March 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #64

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

5 Responses to March 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #64

  1. WSB says:
    March 24, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Well, this will be an interesting day, no doubt!

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 24, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Opening
    Chad Pegram
    Kt McFarlane
    Commentary
    Ed Rollins
    Chriss Farrell
    -Judicial Watch
    John Bolton
    Randy Evans
    General Jack Keane

  3. Texasranger says:
    March 24, 2017 at 12:22 am

    President Trump & American Truck Drivers at White House Today

    President Trump looked like he was about to drive away… “During meeting with Truckers, Trump climbs into the cab honks the horn, shuts the door and grins as he waves goodbye”.

    He took time today to meet with American Truck Drivers and Transportation CEO’s at the White House.

    Also Meet OTTO the Self Driving Budweiser Delivery Truck.!

    DNN Deplorable News Network Video 03:04 Minute Length Mar-23-2017:

