President Trump and VP Pence Meet With Congressional Black Caucus Leadership…

Against the backdrop of Devin Nunes announcing jaw-dropping revelation of surveillance of President-Elect Trump and his transition team by the Obama intelligence community, most of the Democrat political leadership (Elijah Cummings included) went into immediate rapid response and emergency action mode. Simultaneously…
President Trump stomps on the political gas, targets a key and essential constituency, and strategically applies pressure with a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus leadership.
.
Seamless. Well done. The timing just seems so unscripted.
[TRANSCRIPT] 3:10 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m deeply honored to welcome the members of the Congressional Black Caucus to the White House. We’re going to have a lot of meetings over the years, and I very much appreciate you being here.
Throughout my campaign, I pledged to focus on improving conditions for African American citizens. This means more to me than anybody would understand or know. Every American child has a right to grow up in a safe community, to attend great schools, to graduate with access to high-paying jobs.
America has spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas. I guess — I heard just recently in the Middle East we’ve spent as of about two months ago $6 trillion — $6 trillion, and you know where we are over there — while neglecting the fate of American children in cities like Baltimore and Chicago and Detroit.
African American citizens have given so much to this country. They’ve fought in every war since the Revolution, and they’ve fought hard. They’ve lifted up the conscience of our nation in the march toward civil rights, enriched the soul of America — and their faith and courage. And they’ve advanced our country in the fields of science, arts and medicine.
Elijah Cummings, who was here about two weeks ago, who I happen to think is a terrific man — I don’t know if he’ll say that about me, but I will tell you, I really liked him a lot. And we were talking about drugs and prescription drugs and the costs. And you go to Europe, you go to Canada, you go to other countries and you buy them for a fraction of what you pay in this country. And that’s been a very big subject for him, and it’s a subject for me that is very important. And we’re going to either do it in healthcare — which I think we’re going to do it in healthcare — or we’re going to do it separately.
But we’re going to bid on drug prices, and we’re going to try and have the lowest prices anywhere in the world, from really the highest. And that’s not only the drugs, it’s prescription drugs. But you go out to stores and you go even — in any community, rich or poor community, and you look at the kind of drug prices that we’re paying and it’s really unfair what’s happened in our country.
So we’re going to be instituting a very, very strong bidding process. We’ll probably need some legislation, but we’re going to do it regardless. We have to do it. And we’re going to get drug prices way down, way down. Some people think it’s as important as the healthcare measure, because people are being ripped off when they need their — they need drugs, they need prescription drugs. And we’re going to take care of that situation.
So again, I very much appreciate you being here. It’s a tremendous honor for me. And we’re going to work on different things, and we’re going to see if we can get a lot accomplished.
And with that, let’s get going. And thank you all very much. [Media Excused]
LikeLiked by 10 people
Note Brian Williams’ somber tone. 😉
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes, at rock of credibility …….
LikeLiked by 2 people
a Not at……
LikeLike
A Not at what?
LikeLike
I don’t believe it……this bloke has the gall to turn up back on TV thinking he has credibility.
What next?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Gave I kind of motive”? Where did he get that? These guys are loosing it! I think Trump is systematically destroying them by frying their brains.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brian Williams remembers the taste of Crow.
He’s not happy about being forced to eat it again.
I still can’t believe that lying liar was put back on the air again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lack of a decent bench 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
He came back for a
second helping of Fake Nooz…
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of his concern was with Nunes’s credibility and not what the surveillance suggested was happening. Just like with the “Russian Hacking” and the factual content of the Wikileaks emails.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“African American citizens have given so much to this country. They’ve fought in every war since the Revolution, and they’ve fought hard. They’ve lifted up the conscience of our nation in the march toward civil rights, enriched the soul of America — and their faith and courage. And they’ve advanced our country in the fields of science, arts and medicine.”
Really laying the b.s. on strong there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BS? Are you kidding me?
It’s absolutely the TRUTH.
And no other US politician has put it so succinctly and eloquently.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I agree with ya. Wish he would have said ” let’s talk about the high crime rates of blacks and they why”
I detest the use of the term African American. It’s the BLACK caucus, refer to them as black. I can’t keep track, Negro,Colored, Black, African American. I stopped trying at black.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only group by race to have or allowed to have their own caucus. Ivwant a American german caucus the worlds real minority and made so by a jew notca german. Hitler intentionally made the world hate germans!! He was a jew a fact!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t there a Hispanic American Caucus or something to that effect? Why can’t we all just be American? That diversity game that Progressives play is solely to keep us divided.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to worry, I can’t keep track either. A few months ago, debating my son, I said “what has Hillary Clinton done for Blacks? What has she done for you?” He responded, “I’m not Black, I’m Brown.”
Having heard those same words several times over the past year, online, on a few of those fake news channels and amongst the young folks in my community, I thought to myself, “Oh boy, here we go again.”
I refer to myself as an “American” but there are times when living in a sanctuary city I’m asked, “what island are you from?” ???????? Really???
My response, “the Brooklyn Island. I am a Yankee.” [I know Brooklyn is not an island but people from other countries refer to us as Yankees and it is intended to be an insult. They hate when we take ownership of that term.]
Endgame. I am an American, period.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ah, Brooklyn. Ah, America….
“Now the children try to find it,
And they can’t believe their eyes.
‘Cause the old team just isn’t playing,
And the new team hardly tries.
And the sky has got so cloudy
When it used to be so clear…
Yes, there used to be a ballpark right here….”
LikeLike
No, he’s being honest and saying what he has felt and back it up. We are a melting pot, and there have been a great many Americans who have done exceptional things for our country as a whole. Race should not factor into our greatness as a nation. Ever.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Recognize difference, but don’t define people by it.
LikeLike
You are a fake american.
LikeLike
What do you mean BS? Those are all true statements.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s not one false word in Trump’s statement there, and the response is to ridicule?!
Granted, African Americans have sunk lower in recent years, but when one racial group is singled out to be crippled with welfare the way the DNC has done, what can be expected?
But before Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society vote-buying scheme, thousands upon thousands of black Americans gave their all for this nation even after having been enslaved, intentionally de-educated, and trained to be subservient to slave-masters.
Trump is setting the stage for Draining the Plantaion of the DNC, and the best you can come up with is a snide, surly insult?
😉 Just my two cents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some are just tired of blacks whining
and crying “not enough” and the elected
officials pandering to them.
LikeLike
whatever.
LikeLike
Thankyou, Richard Canary.
Apparently, some people haven’t read up on their history, and/or don’t really pay attention to much.
LikeLike
Matamoros, I get where you’re coming from, but I think he needed to stay on the positive side and not get into all the problems for the press to twist into something he didn’t say.
LikeLike
Go **** yourself. What have you done for society?
LikeLike
Black caucus us nothing but a racists term and a group of sanctioned racists
LikeLiked by 4 people
Black caucus is nothing but a racists term and a group of sanctioned racists
LikeLike
They are Americans and their voice deserves to be heard as much as anyone else. We all bleed the same color blood. It is high time for everyone to become color blind. We will never accomplish anything if we are divided.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dems don’t want us color-blind. They want us hyphenated-hyphenated-hyphenated-hyphenated Americans.
LikeLike
No need to be colorblind on race but no need for animosity where it’s not needed or deserved. People should be honest about racial differences but there’s no point to be hateful.
LikeLike
In most communities blacks, whites, browns,
and a mixture thereof get along just fine.
LikeLike
How do you want to work with them by calling Black Caucus members a group of sanctioned racists? Let many of them realize, they were wrong, then there’s hope for change of mentality…
LikeLike
Great, the Racist Democratic Trolls are out en force.
Sorry dudes, time for Black Americans to shine again.
I know it’ll be a big disappointment to you guys to lose one of your Pet Groups.
FYI. Women are next. Get ready. Brace yourselves.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen. Love how Trump name drops Abraham Lincoln whenever he can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ain’t name dropping, Lincoln essentially founded the GOP, despite what President Obama and the University of Chicago may think or more properly hope to lead others to believe. Democrats have a lot of history to hide on the issue of race.
LikeLike
KKK Democrats are afraid, they may lose their slaves…
LikeLike
Can President Trump adroitly juggle multiple vip tasks? Why yes Sir, yes Ma’m, he certainly can. Can the media scramble their narratives fast enough to keep up? No, they can’t.
Oh, how I love it!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Can President Trump adroitly juggle multiple vip tasks? Why yes Sir, yes Ma’m, he certainly can. Can the media scramble their narratives fast enough to keep up? No, they can’t.
Oh, how I love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They may be racist… establishment hacks that make their money off racism that is.
But Trump just ignores all of that and gets to the nitty gritty, in a most nice way.
I guess that’s why Trump made it so big in NYC… He’s beyond chutzpah, He’s simply… Trump.
MAGA.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Once Trump gets black Americans away from the Dem Party, this sh&t will end.
And the black caucus will be just as GONE as the rest of that God forsaken Party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Congressional Black Caucus has sold their souls and Black America with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. And more and more black Americans are waking up to that fact.
LikeLike
Which is another reason why these stupid Congress Critters would do themselves a favor by getting on the Trump Train, at least *part* of the time.
To save their own necks if nothing else.
LikeLike
They will kiss Trump’s behind as long as
they get the funding some of them can skim
the top off of. Then, they will still gin up the
vote for the dems.
Forget the leadership; as blacks get jobs
and feel good about themselves, individual
blacks might just leave the dem plantation.
LikeLike
Personally, I would think that those who fought to end segregation wouldn’t care too much for the willful political segregation of a “Congressional Black Caucus”… but that aside, well done President Trump! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really? What did we :”win”? Seriously… I want to know. Will America be one iota better because of this meeting with the racist C BC members? If so, how?
LikeLike
Once the Dem Party is destroyed, there’ll be no need for this or any other separation.
Bye Bye Identity Politics/Identity Division. The only thing that keeps the Dems alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look forward to that day! No more hyphenated America, just Americans! 🙂
LikeLike
Let’s just drop this hyphenated American jargon and just refer to each as Americans. It is getting so bad that everyone is a ______- American these days. What the heck happened to just American?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agree. There are only two kinds of Americans. Real Americans and Fake Americans.
If you have to hypenate you are, by definition, a FAKE AMERICAN
LikeLike
In parts of this country, we’ve always been hyphenated. At least where I grew up. (NE cities).
It was great. It was interesting. It was FUN to go to the Italian, Polish, Cuban, Russian- American households, etc etc and have the weird dinners with them. And celebrate their unusual traditions and holidays. And listen to their Grandmas speaking a foreign language.
Sorry you did not have that experience. You missed out.
And BTW, they ALL knew they were now AMERICANS and they were GRATEFUL for that.
The only sad thing about it is, after a couple generations, they all assimilate so completely that they drop the old country stuff.
But then a new crop comes from somewhere else, so there’s that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and every time we repeat the “_____-American”, we put another feather in the cap of, and legitimize, the PC race-baiters and PC teachers and every other PC fake American whose goal it was to divide us.
LikeLike
While the media is screeching and clawing and trying to pin Trump as the next, evil Russian spy, Trump stays focused on the actual, deliverable alliances and strategies that will help turn this country around.
LikeLiked by 5 people
God has given us a second chance. Let’s not bicker. Let’s unite. “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”, from Jesus Who loves us all.
LikeLike
The CBC can either cooperate and assist the effort or get left behind and outed as obstructionists for genuine improvement in the lives of their constituents living in the inner cities. Crime ridden urban decay zones.
LikeLike
After the Lion ,Trump, gets through with them, they’ll be the Congressional Black Carcass.
LikeLike
How many republican conservatives are there in the black caucus?
LikeLike
None. The R’s are not invited. Or, if they are, they refuse. Because it’s strictly a Dem org.
Just another reason why it’s so cool that Trump’s been meeting with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I vaguely remember one trying to get in, but I think he was turned away. However, there might be one black Republican member now. I haven’t kept up.
LikeLike
yeah, there was one who was toying with the idea. It went nowhere.
It’s a Dem-only org.
LikeLike
God, Trump understands leverage better than anyone I have ever seen.
Brilliant!!
LikeLike
How long has it been since our nation had a President who strived to be President for ALL the people?
Thank you President Trump for not forgetting all of us and striving for ALL voices to be heard inside the People’s House once more; a President who strives to rise above all the unpleasantness and biases against one group or another.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some questions for the black “leadership” in this country…
#1: Why do you allow yourselves to be led on a leash by the white Marxist elite?
#2: Why can’t you see and/or admit to the failures of democrat/leftist policies & the destruction of black communities that are right in front of your eyes?
#3:Why do you allow an irrational hatred of whites & an unfounded paranoia of a white conspiracy to get in the way of real black progress?
#4: Why are the basic foundations for success, things like two parents in the home, tried & true traditional education, school uniforms, expectations, personal responsibility, discipline, consequences, civility & law & order looked upon as racist when applied to black communities?
#5: Why do you insist upon teaching black children they’re victims & allowing them lower expectations, thus giving them an excuse to fail & hate?
#6: Why can you not get over past injustices in order to give young black Americans real hope & opportunities to succeed in this country?
LikeLike
What does this say about Schumer? I heard the told the CBC they couldn’t go see President Trump. What has changed? Interesting, my guess is like the line from Red October by Fred Thompson about the Russians and permission to….. Applies here too. Trump Economy means Jobs for everyone, we have Treepers denoting they see the signs, my guess is the members of the CBC see it as well and know they need to get aboard the Trump Train or their jobs are in jeopardy. Again Apprenticeships & Ivanka’s push for Child Care become a bridge for single moms to get out of poverty. President Trump is really going long here, this is a big play and I think I am the only one who gets it….
LikeLike
There’s big money in racism, that’s why…
LikeLike
I suspect Trump will be nice to the black caucus members until he is attacked by one of them. Then he makes an example out of the dummy. You work with this man or you suffer.
LikeLike
Brian Williams is not a reporter, he is a PAID HACK. There are no more TV reporters, they are all PAID HACKS. The more he talks, the less people watch him.
LikeLike
Lots of conservative virtue signalling in this comment section. Sad.
LikeLike