Friday March 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
May God bless this beautiful brand new day!
Happy Friday, Treepers!
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Breitbart site and infowars site has only an empty place and NO comments -is anyone else’s site working ? Are the globLists shutting down free speech?
LikeLike