people who ran as Tea Party candidates immediately became establishment candidates once elected. Frauds.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Read some history books on co-opting mass movements.
Tea Party was early on flawed because it didn’t want to be a broad spectrum political movement. It was virtually a single issue movement.
It’s gone. Forget it. Trump replaced all issues with America First. The big picture of economic growth, patriotic virtues, sovereignty and more decentralization and less national government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice thought a year from now… but no consolation today. This is a loss, and a big one.
The inmate are running the asylum in Congress. Trump’s legislative agenda is in deep peril. It’s not his fault, the Uniparty is determined to keep the status quo.
Brother, don’t go to Drudge…I just read the headlines and didn’t click any of the links.
Watch the Scott Adams Trump’s Persuasion video instead.
https://www.periscope.tv/ScottAdamsSays/1BdGYPoabOYKX?
Wait, why is Trump praising Ryan and now saying he wants Democrats to write the new healthcare bill?
LikeLike
Not at all what he said. He said after Ocare falls apart Democrats will come to him and beg to work together (ie as junior negotiators) with the Republicans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because conservatives won’t negotiate. They think there’s are 60 Rand Paul’s in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be very poor form for the President to say he’s kicking Ryan’s ass from one end of Pennsylvania Ave to the other!
That’s a shot across the bow of the “true conservatives”. The Democrats now get a say in what the replacement will look like when Ocare fails completely next year. It will be far less conservative than the one the conservatives deemed was too liberal.
I didn’t connect the dots until I read streetparade and sundance’s comments. This is how President Trump is going to deliver the best healthcare plan. Work with Dems on the thing…throw is low prices on drugs which we already know they are hot on…a splash of this and that, combined with the top three or four things our side wants and bam. Who is going to vote against that team? No Dem is going to crucify black Senators and House reps and it gives the President the math he needs without the votes of the “conservatives”.
Are you serious? This cooperation
will come from the same people who
already have plans in place to
impeach Trump?
LikeLike
Oh, okay.
Idiots.
Ha, they are the last group that Trump wants to work with. Good luck with that. He’s got their number now.
I hate these guys.
I think the opposite.
Idiots to the tenth power!! Trump is no idiot and he’s definitely not working with them on anything!
Yep, Freedom Caucus it will be more liberal.
These are the same people who will run on “repealing Obamacare” in 2018 but offered no bill to repeal and wouldn’t work with Pres. Trump to get it repealed when they had the chance to do it. This is all kabuki theater. Pres. Trump is the only politician that I like at this point.
I turned off all media – im in a treehouse only mode. So much pathetic spinning – Louie goatmart is the worse.
Pathetic loony tunes.
Louie Gohmert Pyle
Agree with SD. I see this as just a good preview of every issue Pres. Trump tries to get through Congress. Next – tax reform, budget cuts. More good ways for the Deep State to stop his agenda, keep from governing with all the other attacks. Nonstop. The only things he can do are those that don’t have to go through Congress, courts. Replacing Ryan isn’t the answer either because he’s just one of the many in Congress doing their Puppetmasters wishes. They would replace with another RINO – Boehnergate rerun.
They’ll use all these events to criticize and weaken as much as possible. It also makes “Conservatives” look like troublemakers so it’ll help with non-election of those types in the future, even though it also makes the Dems look bad with Ocare implosion.
On the brighter side maybe some well deserved indictments of DC Elites will throw a big wrench into their plans in ways we can’t know now. I still hold to the idea God is behind Pres. Trump and these things have been allowed to happen for good reasons we know not of in the near future.
Unexpected but will work for the good in the end.
Treepers what about this solution. Allow insurers to offer plans outside of Obama care that have no government rules , regulations, or subsidies attached? Get rid of the mandate but otherwise leave zerocare unchanged. The aca exchanges will collapse and all that will be left is the medicaid expansion. Combine this with prescription drug bidding and pass with dems?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
pure cuckservatry
Would. You. STOP posting that fool’s obnoxious tweets!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My questions is fundamental: why didn’t Trump, upon his election, appoint a task force of the brightest conservative thinkers (Right side equivalent of Jonathan Gruber) to provide structural form for a revolutionary new healthcare bill. This would have been full of fresh, inventive, out-of-the-box, market-friendly concepts the people are craving. Then to use the bully pulpit to sell the sh*te out of it and force Ryan and Rinos into a corner. Instead he subcontracts one of the most important promises of his campaign to a notorious loser and turncoat (pretty common knowledge, or should have been) and then is forced to sell a POS package no one likes that is destined to go nowhere anyway?
Either Trump blew it and just wrote “the Art of the Fail” or he has some longer-term strategy I’m missing. In any case, he ran on the identity as a bottom-line, results-oriented figure, and the bottom line is that we still have Obamacare.
President Trump is the executive branch, he sign bills, the legislative branch writes bills this is all on Congress. He can’t make 400+ individuals get their act together, they have had 8 years to get their act together on repealing Obamacare. They had no intention at all of passing it they will use whatever excuse they can. Why couldn’t they pass this and then make amendments to the bill along the way to make everyone happy? Trumps longer term strategy is to try and do things without congress because most of them are traitors they knew what was on the line and when it came time to deliver they didn’t. Why would president Trump spend his time going across the nation to promote something just to have the GOP clowns stall again? He knows better.
Watch Scott Adams video posted up above (at least the first 8 minutes). It makes the most sense I can make out of this. It also explains why Trump supported Ryan.
That may be step 2 in the grand
scheme of things Trump.
Because that would be new legislation which requires 60 votes in the Senate. We do not have 60 votes in the Senate.
Sometimes you have to deal with reality as it is, not how you wished it would be.
This all has been incredibly fascinating. Trump simply does not think they way these political creatures do. No way is he going to sit around for three years and count ‘meetings’ and ‘endless talk’ as ‘action’ and ‘accomplishments.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! As a successful businessman he will go for the better deal. He’s already got the Keystone pipeline project resurrected! The private sector is off life support, thank goodness. I believe to save face Ryan will work with Trump on the tax cuts. Remember this was Ryan’s bill, and Ryan couldn’t deliver. The guy is too arrogant to sacrifice himself just to make President Trump look bad. Remember how at the very, very last minute he jumped on the Trump trail during the campaign.
Ryan IS working with Trump. It’s the “true conservatives” who are not working with him. The Tea Party….what a failure.
Only day 63. The Bay of Pigs Invasion was not until April 17th.
Controlled Opposition 101: Do what you said you would do, but only when you know it won’t do anything.
So my take away of this whole thing…
Americans are in need of help and there is no one wanting to help (except our President)!
Our political system has failed. Its time for citizens to make a stand. Our congress has failed. The only thing that I realize anymore is that either George Soros, Koch brothers, Tom Donohue, Richard Trumpka, and every spy agency run our country. Which none are elected by the people. We need to demand the end of this Hijacking of our country!!! We need a complete overhaul of our government body the Congress, Senate, and Judicial branch. Which means that we need a revolution or military to take control until we have fair and honest elections. To replace the people who are bought and paid for anyone who has been in Government may not apply.
I am starting to feel this way as well. Govt is broken, Congress is all bought and paid for.
A storm is heading this way. The Uniparty has trillions at stake. They will try to impeach as I have said. Stay tuned.
Nope
RINOs, and Swamp Rats, and p*ssies – oh my!
I tried really hard to force myself to pull for Ryan’s crappy bill …but just couldn’t do it. I hate the guy. Absolutely HATE him! Not even Trump’s full support for Ryan could sway me.
I am happy that Ryan failed miserably and I think President Trump skates away unscathed here while offloading the blame for Obamacare right back on the democrats, so it’s all good as far as I am concerned.
Exactly!
Not if you want to expand your business beyond 49 employees or give more hours (beyond 29 a week) to your workforce. Definitely NOT a good day.
Another thing…
We, the taxpayers, are the investors. We bankroll the business (country) & allow it to run, & we’re not seeing a full potential return on our investment at this point, due to the bottom feeders we have in the corporation
Our main asset is President Trump, & that asset is there to reorganize the company & put us on the winning track. He has a blueprint & he’s ready to implement the changes needed for us to prosper
But once again, these f***ing weasels, these bottom feeding pieces of filth, are going to try to stifle & stop what we the people put in place
President Trump is ready to go, he’s ready to lead & pull us out of this muck hole our corrupt government has put us in, but the same players are working feverishly to stop him
This is our one chance at regaining the power. This is our one chance to put the power back in the peoples hands. This is our one chance at giving our children a viable & prosperous future
Yet here we go again
President Trump is willing & able to steer the ship through these turbulent waters, but he’s going to need a whole lot of us on his side & getting the word out
This is one war we cannot afford to lose
Great tweet, I have to say
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hurrah!
Exactly!
Better be a whole lot of de-funding going on in the budget. THERE IS NO reason not to defund..President Trump will not veto…he will sign.
De-fund stinkin’ ACA
De-fund PP
De-fund Ngo’s that bring in refugees
De-fund 0bama phones
Time to de-fund because won’t cooperate
There will be no budget. How many times do I have to post it? You will get a Christmas Package to top off the Loot Splitting baseline CR with all the spending.
Get your cash out of the stock market….NOW!!! IMO. Uniparty is not going to let anything good happen this year. Investors will figger it out soon.
Troll
No budget, no tax reform. They want to shut him down. One term president who got nothing passed. That’s the goal.
Nice try, Not buying it.
Here we are. GOP exposed, Democrats exposed. Bureaucrats exposed. Emergency cover up in progress.Health Care aborted by planned globalhood. What could go right?
Tom Price wrote most of the bill that Paul Ryan could not pass. Obamacare will fail on it’s own so what was the big rush with Obamacare Lite? I just can’t see the upside of this kabuki theater. What just happened?
Ryan mentioned a few times, need 216 votes to pass… isn’t it actually 218?
The Uniparty wins again, no other way to characterize it. What does anybody think was going to happen otherwise? During the election the only sitting politician I can remember that openly supported then candidate Trump was Chris Collins from NY. I don’t see any of those damn people even now openly behind the president.
So here we are, analogous perhaps to Aaron Rogers at quarterback of a high school team playing the NE Patriots. PTrump needs leverage to get those damn people moving in the right direction and they apparently only respond to the immediate threat of prosecution.
Let’s pray Sessions is assembling a platoon of gunslinger prosecutors to go after those dogs.
He haz recused his self. Good Grief.
I will try this again.
Why are we “stuck with Obamacare”?
Why can’t we write a better bill and present it in a month or so?
Why was this “one time only special deal” not better written, better sold, better argued?
Why won’t PDJT thrown lyin’ Ryan’ under the proverbial bus?
“reconciliation” is only allowed twice per yearly session for legislative constructs.
Thanks, SD. Is this a hard and fast rule? Who decides on these rules? (Still learning here).
RINOcare lesson for Trump: Work with conservatives, not with the swamp
Twelve voices were shouting in anger, and they were all alike. No questions, now, what had happened to the faces of the pigs. The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” ~ Animal Farm.
https://www.conservativereview.com/commentary/2017/03/rinocare-lesson-for-trump-work-with-conservatives-not-with-the-swamp
Ok, this article is very confusing.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/24/exclusive-discussion-gop-replacement-paul-ryan-speaker-house-intensifies-white-house-congress/
It talks about how frustrated Trump is with Paul Ryan and that he feels Ryan doesn’t have his agenda’s best interests at heart.
But then I read in another Breitbart article that Trump says he doesn’t blame Ryan.
Why on earth is there always so much conflicting info and lack of clarity?
But wait.
Now that the sunlight has hit Obama raiding money from Fannie and Freddie to fund the subsidies that Congress never funded, how the heck are they going to come up with that? Of course that can’t continue, and probably some other funding moved around that will be put back in the right place and Congress is going to have to openly figure out where to come up with it.
Congress will need a new spending bill to cover all the subsidies they explicitly chose not to fund before, right? Everybody is going to go along to spending more on Obamacare?
They are going to have to debate that?
Then President Trump will have to sign it?
What a pickle.
Before I found this site, and before long after coming here, it quickly dawned on me, even before it dawned on Sundance and the rest, that Trump clearly went into the election prepared, and aware of the “swamp” and the GOPe splitter strategy. Trump has taken every attack they’ve thrown at him against them. Trump is playing a loooooooooong game, and it’s probably longer than any of us realize. While it’s easy to be down about this, there are others in here that are optimistic, and for good reason.
You think this is going to stop the Trump Train? You think this is going to ultimately prevent us from achieving our objectives? The Swamp Creatures managed to skulk away from the sunlight….but only at the expense of looking utterly pathetic and weak to the voters that put them in office. The political tsunami hasn’t even arrived yet. Once Trump gets his cabinet sworn in, once Gorsuch is sworn in, oh boy, baby you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
At the end of the day, I trust Trump, and WE got his back. And that’s ALL that matters.
Time for Ryan to step down
Agree! And if that is the outcome of this, then all is not lost.
I feel badly for those of you stuck with Obamacare.
Praying for a better resolution.
Trump’s agenda is now in critical condition due to this HCR failure:
Tax Reform – delayed (2018 at earliest considering the legislative calendar)
Tax Reform – meaningful tax reform has been discouraged
Budget Reform – meaningful budget reform has been discouraged
Economy – any major, positive effects on the economy from meaningful tax/budget reform would take many months to be felt and realized by the citizenry (after 2018 mid-terms)
Mid-terms – Repub majorities in jeopardy making it much harder to pass anything
Obamacare – costs and dislocation will continue to increase. The increase in people’s dislocation from their unaffordable and/or inaccessible health insurance will add to our debt, hurt the economy, hurt many families, and place increasing strain on our health care system.
Trump – tasked with managing the bankruptcy of the US. The Fourth Turning?
Lots of different positions here but mine is Ryan is snake and betrayer like McCain is. He will do anything to hurt Trump. He should not be be charged with any responsibvility and best to vacate the chair. The Conservatives put him there so we have a lot of idiots running around…..Do you think tax reform will go better…No Ryan will sabatoge….Off with his head. Maybe I can’t say that you know what I mean.
What have we learned?
There are massive, embedded forces that don’t care about America or Americans. They run the government every day and a higher echelon, Deep State, control the government. Servant officials who do what they are told. Cabalists who are looting the Republic.
Trump is here by God’s divine wisdom to help save America.
The task for us to to support Trump and to stay focused on MAGA.
This is War against satanists.
If this story is true that 500 young girls have been disappeared out of DC area since the New Year, this society is in deep need of complete cleansing.
Even if 5 girls are missing it would be horrific.
We must demand the coverup be lifted.
The political chicanery will always be there. What matters is Trump’s agenda. And a constant awareness of the evil we face as a society. Politics is small compared to the great moral war we must win.
Trump needs our fealty. And prayers.
