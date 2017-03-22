President Trump and VP Pence Meet With Congressional Black Caucus Leadership…

Against the backdrop of Devin Nunes announcing jaw-dropping revelation of surveillance of President-Elect Trump and his transition team by the Obama intelligence community, most of the Democrat political leadership (Elijah Cummings included) went into immediate rapid response and emergency action mode.  Simultaneously…

President Trump stomps on the political gas, targets a key and essential constituency, and strategically applies pressure with a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus leadership.

Seamless. Well done. The timing just seems so unscripted.

[TRANSCRIPT] 3:10 P.M. EDTTHE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m deeply honored to welcome the members of the Congressional Black Caucus to the White House. We’re going to have a lot of meetings over the years, and I very much appreciate you being here.

Throughout my campaign, I pledged to focus on improving conditions for African American citizens. This means more to me than anybody would understand or know. Every American child has a right to grow up in a safe community, to attend great schools, to graduate with access to high-paying jobs.

America has spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas. I guess — I heard just recently in the Middle East we’ve spent as of about two months ago $6 trillion — $6 trillion, and you know where we are over there — while neglecting the fate of American children in cities like Baltimore and Chicago and Detroit.

African American citizens have given so much to this country. They’ve fought in every war since the Revolution, and they’ve fought hard. They’ve lifted up the conscience of our nation in the march toward civil rights, enriched the soul of America — and their faith and courage. And they’ve advanced our country in the fields of science, arts and medicine.

Elijah Cummings, who was here about two weeks ago, who I happen to think is a terrific man — I don’t know if he’ll say that about me, but I will tell you, I really liked him a lot. And we were talking about drugs and prescription drugs and the costs. And you go to Europe, you go to Canada, you go to other countries and you buy them for a fraction of what you pay in this country. And that’s been a very big subject for him, and it’s a subject for me that is very important. And we’re going to either do it in healthcare — which I think we’re going to do it in healthcare — or we’re going to do it separately.

But we’re going to bid on drug prices, and we’re going to try and have the lowest prices anywhere in the world, from really the highest. And that’s not only the drugs, it’s prescription drugs. But you go out to stores and you go even — in any community, rich or poor community, and you look at the kind of drug prices that we’re paying and it’s really unfair what’s happened in our country.

So we’re going to be instituting a very, very strong bidding process. We’ll probably need some legislation, but we’re going to do it regardless. We have to do it. And we’re going to get drug prices way down, way down. Some people think it’s as important as the healthcare measure, because people are being ripped off when they need their — they need drugs, they need prescription drugs. And we’re going to take care of that situation.

So again, I very much appreciate you being here. It’s a tremendous honor for me. And we’re going to work on different things, and we’re going to see if we can get a lot accomplished.

And with that, let’s get going. And thank you all very much. [Media Excused]

END – 3:13 P.M. EDT

74 Responses to President Trump and VP Pence Meet With Congressional Black Caucus Leadership…

  2. Matamoros says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    “African American citizens have given so much to this country. They’ve fought in every war since the Revolution, and they’ve fought hard. They’ve lifted up the conscience of our nation in the march toward civil rights, enriched the soul of America — and their faith and courage. And they’ve advanced our country in the fields of science, arts and medicine.”

    Really laying the b.s. on strong there.

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      BS? Are you kidding me?

      It’s absolutely the TRUTH.

      And no other US politician has put it so succinctly and eloquently.

    • McGuffin says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm

      I agree with ya. Wish he would have said ” let’s talk about the high crime rates of blacks and they why”

      I detest the use of the term African American. It’s the BLACK caucus, refer to them as black. I can’t keep track, Negro,Colored, Black, African American. I stopped trying at black.

      • Johnny says:
        March 22, 2017 at 6:18 pm

        Only group by race to have or allowed to have their own caucus. Ivwant a American german caucus the worlds real minority and made so by a jew notca german. Hitler intentionally made the world hate germans!! He was a jew a fact!

      • bydesign001 says:
        March 22, 2017 at 6:30 pm

        Not to worry, I can’t keep track either. A few months ago, debating my son, I said “what has Hillary Clinton done for Blacks? What has she done for you?” He responded, “I’m not Black, I’m Brown.”

        Having heard those same words several times over the past year, online, on a few of those fake news channels and amongst the young folks in my community, I thought to myself, “Oh boy, here we go again.”

        I refer to myself as an “American” but there are times when living in a sanctuary city I’m asked, “what island are you from?” ???????? Really???

        My response, “the Brooklyn Island. I am a Yankee.” [I know Brooklyn is not an island but people from other countries refer to us as Yankees and it is intended to be an insult. They hate when we take ownership of that term.]

        Endgame. I am an American, period.

        • Enlightened Vulgarian says:
          March 22, 2017 at 7:01 pm

          Ah, Brooklyn. Ah, America….

          “Now the children try to find it,
          And they can’t believe their eyes.
          ‘Cause the old team just isn’t playing,
          And the new team hardly tries.
          And the sky has got so cloudy
          When it used to be so clear…
          Yes, there used to be a ballpark right here….”

    • maiingankwe says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      No, he’s being honest and saying what he has felt and back it up. We are a melting pot, and there have been a great many Americans who have done exceptional things for our country as a whole. Race should not factor into our greatness as a nation. Ever.

      Liked by 7 people

    • Trumped1 says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      You are a fake american.

    • JT says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      What do you mean BS? Those are all true statements.

    • RICHARD CANARY says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      There’s not one false word in Trump’s statement there, and the response is to ridicule?!

      Granted, African Americans have sunk lower in recent years, but when one racial group is singled out to be crippled with welfare the way the DNC has done, what can be expected?

      But before Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society vote-buying scheme, thousands upon thousands of black Americans gave their all for this nation even after having been enslaved, intentionally de-educated, and trained to be subservient to slave-masters.

      Trump is setting the stage for Draining the Plantaion of the DNC, and the best you can come up with is a snide, surly insult?

      😉 Just my two cents.

    • dawndoe says:
      March 22, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      Matamoros, I get where you’re coming from, but I think he needed to stay on the positive side and not get into all the problems for the press to twist into something he didn’t say.

    • Marc says:
      March 22, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      Go **** yourself. What have you done for society?

  3. Johnny says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Black caucus us nothing but a racists term and a group of sanctioned racists

  4. Johnny says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Black caucus is nothing but a racists term and a group of sanctioned racists

    • freddiel says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      They are Americans and their voice deserves to be heard as much as anyone else. We all bleed the same color blood. It is high time for everyone to become color blind. We will never accomplish anything if we are divided.

      Liked by 6 people

      • mightyconservative says:
        March 22, 2017 at 6:44 pm

        Dems don’t want us color-blind. They want us hyphenated-hyphenated-hyphenated-hyphenated Americans.

      • Marc says:
        March 22, 2017 at 7:10 pm

        No need to be colorblind on race but no need for animosity where it’s not needed or deserved. People should be honest about racial differences but there’s no point to be hateful.

      • amjean says:
        March 22, 2017 at 7:10 pm

        In most communities blacks, whites, browns,
        and a mixture thereof get along just fine.

    • thetrain2016 says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      How do you want to work with them by calling Black Caucus members a group of sanctioned racists? Let many of them realize, they were wrong, then there’s hope for change of mentality…

  5. sunnydaze says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Great, the Racist Democratic Trolls are out en force.

    Sorry dudes, time for Black Americans to shine again.

    I know it’ll be a big disappointment to you guys to lose one of your Pet Groups.

    FYI. Women are next. Get ready. Brace yourselves.

  6. yakmaster2 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Can President Trump adroitly juggle multiple vip tasks? Why yes Sir, yes Ma’m, he certainly can. Can the media scramble their narratives fast enough to keep up? No, they can’t.
    Oh, how I love it!

  7. yakmaster2 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Can President Trump adroitly juggle multiple vip tasks? Why yes Sir, yes Ma’m, he certainly can. Can the media scramble their narratives fast enough to keep up? No, they can’t.
    Oh, how I love it!

  8. tonyE says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    They may be racist… establishment hacks that make their money off racism that is.

    But Trump just ignores all of that and gets to the nitty gritty, in a most nice way.

    I guess that’s why Trump made it so big in NYC… He’s beyond chutzpah, He’s simply… Trump.

    MAGA.

  9. illinoiswarrior says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Personally, I would think that those who fought to end segregation wouldn’t care too much for the willful political segregation of a “Congressional Black Caucus”… but that aside, well done President Trump! #MoreWinning 😀

  10. Socrates says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Let’s just drop this hyphenated American jargon and just refer to each as Americans. It is getting so bad that everyone is a ______- American these days. What the heck happened to just American?

    • Matamoros says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      Agree. There are only two kinds of Americans. Real Americans and Fake Americans.

      If you have to hypenate you are, by definition, a FAKE AMERICAN

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      In parts of this country, we’ve always been hyphenated. At least where I grew up. (NE cities).

      It was great. It was interesting. It was FUN to go to the Italian, Polish, Cuban, Russian- American households, etc etc and have the weird dinners with them. And celebrate their unusual traditions and holidays. And listen to their Grandmas speaking a foreign language.

      Sorry you did not have that experience. You missed out.

      And BTW, they ALL knew they were now AMERICANS and they were GRATEFUL for that.

      The only sad thing about it is, after a couple generations, they all assimilate so completely that they drop the old country stuff.

      But then a new crop comes from somewhere else, so there’s that.

    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      March 22, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      and every time we repeat the “_____-American”, we put another feather in the cap of, and legitimize, the PC race-baiters and PC teachers and every other PC fake American whose goal it was to divide us.

  11. uvaldegirl says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    While the media is screeching and clawing and trying to pin Trump as the next, evil Russian spy, Trump stays focused on the actual, deliverable alliances and strategies that will help turn this country around.

  12. Suite D says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    God has given us a second chance. Let’s not bicker. Let’s unite. “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”, from Jesus Who loves us all.

  13. decisiontime16 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    The CBC can either cooperate and assist the effort or get left behind and outed as obstructionists for genuine improvement in the lives of their constituents living in the inner cities. Crime ridden urban decay zones.

  14. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    After the Lion ,Trump, gets through with them, they’ll be the Congressional Black Carcass.

  15. Willy says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    How many republican conservatives are there in the black caucus?

  16. M33 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    God, Trump understands leverage better than anyone I have ever seen.

    Brilliant!!

  17. Cowwow says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    How long has it been since our nation had a President who strived to be President for ALL the people?
    Thank you President Trump for not forgetting all of us and striving for ALL voices to be heard inside the People’s House once more; a President who strives to rise above all the unpleasantness and biases against one group or another.

  19. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Some questions for the black “leadership” in this country…

    #1: Why do you allow yourselves to be led on a leash by the white Marxist elite?

    #2: Why can’t you see and/or admit to the failures of democrat/leftist policies & the destruction of black communities that are right in front of your eyes?

    #3:Why do you allow an irrational hatred of whites & an unfounded paranoia of a white conspiracy to get in the way of real black progress?

    #4: Why are the basic foundations for success, things like two parents in the home, tried & true traditional education, school uniforms, expectations, personal responsibility, discipline, consequences, civility & law & order looked upon as racist when applied to black communities?

    #5: Why do you insist upon teaching black children they’re victims & allowing them lower expectations, thus giving them an excuse to fail & hate?

    #6: Why can you not get over past injustices in order to give young black Americans real hope & opportunities to succeed in this country?

  20. thesavvyinvester says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    What does this say about Schumer? I heard the told the CBC they couldn’t go see President Trump. What has changed? Interesting, my guess is like the line from Red October by Fred Thompson about the Russians and permission to….. Applies here too. Trump Economy means Jobs for everyone, we have Treepers denoting they see the signs, my guess is the members of the CBC see it as well and know they need to get aboard the Trump Train or their jobs are in jeopardy. Again Apprenticeships & Ivanka’s push for Child Care become a bridge for single moms to get out of poverty. President Trump is really going long here, this is a big play and I think I am the only one who gets it….

  21. Willy says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    There’s big money in racism, that’s why…

  22. Bruce says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    I suspect Trump will be nice to the black caucus members until he is attacked by one of them. Then he makes an example out of the dummy. You work with this man or you suffer.

  23. Bruce says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Brian Williams is not a reporter, he is a PAID HACK. There are no more TV reporters, they are all PAID HACKS. The more he talks, the less people watch him.

  24. Marc says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Lots of conservative virtue signalling in this comment section. Sad.

