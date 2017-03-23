Thursday March 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Sundance,
Please read this article from Jerome Corsi:
https://www.infowars.com/how-trump-can-save-middle-class/
It seems that the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac issue may be something of big news soon
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone from Louisiana can verify this:
Corruption need to be drained.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lee Stranahan resign from Breitbart?
UPDATE: I’m moving on from Breitbart News
LikeLike
Once again, we have an excellent example of just why Donald Trump is the Deep State/Establishment’s absolute worst nightmare. As he’s showing with the wire-tapping charges he always several steps ahead of his opposition. Just when they think they’ve got him nailed down with a barrage of Soros financed disinformation, Trump torpedoes their carefully laid and very expensive plans with a single tweet accusing Obama of illegal spying on his campaign and his presidency. Stranahan’s right: this fight has only just started and there’s lot’s worse coming our way. We can be thankful we have Donald Trump as The President Of The United States of America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by Alliance Defending Freedom and Independence Law Center, alleges the Boyertown Area School District shamed the teenage boy and violated his personal privacy. They are also alleging sexual harassment.
“No school should rob any student of this legally protected personal privacy,” ILC attorney Randall Wenger said. “We trust that our children won’t be forced into emotionally vulnerable situations like this when they are in the care of our schools because it’s a school’s duty to protect and respect the bodily privacy and dignity of all students.”
In the case of “Joel Doe” – they clearly ignored that duty.
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/03/22/school-orders-boy-to-tolerate-undressing-with-girl-and-make-it-natural.html
LikeLike
Forget about sexual harassment. By any measure this is child abuse, pure and simple. That principal should be charged and tried as a pedophile. It is people like this who hide behind legitimate sounding bureaucratic “rules” so that they can abuse children. The whole “gender equality” fiasco promises to be a pedophile’s playground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IRS Gives “After School Satan Club” Tax-Exempt Status in 10 Days
While the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) makes conservative groups wait years for tax-exempt status an “After School Satan Club” launched to hinder Christian-based counterparts got its nonprofit ranking in just ten days, records obtained by Judicial Watch show.
http://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/03/irs-gives-school-satan-club-tax-exempt-status-10-days/
LikeLike
It should not come as a surprise… 👿
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Found this gem on Youtube. It is my favorite performance of one of the best female blues performers ever – Janice Joplin. Don’t laugh. Her blues were even better than her rock and roll. This live performance of her song Little Girl Blues is really legendary. It was recorded on the Tom Jones show before I made my debut into the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fantastic! Saw at the Monterey Pop Festival…doing a free gig in the park after her performance. Could tell then that her fate was sealed. What a great performer.
LikeLike
She was terrific and I also found her blues singing excellent. She was (like me) a devotee of Big Mama Thornton, who I was lucky enough to meet way back in the day. A great woman.
LikeLike
Yes, more confirmation that the CA state government is experiencing mass psychosis…
California May File Lawsuit to Force Churches to Fund Abortions
By MICA – MAR 22, 2017 – 3:42 PM – SACRAMENTO, CA
http://www.lifenews.com/2017/03/22/california-may-file-lawsuit-to-force-churches-to-fund-abortions/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Verse of the Day
✟
“Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.”
Ephesians 6:11 (KJV)
LikeLike
MATTHEW HEMRY COMMENTARY – EPHESIANS 6
http://www.biblestudytools.com/commentaries/matthew-henry-complete/ephesians/6.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
LikeLike
I don’t know if anyone cares, but the United States won the World Baseball Classic (WBC), defeating Puerto Rico 8-0. Most people thought that the Dominican Republic was going to repeat as champions, but the United States eliminated the Dominican Republic in the second round.
LikeLike
Summer ~ Kaw Valley
2013
o/c
Lisa Grossman ~ American (Kansas) ~ Printmaker, Illustrator, plein air Painter ~ Landscapes/Wildlife ~ Contemporary Realism
more here….
https://lisagrossmanart.com/work-2/
🙂
LikeLike