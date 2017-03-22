Intel Committee Rep Peter King Discusses Meeting With Devin Nunes and Trump Surveillance…

Representative Peter King appeared on Fox News Bill O’Reilly show tonight to discuss the surveillance evidence identified to Intel Chairman Devin Nunes.
(Video Prompted to discussion segment at 03:35 – just hit play)
Woodward’ interview after King’s needs to be deconstructed. He seemed to minimize it as typical reports on foreign diplomats but the key aspect here is the unmasking of conversations involving Trump’s people having nothing to do with intelligence. If this is true, this is a gross violation of usual protocol. The question is why? Why were these conversations unmasked? Who was involved? Who knew of the transcripts?
A lot of questions but Woodward’s interview gives a window into how the media will approach these new allegations.
Woodward was shameful in his replies.
Wish I had more confidence in King. He is a gadfly most of the time and a camera hog.
Round & round we go.
Nunes says there will be more information coming out on Friday. It appears surveillance was related to FISA order.
http://imgroo.com/IovhWYs
What? No way, didn’t FBI Comey just tell us in the hearing that there was no eveidence of FISA? /S
I think Comey is now on the fast track to Screwed.
Perfect description!
We can only hope. I’m both so tickled and po’d about this at the same time about this! Tickled that Trump is “somewhat” vindicated finally (Trump’s word, not mine), because he and we all know that media will spin this as this is not exactly what Trump tweeted it was. And po’d because these azzhats running to the microphone already knew this and only are coming forward now so shocked, shocked I tell you, because of Freedom Watch and the whistle blower hero that went to them after these clowns ignored what he had to say.
These programs need to be ended. If FBI or any Intelligence agency has a suspect they want to surveil, let them go get a warrant and surveil only that info and not every citizens info like they are currently doing.
Prediction: as it becomes more and more apparent that Yes, he was surveilled, the spin will be that surveillance is not illegal, no, not at all, this is normal. Am I right? But someone please tell me that this spin cannot stick.
Our government let a bunch of people into our country that shouldn’t have been let in, and now they’re using that as an excuse to spy on *all* of us. That about right?
10-4
Waiting for a ride on the “busted” bus.
By himself! Slippery screwed himself!
Comey is a Clinton homey. He’s got ties to the Clinton foundation.
I think that he’s perjured himself at least a couple of times lately.
I wanted Mr. Trump to get rid of him weeks ago, but it looks like the president is letting Comey seal his own fate.
Yep. Trump gave Comey the rope to do the right thing, but Comey hung himself instead.
What a bunch of spin in the so called No Spin Zone… and no mention of the whistle blower that was ignored until Freedom Watch sends the letter and forces Nunez to speak?
Correction Nunes – all kinds of typing issues this evening. lol.
Why is no one questioning why Obama took off alone to Tahiti. How far in advance were the plans made? Why would he pass up the opportunity to be here for the NCAA basketball tournament where he would have been shuffled around like quasi royalty to all the games? Did he know the news was going to break?
I’d say, pardon my French, hell yes he knew! From the Freedom Watch letter, they all knew the ball was about to drop as Freedom Watch gave them plenty of time to get their ducks in a row before they dropped the bomb themselves.
I am only guessing but probably because Obama in now a private citizen and doesn’t have to reveal his schedule or the reasons he is going somewhere unless he or a spokesperson announces it. I am with you wanting to know why he disappeared on an unannounced trip. We don’t even know if he is really in Tahiti. My hope is that he is hiding because he knew this stuff was going to be discovered…but I don’t know if that is the reason.
LikeLike
I think oblamus is in Tahiti to meet up with his special buddies.
Barry knew the jig was up immediately after POTUS’ first tweet on subject.
I read that the Lady Michelle boat with 4 tons of coccaine was busted in St Vincent and Obozo left toavoid being questioned about it
All this is nothing more than GOPe “damage control” – the UniParty’s narrative is falling apart. Nunes and now King have been sent out to spin as best they can the GOPe side of that UniParty coin….
McCain and his sidekick Linda are freaking the freak.
Suicide watch?
Keep eye on old North Church in Boston. Three if by government. We ride at midnight.
King was trying to say Obama didn’t order Trump45 wiretapping, but then walked all over himself. LOL! King said the White House was getting the info. Well, if the White House was getting the info they had to know it was illegal. So, did the White House order the surveillance or just participate in illegal activities?!?!?! Derp.
Mr. Trump should take Bannon’s advice and clean house.
The ones that are hard to get rid of can always be reassigned to something less important.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/18/top-ten-holdover-obama-bureaucrats-president-trump-can-fire-today/
The damn is eroding and leaking faster than the can plug it. Just a matter of President Trump’s timing.
The flex seal guy is available
DRAIN THE SWAMP, DRAIN THE SWAMP!!!! Bunch of flippin liars, traitors all!
As Troy Landry would say, chootem!
King said Trump overstated his case, which is total BS. The investigation is just starting. Trump has not even presented what he knows. Moreover, there was surveillance early on in Trump’s campaign. Still, King made clear that the Nunes news is that surveillance was illegal because it was illegally used.
After being America being mugged by the traitor stream media for 2 years I want payback in hard time served.
Democrats are in mahor effort to kill the messenger. Before they even know exactly what the message is. This should be Yuuuuuge!
But Pelosi insisted AG Sessions had to go! So did the Head Clown! LOL!
King is always the king of BS. He is an idiot, to boot.
I’m sure when all 47 hard drives and 600 million pages of reports are all reviewed, Trump will have understated his claim.
I think you have it right.
Can you imagine the strides this country will make in his second 4 years? Swamp controlled, harnesses off, no more elections for him. My normie mind has trouble comprehending.
It’s mind boggling – I don’t care who is thinking about it.
Yup
Democrats are in full panic mode. Apoplectic caniption fits and convulsions all over. Rats and roaches running for cover. Wailing and flailing like never seen before. Amazing.
Howie I checked JFK airport to see if any are fleeing. Nothing to report.
Check the waterfront too. They may try to flee by sea.
Underground bunkers….. it’s apocalyptic times ahead
Bill O’reilly and Bob Woodward on same topic. I just keep thinking about that “traitor” Eric Snowden and what he said about illegal surveillance–>it just keeps unfolding.
Yep. I’ve been on the fence about Snowden. At times I thought he was traitor and should have done the whistle blower thing instead of running all over the world and giving the info to reporter(s) and ending up in Russia of all places (funny that now, eh?), and yet also glad he exposed that we were all being surveilled. But now that I see how whistle blower Montgomery was essentially ignored, until the letter from Freedom Watch lawyer, I’d say Snowden did the only thing he could think of to protect himself and warn us all. I say give him a pardon and let him come home.
I’d say Montgomery, Klayman and the judge are darn lucky to be alive still after giving that heads up to all those traitors. I’m sure they made it clear when they handed over the data that there were copies etc. should something happen to them. I hate that my thoughts go to this, about worrying our own government could/would do something like this, but there’s so much at stake I fear they would stop at nothing to keep this all hidden.
Didn’t Obama come into the White Hut with a bad attitude for whistle blowers? Snowden likely didn’t know what else to do. I hope Trump has a second thought about Snowden.
Snowden is a her and always has been.
Snowden is a hero and always has been. In his own way, he is another Trump.
Although these men want to act shocked and disturbed, I’m guessing they all knew. There were too many involved and sharing the information. Just makes me sick.
Not sure if this has been posted. http://www.retortreport.com/Content/pdfs/170321-Final%20Whistleblower%20Letter.pdf
So glad you found the text of the letter.. I printed it out for myself earlier today and was looking for the link just now to post it here, but could not find it. I encourage all the Treepers to read it because there’s so much more here than is being discussed in the media.
The whistleblower, an NSA and CIA contractor, too 47 hard drives and 600 million pages (you read that right) with him when he left intel community employ.
The Donald is toying with them all. More rope. More popcorn.
My bad. Should be “Edward”.
The liberals played with the wrong guy.
Trump will not be stopped.
Uniparty, not just liberals!
Yes you are right…
Can’t really call Trump a politician can we? He is first president to keep so many of his campaign promises.
This is only the tip of the iceberg. The NSA will be providing more information on Friday. Even after Friday more will come. Our President may really send their world to hell in a hand basket by talking about Project Dragnet. At this point he has ALL the leverage in the world. It would send a clear message to the Bushes that their days are numbered since it began in 2004. It would get all the millennials on his side because they will see this as Justice and not retaliation. By taking out Obozo and Bush, he has gone across party lines.
The Bushes must be sh…ting their pants right now.
Not JEB! He’s napping right now.
Another reason not to like AT&T.
The feds favorite illegal spy company.
https://www.eff.org/nsa-spying
May be this is the reason why Nunes forces to disclose:
Yes he was.
Wow, I am blown away, this is major. I hope to sleep tonite. Pray for me, and for all of us.
May explain why James Baker was with Pence at the Super Bowl.
I’m hoping this surveillance was going on since last summer, enabling President Obama and his minions to track Trump’s movements and see in precise detail how he was hosting five times as many rallies than Hillary, traveling to dozens of more states each week. I hope they had this charted on a big freaking map in a war room somewhere.
I’m hoping Obama shared this intel with exclusive members of team Hillary and CNN and the rest of the left. I hope Obama went to bed with the knowledge that hundreds of thousands of more people were embracing Trump than the Democrats’ candidate each week.
It’s been going on for over a decade on my individuals.
Another thing, Jeff Sessions must return. Un-recuse. Is that a thing? Who cares, it is now. Jeff Sessions: we need you so badly. NOW,
That’ll happen because it’s no longer about the Russians.
Rep King @ 4:58: “…this was personal information that was being disseminated, and that would include people in the White House getting it…”
I’ll be celebrating and impressed when I see handcuffs… Lots of em!
A normal citizen could probably sue. Trump should sue and give the proceeds to the vets lol.
I think the vets, and the rest of us will consider it payment in full when we see some people charged and convicted. All the way to the tippy, tippy top!!
Nunes’ indication that the current collections of interest had nothing to do with Russia raise the obvious critical question, to exactly what lawfully permissible surveillence targets/activities were the Trump transition collections “incidental?” It would be a mistake to assume without scrutiny the legitimacy of whatever primary target will come to be alleged by the Obama administration. In Watergate terms, there’s no need of Cuban burglars if at your disposal you have a compliant DOJ, FBI and a facially suitable “foreigner” to serve as patsy for a FISA showing. To paraphrase a legendary N.Y. philosopher, if E. Howard Hunt were alive today he’d be spinning in his grave.
As predicted by DDD they are scrambling for a cover up commission. The left has a problem….
LOL!! Thanks, I needed that Howie. 🙂
Hot babe! Is she single?
They thought the regular UniParty “Congressional Investigations” had ’em covered. LOL!
2 comments caught my ear….
King: Nunes told me that ” ‘this’ was given to him by somebody on the inside.”
And, it “reads like a private eye report”.
Interesting…
Yeah right, someone one the inside that just happened to write a letter and cc most of Intel Committee because Nunes ignored his other private discussions with the whistle blower.
The actions of Comey and Boente are very fishy. Is Acting AG Boente the one who gave green light to Comey to play with Shifty at the hearing? If not Boente who at DOJ could have given such green light?
Don’t assume Boente is a black hat.
Daniel Greenfield has another good read here. Trump vs Obama This, today…no wonder Obama left town.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/22/intel-committee-rep-peter-king-discusses-meeting-with-devin-nunes-and-trump-surveillance/comment-page-1/#comment-3733553
Obama is a coward.
And my favorite: Obama had a plan. Then Trump punched him in the mouth.
Obama….International fugitive hiding in Bora Bora.
Oh Lordy I hope so!! Just another jungle parasite.
Maybe he can hide in Saddam’s old spider hole.
Would any of this ever seen sunlight had President Trump not writen a snarky tweet about wire tapping..? Doubtful.. We cannot let this go away like Hillary’s criminal activities did.. Somebody pooped in the posttoasties and I want their nose rubbed in it then set in room with bars..
Look, I’m not a big fan of Comey but give the poor guy a break.
C-R-A-C-K. *Comey’s career snapping like dead branch after an ice storm*
There. That ought to do it.
I expect one of the things we will find out on Friday is that unmasked transcripts and/or intelligence reports were being widely distributed all during the transition, from November onward, and that the order Obama signed in January permitting wider dissemination just gave a gloss of legitimacy to something that was already going on, illegally.
The democrat scheme of the weekend was to go after Manafort. The counterattack by the good guys is directing fire right at Barak Hussein Obama. The MSM is off script and flailing with the Nunes visit to the White House. Once the barrage hits the leftist bunkers their may be some Big Defections. Open Fire! Let him have it!
Fire all tubes!
Fire Phasers!
