March 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #61

Posted on March 21, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

128 Responses to March 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #61

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Sara Carter

    Kellyanne Conway

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Allen West
    Jay Sekulow

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Larry Elder
    Corey Lewandowski

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Eric Swalwell
    (House Intelligence)
    Does intelligence actually exist in the house?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Joe Dinkin
    Working Families Party

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. starfcker says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I tend to be super optimistic, and very satisfied with the pace and the effort, but stuff like this is a kick in the face. Ivanka Trump gets West Wing office and security clearance – LA Times
    http://www.latimes.com/nation/nationnow/la-na-ivanka-west-wing-20170320-story.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Craig Shirley, author
    “Reagan Rising”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Ben Carson on
    Neil Cavuto

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Sa_Bi says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Epic own goal…

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Walking thru a parking lot today of a smallish building where a crowd of (mainly women) were gathered for an Art Workshop.

      One of ’em had a “Hillary for Prison 2016” sticker proudly displayed on her car.

      I love my town.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  12. psadie says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Sorry folks but I am not comfortable with this at all…look at Ivanka’s attorney who worked as Deputy AG for Clinton under AG Janet Reno. Gorelick was involved with the CIA and FBI “not sharing intel” before 9/11 occurred. WHY does Ivanka need access to “classified info”…what is her policy experience? I watched her for 22 years when I worked in NYC and she is a Liberal at heart with Democrat leanings!

    http://nypost.com/2017/03/20/ivanka-trump-to-join-white-house-staff/

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/01/jared_kushner_beware_of_jamie_gorelick.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:35 am

      So, what is your point? What is your main concern with Ivanka?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • psadie says:
        March 21, 2017 at 12:40 am

        Gorelick is my point…read about her in the second cite and also WHY does Ivanka need to see “classified info” for what reason? Lots of Dems and Clinton/Obama folks everywhere!

        Like

        Reply
        • citizen817 says:
          March 21, 2017 at 12:46 am

          Psadie,
          Eyes wide open. Yes there are lots of Dems everywhere, especially in DC. I tend to agree with Southern Son on this.
          Nothing burger!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • psadie says:
            March 21, 2017 at 12:50 am

            You can agree to disagree but I lived and worked with Dem/Liberals in NYC for years and it isn’t pretty…those are my feelings. Isn’t America wonderful?

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Rudy Bowen says:
              March 21, 2017 at 12:58 am

              That’s some lefty language right there. Your ‘feelings’ don’t amount to squat. It’s not Gorelick that DJT trusts and wants close.
              Get a life.

              Like

              Reply
              • psadie says:
                March 21, 2017 at 1:01 am

                Sorry but I am a Republican and some of you folks don’t like to hear an opposing/questioning view so you need to be more open-minded.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
                • winky says:
                  March 21, 2017 at 1:13 am

                  Psadie….I agree. I was telling my boyfriend just the other night that I wish Ivanka would just stay in the background. She has assumed this role that I am not sure I like. I do understand that she is looking out for her father but I am not sure I like her in a role of policy making.

                  Like

                  Reply
        • Ken Lawson says:
          March 21, 2017 at 12:52 am

          Her need to see classified info would most likely be so she could give her opinion to her father. This nonsense about no policy experience flies in the face of anyone saying it when we think about the fact that her father has none either and that’s a main reason why he was elected. As for Gorelick, so what if that’s her attorney. Why does she have to have an attorney that agrees with everything she thinks? That’s a lousy reason to hire someone, even an attorney. If we had seen some evidence that Ivanka is untrustworthy to her father, then I would consider it reasonable to question this. But she’s been his business advisor for many years and has obviously earned that trust.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • PBR Street Gang says:
            March 21, 2017 at 1:17 am

            Good point Ken. Somehow Gorelick managed to come out of the 9/11 hearings unscathed even though she was the one who championed “stove piping” of intel between IC (too numerous to mention) agencies. Must be a pretty slippery lawyer!

            Like

            Reply
          • winky says:
            March 21, 2017 at 1:29 am

            I have an attorney and thank God we are politically on the same page. It just happened that way…… I could not respect him if he was liberal …especially if he knew I was politically opposite of him. I have to like and respect an attorney to work with him.
            The policy experience is not so important….. P Trump has never been in politics and he is probably the smartest president we have ever had because he has a great sense of things. I am not opposed to her having security clearance but I think her politics does not jive with mine and that makes me uneasy.

            Like

            Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:39 am

      Now Y’all gonna question Invanka’s Loyalty to her Dad? And Our Movement??
      Please read my comment down thread.
      Negative Morale spreads Quickly!!
      Sharing the article is ok.
      But she “Leans Democrat” is Negative Energy.
      Next, we’ll hear that she voted for Hillary!

      Press ON!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • psadie says:
        March 21, 2017 at 12:41 am

        Just keep an eye open and pay attention and remember…it’s that simple.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • psadie says:
          March 21, 2017 at 12:43 am

          Plus she was always a registered Democrat until her father ran and then she switched to Independent.

          Like

          Reply
          • Southern Son says:
            March 21, 2017 at 12:51 am

            Maybe that’s why her Daddy moved her into the WH. To keep an eye on her.
            It’s that simple.
            Is that what you mean?

            Like

            Reply
            • Ken Lawson says:
              March 21, 2017 at 12:55 am

              I don’t think he’s going to “keep an eye on her” at her age. The fact is that if you want to accomplish much of anything in New York City in business it helps to be a registered Democrat. Most people are a member of a party because their family was or it’s popular in their community. Her father used to be a Democrat, too. I quit being a Republican in 1999 and became an Independent when the Republicans refused to convict Bill Clinton in his perjury trial in the Senate. Should I judge everyone who remained a Republican as not trustworthy?

              Like

              Reply
          • Paco Loco says:
            March 21, 2017 at 12:55 am

            James Comey is a registered Democrat too as are most of the DoJ. So what’s your point? Purity of heart and soul?

            Like

            Reply
          • Rudy Bowen says:
            March 21, 2017 at 1:00 am

            Just so you understand…I DON’T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT THIS CRAP.
            Go try to gaslight your mommy.

            Like

            Reply
  13. sunnydaze says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:28 am

    This vid needs to go viral. Woman in LA is pissed about Sanctuary cities and the (especially) black politicians that support them:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. SteveInCO says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Great News:

    John Rockefeller is still [DEAD] today.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Southern Son says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Everyone needs to Be Positive!
    President Trump admonished us to do this back during the primaries, when Every One of
    of Our Enemies said he was Finished, from Day One!
    Please Y’all, help keep Our Morale up.
    Concern is one thing, but Negative Energy multipies quickly and thoroughly throughout
    the comments in All threads.
    He said He will Never Give Up on Us.
    We Cannot Give Up on Him!!
    We Cannot allow people to corrupt the Refuge, as many give up so easily with the Steady Assault of Enemedia and Shadow Government.

    Press ON!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:36 am

      It’s like some people have completely forgotten about all those miraculous Take-Downs.

      WTH????

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Rudy Bowen says:
      March 21, 2017 at 1:03 am

      Second this. The crap is too thick around here sometimes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JC says:
      March 21, 2017 at 1:23 am

      Positive outlook and determination are absolutely essential for success, and we MUST succeed. All of humanity depends upon it.

      Sorry to be a broken record, but did anyone really expect this to be easy?! This was always going to be the ultimate battle, always. Deep State, Shadow Government, the Swamp, pizza gate (can’t even type that out without wretching), BHO, Clinton Cartel, and the endless etc.’s – enormous evil, death and destruction everywhere. BUT, we’re fighting it, not bracing for impact like we would be if President Trump weren’t in office AND KEEPING HIS WORD. This remains a spectacular and ongoing victory. Some of the biggest victories in our nation’s history occurred in the midst of the ugliest battles. Unfortunate, but true.

      Let’s hang on, take a break, eat something, then re-enter the fray, and give it our best shot. We won’t be perfect, and some days we’ll be stronger than others, but as a wise man once said, “Never give up; never, never give up.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Mike says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:35 am

    I have to say this MUH RUSSIA conspiracy theory is the most bizarre thing I have ever witnessed in politics. Let this one point sink in:

    https://sputniknews.com/politics/201703211051790158-insane-statements-comey-hearing-russia/

    1.The Democrats still believe that the rebuked and discredited “Golden Shower” dossier is a thing.

    In his opening remarks, ranking member of the intelligence committee Adam Schiff repeatedly cited the infamous report as it hadn’t long been proved false.

    They are actually using that report as evidence. I’ll tell you folks, I feel like I am in Alice in Wonderland right now. I’m kinda numb.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:39 am

      I was with a couple Hillary Dems today. They turned that sh*t on and it was pretty clear even *they* didn’t believe it. (Tho they would not come right out and say so).

      The Dems are going to bury themselves with this BS.

      I say: Keep on digging.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • SteveInCO says:
        March 21, 2017 at 12:43 am

        It’s as if they are hoping the mere construction of a fantasy will cause impeachment. They’re hoping enough people will agree to pretend that they can oust POTUS Trump.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Mike says:
        March 21, 2017 at 1:10 am

        I think Trump is right: They are running with it because they can’t accept that their rotten old hag lost. It’s like the entire left has had a psychotic breakdown.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          March 21, 2017 at 1:23 am

          Yes! Psychotic Breakdown is exactly what it is. I think that’s why it can feel a bit scary at times.

          Nobody likes a Psycho. They’re just too unpredictable.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          March 21, 2017 at 1:29 am

          It’s not just that “she lost”…they all predicted she would win!

          They had their bogus polls…saying she would win.
          They had their pundits all predicting that…she would win.

          They were counting on enough vote fraud to pull it off.

          They cannot just admit that they were wrong.
          It’s not in them.

          So they invented the Russian story to cover their sorry asses.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:43 am

      Schiff is in Soros Pocket.
      Along with little marco, mclame, linda, etc…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:50 am

      I actually find it reassuring that they are so desperate, they have to trot out a discredited story like that to try to make a case.
      I wonder if this whole thing is intended to draw an irrational reaction out of Trump that could be used against him.

      Like

      Reply
      • Southern Son says:
        March 21, 2017 at 1:00 am

        Oh they’really desperate alright.
        Dangerously Desperate.
        Desperate enough to Endanger National Security, for Idealogical/Political reasons.
        COMMUNIST!

        Like

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          March 21, 2017 at 1:04 am

          They’re so unhinged their BS is making me feel like I should be stocking up on water and canned food.

          Effing idiots would rather drop a bomb on the US than admit they’re full of sh*t and can’t let go of their precious Globalist BS.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Mike says:
            March 21, 2017 at 1:29 am

            I’m to the point I’d rather live on water and canned food in a cabin in the woods than to try to “coexist” with these evil rotten lunatics.

            Like

            Reply
        • Mike says:
          March 21, 2017 at 1:17 am

          desperate, dillusional people are dangerous. I’ll admit I am temporarily spooked by how crazy it is. I’ll get over it, I always do,

          Like

          Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 21, 2017 at 1:01 am

        You could be right about that. I’m GLAD he isn’t addressing it/didn’t address it at the rally tonight.

        Would’ve been the stupidest thing he could’ve done at this point.

        Throw a hissy fit over nonsense? No. Thanks.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Ken Lawson says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:57 am

      They don’t believe it, they see it as something that casts doubt on Trump. Few Americans are educated enough about politics to know whether it’s true. Accusation is all that matters. Truth does not. They just want to keep the doubt in peoples’ minds.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  18. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I thought I saw a light come on in Comey’s otherwise dull head today when he was explaining Putin’s alleged motives for allegedly interfering in our election. As he was saying “and if Secretary Clinton had been elected, he hoped to undermine her”, he paused in mid-sentence as if he may have realized the irony in what he was saying. His very testimony is undermining the president. Comey must be working for Putin!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      March 21, 2017 at 12:56 am

      As if Comey doesn’t know Hillary undermined herself. She didn’t need any help from Putin before, during or after the election. Comey knows she’s crooked. He knows she lied. Good grief, what a piece of work…both of them. Could it be that among the three, a former KGB officer is the best of the lot? What a world!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. Millwright says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:53 am

    File these questions under the “maybe I’m technically ignorant” file but all the WSJ emerging form the Comey hearing today leads me to ask : 1) when an “intercept” is deemed worthy of “masking” , why can’t it have an unique “digital fingerprint” incorporated into the file ? And why can’t anyone deemed worthy of “unmasking” that file doing so then have their unique “digital fingerprint” appended to it ? And why can’t we make copying that file by any means carry those fingerprints ? IOW, why can’t we establish a bread crumb trial from leaker to recipient ?

    Like

    Reply
  21. wesker45 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Trump’s rally was a breath of fresh air after that mindnumbing FBI/NSA session. I’m glad he’ll be doing these at least once every two weeks.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. gamecock123 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:02 am

    In regard to Ivanka working in the West Wing, that sounds good to me. Trump needs that loyalty and trust. He needs encouragement after being attacked 24/7. He needs his family watching his back. How would you feel if Trump was your daddy?????

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. rashamon says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:05 am

    The “Master of Calm and Cool” — Ben Carson reports:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Mar says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:16 am

    I am tired of all the semi-cryptic “think people” posts by you. Just come out and say it! 99.99% of us don’t know who you are. You post a lot of information, but doubtful anyone but average followers are looking at it. Are you sending it to anyone? Journalists? Newsrooms? Reporters you trust? Seriously and with all due respect………I am not here to read a “who done it” mystery novel.

    Like

    Reply
  25. JustScott says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:21 am

    I hate to be a bother, but I ‘spect that others are in the same boat.

    Citizen, I really appreciate all the work you do compiling the video clips. That is so wonderful for us “ditched cable” peeps. But, so many videos on one page crashes my table, or at least weirds it out worse than the NSA. And makes it very hard to load the first page of POTUS daily.

    If other Treep Peep don’t have a problem with it, could I suggest putting a dot then a space before vid links so WP doesn’t load all 15 videos and crash the phones and tablets?

    Other opinions desired. Please chime in. Just DONT stop posting the clip! Thanks Citizen!

    Like

    Reply
    • SteveInCO says:
      March 21, 2017 at 1:32 am

      That could explain why my tablet barfs a lot. To the point where I don’t bother with it any more.

      Though my phone seems solid. And my Linux desktop is great.

      How bout it, Citizen, try doing what JustScott suggests for say a week. Pam too, if she sees this.

      If it ends up helping, great, if it’s a hindrance to everyone, go back to the way it was.

      Like

      Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Martin says:
    March 21, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Good grief, this “woman” doesn’t know the difference between “jeans” and “GENES”.

    Being a little “stoned” is an understatement:

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s