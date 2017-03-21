Tuesday March 21st – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Tuesday March 21st – Open Thread

  3. nimrodman says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Hate it when that happens …

    Soccer Star Accidentally Thanks Both His Wife and His Girlfriend in TV Interview

    http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/03/20/soccer-star-accidentally-thanks-both-his-wife-and-his-girlfriend-in-tv-interview/

  4. JustScott says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Dreamboat Anne, if you’re out there tonight, this was a challenging day when I saw it was time for a change. If I can bother you, could you cue some Sympathy for the Devil for me? Thanks.

  5. Lucille says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:07 am

    A bizarre thing just happened. As you know, ads we see when visiting various websites often are for products or subjects we have looked up online.

    A health issue I spoke to my doctor about today and he put in his computer file on me just showed up in an ad on my computer when I checked in here to CTH. Coincidence? Makes ya wonder! LOL!

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:13 am

    A little laid back rag-time pickin’ . . .

  7. BigMamaTEA says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Sd, Ziiggii, Wolf….https://www.scribd.com/document/342462331/Bombshell-Obama-Illegally-Spied-on-Sheriff-Arpaio-s-Prosecution# – Sheriff Arpaio consented to this being released.

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      March 21, 2017 at 1:20 am

      Explanation: Description
      While the Department of Justice was prosecuting Sheriff Arpaio from 2008 to 2010, the NSA conducted electronic surveillance of the various Arizona judges on the case, on Sheriff Arpaio, and on the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, while the DOJ attorneys for Eric Holder maintained an on-going telephone back-channel discussion with the federal judge assigned to handle the case. (Klayman,and a lot of the old gang are getting together.)

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:28 am

