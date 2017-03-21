March 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #61

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
Sara Carter
Kellyanne Conway
LikeLiked by 4 people
Snake Ryan
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allen West
Jay Sekulow
LikeLiked by 1 person
Larry Elder
Corey Lewandowski
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eric Swalwell
(House Intelligence)
Does intelligence actually exist in the house?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Swallow-Well moron has no business being anywhere near anything having to do with “intelligence”. The guy is about as dumb as they come.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Got a great laugh on your reply Joe. You can be so funny sometimes!!
LikeLike
Joe Dinkin
Working Families Party
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mark Steyn
LikeLiked by 4 people
Two of my favorite characters in one interview!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tend to be super optimistic, and very satisfied with the pace and the effort, but stuff like this is a kick in the face. Ivanka Trump gets West Wing office and security clearance – LA Times
http://www.latimes.com/nation/nationnow/la-na-ivanka-west-wing-20170320-story.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know. Just having access to her dad’s schedule probably requires a TS/SCI clearance. If I were POTUS, and my daughter was that close to me, I think I would try to get her an office near mine, and sufficient clearance that I could email her about having lunch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can she bring jamie gorrelick with her?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s with the hating on Ivanka?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Her kids need her. We don’t. The hating is on jamie gorelick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No hating on Ivanka….just not sure I like her hanging around Justin Trudeau and Wendy Deng and a few others. But I do understand that she is another pair of ears at the WH looking out for our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly for she has always hung out with Democrats never Republicans in her friend/social circles. Chelsea was/is her best friend…seriously?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not hating on Ivanka. I think she is a lovely young woman. It is who her attorney is and others she hangs around. They are big liberal influences. I get an uneasy feeling about her and Jared’s role.
LikeLike
Yes and Gorelick worked for one of Soros’ organizations also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ugh! I don’t trust Gorelick.
LikeLike
POTUS does not email.
“I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life,” Trump said in a statement.
Shouldn’t it be the other way around? This move makes me uneasy. If it were Don Jr. or Eric giving their father advice I wouldn’t mind so much. She could be his one weak spot. Who knows how much influence she has on him. And Jamie Gorelick is her attorney?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs people round him thy he can trust,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s try this again, he needs people around him that he can trust, that he feels comfortable with and won’t betray him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is it a kick in the face? She’s been his closest advisor in business for years. He’s comfortable with her and clearly he trusts her judgment. Why do you feel it’s a kick in the face?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jack and Bobby were brothers. This is just more leftist bull shit.
LikeLike
Trying to gaslight and cause some dissension, maybe?
LikeLike
Because I don’t trust her judgement. Exibit #1 Her choice of attorneys
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or hanging around Justin Trudeau and Wendy Deng….not so sure I like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed . No one is questioning Ivanka’s loyalty to her father. My feeling is she is too trusting of such people( it runs in the family lol) and seems to think they will accept her father eventually with her and Jared’s help. I feel they are mistaken…But Mr.Trump must be aware of all this
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Of course she means well but she is young. Wisdom comes with age and she has a lot yet to learn about politics and the swamp and who and who cannot be trusted. She could give well meaning but bad advice due to her circle of influence.
LikeLike
Sometimes, blood trust should overwhelm all other qualifications. Advice does not imply follow that advice.
LikeLike
Jamie Gorelick is Ivanka’s attorney. This isn’t so good at all.
LikeLike
It is good in one aspect justfactplz, we know going in that Jamie Gorelick is a dirtbag lawyer. So that means something. Also, if I had to fend off snowflakes that are out to get me every single day, I would want Ms. Gorelick in my corner. Ivanka is a really smart cookie, IMO.
LikeLike
I agree Ivanka is very smart. It’s wisdom I question. I hope you are right about Ms. Gorelick. I just wonder who’s corner she is really in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Craig Shirley, author
“Reagan Rising”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ben Carson on
Neil Cavuto
LikeLiked by 2 people
Epic own goal…
LikeLike
Walking thru a parking lot today of a smallish building where a crowd of (mainly women) were gathered for an Art Workshop.
One of ’em had a “Hillary for Prison 2016” sticker proudly displayed on her car.
I love my town.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sorry folks but I am not comfortable with this at all…look at Ivanka’s attorney who worked as Deputy AG for Clinton under AG Janet Reno. Gorelick was involved with the CIA and FBI “not sharing intel” before 9/11 occurred. WHY does Ivanka need access to “classified info”…what is her policy experience? I watched her for 22 years when I worked in NYC and she is a Liberal at heart with Democrat leanings!
http://nypost.com/2017/03/20/ivanka-trump-to-join-white-house-staff/
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/01/jared_kushner_beware_of_jamie_gorelick.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, what is your point? What is your main concern with Ivanka?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gorelick is my point…read about her in the second cite and also WHY does Ivanka need to see “classified info” for what reason? Lots of Dems and Clinton/Obama folks everywhere!
LikeLike
Psadie,
Eyes wide open. Yes there are lots of Dems everywhere, especially in DC. I tend to agree with Southern Son on this.
Nothing burger!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can agree to disagree but I lived and worked with Dem/Liberals in NYC for years and it isn’t pretty…those are my feelings. Isn’t America wonderful?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s some lefty language right there. Your ‘feelings’ don’t amount to squat. It’s not Gorelick that DJT trusts and wants close.
Get a life.
LikeLike
Sorry but I am a Republican and some of you folks don’t like to hear an opposing/questioning view so you need to be more open-minded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Psadie….I agree. I was telling my boyfriend just the other night that I wish Ivanka would just stay in the background. She has assumed this role that I am not sure I like. I do understand that she is looking out for her father but I am not sure I like her in a role of policy making.
LikeLike
Her need to see classified info would most likely be so she could give her opinion to her father. This nonsense about no policy experience flies in the face of anyone saying it when we think about the fact that her father has none either and that’s a main reason why he was elected. As for Gorelick, so what if that’s her attorney. Why does she have to have an attorney that agrees with everything she thinks? That’s a lousy reason to hire someone, even an attorney. If we had seen some evidence that Ivanka is untrustworthy to her father, then I would consider it reasonable to question this. But she’s been his business advisor for many years and has obviously earned that trust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point Ken. Somehow Gorelick managed to come out of the 9/11 hearings unscathed even though she was the one who championed “stove piping” of intel between IC (too numerous to mention) agencies. Must be a pretty slippery lawyer!
LikeLike
I have an attorney and thank God we are politically on the same page. It just happened that way…… I could not respect him if he was liberal …especially if he knew I was politically opposite of him. I have to like and respect an attorney to work with him.
The policy experience is not so important….. P Trump has never been in politics and he is probably the smartest president we have ever had because he has a great sense of things. I am not opposed to her having security clearance but I think her politics does not jive with mine and that makes me uneasy.
LikeLike
Now Y’all gonna question Invanka’s Loyalty to her Dad? And Our Movement??
Please read my comment down thread.
Negative Morale spreads Quickly!!
Sharing the article is ok.
But she “Leans Democrat” is Negative Energy.
Next, we’ll hear that she voted for Hillary!
Press ON!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just keep an eye open and pay attention and remember…it’s that simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus she was always a registered Democrat until her father ran and then she switched to Independent.
LikeLike
Maybe that’s why her Daddy moved her into the WH. To keep an eye on her.
It’s that simple.
Is that what you mean?
LikeLike
I don’t think he’s going to “keep an eye on her” at her age. The fact is that if you want to accomplish much of anything in New York City in business it helps to be a registered Democrat. Most people are a member of a party because their family was or it’s popular in their community. Her father used to be a Democrat, too. I quit being a Republican in 1999 and became an Independent when the Republicans refused to convict Bill Clinton in his perjury trial in the Senate. Should I judge everyone who remained a Republican as not trustworthy?
LikeLike
I forgot sarc tag?
LikeLike
No matter how old my daughter gets, if I am still breathing, I am gonna keep an eye on and an eye out for her.
LikeLike
James Comey is a registered Democrat too as are most of the DoJ. So what’s your point? Purity of heart and soul?
LikeLike
Yeah and look at Comey’s mindset.
LikeLike
Just so you understand…I DON’T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT THIS CRAP.
Go try to gaslight your mommy.
LikeLike
Awwww…don’t pout, don’t comment, and move on.
LikeLike
This vid needs to go viral. Woman in LA is pissed about Sanctuary cities and the (especially) black politicians that support them:
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s great!
Yes…this video needs to go viral.
LikeLike
I like this lady. It needs to go viral.
LikeLike
Love it when she calls out the sainted Maxine Waters, among other things, of course.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great News:
John Rockefeller is still [DEAD] today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
UGLY SOULESS MAN
LikeLike
Everyone needs to Be Positive!
President Trump admonished us to do this back during the primaries, when Every One of
of Our Enemies said he was Finished, from Day One!
Please Y’all, help keep Our Morale up.
Concern is one thing, but Negative Energy multipies quickly and thoroughly throughout
the comments in All threads.
He said He will Never Give Up on Us.
We Cannot Give Up on Him!!
We Cannot allow people to corrupt the Refuge, as many give up so easily with the Steady Assault of Enemedia and Shadow Government.
Press ON!
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s like some people have completely forgotten about all those miraculous Take-Downs.
WTH????
LikeLiked by 2 people
I Know. Right?
Sheesh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Second this. The crap is too thick around here sometimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Positive outlook and determination are absolutely essential for success, and we MUST succeed. All of humanity depends upon it.
Sorry to be a broken record, but did anyone really expect this to be easy?! This was always going to be the ultimate battle, always. Deep State, Shadow Government, the Swamp, pizza gate (can’t even type that out without wretching), BHO, Clinton Cartel, and the endless etc.’s – enormous evil, death and destruction everywhere. BUT, we’re fighting it, not bracing for impact like we would be if President Trump weren’t in office AND KEEPING HIS WORD. This remains a spectacular and ongoing victory. Some of the biggest victories in our nation’s history occurred in the midst of the ugliest battles. Unfortunate, but true.
Let’s hang on, take a break, eat something, then re-enter the fray, and give it our best shot. We won’t be perfect, and some days we’ll be stronger than others, but as a wise man once said, “Never give up; never, never give up.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to say this MUH RUSSIA conspiracy theory is the most bizarre thing I have ever witnessed in politics. Let this one point sink in:
https://sputniknews.com/politics/201703211051790158-insane-statements-comey-hearing-russia/
1.The Democrats still believe that the rebuked and discredited “Golden Shower” dossier is a thing.
In his opening remarks, ranking member of the intelligence committee Adam Schiff repeatedly cited the infamous report as it hadn’t long been proved false.
They are actually using that report as evidence. I’ll tell you folks, I feel like I am in Alice in Wonderland right now. I’m kinda numb.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was with a couple Hillary Dems today. They turned that sh*t on and it was pretty clear even *they* didn’t believe it. (Tho they would not come right out and say so).
The Dems are going to bury themselves with this BS.
I say: Keep on digging.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s as if they are hoping the mere construction of a fantasy will cause impeachment. They’re hoping enough people will agree to pretend that they can oust POTUS Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know and you know that is true, Steve. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen such as big of a gas-lighting attempt as this Russian crap. I’m taken aback at just how stupid and ham handed they are going about it. It’s really something else.
LikeLike
Yeah, it’s crazy. As was said earlier, sometimes it even seems as if they don’t believe it, but they go with it anyway in the hope it will get them what they want.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Trump is right: They are running with it because they can’t accept that their rotten old hag lost. It’s like the entire left has had a psychotic breakdown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! Psychotic Breakdown is exactly what it is. I think that’s why it can feel a bit scary at times.
Nobody likes a Psycho. They’re just too unpredictable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not just that “she lost”…they all predicted she would win!
They had their bogus polls…saying she would win.
They had their pundits all predicting that…she would win.
They were counting on enough vote fraud to pull it off.
They cannot just admit that they were wrong.
It’s not in them.
So they invented the Russian story to cover their sorry asses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiff is in Soros Pocket.
Along with little marco, mclame, linda, etc…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I actually find it reassuring that they are so desperate, they have to trot out a discredited story like that to try to make a case.
I wonder if this whole thing is intended to draw an irrational reaction out of Trump that could be used against him.
LikeLike
Oh they’really desperate alright.
Dangerously Desperate.
Desperate enough to Endanger National Security, for Idealogical/Political reasons.
COMMUNIST!
LikeLike
They’re so unhinged their BS is making me feel like I should be stocking up on water and canned food.
Effing idiots would rather drop a bomb on the US than admit they’re full of sh*t and can’t let go of their precious Globalist BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m to the point I’d rather live on water and canned food in a cabin in the woods than to try to “coexist” with these evil rotten lunatics.
LikeLike
desperate, dillusional people are dangerous. I’ll admit I am temporarily spooked by how crazy it is. I’ll get over it, I always do,
LikeLike
You could be right about that. I’m GLAD he isn’t addressing it/didn’t address it at the rally tonight.
Would’ve been the stupidest thing he could’ve done at this point.
Throw a hissy fit over nonsense? No. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t believe it, they see it as something that casts doubt on Trump. Few Americans are educated enough about politics to know whether it’s true. Accusation is all that matters. Truth does not. They just want to keep the doubt in peoples’ minds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought I saw a light come on in Comey’s otherwise dull head today when he was explaining Putin’s alleged motives for allegedly interfering in our election. As he was saying “and if Secretary Clinton had been elected, he hoped to undermine her”, he paused in mid-sentence as if he may have realized the irony in what he was saying. His very testimony is undermining the president. Comey must be working for Putin!
LikeLiked by 4 people
As if Comey doesn’t know Hillary undermined herself. She didn’t need any help from Putin before, during or after the election. Comey knows she’s crooked. He knows she lied. Good grief, what a piece of work…both of them. Could it be that among the three, a former KGB officer is the best of the lot? What a world!
LikeLiked by 1 person
File these questions under the “maybe I’m technically ignorant” file but all the WSJ emerging form the Comey hearing today leads me to ask : 1) when an “intercept” is deemed worthy of “masking” , why can’t it have an unique “digital fingerprint” incorporated into the file ? And why can’t anyone deemed worthy of “unmasking” that file doing so then have their unique “digital fingerprint” appended to it ? And why can’t we make copying that file by any means carry those fingerprints ? IOW, why can’t we establish a bread crumb trial from leaker to recipient ?
LikeLike
Excuse my ignorance, but what is “IOW”?
LikeLike
In Other Words.
LikeLike
IOW = in other words
LikeLike
IOW = in other words
LikeLike
Dude…your talking about the Federal,government that’s still running 1990’s computer systems.
LikeLike
But there Is a trail.
Hound dawg will sniff it out when the time is right.
Y’all just wait.
Me?
I’m in the long grass/foxhole awaiting the signal from command.
Press ON!
LikeLike
Vladimir Putin
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somehow, I think he and Trump will get along just fine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I meant the comment by Putin…
LikeLike
That was hilarious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know he’s evil, but it’s hard sometimes not to love him
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Evil”? …I think we’ve been fed a lot of lies about Putin.
He loves his people and hates globalists.
He has no patience with Islamic terrorist.
He warned us that we “wouldn’t like socialism”…and also called Obama an “illegitimate president”, because he was “born in Kenya”.
There are people in our own government who are far more ‘evil’ than Putin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not sure what to make of that comment….
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is GREAT and is should dispel the nonsense that “Putin kills journalists” . He doesn’t have to have journalists killed when he can slay them with his words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG!
Dude does not mince words!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK. Anyone here speak Russian and can verify whether this is a true translation or not?
Cuz that was really wild!
LikeLiked by 1 person
sunnydaze, I have seen lots of different YouTube vids of the same 2002 conference and they are all the same. Also, did you see the gobsmacked Eurotrash libtard faces? Priceless.
LikeLike
Trump’s rally was a breath of fresh air after that mindnumbing FBI/NSA session. I’m glad he’ll be doing these at least once every two weeks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And more fresh air…President Trump Enters Louisville Rally and the Crowd Goes Bonkers 3/20/17 – Right Side Broadcasting Network
LikeLiked by 2 people
In regard to Ivanka working in the West Wing, that sounds good to me. Trump needs that loyalty and trust. He needs encouragement after being attacked 24/7. He needs his family watching his back. How would you feel if Trump was your daddy?????
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t get the upset if you hadn’t noticed she’s been working there since the inauguration
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was to those who are concerned not you
LikeLike
Many concerned.
Prolly need to be more specific
for certain ones.
LikeLike
The thing about Ivanka is, she’s an opposing voice that Trump trusts not to be trying to backstab him.
He doesn’t want to surround himself with yes men, but at the same time it’s hard to be sure the “no men” around you aren’t trying to topple you. Ivanka fills the role of loyal opposition well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You couldn’t pry me off with a crowbar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “Master of Calm and Cool” — Ben Carson reports:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry I repeated another’s post. You Treepers work fast! Anyway, Dr, Carson is always worth another look-see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He Owned beir.
Sp. I know.
LikeLike
I am tired of all the semi-cryptic “think people” posts by you. Just come out and say it! 99.99% of us don’t know who you are. You post a lot of information, but doubtful anyone but average followers are looking at it. Are you sending it to anyone? Journalists? Newsrooms? Reporters you trust? Seriously and with all due respect………I am not here to read a “who done it” mystery novel.
LikeLike
My, my…envy drips, perhaps?
LikeLike
I hate to be a bother, but I ‘spect that others are in the same boat.
Citizen, I really appreciate all the work you do compiling the video clips. That is so wonderful for us “ditched cable” peeps. But, so many videos on one page crashes my table, or at least weirds it out worse than the NSA. And makes it very hard to load the first page of POTUS daily.
If other Treep Peep don’t have a problem with it, could I suggest putting a dot then a space before vid links so WP doesn’t load all 15 videos and crash the phones and tablets?
Other opinions desired. Please chime in. Just DONT stop posting the clip! Thanks Citizen!
LikeLike
That could explain why my tablet barfs a lot. To the point where I don’t bother with it any more.
Though my phone seems solid. And my Linux desktop is great.
How bout it, Citizen, try doing what JustScott suggests for say a week. Pam too, if she sees this.
If it ends up helping, great, if it’s a hindrance to everyone, go back to the way it was.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief, this “woman” doesn’t know the difference between “jeans” and “GENES”.
Being a little “stoned” is an understatement:
LikeLike
LikeLike