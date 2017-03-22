Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 22nd 2017 – Approximately 1:30pm

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press briefing for March 22nd 2017:
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
Fun about to begin. Thanks for posting so I can get my son settled with some schoolwork and be ready.
Thanks for sharing this!
He is on now
Starting now
Interactive map of seating and main correspondent — also at the above site – below the interactive map is the seating chart per the organization that they represent.
Hate to give NYTs clicks but this is very helpful.
Here is a link with a listing of individuals who are often there.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_House_press_corps
These are the officers of the WH press corps
http://www.whca.net/officers.htm
To be accurate we need to know who is asking the questions and for whom they work. Interesting to look at their twitter feeds and twitter. Some try to stay very professional and others let lots of opinion fly at will. Good to know what point of view they are coming from when they report and when they ask the questions.
Lastly, its important to call attention to these “reporters” as they are slanting the information and influencing Americans as to what is going on, their opinions about the what is happening and determining the headlines and what are the main topics of the day. They have tremendous influence and need to be held accountable.
Can someone explain to the press that they’ve been leaning left for so long that they’ve convinced themselves askew is normal? No one expects the MSM to lean right but is standing up straight too much to ask?
Devin Nunes pretty much confirmed what President Trump said.
The media is trying to sabotage Devin Nunes in real time.
Don't worry….it was incidental only…..move along please!!
On these youtube channels
“The White House”
“Right Side Broadcasting Network”
“Golden State Times”
“Fox 10 Phoenix” which is showing the London situation with Spicer in a small box upper right
“Donald Trump Speeches & Press Conference”
“President Donald Trump News & Live Speeches” (not currently showing Spicer but saying it will flip over soon and people making comments asking them to switch so did Not count them at this time)
20,241 watching right now
That is a lot of people hearing straight from the administration the update and then the answers to the media employee's questions with no spin re the answers. The internet continues to be a strong tool for the Trump Administration and its supporters
22,121 now, tremendous benefit for we the citizens to be able to hear the statements and answers for ourselves v. carefully chosen snippets of the Spicer framed by spin
this link is difficult to track down. So, I’m posting it here for posterity. (it is Nunes confirming surveillance of Trump campaign, in this case after the election)
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-surveillance-idUSKBN16T2GQ?feedType=RSS&feedName=topNews&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=Social
Breaking – Devin Nunes PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS WIRE TAPPED more of his Team Unmasked
Excellent point by Sean, nobody in the media is asking why this surveillance was taking place.
Because the Clintons and media were screaming Russia, Russia, Russia.
Purple Revolution dress girl needs to slapped upside the head.
April Ryan: asking about justice for Eric Gardner and will police be indicted.
Spicer: leave it to the Justice Deparment
Somebody tell this stupid girl that if they were surveilling foreign nationals who went into Trump Tower to meet with the President’s team members or at other locations where the IC KNEW these people were meeting with Trump, they were surveilling Trump and his transition team. There’s no innocence here. They knew exactly what they were doing.
Unmasking= victims
The media choose to not understand these people are VICTIMS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean now GOES THERE!!! (Russia and HRC+team) Bwahahaha
Of course the media will ignore what Sean is telling them about Podesta’s connections to Sberbank.
As a quick reminder, this was uncovered last year in the Panama Papers leak and it was ignored then too.
Love that Sean is going to town getting the Clinton/Russia/Uranium info out there!! Go Spicey!
I love that he counters their questions re Trump Administration with their double standard when questioning the Trump Campaign v. the Clinton Campaign and the Obama Administration.
They ask again about Ivanka getting clearance and volunteering in the Trump Administration. She is taking on a volunteer role regarding issues she cares about and she is going above and beyond to ensure she does everything legally necessary, crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s.
Interesting to me that Bill Clinton’s wife, First Lady Hillary Clinton, did Not have security clearance while she worked in the White House on Hillary Care. She worked extensively within the administration in an official role beyond that of First Lady and worked with Congress, etc., and never had a clearance. While health care may not have included information that was national security sensitive, she did not go over and above to ensure that she was clear on the ethics.
http://dailycaller.com/2016/02/03/as-first-lady-hillary-did-not-have-security-clearance-but-received-classified-information-anyway/
Sean Spicer on President Trump the closer: “absolutely!”
To that I will add I think that Politico story is total BS. If the votes truly aren’t there, then you won’t risk bringing a bill to the floor. I’m sure there may be some last minute arm twisting to get as many votes as possible but you wouldn’t take a huge risk.
Rut roh: who did Paul Manafort play with in the sand box?
Here we go: Trump Team was under surveilance and the names unmasked and subsequently leaked. Probably after Obama allowed sharing of data between agencys. **SCANDAL**
Nunes communicated this:
During the open hearing on Monday, he encouraged anyone with relevant information regarding surveillance of President-elect Trump or his transition team to come forward and speak to the House Intelligence Committee.
Information was legally brought to him by official sources that “thought we should know it”, presumably due to his request at the hearing. NSA, CIA, FBI leadership did not know that the information was going to be given to him (looks like a whistleblower).
He can confirm that on numerous occasions, the US intelligence community incidentally collected intelligence information about US citizens involved in the Trump transition. Details about US persons associated with the incoming administration, with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value, were widely disseminated in Intelligence Community reporting.
He can confirm that additional names of Trump transition team members were unmasked, similar to how General Flynn’s name was unmasked.
None of the information he was able to see in the dozens of reports was related to Russia or the investigation of Russian activities regarding the Trump team.
Information was not part of a criminal investigation. It looks like “normal Foreign surveillance” under FISA where there was “incidental collection” that was then widely disseminated with unmasked names, but he still needs to get more information.
He informed Paul Ryan just this morning of this new information.
He is briefing the President and his team at the White House this afternoon.
Doesn’t know if the information was picked up at Trump Tower, but working to find out details by Friday. Rogers (NSA) appears to be wanting to comply. He’s concerned because he doesn’t know yet if the FBI will comply. He has called the FBI, no response yet, hoping to talk to Comey later today.
He has seen intelligence reports that clearly show that the President-elect and his team were monitored and the information disseminated to the IC in a “raw” format.
Believes collection was performed legally, but the main question is why the names were unmasked and widely disseminated throughout the IC.
Most of the intercepts occurred in November, December, and January. During the transition period. This does not rule out any other periods of surveillance, this is just what he was able to see today.
It was “a lot of information about the President-elect, his transition team, and what they were doing”.
He is surprised and “alarmed” by the discovery of this information, because it reminds him of when members of Congress were “incidentally” surveilled a year and a half ago. He doesn’t understand how the intelligence regarding what President-elect Trump and his transition team were doing had any relevance to foreign intelligence activities.
Classic!!!
Peter (?) asks about Russia “connections” re Mannafort
They are working VERY hard to make a Russia connection with Trump and making this into a controversy
Spicer – is just laughing at them because the client was Russia client was a decade ago.
Spicer is handling this well.
Spicer? Trump was never down 16 points in the general election to Hillary at any point. Don’t be going based on those fake polls.
Seems Sean Spicer took some lessons from Mulvaney – seeing more clear YES or NO answers and moving on… Love it!
