Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – Monday March 20th 2017…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts White House press briefing for Monday March 20th 2017. [ Note – The RSNB Live Stream is broadcasting the James Comey/Mike Rogers testimony until the press briefing begins:
Jonathan Alter (ABC) needs a gag stuffed in his mouth.
He was interrupting his fellow colleague’s question!!! And Sean called him out and shut him up.
The Alter Ego has gotten too big.
Jonathan Karl, not Alter.
Alter runs his mouth on Msnbc.
Karl is an ABC stooge and donkey boy.
“Jon calm down, it’s not your press briefing.”
😂😂😂
This is a daily occurrence for Jonathan Karl! So, everyday, Sean Spice has to scold Johnathan Karl, for being rude and disrespectful, and suffers no consequences. Still sits like a spoiled child in the front row, interrupts and is argumentative… WTH? There is no consequences for anyone that reaches this level … what a joke
Are there any consequences for anything anymore?
Reporters behave like prosecutors.
They are democrat operatives
they act like they are in office or running for office and that the press briefings are a debate. They aren’t! They are supposed to gather facts, clarity on issues, information and thats it.
Instead of asking intelligent, genuine questions, they use the press conference as a place grandstand, to state and restate, their agenda. It was like that at the House Intel. hearings today. They’re so pathetic. I hope voters finish the job in the 2018 mid-terms.
Spicer is hammering the fact that so far Nothing has been found re Russia/Trump that was inappropriate or illegal and that an investigation does not mean that there is something to investigate. He is spotlighting the MSM narrative that the investigation means something is wrong – esp since everyone so far has said that at this point nothing has been found.
Press asking about Trump’s 10 trips to the golf course in light of the fact that that Trump criticized Obama for playing so much golf. Spicer points out that a trip to the golf course does not mean he actually plays golf. Why do the “journalists” have to have such basics pointed out? Shouldn’t they have the facts?
Spicer also points out that President Trump uses these occasions for productive meetings v. pure pleasure/relaxation. Press follows up with petulant questions about why they can’t know exactly what is going on in each of these meetings. Do think they are entitled to a full transcript of everything that happens within the administration? Do they think they are part of the administration?
A game of golf can be used much like the ritual of lighting a pipe, but over a longer period of time. Opportunities for pauses, for thought, for rewording, for consideration, for relighting, for puffing, then the long exhale.
It’s also much like a play when used properly: the set up, the ultimatum (9th hole), then the conclusion/work-out over the last 9 with the handshake deal made at the 19th hole.
Trump excels at these innuendos.
golf! Is that what they got? LOL!!!
Sweet! Spicer is hammering the Dems for pointing fingers at Republicans for relations with Russia and yet where are the questions re Dems relations with Russians. He points out that the Dems wouldn’t even let the FBI look at the server that the Russians were supposed to have hacked. He also mentions Clintons and Russian business deals, etc.
I love that we have someone who will fight the press and fight the MSM and the narrative. We voted for President Trump and this was one of the reasons. And now we have many more in administration who will fight. Spicer and Mulvaney are two of such officials. Tillerson and his response to the press not being his travel mates because he is used to working v. chit chatting while he travels is another Trump admin official who comes to mine who fights and is tough and stands up to these guys.
I get a feeling I am exposed to psych-op today listening to the hearing. Comey is a real (…)
Yep – psy-op gas-lighting.
Calling out the press re: Meals on Wheels and puts that to rest, saying that its a reach and its a “cute” try but Fed Gov $ is only 3% of their budget, etc.
The public began stepping up immediately after the draft budget was released. Surges in monetary donations and also volunteerism are being reported by both the national and many local MOW branches:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/inspired-life/wp/2017/03/18/meals-on-wheels-sees-donation-surge-after-trump-proposes-funding-cuts/
As it should be. Just because conservatives don’t think a problem should be handled by the gov or a charity/non profit should be supported by our taxes doesn’t mean we don’t like the charity or don’t think it should be supported by private donations.
And the reverse is true. We (conservatives) may agree with liberals that X is a problem. We just don’t think that the solution is to ask the gov (fellow citizens and fellow taxpayers) to solve it. We think the solution is to develop a non profit or charity or turn to an existing org. to solve the problem.
Closely related point: It’s not “charity” if someone sticks a gun to your head and makes you contribute to it.
Spicer asked about cuts to NIH and about this as a priority to the President. Spicer replies that DC conflates throwing money at a problem as equal to solving the problem, pointing out that cost savings can be achieved by eliminating programs that are not actually helping the problem.
David Rockefeller, 101, has died this morning.
Oh, such a tragedy… that young.
And after 5 heart transplants after the age of 80 that none of us would get. And he didn’t get to see his New World Order come in.
I thought you all would like that little addition in between the committee meetings. 🙂
Organ transplants are a failure in the near end. The brain can’t be replaced. The source of the organs is the issue, trafficking of organs from ‘donors’. This is where organizations and activities turn dark and evil.
CIA traffics drugs and has in the past for huge sums of money for self funding purposes. The new big money traffic enterprise is organ transplants. New World order is just smoke to cover soulless creatures.
lol
Watching Sean Spicer is like watching a living demonstration on patience. Well done sir.
As long as he’s not reading. He reads things like a fourth grader. Hard to believe he’s reviewed most of it. Stumbles over the key words all the time. Very poor reading skills.
But he’s good in the clashes. Though too polite. Should have a watergun or slingshot to shoot these clowns with.
I always thought that he reads like that to give him space, time, time to settle the crowd and make them give him some space before they bombard him like two year olds with their constant nattering. A watercannon would be a nice touch though!
Bull, the thought of Mr. Spicer with a water gun, shooting down stupid, duplicate questioners, has left me with a lasting smile on my face. Hopefully, you haves shared this visual option with him. Details matter. Two-hand, over-the-head, direct draw…as you can see, I’m getting way too involved in this opportunity to corral the media.
“this is part of being president.”
Throwing it in their face, grinding it into their soft tissue, invading their safe space.
I am starting to think I should have sympathy for the ‘Mewling Fake Media’ in attendance.
‘Mewling’ has become a favorite of mine to label the spineless and soulless media.
“Mewling”
Excellent, VERY descriptive!!!
The press are just scumbags.
…The press are just scumbags….
You got that right! O literally went on a vacation every month for 8 years. How much did his frequent round the world tours cost? Judicial Watch is still trying to obtain the actual cost which are being withheld. I figure that O spent a least a couple of billion on his frequent personal vacations (at least 10 per year x 8 years. He even went on vacation after the election for another multi-million dollar freebie. And let’s not forget his wife’s elaborate vacations taking an army of people with her) and his 8 years worth of overseas travel costs were in the billions. So President Trump can take a LOT of trips to Florida and never even approach what O spent on personal vacations alone.
I would like to see the press get the microscope turned on them. People who live in glass houses should not throw rocks and I imagine most of the main talking heads have a lot of skeletons in their closet. For instance, would Megyn have gotten anywhere if We the People knew she got her show by sleeping with Britt Hume?
April Ryan, on the daily, aggravates me.
Did she just ask about President Trump – how to you gain trust with “the boy who cried wolf” — seriously she has to be the most disrespectful of the whole bunch – when she isn’t be a snide, excuse my language, Bitch – she is asking race baiting questions..
Then she asks two questions, then stops him for her 3rd (she says 2nd), Spicer points out her 3rd. and she cops an attitude. SHE SAYS HAS ANOTHER ON BUDGET – HE SAYS THIS IS NUMBER 3 NOW, SHE SNAPS “NOT REALLY NUMBER 2, THANK YOU”… total attitude…
She is disgusting!
They should bring Omarosa to deal with April Ryan. I believe Omarosa already proved that April Ryan is a big fat liar.
Yes, she irritated me again today this exact reason. I went back to listen to the questions, count them and list them but she was so irritating I just moved on. She had made her twitter private for a few days after her embarrassing gaffe demonstrating her ignorance re net worth/net yearly income but it is now public again. She is one of the top most irritating of the bunch along with several very young women and the front row crew made of many on the White House reporter’s association board and tv talking heads
KM,
So many on point comments, thank you.
The barking media waste so much space and time in these briefing. The briefings turn into narrative battles. Time and Space Wasted. The nice thing is that it is Sean’s meeting and the Snakes in a Briefing are powerless. Quite satisfying.
The new media is making these creatures less and less relevant and that also is satisfying.
April Ryan embarrassingly ignorant and an annoying time-hog. Blissful the days she was absent last week. Started fast-forwarding through her significant theft of time, but stuck with it today. The snark in “just 2” was it for me. As in “My Cousin Vinny”, “I’m done wid dis guy.”
Jonathan Karl another waste of time and energy. Great to hear Sean take him to school. How intellectually impaired do you have to be to see and hear yourself in the briefings and never change?
They’re nearly all argumentative, rude, liars, spin-doctors and afflicted with a serious case of tunnel-vision, but some worse than others… on the front row. How about assigning their seats in one of those old game show soundproof booths, just for them, in the back, and Sean could cut their mic at will. When they start to venture into “stupid talk”, change their voices into helium-chipmunk-speak.
It is my humble opinion that it is time to revamp the entire system and protocol of these press briefings. As noted above, these clown are operatives, not true journalists. So many creative alternatives to these hate-fests.
Sounded like the spice was extra hot today!
I can’t watch these things. So I read here & to laugh, head off to the_donald. Sometimes laughing is the only answer.
One of the results of Progressivism and the New Deal was that the government took over caring for families instead of churches, community, friends, and family. We’ve now devolved to the point that many feel that the government is responsible for their care from cradle to grave. Maybe the tide will turn.
