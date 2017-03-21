President Trump Remarks During National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner…

President Trump delivered remarks tonight at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Dinner at the National Building Museum.

  • At 24:00 of video belowprompted– Speaker of the House Paul Ryan gave introductory remarks.
  • At 33:15 of the video – President Trump delivers his speech:

  1. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    One of Trump’s best. Love the way he now lets his appreciation of history show. Great President!

    Today, it was Lincoln, but he loves ’em all, one way or another. We are so lucky!

  2. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    This was a beautiful speech. POTUS hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to speaking directly from the heart to the American people.

  3. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    • Disgusted says:
      March 21, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      Anxious to watch , but as soon as I saw ryan at the podium I couldn’t click away fast enough. So sorry he had to be included here. Just can’t stop seeing him as another pelosi in the making. Not enough podiums in the world for HER or HIM!

  4. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Loved it. Love his sense of humor, too. I also like the way he provides teachable moments on history. He pointed out that the GOP needs to talk more about their role in history.

    • nimrodman says:
      March 21, 2017 at 10:19 pm

      “He didn’t have to do it. He could have enjoyed a comfortable old age while America went down the tubes. Most of his former colleagues and associates are doing just that, while he struggles in Washington to turn things around, against an entrenched Leftist establishment that [is] determined not to relinquish power.”

    • repsort says:
      March 21, 2017 at 10:56 pm

      Because this..

      • winky says:
        March 21, 2017 at 11:12 pm

        Cute kids….the little boy reminds me of John John Kennedy as a little boy when he waved and melted everyone’s heart. When I watched this live at least a month ago that little boy waved like Grandpa Trump……it was so cute.

  6. CheshireCat says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    BTW, I noticed that President Trump saluted properly (in the picture), with arm/hand straight as a knife, not bent with hand cupped like Horseface Kerry did when “reporting for duty” in 2004 to run against Bush II. Even a lot of military officers don’t seem to know the proper way to salute these days.

  7. MountainLady says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Years of military school training…one never forgets how to do it right!

  8. muffyroberts says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I tried to watch the Paul Ryan speech, but it was so insincere that I had to skip through it, when he started talking about how great it is that the Republicans are the majority in the Congress, and we have a Republican President. Ryan acting like he is BFFs with President Trump. Gag me.

    Anyway, skip forward to President Trump’s speech, and you will feel great again. 🕺

  9. anthohmy says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    After watching as much footage as I could find over the decades, he is more relaxed than ever -, completely in his element, exactly where he belongs. Settled.

    He is so richly textured a human being – we are so lucky to have this front row seat as the spectacle unfolds and unfolds and unfolds… He’s making me laugh again.

  10. georgiafl says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    President Trump is wearing his serious deep blue stripe ‘State of the Union’ tie (no dimple).

    Liked by 6 people

  11. Reality Wins says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    “We’re going to have a great eight years together!”
    — President Donald J Trump

  12. Stinky-Inky says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I really cannot stand Paul Ryan

    Liked by 3 people

    • MaineCoon says:
      March 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

      I really cannot stand Paul Ryan either!!

      Liked by 2 people

      • benifranlkin says:
        March 21, 2017 at 10:34 pm

        yah we know but u guys r sounding like Dems when they r talking about Trump only u r talking about another Republican plus u bash all the RINO’s when they dis Trump…kinda hypocritical isn’t it? Ryan is the guy the House elected as their Speaker and the guy Trump has to work with so I think we should all get over it and push on!

  13. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    As many of have said, couldn’t stomach Ryan – even when he is saying good stuff about President Trump. However, I listened for about the last 2 minutes. Anyone else get a special satisfaction that Ryan has to say these things? Maybe its a little petty of me but I love that all of the GOPe in the room now get to sit and listen to our President Trump. Satisfying.

    Lovely talk. Familiar to those of us here as we all listened to many, many rallies. Love his off teleprompter moments as they are the most genuine and close to my heart.

    President Trump restates that he is just the messenger and he adds this tonight, “but I did a good job as a messenger!” Love that addition as he has done a Tremendous job.

  14. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Ryan’s scampering onto center stage was a disgustingly self-serving move as President Trump finished his speech.

    Who wants to Dump Lyin Ryan after his RINOCare change that forces us to fund Health Care for Illegals?

    • the5thranchhand says:
      March 21, 2017 at 10:02 pm

      You know lyin’ Ryan should have been forced to give up his house seat when he ran for Vice President. He really is a disgusting being.

    • ivehadit says:
      March 21, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      Trust me, for the 5 illegals that are left after Donald builds the wall and cleans out our country, it won’t be such a problem.

    • MaineCoon says:
      March 21, 2017 at 10:21 pm

      I noticed Ryan scurrying to share the spotlight at the end. Also noticed President Trump talking more to the other guy than to Ryan. Bet Ryan noticed that too.

    • p'odwats says:
      March 21, 2017 at 10:54 pm

      Ryan is about to get his butt handed to him on his healthcare bill. The president knows this bill will never pass and now he’ll step in to get a far better bill worked out. The best part is Ryan and the GOP leadership will get egg all over their faces and they can’t blame the president one bit for it. President Trump is playing political chess all over Paul Ryan, and I doubt the speaker knows he’s been played.

      Liked by 3 people

      • amjean says:
        March 21, 2017 at 10:57 pm

        I agree and am thinking that President
        Trump is playing Ryan like a fiddle.
        After hearing Rand Paul on Lou Dobbs
        tonight I am even more convinced that
        this is the case.

        • p'odwats says:
          March 21, 2017 at 11:37 pm

          Amjean, it’s amazing how we have so many people on our own side who think the president is being suckered by Ryan and the RINOS in the House over this bill. Really? The president has run circles around the globalists within the Democrat and Republican establishments for nearly two years. He took on 16 Republicans who were all in some part funded by the establishment and beat them all. He faced long odds and beat the ultimate establishment figure in Hillary Clinton to win the presidency. So with all of that we’re supposed to believe that Donald Trump is letting his guard down and letting those two snakes Paul Ryan in the House and Mitch McConnell in the Senate lead him by the nose. Fat chance. They tried to take him down during the primaries and the presidential election. The president knows none of these swamp dwellers in DC can be trusted. President Trump is no rube. He’s three steps ahead of these clowns.

  15. starfcker says:
    March 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    I still get chills when I hear or read the words President Trump

  16. History Teaches says:
    March 21, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    One of the best parts of his legacy will be how the President teaches the Republicans to grow a backbone. Yes, the uniparty infiltrated everywhere but there is a solid core of legitimate conservatism that can be encouraged to step forward out of the shadows. You can see it at state and local levels, but to play at the federal level current norms require compromise or silence.

    It will take at least eight years to transform the party fully, and require a top flight class of younger or less well known figures to enter the system or fight for higher leadership positions.
    The talent is there to some degree but hasn’t been mobilized or nurtured.

    Pride and confidence in the basic tenets of conservatism must become seen as a virtue, not an encumbrance. For too long ‘progressive values’ have been taught as unassailable truths. And the pop culture world and MSM reifies ansionary. d amplifies that belief. But that world view can be deconstructed with patience and persistence. And fighting in the educational trenches.

    The President is a master motivator and visionary. One on one I feel he can open the eyes of the most strident obstructionist. But in politics they run in packs. That’s why I concur with his effort to work one on one with Ryan, McConnell and other senior figures. The pack get their signals from above. Sure he may not win them over entirely. Especially those deep within the state. But good for the President to use good faith and integrity to at least make the effort. It’s still very early in his term and things are ambivalent, but down the road we may see positive results.

    • Bull Durham says:
      March 21, 2017 at 10:34 pm

      Yes, visionary. He doesn’t get enough props for his vision as a builder. He built the Movement with his vision for MAGA. He has built a cabinet with his vision for America First. Now he has a vision to construct a modern 21st Century Infrastructure that will transform the economy and expand the Middle Class. His vision is concrete, building real components of real progress. And along the way he is building political relationships by bringing in stakeholders from sectors of power, wealth, the skilled and ambitious. Any group that wants to grow and prosper are at the table. And they come away imbued with his vision for America.

  17. duchess01 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Trump raises over $30 million, pushes unity at NRCC dinner

    By Henry C. Jackson
    03/21/17 08:52 PM EDT

    https://thehillnews.net/news/Trump-raises-nearly-$30-million,-pushes-unity-at-NRCC-dinner

  18. Suite D says:
    March 21, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Ryan, another social justice Catholic. God help us all.

  19. repsort says:
    March 21, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Excellent. I do have one question.
    Are the wheels of justice turning? President Trump can do everything else right but it the law isn’t enforced equally among all the classes then we’re doomed in the long run.

  20. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 21, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Very good speech by Pres. Trump. Maybe we can call him “the Great Expositor”.

