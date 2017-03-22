Intel Committee Rep Peter King Discusses Meeting With Devin Nunes and Trump Surveillance…

Posted on March 22, 2017 by

Representative Peter King appeared on Fox News Bill O’Reilly show tonight to discuss the surveillance evidence identified to Intel Chairman Devin Nunes.

(Video Prompted to discussion segment at 03:35 – just hit play)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump Transition, media bias, NSA, President Trump, Spying, Uncategorized, Valerie Jarrett, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

91 Responses to Intel Committee Rep Peter King Discusses Meeting With Devin Nunes and Trump Surveillance…

  1. Finalage says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Woodward’ interview after King’s needs to be deconstructed. He seemed to minimize it as typical reports on foreign diplomats but the key aspect here is the unmasking of conversations involving Trump’s people having nothing to do with intelligence. If this is true, this is a gross violation of usual protocol. The question is why? Why were these conversations unmasked? Who was involved? Who knew of the transcripts?

    A lot of questions but Woodward’s interview gives a window into how the media will approach these new allegations.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Stringy Theory says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Wish I had more confidence in King. He is a gadfly most of the time and a camera hog.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. redtreesquirrel says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Nunes says there will be more information coming out on Friday. It appears surveillance was related to FISA order.

    http://imgroo.com/IovhWYs

    Like

    Reply
  4. 1hear2learn says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    What a bunch of spin in the so called No Spin Zone… and no mention of the whistle blower that was ignored until Freedom Watch sends the letter and forces Nunez to speak?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. americalsgt says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Why is no one questioning why Obama took off alone to Tahiti. How far in advance were the plans made? Why would he pass up the opportunity to be here for the NCAA basketball tournament where he would have been shuffled around like quasi royalty to all the games? Did he know the news was going to break?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • 1hear2learn says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:30 pm

      I’d say, pardon my French, hell yes he knew! From the Freedom Watch letter, they all knew the ball was about to drop as Freedom Watch gave them plenty of time to get their ducks in a row before they dropped the bomb themselves.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • dilonsfo says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      I am only guessing but probably because Obama in now a private citizen and doesn’t have to reveal his schedule or the reasons he is going somewhere unless he or a spokesperson announces it. I am with you wanting to know why he disappeared on an unannounced trip. We don’t even know if he is really in Tahiti. My hope is that he is hiding because he knew this stuff was going to be discovered…but I don’t know if that is the reason.

      Like

      Reply
    • BobW462 says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:35 pm

      Barry knew the jig was up immediately after POTUS’ first tweet on subject.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Melinda says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:56 pm

      I read that the Lady Michelle boat with 4 tons of coccaine was busted in St Vincent and Obozo left toavoid being questioned about it

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Ziiggii says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    All this is nothing more than GOPe “damage control” – the UniParty’s narrative is falling apart. Nunes and now King have been sent out to spin as best they can the GOPe side of that UniParty coin….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. mopar2016 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Mr. Trump should take Bannon’s advice and clean house.
    The ones that are hard to get rid of can always be reassigned to something less important.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/18/top-ten-holdover-obama-bureaucrats-president-trump-can-fire-today/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. FofBW says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    The damn is eroding and leaking faster than the can plug it. Just a matter of President Trump’s timing.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. 1hear2learn says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    DRAIN THE SWAMP, DRAIN THE SWAMP!!!! Bunch of flippin liars, traitors all!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. MVW says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    King said Trump overstated his case, which is total BS. The investigation is just starting. Trump has not even presented what he knows. Moreover, there was surveillance early on in Trump’s campaign. Still, King made clear that the Nunes news is that surveillance was illegal because it was illegally used.

    After being America being mugged by the traitor stream media for 2 years I want payback in hard time served.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Howie says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Democrats are in full panic mode. Apoplectic caniption fits and convulsions all over. Rats and roaches running for cover. Wailing and flailing like never seen before. Amazing.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. neilmdunn says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Bill O’reilly and Bob Woodward on same topic. I just keep thinking about that “traitor” Eric Snowden and what he said about illegal surveillance–>it just keeps unfolding.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • 1hear2learn says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      Yep. I’ve been on the fence about Snowden. At times I thought he was traitor and should have done the whistle blower thing instead of running all over the world and giving the info to reporter(s) and ending up in Russia of all places (funny that now, eh?), and yet also glad he exposed that we were all being surveilled. But now that I see how whistle blower Montgomery was essentially ignored, until the letter from Freedom Watch lawyer, I’d say Snowden did the only thing he could think of to protect himself and warn us all. I say give him a pardon and let him come home.

      I’d say Montgomery, Klayman and the judge are darn lucky to be alive still after giving that heads up to all those traitors. I’m sure they made it clear when they handed over the data that there were copies etc. should something happen to them. I hate that my thoughts go to this, about worrying our own government could/would do something like this, but there’s so much at stake I fear they would stop at nothing to keep this all hidden.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  13. Abster says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Although these men want to act shocked and disturbed, I’m guessing they all knew. There were too many involved and sharing the information. Just makes me sick.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • boojum says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:55 pm

      So glad you found the text of the letter.. I printed it out for myself earlier today and was looking for the link just now to post it here, but could not find it. I encourage all the Treepers to read it because there’s so much more here than is being discussed in the media.

      The whistleblower, an NSA and CIA contractor, too 47 hard drives and 600 million pages (you read that right) with him when he left intel community employ.

      The Donald is toying with them all. More rope. More popcorn.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. neilmdunn says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    My bad. Should be “Edward”.

    Like

    Reply
  16. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    The liberals played with the wrong guy.
    Trump will not be stopped.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. fleporeblog says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    This is only the tip of the iceberg. The NSA will be providing more information on Friday. Even after Friday more will come. Our President may really send their world to hell in a hand basket by talking about Project Dragnet. At this point he has ALL the leverage in the world. It would send a clear message to the Bushes that their days are numbered since it began in 2004. It would get all the millennials on his side because they will see this as Justice and not retaliation. By taking out Obozo and Bush, he has gone across party lines.

    The Bushes must be sh…ting their pants right now.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Thomas says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    May be this is the reason why Nunes forces to disclose:

    Was Nunes forced to disclose what he knew? from The_Donald

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Jason Ross says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I’m hoping this surveillance was going on since last summer, enabling President Obama and his minions to track Trump’s movements and see in precise detail how he was hosting five times as many rallies than Hillary, traveling to dozens of more states each week. I hope they had this charted on a big freaking map in a war room somewhere.

    I’m hoping Obama shared this intel with exclusive members of team Hillary and CNN and the rest of the left. I hope Obama went to bed with the knowledge that hundreds of thousands of more people were embracing Trump than the Democrats’ candidate each week.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. woohoowee says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Rep King @ 4:58: “…this was personal information that was being disseminated, and that would include people in the White House getting it…”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. repsort says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    I’ll be celebrating and impressed when I see handcuffs… Lots of em!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. bertdilbert says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    A normal citizen could probably sue. Trump should sue and give the proceeds to the vets lol.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Barnestormer says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Nunes’ indication that the current collections of interest had nothing to do with Russia raise the obvious critical question, to exactly what lawfully permissible surveillence targets/activities were the Trump transition collections “incidental?” It would be a mistake to assume without scrutiny the legitimacy of whatever primary target will come to be alleged by the Obama administration. In Watergate terms, there’s no need of Cuban burglars if at your disposal you have a compliant DOJ, FBI and a facially suitable “foreigner” to serve as patsy for a FISA showing. To paraphrase a legendary N.Y. philosopher, if E. Howard Hunt were alive today he’d be spinning in his grave.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Howie says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    As predicted by DDD they are scrambling for a cover up commission. The left has a problem….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. JoD says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    2 comments caught my ear….
    King: Nunes told me that ” ‘this’ was given to him by somebody on the inside.”
    And, it “reads like a private eye report”.
    Interesting…

    Like

    Reply
  26. Howie says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    The actions of Comey and Boente are very fishy. Is Acting AG Boente the one who gave green light to Comey to play with Shifty at the hearing? If not Boente who at DOJ could have given such green light?

    Like

    Reply
  27. jackphatz says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Daniel Greenfield has another good read here. Trump vs Obama This, today…no wonder Obama left town.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/22/intel-committee-rep-peter-king-discusses-meeting-with-devin-nunes-and-trump-surveillance/comment-page-1/#comment-3733553

    Obama is a coward.

    And my favorite: Obama had a plan. Then Trump punched him in the mouth.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Janeka says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Would any of this ever seen sunlight had President Trump not writen a snarky tweet about wire tapping..? Doubtful.. We cannot let this go away like Hillary’s criminal activities did.. Somebody pooped in the posttoasties and I want their nose rubbed in it then set in room with bars..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. MaxMBJ says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Look, I’m not a big fan of Comey but give the poor guy a break.

    C-R-A-C-K. *Comey’s career snapping like dead branch after an ice storm*

    There. That ought to do it.

    Like

    Reply
  30. trapper says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    I expect one of the things we will find out on Friday is that unmasked transcripts and/or intelligence reports were being widely distributed all during the transition, from November onward, and that the order Obama signed in January permitting wider dissemination just gave a gloss of legitimacy to something that was already going on, illegally.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Howie says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    The democrat scheme of the weekend was to go after Manafort. The counterattack by the good guys is directing fire right at Barak Hussein Obama. The MSM is off script and flailing with the Nunes visit to the White House. Once the barrage hits the leftist bunkers their may be some Big Defections. Open Fire! Let him have it!

    Fire all tubes!

    Fire Phasers!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s